ARNOLD
David Clarke to BBC2 Enterprise Inc. at 1520 Third Ave. for $1 (state deed transfer stamps indicate a value of $86,259). BBC2 Enterprise Inc. to Carlton Brown and Alexis McDonald at 1520 Third Ave. for $1 (state deed transfer stamps indicate a value of $86,259). Elmark Inc. to Jeremy Mangol at 1431 Fourth Ave. for $9,700. DSV SPV3 LLC to Bruce and Mary Jackson at 1355 Drey St. for $1 (state deed transfer stamps indicate a value of $87,398). D & T Home Solutions LLC to Robert Williams at 1922 Leishman Ave. for $29,300.
DERRY BOROUGH
Terry Rubino to Barbara Petrosky at 212 Ridge Ave. for $61,750. DERRY TOWNSHIP
Ronna Krinock to Jesse Sam at 211 Tenth St. for $152,000. Marguerite Garofalo to George Piper at 1508 High St. for $1 (state deed transfer stamps indicate a value of $4,878). Brenda J Klingensmith Houser to Blake Furman at 136 Isabella St. for $102,500. Aaron Solomon to Bradley Kitchen at 102 Jay Drive for $190,000. Estate of Helen Ann Stercho to Matthew Douglas Stercho at 146 Old Route 217 for $200,000. Cecilia Liang Nicol to VDV Rentals LLC at 234-244 Pittsburgh St. for $40,000.
DONEGAL TOWNSHIP
Benjamin Willott to Adventure Lodging LLC at 117 Amanda Ln for $300,000. EAST HUNTINGDON
Ching Lin Chow to Alden Vangelder at 6590 State Route 819 for $65,230. FAIRFIELD
Nancy Marino to Schaun and Suzette Mack at 158-172 Oakhill Drive for $200,000.
GREENSBURG
Geoffrey Geier to Pitt Partners LLC at 31 E Otterman St. for $500,000. Clayton Hoffer to Robert Struhala at 120 Laird St. for $37,800. Carl Hinkle to SDVV Investments LLC at 418-420 Ridgeway St. for $174,350. Tracy L Reeves Keller to David Ammons at 238 S Washington Ave. for $58,000. Thomas Cratty to Carolyn Barr at 417 W Third St. for $60,000. HEMPFIELD
Sandra Yusko to Nathan and Blair Hoffer at 61 Adrian Drive for $289,900. Patricia Moffa to Megan Trice at 111-113 Burak St. for $87,500. Doris Harvan to John and Virginia Pugh at 114 Den Mar Ct for $190,000. Mark Williams to Krystle Jo Hall at 9 Gratz St. for $120,000. Cornell Dupill to Ryan Miranda and Lyndsay Bureau at 48 Greenview Drive for $335,000. Estate of Frank Lawrence Howard III to St. Anne Home at 646 Lynn St. for $140,000. Estate of Lucille Anderson to Jennifer Ianni at 53 Mohawk Drive for $150,000. Hazel Addis trustee to Lisa Stawovy at 1433 Swede Hill Road for $179,900. Mark Marto to Cameron Hutchinson at 709 Thornton Ave. for $152,000. David Gosser to Adam and Dawna Genard at 621 Woodburn Ln for $117,000. JEANNETTE
Mitchell Blumentritt to Waters Development LLC at 908 Ellsworth Ave. for $42,000. Kristin L Bower Cline to Brian Murphy at 605 Harrison Ave. for $82,000. Jo Conrad to Alan Nestico at 1007 Linden Drive for $282,000. Jennifer Blasioli to Margarita Padron and Kristen I Mortimer at 1002 N Third St. for $68,500. Joseph Nickle to Julie Janay Nicholson at 713 Sellers Ave. for $40,000.
LIGONIER TOWNSHIP
Maureen O’Brien to Westwood 5 LLC at Mark Ln for $880,000. Roger Barnhart to Ronald and Ann Tantlinger at 1563 Route 30 for $115,000. George Springer to Daniel Koelfgen at 570 Weaver Mill Road for $190,000.
LOWER BURRELL
Ziccarelli Enterprises Inc. to Valerie Vecchi at 101 Aiden Ln for $260,000. Ziccarelli Enterprises Inc. to Daniel George and Linda Christine Remaley at 103 Aiden Ln for $255,000. Amara Valentine to Ryan Patrick Kelly and Lisa Rae Showalter at 575 Braeview St. for $196,000. Deborah Blair to David Linza at 2640 Chestnut St. for $160,000. Fiorenzo Gallicchio to Farkhod Karimov and Fulasal Karimova at 400 Fieldstone Drive for $335,000. Ryan Higgins to Nicole Ferres at 212 New Hampshire Drive for $199,950.
MONESSEN
Ryan Reed to David Russell at 112 Fifth St. for $7,500. Joseph Gamble to Brant Lutska at 165 Pacific Blvd. for $60,000. Estate of Robert Lenhart to Charles Mrlack Jr. at 1136 State Road for $35,000. MT. PLEASANT BOROUGH
Phillip DeCarlo Jr. to Ronald Leitch Jr. and Carly Leitch at 109 Center Ave. for $130,000. Kirk Kapr to Brianna Daniels at 122
1/2
E Vine St. for $134,500. MT. PLEASANT TOWNSHIP
Warren Leeder to Brandon Warren Leeder and Brooke Lazur at 254 E Main St. for $145,000. Estate of Arlen Dale Wilkins to Paul Testa at 2266 State Route 982 for $85,000.
MURRYSVILLE
Acres Development Group L.P. to Zachary and Jaime Roberts at 4020 Acres Ct for $279,000. Melissa Lynn Gerhart to Ryan Tempalski at 42 Manorfield Cir for $195,000. Mark Turley to Mark Robert Weldon and Mary Christine Zeise at 5001 Summer Hill Ln for $520,000. Bruce Berk to Christopher and Jamie Fletcher at 4210 Summervale Ct for $465,000. Moyher & Schultz Inc. to Reeping Real Estate LLC at 5608 William Penn Highway for $90,000.
NEW KENSINGTON
Florence Stirland to Thomas and Bethany Furey at 1671 Beamer Ave. for $15,000. Frances Uric to Timothy Feroce at 1152 Forest Ave. for $87,500. Robert Hughes III to Brian Swierczewski at 104 Laurel Pl for $175,000. Sherman Dennis Gourley to Lissette Alcantar at 508 Pershing Drive for $200,000. Gregory Emili to Lawrence Barber Jr. and Misha Kozikowski at 522 Spring St. for $165,000. TGS Real Estate Investments LLC to Verum Holdings LLC at 1205 Victoria Ave. for $3,000. NEW STANTON
Dennis Markle to Daugherty & Lewandowksi Properties LLC at 140-150 Post Ave. for $605,000.
NORTH BELLE VERNON
US Bank NA trustee to Castle 2020 LLC at 839 Monongahela St. for $10,100. NORTH HUNTINGDON
Gloria Mikula to Jamaal and Carlita Lester at 14020 Audrey Jane Ct for $349,000. Jeffrey Churchill to Thomas and Orsola Nebel at 1689 Diane Merle Drive for $289,900. NVR Inc. to Daniel William and Amber Dawn Althouse at 7081 Gio Drive for $468,695. Donato Pasquarelli to NVR Inc. at 1026 Giulia Drive for $91,500. Maronda Homes LLC to Sean Robert and Brianna Jean Mainwaring at 7896 Isabella Drive for $537,409. Maronda Homes LLC to Joshua and Kristin George at 7899 Isabella Drive for $408,899. John Varga to Joseph and Hannah Weiser at 2115 Lancelot Drive for $214,000. DiCerbo Properties Real Estate Investmen to LaGorga Estates LLC at 251 Main St. for $100,000. Zachary Allan to Patricia Darrah at 948 Marcia Drive for $199,000. Robert Fisher to Robert Belcher II and Nicole Belcher at 14421 Murrysville Road for $630,000. Maronda Homes LLC to Brandon Michael Ferrari and Ciatrin Grace Gitzgerald at 1062 New Hope Drive for $437,864. Randy Bobak to Douglas and Kellie Puskar at 2400 Spicher Hill Road for $10,000. Randy Bobak to Christopher Michael and Melinda Sue Juricich at 2486 Spicher Hill Road for $10,000. Victor Anderson to Anthony and Leni Shuster at 2780 Turkey Farm Road for $130,000.
PENN TOWNSHIP
Blackthorn Investors LLC to NVR Inc. at 1001-1007 Birchwood Ct for $173,332. Brian Anderson to Cody Miller at 2016 Boquet Road for $179,900. Estate of Edwin Larson to Steve and Cullie Murphy Wood at 317 Hemlock Road for $330,000. Scott Janik to Gibson & Co. LLC at 434 Murrysville Road for $403,000. Jacquelin Lloyd to Roel Martinez and Jackeline Molina at 1960 State Route 130 for $90,000. Blackthorn Investors LLC to NVR Inc. at 1064 Wedgewood Drive for $73,844. Bang Cong Phan to Dana Coxon at 712 William Drive for $240,000. ROSTRAVER
John Schneider to Scott Christopher and Heather Lynn Garry at 230 Rolling Hill Farm Drive for $356,000. Rachel Sparinga to Daniel Popelas at 225 W McClain Road for $262,500.
SCOTTDALE Russell Sleasman to Prime Properties USA LLC at 105 Third St. for $48,000. Shawn Shroyer to R & H Properties LLC at 507-509 Pittsburgh St. for $75,000.
SEWICKLEY Estate of William Charles Schaffer Jr. to Blaize Bazzo and Melissa Beth Sipusic at 10869 Guffey Rillton Road for $450,000.
SOUTH GREENSBURG
Daniel Bolling to James Murray III and Sheila Murray at 1418-1420 Elm St. for $80,000. ST. CLAIR
Richard Flickinger to John Goodish at 108 Connecticut Ln for $160,000.
UNITY Richard Wolford to Jennifer Lee Schmidt at 313 Carr Road for $65,000. Louis Catalano to Greg Kocinski and Claire Oberdorf at 1140 Sessi Drive for $399,000. Robert Meadway to Stephen Malinak at 104 Solomon Temple Road for $245,000. MES FILS LLC to Haroon and Madalyn Khalid at 236 Sussex Way for $305,000.
UPPER BURRELL
Estate of Joann Susan Kwiatek to Harry Edgar Jr. and Bonnie Edgar at 931 Merwin Road for $209,080. Joann Susan Kwiatek to Harry Edgar Jr. and Bonnie Edgar at 931 Merwin Road for $209,080.
VANDERGRIFT
Jennifer Blanck to Brandon Smail at 919 Holland Ave. for $66,500. Ryan Patrick Hickey to Ben Michael Medhurst at 413 Walnut St. for $82,500.
WASHINGTON Travis Allen Bittinger to Chelsee Grafton at 259 Bowman Ln for $130,000. WEST NEWTON
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.