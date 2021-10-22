ALLEGHENY
David Kernan to Michael and Ashley Vensel at 538 Lori Drive for $262,000. John Rainelli to Mitchell Albert Suhadolnik at 617 S Gosser Hill Road for $110,000.
AVONMORE
Reynolds Manufacturing Co. Inc. to Home Loan Investment Bank FSB at 621 Railroad Av for $107,172 by sheriff’s deed.
COOK TOWNSHIP
John Wollam to Joseph and Elizabeth Price at Four Mile Run Road for $2,000.
DERRY TOWNSHIP
Kenneth Sowers to Edwin and Shirley O’Barto at McFarland Road for $24,000. Carl Childers to Amy Bleehash at 119 N Summit St. for $145,000.
EXPORT
Christopher Rapp to Farbarik Enterprises LLC at 5776-5778 Tyler St. for $150,000.
FAIRFIELD TOWNSHIP
William Trowbridge to Tyler and Alyssa Thompson at 152 Parker Ave. for $74,900.
HEMPFIELD TOWNSHIP
Carabin Properties LLC to Ethan and Jessica Johnson at 432 Armbrust Road for $219,000. Gregory Carleton to Amanda Gernhardt at 110 Emerald Drive for $199,000. Patrick Rankin to Diane McCabe at 2 Hampshire Drive for $250,000. Frank Novak to Stuart Ford at 2604 Portland St. for $120,000. Peter Zientara to Christopher Gardner at 159 Slate Run Road for $229,900.
IRWIN
Estate of Mary Sines to RNJR Properties LLC at 734 and 1/2
Fairview Ave. for $75,000.
JEANNETTE
Douglas Bergeron to Karen Evans at 716 Evans St. for $162,000. James Rager to Adam Allshouse at 708 Lewis Ave. for $160,000. Paul Schnupp to Ronald DeNunzio at 1101 Linden Drive for $100,000. Janet Roy to Robert Billey and Shula Mweshi Gayton at 507 Mill St. for $4,000. Gary Ventura to Joshua and Haley Holbert at 210-212 N. Third St. for $81,600.
LATROBE
Michaele Picadio to Brian D Cole at 601 Toner St. for $219,600.
LIGONIER TOWNSHIP
Kerry Sessi to Jeffrey and Barbara Ann Ray at 4275 State Route 711 for $125,000.
LOWER BURRELL
Cory Malaspina to Jason and Kayleigh Gregg at 121 Madison Drive for $189,900. Joel Mohney to Caitlin Shaw at 336 Paul Drive for $220,000. Hugh Madden Taylor trustee to Allan and Lori Layne at 2648 Russell Drive for $174,000.
LOYALHANNA
Mark Allen Johnston to Brendan Crusan and Ariel Holmes at 867 County Road for $142,040. Anne Bensema to Zachary and Julia Wnek at 190 Remington Road for $435,000.
MONESSEN
Estate of Michael Hreno to James and Joann Greer at 420 Pearl Ave. for $22,000. Nicole Scirotto to Ricky Petrosky at 14 Washington Drive for $130,000.
MOUNT PLEASANT BOROUGH
Craig Clark to Gregory Kennedy at 592 N Geary St. for $196,600. Ronald Rinaldi to Dakota Bocan at 803 W Vine St. for $85,000.
MOUNT PLEASANT TOWNSHIP
Eugene Kaczmarek to 3PM Properties LLC at Radar Road for $30,000.
MURRYSVILLE
Edward Van Dyke to Richard Charles Shank and Chantale Aimee Guenette at 4023 Hilty Road for $330,000. Dominic Masciantonio trustee to Philip and Shari Renda at 1429 Lyons Chase Cir for $290,000. Michael Hickey to Zachary and Jessie Nelson at 4615 Windbrook Drive for $440,000.
NORTH BELLE VERNON
Patricia A Guerra Bowman to Brett Guerra at 303 Short St. for $184,750.
NORTH HUNTINGDON TOWNSHIP
Randall Galley to Garrett Reid and Miranda Miller at 8651 Broadway St. for $80,000. Heather Shrump to Robert Hapchuck Jr. and Nikki Sherwin at 11709 Dartmoor Drive for $426,000. Estate of Mary Jo Ihnat to Greensprings Investment Properties LLC at 13819 Dewart Ln for $30,000. Estate of Mary Jo Ihnat to Ed and Christine Scott at 13819 Dewart Ln for $235,000. Karen Anderson to Kevin Scrima at 179 Forest Drive for $179,000. Matthew Jacobs to David Balog at Leger Road for $6,500. Michael Uliano to Nancy Schoffstall at 2179 Northview Drive for $118,000.
PENN TOWNSHIP
Joan Wallace to Jeffrey Plues Jr. and Kelsey Martin at 402 Chestnut Ln for $305,000. Adrian Batts to Amy Lauer at 135 Rizzi Drive for $300,000. Robert Pastva to Jacob Tomich at 11 Sandy Drive for $155,000. Susan Hinsman to Lindsay Sedlak at 208 Taft Ct for $70,000.
ROSTRAVER
Patricia Williams to Robert and Nichole Hancharik at 470 Kennedy Ave. for $19,500. Rostraver Holdings L.P. to Recycle Zone LLC at Rostraver Road for $350,000.
SALEM TOWNSHIP
Carl Valero Jr. to Valero Property Development LLC at 2718 Route 66 for $1 (state deed transfer stamps indicate a value of $2,109,329).
SCOTTDALE
Daniel Hennessey to Michael and Diana Skovira at 600 Mountain View Drive for $155,000.
SEWICKLEY
Kenneth Wilson to Daniel Ruggiero at 1438 Herminie West Newton Road for $255,000.
ST. CLAIR TOWNSHIP
Janet Hughes to Rebecca Ray at 140 Fifth St. for $120,500.
UNITY TOWNSHIP
Esther Glasser trustee to Marcia Dolan at Hemingway Drive for $27,500. Jess Tetkoski to Kristi Greene at 152 Hilton Road for $255,000. Estate of Nancy Hauser to Harry Boskamp III and Kristen Boskamp at Meadow Spring Road for $32,520. Patricia Planinsek to Wendy Planinsek at Pavilion Ln for $15,000. Estate of Donna Vitula to Linda Earnest and Margaret DiVirgilio at 374 S Shenandoah Drive for $325,000. Charles Smith to Zachary and Kristin Matthews at 258-262 Weavers Road for $130,000.
VANDERGRIFT
Estate of Isabell Wagner to Robert Zoldak at 699 La Belle Vue Road for $52,500.
Real Estate Transactions provided by RealSTATs. Contact at 412-381-3880 or visit the website at www.RealSTATs.net.
