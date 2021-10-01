ALLEGHENY
Unpok Yu Snyder to Joseph Gigliotti III and Tiffany Gigliotti at 485 Joyce St. for $195,000. Rebecca Brattina to John Bigley and Rebecca Scandrol at 1091 Pleasant Hill Road for $1 (state deed transfer stamps indicate a value of $89,918). Ted Wasilewski to Nicholas Pangrazi at 889 Talon Ct for $168,500.
ARNOLD
Scott Evans to Edwin Pagan and Maria Gonzalez at 1613 Alcoa Drive for $130,000. Calvin Wilcox to Logan Fitzmaurice at 1618 Alcoa Drive for $115,000. Homes America Inc. to Nicholas Ferracano at 1611 Ridge Ave. for $117,900. Frank Caliguri to Kevin White at 1725 Woodmont Ave. for $29,700.
ARONA
John Pettigrew Jr. trustee to Gary Pivirotto at Main St. for $230,000.
BELL TOWNSHIP
Estate of Joseph Ukish to Sandra Antonucci at 309 Whitesell St. for $10,000.
COOK TOWNSHIP
Casimir Pasinski to Michael Dennis and Jennifer Bell at Unknown Address for $1 (state deed transfer stamps indicate a value of $29,309). Estate of Dorla Ankney to James and Heidi Weimer at 132 Ankney Ln for $105,000. Alan Wayne Blystone trustee to William and Pamela Burkland at 2346 State Route 711 for $167,145.
DELMONT
Robert Jobkar to Colin and Kassi Keller at 127 Herbert Ln for $275,000. Estate of Ellen Breznik to Derrick Mack at 119 W Pittsburgh St. for $144,900.
DERRY BOROUGH
Peter Garrod to Daniel and Rebecca Chappie at 125 Cecilton St. for $128,000.
DERRY TOWNSHIP
Estate of Timothy Kim to Ruth Armitage at 607 Beech St. for $72,500. Michael Miller to Maxwell Anthony and Breana Nichole Miller at 139 Cannery Road for $95,000. James Thomas Jr. to Rudolph Yanits and Brooke Demasellis at 706 Crimson St. for $241,900. Estate of Harry Kemp to John Louis Williams and Rhonda Sue Smith at 1008 Roosevelt Way for $85,000.
DONEGAL TOWNSHIP
William Steele II to Frank Artuso at 223 Deer Fern Drive for $75,000. Kenneth Fisher to William Steele III and Holli Steele at 329 Hundred Acre Woods Ln for $100,000. Connie Fisher to William Steele III and Holli Steele at 339 Hundred Acre Woods Ln for $100,000.
FAIRFIELD TOWNSHIP
Lois Mae Keiper to Keith Alan St. Clair at Creek Road for $1 (state deed transfer stamps indicate a value of $2,003). Laura Hughes to Benjamin Gergely at 122 Fairfield Road for $125,000. Lucky Garland to John Malloy at 244 Johnston St. for $5,000. Estate of Leona Howe to Kevin and Barbara Ritenour at 3030 Route 259 for $40,000.
GREENSBURG
C. Joseph Lonigro to Robert Feidner at 207 Arch St. for $96,000. John White to Chad and Genevieve Mellott at 537 Fulton St. for $280,000. James Krajacic to Sinclair Realty Inc. at 317-319 George St. for $36,500. S&T to Christian Home Properties LLC at 412 Harrison Ave. for $55,000. Tara Estes to Luke Finley at 335 Painter St. for $132,000. ADK Real Estate Ventures LLC to Hayden Gabriel and Beatriz Rossi Fowler at 608 W Newton St. for $138,000.
HEMPFIELD TOWNSHIP
Lucille Fink to Charles and Anna Qualey at 203 Bashforth Drive for $240,000. HSBC Bank USA to TPL Income Property Corp. at 446 Blank School Road for $162,000. James Steffey to Daniel Joseph and Courtney Nicole Bodnar at 522 Cascade Ct for $455,000. Deborah Delisi to Christopher and Megan Delisi at 1416 Colony Drive for $347,000. James Wilkinson to Erin Elizabeth Frey at 29 Corbett Ave. for $182,000. Daniel Greene to Scott and Amy Landin at 908 Country Club Drive for $375,000. Kelly Barnhart to Timothy and Vicky Lee Moran at 134 Manchester Drive for $209,000. John Johnson trustee to Norma Brodak at 10 Medinah Ct for $269,000. William Bailey to Jacob Leggett and Michela Napoli at 150 Monkey Wrench Road for $330,000. David Dovenspike to Wells Fargo Bank NA at 508 Sells Ln for $2,187 by sheriff’s deed. Regina Regola to Vincent and Christine Adams at 522 St. Andrews Drive for $185,000. Kimberly Riebel to Steven and Sierra Long at 604 Stamford Drive for $220,000. Michael Flick to John Anthony and Rebecca Leigh Sinclair at 116 Tartan Drive for $417,000. Roxanne Tucci to Nathan and Heather Yarbrough at 15 Weber Road for $165,000. Michael Vucish to SegaVepo LLC at 135 Westpoint Drive for $180,000.
HUNKER
David Slebodnik to Connie Glass at 228 Faust Hill Ln for $156,900.
JEANNETTE
Kobe Group Inc. to Western PA Holdings LLC at 12 E Gaskill Ave. for $25,000. Jeffrey Millar to Heather Schultheis at 908 Harrison Ave. for $20,000. James Krajacic to MTD Investment Group LLC at 317-319 N Second St. for $110,000.
LATROBE
WCP Holdings Inc. to Samuel Brezo at 119 Adams Ln for $170,000. Dennis Rafferty to Brandon Buys Houses LLC at 24 Ave. B for $73,800. Patrick Suschak to Jarod Trunzo at 712 Chestnut St. for $202,000. Eveanne Greene to Chad Kamody at 730 Highland Ave. for $152,900.
LIGONIER BOROUGH
Helen Becer to Charlie Kilo Holdings LLC at 213 Franklin St. for $150,000.
LIGONIER TOWNSHIP
Betty Hoak to Shawn Miller at 123 Dream Dale Ln for $50,000. Shawn Miller to Richard Allen Johnson at 1459 Route 30 for $282,500. Patricia Petitta to Anthony and Diane Guido at 3604 Route 711 for $35,000. Shereen Stutz trustee to William Stutz at 639 Sportsmans Ln for $193,000.
LOWER BURRELL
Mark Cosentino to Albert and Janet Stiffler at 37 Elena Drive for $209,000. Phyllis Kandel to Kandel Properties & Maintenance LLC at 812-814 Pittsburgh St. for $20,000. Luke Hall to Nicholas Larson at 208 Widmer Ave. for $265,000. Cathleen Scott to Robert Sciullo at 995 Wills Ave. for $175,000.
LOYALHANNA
Robert Thomas to Joseph Bauman and Debra McMeekin at 107 Pear St. for $182,000.
MONESSEN
Estate of John Selestak to Raealo Davis at 1041 Grant Ave. for $125,000. Path Property Solutions LLC to Milton Paul Kobaly III and Kaylee Jo Livingstone at 616-620 Manown St. for $99,900. Jose Carlos Morales to George Burke at 1121 McMahon Ave. for $24,000. 1715 5th Ave LLC to Robert and Tessa Cain at 623 Summit Ave. for $2,000. Patricia Timko to Aaron Wassick at 114 Surrey St. for $195,000. Edward James Wood to Travis Blackburn and Katelyn Anderson at 1301 Walnut Ave. for $5,000.
MOUNT PLEASANT BOROUGH
Cheryl Ann Singer to Kaitlyn Lackey at 421 Howard St. for $74,900.
MOUNT PLEASANT TOWNSHIP
Georgeanna Harman to Alcorn Homes LLC at 227-229 E Main St. for $35,000. Russell Harry to Sankeyville Real Estate LLC at 352 Main St. for $190,000.
MURRYSVILLE
Abdel Moneim El-Attar to Andre Parquette and Amy Heinlen at 3632 Cal Ken Ct for $370,000. Richard Brazill to Christopher and Christina Clawson at 5017 Pioneer Ct for $465,000. Daniel Albert Santimauro to Taylor Beck at 5287 Rocky Hill Ln for $180,380.
NEW ALEXANDRIA BOROUGH
Dunlap Curry Holdings LLC to PPP Assets LLC at 198 W Main St. for $234,000.
NEW KENSINGTON
Richard Shaner to Mark Zbryski at 603 Fourth St. for $25,000. Kevin Smith to Chadd Rotter at 1742 Fairmont Drive for $160,000. John Zavadak to Do It All Wright LLC at 1674 Garfield St. for $10,000. Cheryl Scott trustee to Scott and Tamara Evans at 200 McLaughlin Drive for $170,000. D’Yolf Properties LLC to Elm Construction Services Inc. at 1330 Woodmont Ave. for $52,500.
NEW STANTON
Jeffrey Lucas to Mark and Leah Roney at 415 Crossbow Drive for $334,000.
NORTH BELLE VERNON
Alf Moebius to Thomas Burnsworth at 503 Graham St. for $220,000.
NORTH HUNTINGDON TOWNSHIP
Pasquarelli Property Management LLC to Anthony and Caroline Constantine at Unknown Address for $689,545. Jacklyn Chionchio to Justin Billy and Jacklyn Halus at 1290 Second St. for $0 (state deed transfer stamps indicate a value of $33,374). Patricia Dorsey to Peter and Michelle Higgs at 2661 Baker School Road for $90,000. Angelo Don Rometo to Justin Glenn Livingston and Angela Christine Harshman at 12141 Bradley Drive for $160,000. Estate of David Sinclair to Gary Sean Sinclair at 8910 Broadway St. for $85,000. HBN Real Estate Ventures LLC to Cupola Homes27 LLC at 179 Clairmont St. for $233,000. Anthony Maroadi to Tyler Corklin and Rachel Johnston at 643 Crestwood Drive for $210,000. Dawn Andreyo to Jay and Justine Giffen at 7786 Dominick Drive for $698,900. Donato Pasquarelli to NVR Inc. at 988 Giulia Drive for $90,000. Thomas Atcheson to Andrew and Tanaz Walendziewicz at 1841 Haflinger Drive for $335,500. Michael Andrew Phipps to John Fleig and Marylou Marino at 1060 Hahntown Wendel Road for $155,900. Elizabeth James to Woodrow Frazier III at 14500 Lynne Drive for $160,900. Jessica Johnston to Tyler Sullivan and Jessica Dezelan at 79 Magnus Ln for $150,000. WSAJT Properties L.P. to Quinns Depot LLC at 350-352 Main St. for $690,000. Gloria Baker to Nathan Andrew Slivka at 1191 Robbins Station Road for $150,000. Joshua Yaklich to Patrick Germovsek and Taylor Reese at 2245 Robert St. for $228,500. Joseph Micic to Jenafur Marie and Rachel Lynn Wedel at 12019 Waterford Drive for $525,000. Estate of Rita Jean Cook to Victor Verosky at 830 Whitehead Ln for $172,000. Yong Butler to Jill Louise Quaglieri at 260 Woodall Ave. for $160,000.
OKLAHOMA
Robert Anthony Miller to Kyle Wadsworth at 1435 Hancock Ave. for $125,000.
PENN TOWNSHIP
Julia Morton to Andrew Lippert at 139 Ashbaugh Road for $149,900. Blackthorn Investors LLC to NVR Inc. at Black Sands Drive for $73,844. Bruce Newell to Bang Phan and Phuong Nguyen at 112 Buck Run Drive for $406,600. Joann Krance et al. to Stella Rebitch at 3014 Main St. for $1 (state deed transfer stamps indicate a value of $77,804). Marjorie O’Neil to Michael and Diane Malone at 11 Meadowridge Road for $343,000. NVR Inc. to John and Susan Kiste at 1062 Moria Ct for $315,130. Nancy Jean Haas to Brian McGhee at 101 Newell Ln for $305,000. John Shidel to Brady Dulak and Angela Clark at 526 Pamela Drive for $289,900. Estate of Ray Bossar to MacKenzie and Molly Hartman at 558 Route 130 for $199,900. David Shaun Pienaar to Cupola Homes27 LLC at 116 Saunders Station Road for $240,000. Lois Jones to Chaitya Parikh at 102 Whitetail Drive for $334,000.
ROSTRAVER
Savannah Hammond to Forlove Construction Inc. at 109 Elm Ave. for $134,100 (state deed transfer stamps indicate a value of $177,884) by sheriff’s deed. Brittany Critchfield to Richard and Carrie Conti at 611 Hamilton Ave. for $115,000. Estate of William Hruby to Danh Truong at 454 Kennedy Ave. for $100,000. Andrea L.P. to Bernard Hillman Thompson at Morningstar Drive for $24,900. Roland Laurita II to Christopher Michael and Hollyann Giordana at 154 Valley View Drive for $395,000.
SALEM TOWNSHIP
Estate of Ronald Neeper to Ashley Aikins and Benjamin Quirk at 2320 State Route 819 for $420,000. Pristine Ground Co. to Ricky Lang at 2097 Totteridge Drive for $85,500. Marsha Sebastian trustee to Joseph Herman Jr. and Joelle Sabatine at 440 Trees Mills Road for $510,000. Richard Samuel Sacco et al. to Patricia Puzak at 588 Trees Mills Road for $91,000.
SCOTTDALE
David Aaron to US Bank Trust NA at 9 Fourth Ave. for $2,168 by sheriff’s deed. Estate of John Severi to David and Janel Slebodnik at 29 Fifth Ave. for $89,000.
SEWICKLEY
Kyle Ames to Nicholas Payne at 46 Fifth St. for $160,000. Olivia Marlene Hagerty to John and Donna Goodrum at Chopp St. for $17,000. Joseph Eori to Eric and Sviatlana Simon at Chopp St. for $100,000. Jordan Goydich to Timothy and Vicki Booher at 147 Pecan St. for $217,000.
SOUTH HUNTINGDON TOWNSHIP
Lee Krug to Walter Pasternak at 2515 Fifth St. for $71,000.
SOUTHWEST GREENSBURG
William Hartman to Joshua McCabe and Avery Musiak at 622 Oakland Ave. for $116,000.
TRAFFORD
Estate of Agnes Scarano to Shanita Collins at 102 Cavitt Ave. for $160,000. ForLove Construction Inc. to Derek and Jessica Dukic at 247 E Fairmont Ave. for $165,000. Entech Bradford Square LLC to Maronda Homes LLC at 209 Ridgecrest Ct for $76,000. Estate of Roy Gallagher to Nathan and Charlsie Dubbs at 167 Stewart St. for $190,000.
UNITY TOWNSHIP
Janice Sprock to Tommie Gaver at 114 First St. for $100,000. Weatherton Farm Estates Inc. to Duncan and Janet Marie Burnett at 203 Ali Drive for $21,900. Anthony Reno to Kenneth and Amy Myers at Apple Hill Drive for $48,000. Christina Macina to Tammy Koerber at 2005 Atlantis Drive for $59,000. Don Paul Harris to Maria Phipps at 334 Black Hills Drive for $133,000. Cynthia Sexton Pilewski to Patrick Robert Patterson at 1012 Boniface Drive for $280,000. Bruce Minich to Michael and Ahava Flick at 133 Chelsea Drive for $749,000. Robert Rugh to Karen Harris at 227 Denali Drive for $265,000. Jocelyn Fox to Marcin Marek and Lorraine Ann Krezolek at 180 Frye Farm Road for $38,000. Vicki Naggy Jr. to Carolynn McCall at 117 Lentz Road for $132,000. Quicken Loans Inc. to Giovanni Omar Baassiri at 38 Lightcap Road for $145,700. Estate of Nancy Hauser to Mark Loughran and Leslie Ashley at 145 Meadow Spring Road for $370,000. Deborah Stumpf trustee to Wayne and Hope Frye at 1619 Mt. Pleasant Road for $500,000. Linda Dailey trustee to Zachary and Onnie Shaffer at 2033 Route 130 for $80,000. David Anderson to Robert and Eleanor Bojarski at 9 Unity Sq for $175,000.
UPPER BURRELL
Albert Stiffler to Clark Stiffler at 536 Joyce St. for $200,000.
VANDERGRIFT
Hilty Rental Properties LLC to Patrick Beatty at 106 Emerson St. for $50,000. Phyllis Sinnamond to Shealey Kromka at 419 Franklin Ave. for $86,000. Arthur DeFrancisis to Joseph Post at 311 Harrison Ave. for $45,000. Toni Marie Pieples trustee to Stephanie Crooks at 411 Jackson Ave. for $65,000. Jill Solomon to Michelle Kostelansky at 615 Oak St. for $50,000. Bigger & Better Rental LLC to Thinkngrow Partners LLC at 183 Sherman Ave. for $1 (state deed transfer stamps indicate a value of $81,300). Linda Berkheiser to Brandon Dewosky at 318-320 Spruce St. for $32,000. Brenda Vozar trustee to Charles Mallon at 520 Walnut St. for $73,500.
WASHINGTON
Theodore Schwab to Alexandra DeLuca at 138 Muffley Drive for $105,000. Stephen Paterson to Michael and Patricia DePanicis at 275 Reservoir Road for $230,000. Eileen Shoemaker to Carl Petrarca at 4775 State Route 66 for $130,000. William Snider to Donald Evans et al. and Faith Evans at 358 Walker Road for $300,000.
WEST LEECHBURG
Kenneth Bloch to Jamie Mohney at 204 Bosin St. for $144,000. Timothy Moran to Matthew Kanick at 1750 South Ave. for $132,000.
YOUNGWOOD
Jacob Leggett to Jacob Doerzbacher and Amy Davis at 220 N Fifth St. for $200,000. Jeffrey Pugh trustee to Thomas and Lisa Grim at 109 S Third St. for $60,000. Eugene Saloom to Brandon Buys Houses LLC at 8 S Fifth St. for $68,500. ———
