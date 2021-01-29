ALLEGHENY
Estate of Charles Skwirut to David Smith at 4243 Frederick Drive for $157,900. Gregory Feroce et al. to Louis Pangrazi Jr. and Joseph Pangrazi at 1000 Hyde Park Road for $180,000. Betty LaRue Kepple to Rober Cherry at 350 Lillian Road for $99,900.
ARNOLD
Penninvest Group LLC to Alpha Bravo Real Estate LLC at 1526 Fourth Ave. for $24,000. Robert Campbell to Danielle Potter at 1805 Alcoa Drive for $89,900. Charles Bell Jr. to Mark Harclerode at 1710 Kenneth Ave. for $10,000. Estate of Richard Kafoury to Chris Sokol at 1748 Kimball Ave. for $64,000. Margarite Lynn Lyle to Shekinah Peterson at 700 Richmond St. for $87,000. MR Management LLC to Benjamin Davis at 1726-2001 Ridge Ave. for $150,000. Patricia Alcibiade to Donald and Kelly Vasey at 1812 Ridge Ave. for $70,000. Sharon Leonardi to Nicholas Gatto at 2018 Victoria Ave. for $65,000.
BELL TOWNSHIP
Bryan Moore to Kevin Lee and Rebecca Lynn Moorehead at 4760 Route 981 for $122,500.
BOLIVAR
John Deyarmin to Shayne and Kristen Eckels at 410 Shaffer St. for $47,000.
DELMONT
Ralph Faulk to Frank Pampena Jr. and Dianne Pampena at 315 Freeport Road for $145,000.
DERRY BOROUGH
Lee Smith to Joshua Marsili at 130 East St. for $110,500. Joan Reynolds to Cats Twilight at 122 S Chestnut St. for $8,000.
DERRY TOWNSHIP
Michael Hart to Michael James Hart Jr. and Rose Gunter at 400 Chestnut Ridge Road for $1 (state deed transfer stamps indicate a value of $28,193). Bruce Hudak to Vanessa Morgano at 19-21 Poplar St. for $1 (state deed transfer stamps indicate a value of $47,458). Elizabeth Joan Nolan to Paul and Sara Marie Grguric at 5791 Route 982 for $120,000. Jeffrey Flowers to Jason Guzik at 425 S Chestnut St. for $65,000. Maddox Investments LLC to APIF PA LLC at 565 Torrance Road for $100,000. Wayne Lichtenfels to Ben Hixson at 907 Wood St. for $105,000.
DONEGAL TOWNSHIP
Keith Freeman to Jacob Harrison Martin at 495 Donegal Lake Road for $106,000.
EAST HUNTINGDON TOWNSHIP
Timothy William Mehallick to James William and Natasha Kristine Cook at 200 Porter Ave. for $18,700.
EAST VANDERGRIFT
William Snow to Orr Real Estate Holdings LLC at 803 McKinley Ave. for $10,000.
EXPORT
Anthony Tantalo to Jill Catanzarite at 5765 Tyler Ave. for $72,000.
FAIRFIELD TOWNSHIP
William Tuscano to Eric and Kimberly Shank at 343-354 Grave Yard Hill Road for $340,000.
GREENSBURG
Estate of Irene Chrisman to Courtney D’Angelo at 79926 Grandview Ave. for $115,000. Mitchell Sasala to Total Real Estate Solutions LLC at 110 Laird St. for $6,321. Housing & Urban Development to Colleen Burns at 19 S Hamilton Ave. for $28,000. David Shaler to George Reichart at 133 S Washington Ave. for $159,000. Carol A Dean Gottlieb to Robert and Linda Yaley at 374 Stark Ave. for $49,700. Patrick Torba to Megan MacLennan at 111 Tremont Ave. for $155,000. Kimberly R Swartz Harter to Paul Grimm and Kim Wade at 413 Tyger Drive for $300,000.
HEMPFIELD TOWNSHIP
Melody Clare Vigo to John and Bonnie Liska at 303 Alfred Place for $121,000. David Feret to Kenneth and Kelly Perney at 138 Cannon Drive for $185,000. Estate of Joseph Materna to Richard Logesky and Sharon Ann Nicholson at 107 Cort St. for $130,000. Estate of Lyle Trexler to Jonathan Petras at 1371 Denton St. for $149,900. Patrick Dortenzo trustee to Jason and Amanda Hempel at 910 Essex Drive for $213,000. Michael Sigmund to Joseph and Joyce Brun at 18 Glenmeade Road for $433,000. Estate of Augusto Sotelo to William Linnert Jr. and Nancy Linnert at 225 Humphrey Road for $210,000. Kelli Jo Mauro to Robin Jennings at 108 Kilowen Sq for $299,500. Susan Bittner to Izzulap LLC at 313 Laurentz Ln for $85,500. US Bank Trust NA to Robert Joseph Turner at 629 Lynn St. for $73,500. Estate of Joanne Painter to Brian Matthew Dowling and Danielle Nicole Wiley at 121 Mohican Drive for $155,000. Estate of Andrew Kusiolek to Eco Industries LLC at 1690-1692 New Stanton Ruffsdale Road for $335,000. Sandra Dietrich to Christopher White and Danielle Dratch at 190 Oregon Ave. for $208,000. Raymond South Jr. to Harry James Jellison and Amber M Clark Konopka at 509 Rial Ln for $224,000. Robert Noviello to Dennis and Carol Sargent Leshock at 6081 Triple Crown Cir for $365,000. James Bowley to Anthony Carr at 215 Wendel Road for $22,250. Andrew Vargo to Mark and Christine Podracky at 455 Wendel Road for $1 (state deed transfer stamps indicate a value of $411,562).
JEANNETTE
Mark Evangelist Jr. to David Holtz at 927 Gaskill Ave. for $82,000. Lurene Moore to Frank and Erica Adams at 933 Gaskill Ave. for $10,000. Gordon Graham to Homesmart Real Estate LLC at 321 Harrison Ave. for $115,000. HKM Property Investors LLC to Jacob Schneider at 1001 High St. for $85,000. Estate of Patricia Shaffer to 301 George St. LLC at 305 Lafferty St. for $15,000. Gary Ventura to 126 N 2nd St. LLC at 126-128 N Second St. for $79,000. Steve Eliou to Mark Scalzo at Old Hill Road for $21,000. Dream Chasers Choices & Changes LLC to Wilfredo Urbina at 799 Shrader St. for $11,500. Nicholas Priolo to Elite Choice Investments LLC at 207 Sycamore St. for $75,000.
LATROBE
Tammy Schall to Connie Hough at 206 Gertrude St. for $83,900. Cuda Investments Inc. to Stacey Ann Dodson at 10 W Madison St. for $163,000. Harold Baker III to Samantha Jo Baker at 419 Walnut St. for $120,000. Marie Singer to Robert and Marcia Dietrick at 714 Weldon St. for $170,000.
LIGONIER BOROUGH
Mary Lou Valicenti to James and Vicki Griffiths at 272 Angela Ln for $1 (state deed transfer stamps indicate a value of $92,704). Michael Simpson to Victor Rasanow and Dana Horrel at 303 W Main St. for $155,500.
LIGONIER TOWNSHIP
John Surma Jr. to Rolling Winds LLC at 336-345 Baywood Ln for $1 (state deed transfer stamps indicate a value of $674,950). Carl Boyd to Benjamin and Melinda Miller at 1247 Griffith Road for $150,000. Richard Seifert to Corey and Glenda Stump at 208 Murphy Road for $424,000. Paul Dominic to Brad Steffey at 503 Route 259 for $268,000. Estate of Regis Moff to Daniel and Kelly Speicher at Soggy Bottom Road for $25,000. Paula Maniago to Jason and Rhonda Washabaugh at 612 Terrace Road for $402,000. Marc Aiello to Edward Hyp III and Maggie Matela at 131 Thistlewood Ln for $365,000. Dennis Sweeney to J C Horrell Builder Inc. at 423 Wilpen Road for $88,050.
LOWER BURRELL
Joseph Mennitto to Robert Lewis Brosius Jr. and Haley Gross at 2632 Seventh St. Road for $47,000. Elizabeth Sosinski to Jacqueline Skowvron at 368 Donnell Road for $129,000. Bradley Sydorick to David and Erin Lester at 248 Fairhaven Drive for $160,000. Estate of Elvira Ginocchi to Douglas and Angela Mathis at 102 Madison Drive for $155,000. Steven Yarussi to Matthew Rzewnicki and Stephanie Angelini at 2632 Russell Drive for $190,000. Wade Greenwald to Hayden Greenwald at 3676 Youngwood Road for $50,000.
LOYALHANNA
Margaret Testa to Cable Cap Tire Service LLC at 2774-2778 Route 286 for $315,000.
MONESSEN
JVH Properties & Investments LLC to Robert Cain at 1068 Athalia Ave. for $18,500. Eric Johnson to Lauren Hunchuck at 1535 Boston Ave. for $134,900. Michael Gnora to Wayne Jerome Cooley at 112 Boyd St. for $55,000. Irene Resetar to DR Korber Properties LLC at 1533 Shrader Ave. for $15,000.
MOUNT PLEASANT BOROUGH
Matthew Dunleavy trustee to Vision Real Estate Holdings LLC at 406 Spruce St. for $36,300. Vision Real Estate Holdings LLC to Home Soon Management LLC at 402 W Main St. for $209,000.
MOUNT PLEASANT TOWNSHIP
Dale Edward Kinneer to Iva Kinneer at Acme Dam Road for $10,000. Jed Kalp to Iva Kinneer at Acme Dam Road for $10,000. Mark Zavatchan to Charles and Emily Grimm at 133 E Smithfield St. for $174,000. Earl Galik to Darius and Rudy Kovacina at 119 Freeman Falls Road for $3,500. Danny Hunt to Troy and Becky Smith at 165 Kecksburg Sportsman Road for $60,000. Mackenzie Kuhn to Robert and Dakota Emerick at 341 Oak St. for $10,000. James Wise Jr. to Jason William Hilty and Katrina Marie Whipkey at 593 Tall Pine Road for $165,000.
MURRYSVILLE
Stephen Venturino to Andrew and Elizabeth Venturino at 4501 Christy Road for $330,000. Estate of Dahlia Rising to Zachary and Chelsea Mains at 3617 Forbes Trail Drive for $255,000. Brad Uziel to Michael Lee and Patricia Lindauer Wolinsky at 6407 Lindsey Ln for $240,000. Chad Michael Manuele to Jacquelyn Tindall at 1088 Manor Vue Ct for $399,500. Estate of Ethel Mae Hall to Bruce Hall at 2766 Pleasant Valley Road for $475,000. Michael Maruca to Kenneth and Janna Cohen at 1224 Twelve Oaks Ct for $835,000. Chester Smolenski to Daniel Joseph and Katherine Gail Loheyde at 3818 Windover Road for $397,000.
NEW FLORENCE BOROUGH
Theresa Inez Rager to Anne Elizabeth Hall at 105 Chestnut St. for $150,000.
NEW KENSINGTON
J. Lora Dambroski to Sean Watson at 235 Claremont Drive for $20,000. Andrew DeAntonio to Gregory Bauman at 1581 Fairmont Drive for $150,000. Michael Sokol to Lillian Paras at 1808 Kensington St. for $50,000. Mark Fotheringham to Bret and Kelli Black at 905 North St. for $47,000. Burgh Buyers Investments LLC to Kenneth and Jennifer Matthews at 33 Railroad St. for $19,349. Rose McGrath to Brandon and Erin Lardin at 142 Ridge Ave. for $1 (state deed transfer stamps indicate a value of $43,262).
NORTH BELLE VERNON
Darin Beveridge to Devin and Brittany Headlee at 614 Green St. for $75,000. Caitlyn Morgan to Constantine Rentals LLC at 306 Speer St. for $50,000. Jason Galayda to Delana Bell at 114 Vernon St. for $170,000.
NORTH HUNTINGDON TOWNSHIP
Estate of Joan Vernail to Robert Paul and Susan Theresa Klump at 711-719 Clay Pike for $270,000. Willow Glenn Dev Co. to Brian Balint and Amy Lewicki at 2048 Cornwall Drive for $75,500. Nicole Johnson to Steven Loeffler and Tiffany Piergrossi at 11776 Dartmoor Drive for $295,000. DMS Group Inc. to David and Jennifer Kratzenberg at Elliot Ln for $40,000. Estate of George Matthias Jr. to John Palumbo at 12620 Glenwood Drive for $135,000. Anthony Marciano to Alyssa Rice at 1754 Haflinger Drive for $310,000. Cynthia Lou Betar et al. to Christopher and Danielle A Yanez Kukic at 11940 Lee Drive for $225,000. Joseph DiMartino to Zachariah Gobbel and Samantha Keith at 11961 Lee Drive for $231,000. Estate of George Bilec Jr. to SegaVepo LLC at 13459 Louise Drive for $175,000. Thomas Wassell to Patrick and Krista Matinko at 1066 Nottingham Ct for $640,000. Jared Jay Kolb to Matthew and Kelly Steen at 511 Peregrine Drive for $315,000. Daniel Natale Jr. to Dustin and Sarah Voelzke at 2300 Robbins Station Road for $262,700. Kellien D Comito Antinopoulos to Evan and Rebecca Landis at 1338 Samantha Way for $355,000. Charles Krydick to Taylor Dowden at 9769 Sweetbriar Drive for $187,000. Edward Taylor Jr. to SegaVepo LLC at 2101 Warren Ave. for $170,000.
NORTH IRWIN
Kristen Gongaware to Real Deals LLC at 4 Broadway for $40,000.
PENN TOWNSHIP
Terry Sadler to TPL Income Property Corp. at 498 Burrel Hill Cir for $90,000. Blackthorn Investors LLC to NVR Inc. at 1030 Country Club Drive for $81,000. Monica Butler to David Bankosh and Lisa Hauser at 2042 Main St. for $139,900. John Moorehead to Andrew James and Jessica Fern Waters at 1022 Noble Pine Ct for $355,000. Steven Goodwin to Jared Nathan Stahl at 610 Penn Drive for $167,000. Daniel DeStefano to Weston Bettner and Rachel Beverly at 318 Pine Hollow Road for $625,000. Blackthorn Investors LLC to NVR Inc. at 1085 Wedgewood Drive for $72,189.
ROSTRAVER
Chad Anthony Hull et al. to John and Donna Kerestan at 5163 Cedar Hills Blvd. for $218,800. Vision Real Estate Holdings LLC to Wesley Alan Bowe and Courtney Marie Haywood at 913 Collinsburg Road for $280,000. Barbara Kesler to David Owens and Jaclyn Alayna Ross at 300 Lange St. for $112,000. Estate of Kathleen Alessio to Willard and Cheree Amos at 155-163 McKenery Drive for $190,000. Phillip Boyle to Robert and Donna Revi at 6237 Overlook Ln for $230,000. Estate of Sally Graham to Neville and Janet Vanreil Morris at 1614 Rostraver Road for $146,000.
SALEM TOWNSHIP
Harold Richards to Tyrone Williams at 238 Second St. for $144,000. Paula Berkepile to Cody Miller and Marissa Badzik at 314-316 Bridge Ln for $360,000.
SCOTTDALE
Barbara Ann Lint to Autumn Hodgkiss at 711 N Grant St. for $45,000. Marianne Firestone to Alexander Costelnock at 411 S Hickory St. for $59,000.
SEWICKLEY
Patricia Lavella to Frank and Rebecca Buffalini at Cody Road for $5,000. William Janitor to Ann Catherine Page at 284 Cool Springs Road for $1 (state deed transfer stamps indicate a value of $3,815). Tanya Casoni to Daniel Hornfeck at 207 Diamond Aly for $4,800.
SOUTH HUNTINGDON TOWNSHIP
Kenneth Allison et al. to Bells Mills Farm LLC at 137 Chestnut Ln for $750,000. Matthew Stantspainter to Brian and Michele Kostelnik at Mendon Road for $50,000. Jane Carton to Daniel Kerlin at 519 Stanko Drive for $130,000.
SOUTHWEST GREENSBURG
Gerald Edward Kiliany to Nicholas Stone-Trotter and Summer Baumgardner at 730 Sidney St. for $116,000.
SUTERSVILLE
Raymond Morgan to Matthew and Mary Kay Zupan at 528 Morgan Ln for $25,000.
TRAFFORD
Norman Guy to Joshua and Caleb Sabella at 405 First St. for $79,900. Adrienne D’Orazio to Tammy Adkins at 158 E Gilmore Ave. for $106,000.
UNITY TOWNSHIP
Estate of Robert Flowers to Jeffrey and Susan Flowers at 1502 Beech Drive for $150,000. Mary Reott to David and Brieanne McCarthy Wilcox at 406 Glacier Ct for $335,000. Jan Marks to George and Janet Desko at 129 Legends Ln for $565,000. Estate of Linda McMahan to Kristi Lynn Keyser at 214 Plantation Drive for $335,000. David Depetris to Ashley Bell at 472-480 Ridilla Road for $25,000. Robert Davoli to Keith and Kimberly Fulton at 110 Sand Hill Road for $260,000. Robert Stauffer et al. to Linda Kozar at 462 Sawmill Road for $128,000.
UPPER BURRELL
Suzanne Gromley to Gary Beer Jr. at 4364 Seventh St. Road for $148,400. Raymond Paul Sylvester to Joshua Manges and Pamela Kifer at 406 Chapeldale Drive for $378,000.
VANDERGRIFT
Franklin Ave Church God to Bradley McAninch at 350 Franklin Ave. for $25,000. Jamie Rosensteel to Little Lux Capital at 410 Walnut St. for $25,000.
WASHINGTON
Michael Kuruc to Matthew Schohn and Tracy Westrick at 228 Adams Ct for $245,000. Susan L Gardner Johson to Brandi Gardner at 3460 Route 66 for $110,000. Ulrik Peterson to Christopher Warren and Lee Ann New at 695 SR 380 for $150,000. Estate of Jonathan Best to Eleanor Hempel at 305 Walker Road for $150,000. Crossfire Enterprises LLC to Rapseik LLC at 1058 Watt Road for $225,000.
WEST LEECHBURG
William Robert Csonka to Gene Martin at 123 Giron St. for $195,000.
WEST NEWTON
Brandon Nedley to Andrea Christine Stupar at Cedar St. for $15,000. Gregory Kappers to Salvatore Conte at 105 E Main St. for $16,000. Michael Sedunov to Kevin VanNess at 318 Vernon Drive for $95,000.
YOUNGSTOWN
Joseph Marcinik to Tyler Schumucker at 4387 Latrobe St. for $104,900.
YOUNGWOOD
Estate of Sandra Newcomer to Timothy and Christine Ross at 208 N Fifth St. for $42,000. James Gamberoni to Michael Sedunov Jr. and Kylie Steliga at 900 Painter St. for $284,000. Alana Ficco to Robert and Amber Thoma at 236 S Fifth St. for $119,000. ———
Real Estate Transactions provided by RealSTATs. Contact at 412-381-3880 or visit www.RealSTATs.net.
