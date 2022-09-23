ALLEGHENY
James Lichter to Lee and Allison Sasala at 1414 River Forest Drive for $795,000.
ARNOLD
Charles Linderman to Milton Obey Jr. and Anita Obey at 2010 Alcoa Drive for $50,000. BELL
Dalton Mottillo to Dalton Mottillo and Stephanie Daniel at 229 Kochka Drive for $80,000.
DERRY BOROUGH
Vicki Ross to Colton Michael Unferdorfer at 123 Park St. for $145,000.
GREENSBURG
Chris Suppo to Michael David and Adrienne Marilyn Brown at 528 Harrison Ave. for $290,000. Mike Ward to Walter and Marelyn Gross at 235 Highland Ave. for $119,900. Young Voters Club Westmoreland County to William Hendrickson Jr. at 24-26 Madison Ave. for $50,036. HEMPFIELD
V. Hema Kumar to Henry and Carol Frelick at 3 Alta Vita Drive Apt 604 for $175,000. Christian Kelly to Justin and Kristy Eisele at 916 Arberdeen Drive for $340,000. Cherry Hills L.P. to DRB Group Mid Atlantic LLC at 3001-3005 Audrey Drive for $140,000. Justin Eisele to Brandon Klaus and Kaleigh Branson at 29 Elgin Drive for $230,000. Michael Wilps to Eric and Mary Galiotto at 104 Lannon Stone Ln for $425,000. Reed R Nelson to Raslem Inc. at 106 Log House Ln for $110,000. Albert Humberger Jr. to Derek Sinchar and Nicole Ashley Regula at 200 McIlvaine Road for $355,000. Estate of Margaret McCarthy to David and Daryl Ebersole at 6009 Triple Crown Cir for $335,000.
IRWIN
Surefire Group 2 LLC to Pittsburgh SFR Portfolio 1 LLC at 811 Sherman Ave. for $3,475,000. JEANNETTE
Robyn McCoy to Andex Enterprises LLC at 551 Cowan Ave. for $40,000. Visang Ventures LLC to Jesse Tannetta and Gabrielle Viso at 717 Ellsworth Ave. for $129,000. Richard Leonard to Gdup Better Business Solutions LLC at 522 Scott Ave. for $13,750.
LATROBE
MTGLQ Investors L.P. to Christian Home Properties LLC at 223 James St. for $79,500. TCE Properties LLC to Ethan Antonio and Mackensi Lynn Hartman at 116 Wagner St. for $147,000.
LIGONIER TOWNSHIP
Estate of Mary Lou Mitchell to Peter and Bonnie Saxman at 108 Charlotte Drive for $258,500. Latrobe Property Management LLC to Michael and Jodie Volchko at 108 Goldenrod Ln for $123,000.
LOWER BURRELL
Estate of Virginia Lee Stoltz to Stoltz Properties 2 LLC at 148 Clarendon Ave. for $126,000. David Diguglielmo to Brett Tyson at 2737 Van Buren Drive for $170,000.
MONESSEN
David Russell to Nico Homes Inc. at 112 Fifth St. for $5,000. David Crews to Nico Homes Inc. at 108 Sixth St. for $5,000. Walter Kisner to Nico Homes Inc. at 400 Chestnut St. for $5,000. Nancy Chunko to Reed Commerce LLC at 421 Indiana Ave. for $13,000. MT. PLEASANT BOROUGH
Patricia Long to David and Toni Curry at 136-138 N Diamond St. for $150,000. John Mondock to Madison and Pamela Hinkle at 656 N Geary St. for $170,000. MT. PLEASANT TOWNSHIP
Randal Moore to Jeffrey Hudock and Beth Ann Iannuzzo at 27 Fitch Ln for $222,000. Scott Overly to Anthony and Tonie Bando at 100 Misty Meadow Road for $165,000. Keefer Trucking LLC to Michael and Mackenzie Yanuck at 1858 Route 982 for $150,000.
MURRYSVILLE
Kathleen Straka to Lance and Melissa Jackson at 5597 Fox Chase Drive for $455,000. Christina Riga to Marissa Diehl at 325 Nature Trail Ln for $205,000.
NEW KENSINGTON
Sarah L Carpenter Bishop to Andrew Kanaan and Keegan Shawfield at 729 Carl Ave. for $169,575. NEW STANTON
James Hoffner II to Joshua King and Michele Meli at 105 Pagano Drive for $377,500.
NORTH BELLE VERNON
Arthur Trilli to Hieu Phan and Hieu Dang at 906 Broad Ave. for $180,000. NORTH HUNTINGDON
Daniel Cesare to Bryan and Katy Morrison at 8801 Hilltop Road for $365,000. Robert Wakefield to Champion Homes & Rentals LLC at Kennscott Drive for $4,538 (state deed transfer stamps indicate a value of $40,451) by sheriff’s deed. Dennis Brandolino to Champion Homes & Rentals LLC at Mike Road for $832 (state deed transfer stamps indicate a value of $4,545) by sheriff’s deed. Dennis Brandolino to Champion Homes & Rentals LLC at Mike Road for $832 (state deed transfer stamps indicate a value of $4,545) by sheriff’s deed. Alan Cearns to David Cearns at 190 Wallace Drive for $180,000. Estate of Naomi Broome to Citizens Bank PA at 4390 Westinghouse Ave. for $5,232 by sheriff’s deed.
PENN TOWNSHIP
Cheryl Russo to General B LLC at 366 Rose Ave. for $40,000. Estate of Terry Egan to Garrett and Kelly Passante at 14 Saxony Drive for $192,000. Ronald Sedlak Jr. to Michael and Lauren Davis at 208 Taft Ct for $93,000. Anita Raible to Robert Wassel and Marina Minnicks at 729 William Drive for $219,000. ROSTRAVER
Jon Mascara to David Humbert II and Jennifer Humbert at 222 Pleasant Valley Blvd. for $265,000. Janet Stanziano to Truist Bank at 1822 Rostraver Road for $3,582 by sheriff’s deed. SCOTTDALE
Heather Lynn Graft to Gregory Holzer at 616 Eleanor Ave. for $111,000. Megan McIntyre to Tracey Anderson and Cherry Murphree Warshaw at 304 Mulberry St. for $149,900. SOUTH HUNTINGDON
Tage Schaefer to Bruce and Linde Crescini trustee at 804 Plummer School Road for $279,000. UNITY
John Zahorchak to Stephen and Evelyn Stephanic at 212 Denali Drive for $360,000. James Gifford III to Amanda Harr at 1010 Myers Road for $164,200. James Novak Jr. to Blaze Prengaman at 2117 Route 130 for $73,000. WASHINGTON
Karamarie Farnam to Brian Orlic at Elderberry Ln for $9,400. Estate of Barbara Alexander to Richard and Renee Matassa at 123 Timber Run Road for $170,000.
