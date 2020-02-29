ALLEGHENY
Virginia Lee Bowser to Andrew and Bobbi Byerley at 810 Bagdad Road for $122,000. Anthony Fedusa to Gary and Donna Allshouse at 273 White Oak Drive for $322,000. Gino Montemurro to Robert Waltz Jr. at Williams Road for $61,000.
ARNOLD
David Duda to Kayla Allshouse at 324 Iroquois Drive for $52,500.
COOK TOWNSHIP
Stephen Smalley to Travis McDowell and Abby Jo Adams at 121 Fox Haven Drive for $200,000. George Wilcox Jr. to Daniel and Dena Fritz at 409 Wilkins Road for $85,000.
DERRY TOWNSHIP
NPL Inc. to Bokta Leasing LLC at 2223 Dailey Ave. for $535,000. Wuchina Development Co. to Latrobe Property Management LLC at 139 M and B Place for $110,000. US Bank NA to Latrobe Property Management LLC at 1331-1335 Oaklawn Drive for $57,200. Angela Quinn to Edward and Wendy Guerrier at 288 Route 217 for $107,000. Timothy Linder to Kevin O’Hara at 1330 St. Clair St. for $149,900.
EAST HUNTINGDON TOWNSHIP
TRC Inc. to Jones Estates TRC LLC at 511 552 Reed Cir for $900,000. David Depalma to Robert Sirianni at 1045 SR 31 for $10,500. David Depalma to James Feick at 1100 Water St. for $6,000.
FAIRFIELD TOWNSHIP
Christopher Kovalsky to John Zufall at 2086 Route 259 for $300,000.
GREENSBURG
Robert Miller to Bethany DeWolfe at 415 Center Ave. for $126,000. Central Westmoreland Habitat Humanity to Margaret Rusiski at 79019 Jefferson Ave. for $68,000. Craig Panko to Glen and Brenda Busch at 711 Ludwick St. for $27,000. Visionary Home Solutions Inc. to Christopher and Tara Button at 40 McLaughlin Drive for $194,900. ARC CBGBGPA001 LLC to SPP Citizens NLREF V LLC at 400 S Main St. for $1 (state deed transfer stamps indicate a value of $979,808).
HEMPFIELD TOWNSHIP
Sylvester Lacey to Zachary and Tiffany Hornak at Kifer Hill Road for $200,000. Federal National Mortgage Assn. to Robert Stevens at 29 Magee Drive for $75,550. Pamela Parker to Laurel Valley Development LLC at 214 Ridgefield Drive for $28,142 (state deed transfer stamps indicate a value of $112,636) by sheriff’s deed.
JEANNETTE
Barry Antonacci to Kelly Dowd and Mariann Tolmsoff at 625 Birch St. for $138,000. James McNally to Wells Fargo Bank at 719 Ellsworth Ave. for $2,073 by sheriff’s deed. Kyle Prutz to Jason and Katherine Dawn Pontzer at 324 Lafferty St. for $87,000. Kenneth Morris to Diane Mesich at 1 Orange Ave. for $45,580. Estate of Joseph Avolio to Rachael Dietrich at 402 Sloan Ave. for $50,000.
LIGONIER TOWNSHIP
Wells Fargo to Duane and Lisa Ferry Delestienne at 329 Ferry Ln for $160,000. International Myopia Prevention Assn. to Donald and May Rehm at 1054 Gravel Hill Road for $125,000. Anthony Stockman to Jeffrey and Susan Lee Downing at 117 Presidents Drive for $214,000. Mary Beth Eslary to Samantha Thompson at 127 Singer Way for $229,500. Robert Webb to Ralph Perri Jr. and Sandra Perri at 539 Weaver Mill Road for $268,000.
LOWER BURRELL
Marla Wagner to Dianne Aubele at 615 Crestview Ln for $250,000. Stephen Wilson to Daryl Pagane at 109 Florida Drive for $105,000. Leonard Surniak to Joseph Berardo and Kristina Bradt at 1105 Greensburg Road for $78,000.
MONESSEN
Rick Hovanec to Joseph Pleso at 400-402 Ninth St. for $5,800. West PA Properties LLC to Joseph Pleso at 920 Graham Ave. for $9,000. Helen Ann Yonko Manning to Paul and Brenda Buchko at Jones St. for $1 (state deed transfer stamps indicate a value of $18,460). JLH Development LLC to Joseph Pleso at 30 Reed Ave. for $12,000.
MT. PLEASANT BOROUGH
Robert Dolan to Brian and Tammy Price at 100 Eagle St. for $157,500. BWH Properties LLC to Akers Holdings 1 LLC at 538 Goos Way for $7,000.
MT. PLEASANT TOWNSHIP
Robert Lessman Jr. to Thomas and Gloria Knopsnider at 5109 Church St. for $24,000. Estate of James Brodak to Donald Mull Jr. at 1547 E Laurel Cir for $125,000. Estate of John Popvich Jr. to Daniel Sirianni and Crystal Stein at 213 Kors Studio Road for $3,500. Scott Puskar to James and Twila Schmidt at 289 State St. for $25,000. George Overly to Joseph Michael Skapura et al. and Daphane Lee Skapura at 102 Waltons Ln for $425,000.
MURRYSVILLE
Wilbur Stewart to Nathan Thomas Hand at 5592 Edwards Road for $109,000. Mark Ponko to Richard Poe at 6123 Farm Road for $375,000. Sean McKeever to Michael Tardio at 6474 Lindsey Ln for $207,000. Carla White to Robert Page and Shirley McClure at 1456 Lyons Chase Cir for $179,000. Shag Bark Grove Real Estate L.P. to Chris and Hayley Pearlman at Mamont Road for $170,000. James Copenhafer to Jordan and Lauren Jaworowski at 3952 Murry Highlands Cir for $299,800.
NEW KENSINGTON
Gum Up Woo to Fortunae LLC at 933 Fourth Ave. for $54,000. Mummy Buys Houses LLC to Joseph Grillo at 1537 Seventh St. for $7,800. Steven Mellish to AD5402 Desert Properties LLC at 1218 Woodmont Ave. for $33,900.
NORTH HUNTINGDON TOWNSHIP
Anthony Albert Marks to Fox Chase Management Inc. at Unknown Address for $75,500. RSCH Realty L.P. to Jonathan Shuster at Unknown Address for $1 (state deed transfer stamps indicate a value of $29,495). Jay MacDonald to David Bonnett at 621 Colonial Manor Road for $140,000. Damon Donnell to Thomas Williams Adams at 881 Colonial Manor Road for $165,000. Basil Bennett to Keith Hines and Chloe Yun at 910 Colonial Manor Road for $159,500. Donato Pasquarelli to NVR Inc. at 1228 Giulia Drive for $90,000.
PENN TOWNSHIP
Blackthorn Investors LLC to NVR Inc. at Unknown Address for $70,575. NVR Inc. to John Pastorek and Brooke Ewing at 2005 Augusta Ln for $326,075. Holger Schweisthal to Holger Schweisthal at 1037 Campbell Road for $145,000 (state deed transfer stamps indicate a value of $229,020). Estate of Mary Beiter to Clifford Wareham and Colleen Rodgers at 231 Richmond Drive for $170,000. Lakeview Loan Servicing LLC to White House Development LLC at 108 Thomas St. for $50,160. NVR Inc. to Robert Ohler III and Julianna Ohler at 1013 Wedgewood Drive for $427,850.
ROSTRAVER
US Bank NA to Janet Rozik at 216 Johnson Ave. for $42,500. Andrea L.P. to Eric Hepple and Ashley Mason at 112 Morningstar Drive for $34,000. Estate of Jill Layhue to Joshua Mrosko and Autumn Rae Ruse at 1182 Ridge Road for $255,000. Karen Kovach to Charles Kovach at 4042 Route 51 for $325,000. Entech LLC to Maronda Homes Inc. at 279 Stump Drive for $54,000. Frank Scalise to Paul and Kara Czerniak at 173 Valley View Drive for $330,000. Adam Gillingham to Lindsey Manko at 522 Webster Hollow Road for $50,000.
SOUTH HUNTINGDON TOWNSHIP
Frances Gray to George and Holly Knepper at 131 Kostella Hill Road for $25,000.
ST. CLAIR TOWNSHIP
Jean Best to Donald Harnish at 609 Jan L St. for $50,000.
TRAFFORD
Estate of Ruth Babella to James Wachter at 120 Belleau Wood Drive for $165,000. Timothy Moon to Daniel Siroky at 172 E Gilmore Ave. for $110,000. Estate of Dennis Mahon to Olayinka Aminu and Folashade Odusoga at 106 Shady Ln for $3,500. Andrew Goldberg to Eric and Frances Hamilton at 242 Timber Drive for $126,500.
UNITY TOWNSHIP
Raymond Smith to Dixie Washnock at Unknown Address for $85,000. Estate of Bernadette Irvin to Tyler Mullen and Elizabeth Black at 1408 Fourth Ave. for $70,000. Estate of George Sweeney to Bryan Grejtak at Center Drive for $30,000. Mary Ann Krawtz Price to Thomas Blystone III and Kelly Baker at 5286 Center Drive for $140,000. Harry Borbonus to Fen Zhu at 2819 Forest Ave. for $67,000. Hilary Hoffer to Mutual MHP LLC at 1842 Mt. Pleasant Road for $365,000.
VANDERGRIFT
Melissa Birch to Patricia Kirscht at 907 37th St. for $60,000. Ryan Cornman et al. to SNT Homes LLC at 321 Emerson St. for $50,000. High Ground Properties LLC to Stephanie Crooks at 269 Sherman Ave. for $20,000.
WASHINGTON
US Bank NA to Michael Arndt and Brandy Brown at 197 Turack Road for $54,600.
WEST NEWTON
Lenora Keller to Art Berarducci at 403 S Fifth St. for $1,035 (state deed transfer stamps indicate a value of $31,161) by sheriff’s deed. ———
Real Estate Transactions provided by RealSTATs. Contact at 412-381-3880 or visit www.RealSTATs.net.
