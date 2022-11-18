ALLEGHENY
Landcraft LLC to Curt Schreffler at 518 Dogwood Ct for $40,000.
ARNOLD
David Cunningham to Dos Taste LLC at 1368 Fourth Ave. for $750 (state deed transfer stamps indicate a value of $4,545) by sheriff’s deed.
Joyce Gaito to James Hoey and Jennifer Mazer at 504 Camp Ave. for $190,000.
Jeffrey Johasky to Yashvi Oil LLC at 1610 Freeport Road for $120,000.
BELL
2S Ventures LLC to CNX Gas Co. LLC at 3897 Route 380 for $700,000.
DERRY TOWNSHIP
William Dankesreiter Jr. to Nathan Walch at 134 Caldwell Ln for $244,000.
Tony Alameda to Colton Cramer at 1341 Oaklawn Drive for $140,000.
FNB OREO LLC to Dalton Alderfer at 1918 Wood St. for $48,000.
GREENSBURG
Estate of Leonard Joseph Geier Jr. to Pittsburgh Cash Buyers LLC at 46 Division St. for $125,000.
Janis Athey to William Hensel at 328-330 W Third St. for $106,300.
Scott Dzik to Paul and Catherine Stanback at 809 W Newton Road for $200,000.
Rosensteel Enterprises LLC to Scott and Nancy Statler trustee at 414 Willow Drive for $240,000.
HEMPFIELD
George Chambers to Amy Beth Templeton at 3 Alta Vita Drive Apt 305 for $215,000.
Estate of Leroy George Love to Abigail Joy Stoner at 556 Baltzer Meyer Pike for $136,100.
John Henry to Marina Pauline Stefano at 610 Baltzer Meyer Pike for $34,000.
Mark Bowman to John Yezovich and Olyvia DiDiano at 4105 Burnsire Drive for $215,000.
Vincent Kadlubek Jr. to Katelynn Townsend at 1363 Conway St. for $180,000.
Thomas Boyle to Kasey and Marina Liston at 102 Emerald Drive for $335,000.
Thomas Combetti to Joseph Ohella and Jessica Chalfant at 202 Farmbrook Drive for $350,000.
Zerfoss Property LLC to Cody Hettler at 150 Hamilton St. for $20,000.
Jason Voltz to Karl and Lindsey Schneider at 730 Lindwood St. for $130,000.
Diane L Fitzpatrick Very to Jacob and Christine Marie Very at Millersdale Road for $135,000.
Edward Mough to Amber Reynolds at 7844 Route 819 for $50,000.
Timothy Stawovy to Joe and Nicole Mayes at 112 Woodhaven Drive for $420,000.
Seth Aaron Johnson to Derek James and Brittany Lynn Hoffman at 307 Wren Drive for $275,000.
IRWIN
Ronald Paulovich to Luke Metzler and Alana Donnelly at 1426 Tenth Ave. for $270,000.
Eugene Doemling to Jonathan and Roxanne King at 531 Sixth St. for $85,000.
JEANNETTE
Mark Dobrick to Aryanna Yasmin Leyba at 814 Gaskill Ave. for $80,000.
Robert Evangelista Jr. to Maria Harshey and Rosella Tanyer at 415 Lafferty St. for $81,500.
Quasar Enterprises LLC to AntGlobal Enterprises LLC at 810 Western Ave. for $5,000.
LATROBE
Annie Raus to Jordan Aller and Eliana Pompilio at 2308 Ligonier St. for $164,000.
Charles Bolland to Jonathan Cappella and Kamie Alicia Steiner at 110 Loyalhanna Ave. for $144,900.
LIGONIER TOWNSHIP
KV McNap Properties LLC to Madison Gray at 534 Austraw Road for $75,000.
H. Vaughan Blaxter III trustee to H Vaughan Blaxter III and Bonnie Blaxter at 225 Chrisner Road for $100,000.
Anthony Van Norman to Kenneth Scott and Penny Roy at 79 Highgate Road for $2,400,000.
Mark Graham to Matthew William and Alexandra Gredence Andromalos at 1593 Jacob Miller Road for $260,000.
Robert Tewart to MidFirst Bank at 412-408 State Route 271 for $2,150 by sheriff’s deed.
LOWER BURRELL
Frank Robertson to Katelin Lucey at 124 Arizona Drive for $208,000.
Genevieve Bogan to Stephen Schmidt Jr. at 556 Arizona Drive for $150,000.
Kristin Restori trustee to Kyle and Jamie Gregory at 21 Nanak Drive for $320,500.
Castle 2020 LLC to Mary Blackie at 2979 Phillips Drive for $17,500.
MANOR
Estate of Elizabeth Williams to Aaron Martin and Rachel Nicole Ira Olivenstein at 3011 Meadow View Ct for $549,900.
Bruce Fronk II to Mark Richard and Lindsay Bowman at 630 Sandy Hill Road for $315,000.
MONESSEN
Anthony Bertola to Dennis and Amanda Macz at 117 Elm Ave. for $49,995.
Harry Wilkinson to Talan Properties LLC at 27 Euclid Drive for $88,000.
Candis Kelley to Ryan Patrick Campbell and Katie Gauden at 1230 State Road for $160,000.
Carolyn Walters to Colby Simmons at 30 Washington Drive for $135,000.
MT. PLEASANT BOROUGH
Estate of Marcel Lowe to USX Federal Credit Union at 301 College Ave. for $11,718 by sheriff’s deed.
Jeffrey Hudock to George Haney and Beth Knapp at 141 S Quarry St. for $103,000.
MURRYSVILLE
Leonard Gallo to Tyler Dudek and Sara Preciado at 2914 Bryer Ridge Ct for $675,000.
Estate of Wanda Rose Gressman to Philip Crain at 5234 Faulk Drive for $80,000.
Jennifer A Aikman Simmons to Robert Battiste and Nancy Chop at 107 Georgetown Ln for $168,000.
Radhika Mergey to Tyshira Murphy at 3017 Juniper Ct for $425,000.
Dorothy Swank to Peter Daniel Dochinez and Kaitlin Colgan at Kemerer Hollow Road for $290,000.
Robert Furgurson to Jeffrey and Lori Rabensteine at 3322 Lake Ridge Drive for $690,000.
Joseph Marquez to Thomas Jaworske III and Gabrielle Jaworske at 2204 Locust St. for $263,000.
Fadra Erickson to Richard Mahokey Jr. and Kimberly Jean Mahokey at 3535 Meadow Gate Drive for $270,000.
Susan Corl to Joseph and Karen Delfavero at 3313 Windgate Drive for $295,000.
NEW KENSINGTON
Roger Milgrom trustee to Joy Porter at 619 Sixth Ave. for $12,000 (state deed transfer stamps indicate a value of $117,534) by sheriff’s deed.
Stephen John Rawski to Corey Leon at 2387 Seventh St. for $115,000.
Marsha Naamy to Jeremy Mangol at 330 Freeport Road for $25,000.
AKM Holdings L.P. to Tanika Taylor at 202 Highland Ave. for $211,250.
NORTH HUNTINGDON
NVR Inc. to Christopher Lorenzo and Ashley Kathryn McKnight at 935 Giulia Drive for $571,015.
Zachary Haigis to SFR Owner LLC at 551 Greenfield Ct for $225,000.
Michael Payne to Andrew and Sarah Bair at 2174 Haflinger Drive for $399,900.
Estate of Michael Joseph Stojakovich to Jordan Tinsley and Erin Manahan at 1721 Marion Drive for $212,000.
Heather L Hughes McCrory to Terence and Joanne Antonacci at 14599 Michael Drive for $228,250.
PENN TOWNSHIP
NVR Inc. to Sang Hoang and Li Nguyen at 1094 Blackthorne Drive for $747,380.
Bryan Morrison to Justin Staso and Keaira Fontecchio at 2 Brenda Ave. for $226,750.
SFG2 Group L.P. to Barbara Link at 101 Royal Oaks Ct for $90,000.
Wayne Allen to Robert and Mary Ann Becker at 244 Saunders Station Road for $680,000.
Slovenian Home Pleasant Valley to Magam Investment Assoc. L.P. at 1100 Valley Club Drive for $80,000.
Molly Hileman to Kristy Matthews at 1020 Walnut St. for $210,000.
NVR Inc. to Brad Stephen Bannon and Nicole Remic at 1041 Wedgewood Drive for $5,452,200.
ROSTRAVER
Dolores Couson to Jeremy and Kayra Tietze at 217 Pawnee Drive for $258,000.
Daryl Firewicz to Randy Edwin and Debra Taylor Shelton at 12 Willow Links Drive for $499,900.
SALEM
Tradestone Capital LLC to Blaise DeFrances at 605 Trees Mills Road for $55,000.
SCOTTDALE
William Cowell III to Austin and Jessica Smith at 401-403 S Broadway St. for $87,500.
SEWICKLEY
T&B Homes & Housing to Barron & Hutchinson Development LLC at 114 Buford St. for $54,000.
James Mellinger to Droptine Properties LLC at 3012 Clay Pike for $106,500.
Shane Robert Furlong to James Patrick Bradley at 1022 Herminie West Newton Road for $155,000.
Paul William Pritchard to PennMarc Resources IV LLC at 667-671 Lowber Road OG for $150,000.
SOUTH HUNTINGDON
Estate of Scott Reiber to Eric and Anita Welch at 460 Mendon Road for $270,000.
TRAFFORD
Shannon L Koschik Moore to Robert and Melanie Pampena at 236 E Fairmont Ave. for $142,900.
UNITY
Francis Stewart to Eric and Tamaira Hobaugh at 821 Beatty Village Road for $50,000.
Fred Patterson to Bryan and Samantha Jennifer Seitz at 5012 Havenwood Drive for $650,000.
Cheryl Hamilton to Ryan David and Samantha Fletcher Fisher at 611 Tarason Drive for $310,000.
VANDERGRIFT
Branden King to Timothy and Rachel Skeel at 508 Lowell St. for $40,000.
WEST LEECHBURG
Nathan Black to Noah Paul Morow at 1477 Main St. for $177,000.
WEST NEWTON
Michael Daff to Heather Marie Shaffor at 162 N Second St. for $115,000.
