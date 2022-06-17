ALLEGHENY
Estate of Dennis James Finan to Gary Hall at Nikki Ln for $35,000.
ARNOLD
Dyan Denaro to PA Housing Finance Agency at 1731 Leishman Ave. for $1,452 by sheriff’s deed. Jesse Hillebrecht to DeSaun Johnson at 1621-1623 Riverside Drive for $2,000. COOK TOWNSHIP
MVC Enterprises to Chris Plahs at Sunset Ln for $30,000. DERRY TOWNSHIP
John McCabe to Anne Marie Rohaley at 122 Grand View Drive for $322,000. Alphonse Giordan to Carrie Veahman at 112 M And B Pl for $2,443 (state deed transfer stamps indicate a value of $5,400) by sheriff’s deed. S & H Equipment Co. GP to S & H Equipment Co. LLC at 1284 State Route 981 for $90,000. EAST HUNTINGDON
David Bell to Shawn and Melissa Smith at 116 and 113 Zaffeys Ln for $300,100. HEMPFIELD
SP IV Westmoreland LLC to TREA SV Westmoreland LLC at 562 Agnew Road and 6321 Route 30 for $41,681,580. Derek Smith to Michael and Kayla Pisone at 1364 Denton St. for $214,900. GDIB LLC to Benjamin Schutrum and Bria Cashdollar at 1400 Mt. Pleasant Road for $177,500. Mark Sullivan to LDQ Properties LLC at 169 New Alexandria Road for $347,500. David Hilinski to Corey Gill and Ashley Babilya at 107 Northumberland Drive for $240,000. Estate of Steven Edward Sandor to Andrew Artis at 727 Old State Route 66 for $175,000. Patrick Hassler Jr. to Robert and Susan Rega at 3095 Ravenwood Drive for $120,000. Estate of Barbara Kennedy to Robert Louis Cannon Jr. and Nancy Jo Cannon at 1354 Spyglass Hl for $355,550. Rocco Joseph Pifferetti to Jarred Laskey at 182 Trouttown Road for $140,000.
IRWIN
Kris Aley to Bom Properties LLC at 200 Main St. for $325,000. JEANNETTE
John Baloh Jr. to Patricia Mastrilli at 1010 Bennett Ave. for $96,500. West PA Holdings LLC to Heather Schultheis at 325 Lafferty St. for $17,000. Suzanne Petrill to June Steimer at 607 Lowry Ave. for $70,000. Brian Baker to Robert Morris at 714 Sellers Ave. for $70,500. John Bairhalter to Carlos Enrique and Anna Lidia Rivera Capellan at 702 Western Ave. for $42,500.
LATROBE
Brandon Buys Houses LLC to Joshua Maloney at 24 Avenue B for $163,000. Charles Bowser to Christopher and LeeAnne Walko at 200 Tyler St. for $155,500. Edward Roscoe to Alexis Kovski at 346 Washington St. for $129,900.
LIGONIER TOWNSHIP
Patrick McDowell to Cletus Weber III at 178 Giesey Road for $254,900. Estate of Sara Jane Huston to Keith Liston at 1604 Piper Road for $155,000. John Hogan to Deutche Bank National Tr Co. trustee at 194 Ross Mountain Park Road for $1,797 by sheriff’s deed.
LOWER BURRELL
Estate of Bernard Atkinson to Andrew Klimashko at 117 Atlantic Ave. for $70,000. Christopher Zilka to June Luman at 116 Ireland Drive for $200,000.
MONESSEN
Michael Castner to Mikayla Prescott at 1560 Grand Blvd. for $116,500. Estate of Ruth Virginia Kuvinka to Brian Alexander Papai at 149 Pennsylvania Blvd. for $128,000. MT. PLEASANT BOROUGH
Sergey Levin to Alyssa Defilippo at 646 S Geary St. for $225,000. Marsha Forys to Jeffrey MacDonald at 1105 W Main St. and 1554 Rt 31 for $65,000. MT. PLEASANT TOWNSHIP
Estate of Joseph Dlugos to John and Jessica Howard at 114 Apollo Road for $134,000. Randall Paul to Pete and Debra Diane Cooper at Sawmill Road for $295,000. John Wollam to Michael Remington at Shady Ln for $930 (state deed transfer stamps indicate a value of $8,900) by sheriff’s deed.
MURRYSVILLE
Carol Goulding to Joseph Fameli and Linda Hysong at 1402 Lyons Chase Cir for $330,000. Karen Bowers to Debra Hauser at 5005 Summer Hill Ln for $355,000.
NEW KENSINGTON
Brian Daugherty to James Jackson II and Justina Jackson at 1746 Fairmont Drive for $193,000. Jamie E Johnson Fidurski to David Hafer Jr. at 245 Highland Ave. for $119,900. Crendia Rieger to Kylie Royal at 114 Woodstone Ln for $139,900. NORTH HUNTINGDON
Estate of Dennis John Ross to Aaron Neu and Elizabeth Nunez Gonzalez at 491 Corey Drive for $192,000. NVR Inc. to Renukesh Devaraja and Priyanka Mahadevappa at 7032 Gio Drive for $439,295. Donato Pasquarelli to NVR Inc. at 1044 Giulia Drive for $91,500. Michael Liller to JMG Partners 2021 L.P. at 1923 Ivanhoe Drive for $66,000 (state deed transfer stamps indicate a value of $176,900) by sheriff’s deed. Estate of Margaret Olek to Paul Joseph Rankin at 270 Jodie Ln for $250,000. Joseph Talarico to David Pigott and Jena Evans at 2100 Leo St. for $170,000. Ray O’Bryon to Kenneth Lichtenfels at McMahon Drive for $1,790 (state deed transfer stamps indicate a value of $22,300) by sheriff’s deed. Maronda Homes LLC to Sean Edward Slane and Kira Marie Lopresto at 1059 New Hope Drive for $378,280. Maronda Homes LLC to David Paul and Jodi Lynn McLaughlin at 1071 New Hope Drive for $371,418. Maronda Homes LLC to Jonathan Patrick and Terah Lynn Wik at 1083 New Hope Drive for $344,288. Maronda Homes LLC to Jeremy and Oliva Cheripka at 1121 New Hope Drive for $343,690. Scott Rosensteel to Carlton Creative Solutions LLC at 545 Westmoreland Ave. for $6,289 (state deed transfer stamps indicate a value of $50,600) by sheriff’s deed.
NORTH IRWIN
Gloria Hensler to Christina Robin Parfitt at 95 Penn Ave. for $142,900.
PENN TOWNSHIP
Blackthorn Investors LLC to Bedrock Developers LLC at 1046-1048 Blackthorne Drive for $102,500. Blackthorn Investors LLC to Bedrock Developers LLC at 1055-1057 Blackthorne Drive for $102,500. Carl Broker II to Seneca Leandro View LLC at 106 Cougar Ln for $14,323 (state deed transfer stamps indicate a value of $187,700) by sheriff’s deed. Oak Farm Est Partn. L.P. to Courtney Arbore at 1008 Palm Ct for $618 (state deed transfer stamps indicate a value of $4,100) by sheriff’s deed. Hayes Real Estate LLC to Hayes Real Estate Holdings LLC at 1201 Pontiac Ct for $742,350. Jack Hensley to JMG Partners 2021 L.P. at 1941 State Route 130 for $18,000 (state deed transfer stamps indicate a value of $92,700) by sheriff’s deed. ROSTRAVER
Robert James Kunkle to Matthew Dunleavy at 139 Crawford Ln for $26,000 (state deed transfer stamps indicate a value of $130,400) by sheriff’s deed. Maronda Homes LLC to Anthony and Krystle Pellegrino Angrisani at 576 Gardenia Drive for $442,172. Ajax 2018-F REO LLC to Tyler Hoberman at 456 Kennedy Ave. for $25,449 (state deed transfer stamps indicate a value of $93,900) by sheriff’s deed. Frank Mazzei to Gary and Loretta Flower at 362 Lenity Road for $125,000. Robert Ritz to John Gans at 292 Porter Road for $67,900. SALEM
Mark Edward Adams Jr. to Christine Kopasko at 144 Bennett Drive for $130,000. Pristine Ground Co. to Tammy Tucker and Lisa Woodrow at 2081 Totteridge Drive for $84,750. SCOTTDALE
Megan Barish to Daniel Richard at 609 Walnut Ave. for $132,500. SEWICKLEY
Eric Fallecker to Carlton Creative Solutions LLC at Jackson St. for $2,600 (state deed transfer stamps indicate a value of $7,400) by sheriff’s deed. Eric Fallecker to Carlton Creative Solutions LLC at 327 Jackson St. for $38,000 (state deed transfer stamps indicate a value of $88,000) by sheriff’s deed. Mark Beckinger to Basic Carbide Corp. at 144 Lily St. for $20,000. A & Block T Corp. to Sharon Desiderato at Lowber Road for $1,597 (state deed transfer stamps indicate a value of $16,500) by sheriff’s deed. Claudia Peters to Matthew Dunleavy at 603 Lowber Road for $25,000 (state deed transfer stamps indicate a value of $176,500) by sheriff’s deed. SOUTH HUNTINGDON
Roberta Bollinger to Michael Remington at 797 Hodge Road for $2,040 (state deed transfer stamps indicate a value of $32,000) by sheriff’s deed. Roberta Bollinger to Michael Remington at 803 Hodge Road for $2,489 (state deed transfer stamps indicate a value of $38,500) by sheriff’s deed. Robert Shuber to Glenn and Sandra Bell at 320 State Route 31 for $450,000. UNITY
Jarvis Realty to Potomac Court LLC at 202-240 and 201-235 Smokey Mountain Driv for $1,520,000. Sandra Cramer to Steve Repko Jr. at 4128 State Route 982 for $20,000 (state deed transfer stamps indicate a value of $49,800) by sheriff’s deed. WEST NEWTON
Frank Szczerba Jr. to OP Development LLC at 119-123 N Water St. for $325,000.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.