ALLEGHENY
David Mark Gorgoglione to Joseph and Coleen Woods at 241 Sunrise Drive for $254,500.
ARNOLD
Randall Harnish to VKS Holdings LLC at 2004 Victoria Ave. for $55,000. Raymond Anderson to 1630 Woodmont LLC at 1630 Woodmont Ave. for $36,000.
BELL TOWNSHIP
Thomas Fruechtel to GG Development LLC at 507 Bell Point Road for $87,500.
COOK TOWNSHIP
Heather Lynn Rattay to Samuel Hale at 4082 SR 130 for $180,250.
DELMONT
Eric Seabury to Scott and Teresa Ammons at 232 Church St. for $217,500.
DERRY TOWNSHIP
Terence Stemmler to Mark Stemmler trustee at 332 Stemmler Camp Road for $1 (state deed transfer stamps indicate a value of $7,630). Estate of Joan Bush to Kim and Deborah Richardson at 1721 Walnut Drive for $166,500.
DONEGAL TOWNSHIP
Eric Nabors to Adam Mitchell and Lillian Cannon at 864 Camp Road for $425,000. Robert King trustee to James Lanz Jr. and Claudea Sullivan at 685 Camp Run Road for $150,000. Robert Patterson to Patrick and Lynne Donnelly at 179 Mt. Olive Road for $175,000.
EAST HUNTINGDON TOWNSHIP
Concord Family Partn. L.P. to Mohler Ltd. Family Partn. at 480 Bessemer Road for $1,760,000.
EXPORT
Erin Prettiman to Jordan Joseph Hessom at 5648 Monroe Cir for $205,000.
GREENSBURG
Christopher Giron to J4T Properties at 425-427 Center Ave. for $146,000. Walter Michael Olbeter II to Samantha Hines at 414 Concord Ave. for $149,000. Robert Slone to Kazi Management LLC at 79030-7903 Jefferson Ave. for $26,000. Estate of Carol DeLuca to Ricky Barnhart at 220 Kenneth St. for $162,000. H & S Properties LLC to Greensburg Holdings LLC at 145 Oakland Ave. for $320,000.
HEMPFIELD TOWNSHIP
Estate of James Castine to Terri Lynn at 527 Bloomfield Drive for $150,000. Luxor Volunteer Fire Co. & Relief Assn. to Michael Errett and Bryan Zyvith at 455 Bovard Luxor Road for $25,000. Martin St. John to Daniel Casebeer and Jessica Mann at 122 Northumberland Drive for $265,000. Patricia DiFonso Hozempa to Charles Mimnaugh and Lynnell Hozempa at Palmer Road for $6,638. Estate of Adolph Bitens to Sergii Kozyuberda at 226 Penn Adamsburg Road for $60,000. John Kayhart to BZ Real Estate LLC at 564 Waterbury Drive for $150,000. Estate of Robert Layton to RJ3 Properties LLC at 137 Waycross Road for $115,000.
HYDE PARK
Alan Brzezinski to Donald and Jane Hollenbaugh at 107A School St. for $41,000.
IRWIN
Estate of Clay Kifer to Robert Berg Jr. and Janet Berg at 1834 Melrose Ave. for $175,000.
JEANNETTE
Robert James Jr. to Roe Management LLC at 327 Charles Ter for $1 (state deed transfer stamps indicate a value of $75,918). Thomas Kemerer to Patrick Gaston at 323 Henry St. for $160,000. Charles Hodgkins to Brooksville Holdings LLC at 631 S Sixth St. for $20,500.
LATROBE
Barbara Dillinger to Deshawn Redfield at 608 Brinker Ave. for $50,000. Harold Baker III to Samantha Jo Baker at 419 Walnut St. for $127,000.
LIGONIER TOWNSHIP
Estate of Donald Zurfluh to Robert Beaufort at 220 Hummingbird Ln for $138,000. Ronald Keyser to Nathaniel Johanson at 3480 SR 711 for $34,000.
LOWER BURRELL
Michael Sonick to Michael and Sherry Weider at 2674 Nixon St. for $195,000. Rose Anne Ament to Deutsche Bank National Trust Co. at 2979 Phillips Drive for $3,561 by sheriff’s deed. Randall Shank to Ronald Eshenbaugh Jr. and Julee Eshenbaugh at 411 Spiering Ln for $240,000. Loretta Marie Mercurio to SFR3-020 LLC at 217 Trailer Blvd. for $78,240.
LOYALHANNA
Estate of Victoria Kempka to Joseph Zerebnick at 166 Jamison St. for $18,000. David Debone to Joshua Wilson at Rabbit Road for $4,000.
MANOR
Estate of Martin Altenbaugh to First National Bank PA at 40 Observatory St. for $7,410 by sheriff’s deed.
MONESSEN
Jason Minniti et al. to Zachary and Rachel Guiser at 131 Fairfield Drive for $158,000. Suwanda Numpho to David Hoover at 416 Pearl St. for $21,000. Dane Joseph Mornak to Cathern Ann Shaffer at 29 Pennsylvania Blvd. for $125,000.
MOUNT PLEASANT TWP.
Neil Bainbridge to Taylor Douglas Campbell and Jenna Michelle Beddick at 178 Deeds Road for $745,000. Richard Stoner to Ian and Mindy Hoffmann at Evergreen Ln for $90,000. Mary Grace O’Donnell to O’Donnell Irrevocable Trust at 422 Waterfall Ln for $1 (state deed transfer stamps indicate a value of $72,825).
MURRYSVILLE
Ronald Saul to William Smith and Janine Iacobucci at 3999 Benden Cir for $265,000. Bronwen Thomas to David and Karen Gambone at 3441 MacArthur Drive for $279,900. PJH Properties LLC to Thomas and Erin Piccolino at 3095 Oak St. for $166,500. Samuel Park III to Michael William and Lorraine Anne Ogden at 101 Park Ln for $379,900. Estate of Daniel Vega to Joseph Leo and Mackenzie Tressler at 3338 Shady Drive for $190,000. Robert Verona to Robert and Linda Ciesielski at 4114 Verner Ct for $325,000.
NEW FLORENCE BOROUGH
Robert Houck to Jeremy Wade Waugaman at 223 Ligonier St. for $80,000.
NEW KENSINGTON
Jerry Gumbert II to Matthew and Thomas Schneider at 1661 Beamer Ave. for $155,000. Estate of Valerie Leda to Kelly Ryan Schmidt and Darlene Ryan at 606 Campbell Ave. for $75,000. Kevin Rosenberg Ray to Melissa Savisky at 248 Charles Ave. for $75,000. Wayne Oden to Josh Malcanas at 611 Esther Ave. for $4,500.
NEW STANTON
New Stanton Borough to Market Capital Holdings LLC at 451 N Center Ave. for $121,900.
NORTH BELLE VERNON
Jason Mendicino to Christian Mochnaly at 528 Speer St. for $10,000.
NORTH HUNTINGDON TWP.
Edward Kasarek to Gregory Wedel at 9740 Barnes Lake Road for $215,000. Louis Sitzman to Joseph Jiricka and Jamie Shogan at 11592 Dartmoor Drive for $312,000. George Zdrale to Richard and Sherry Bavolek trustee at 8340 Delaware Ave. for $365,000. Robert Klump to Joshua James and Elizabeth Lofstrom at 11447 Drop Road for $250,000. Sean Mainwaring to Colin and Amy Jones at 1908 Haflinger Drive for $390,000. Frederick Lau to William Horsman at 480 Leger Road for $125,000. Charles Robinson to Brandon and Andrea Frencho at 1241 Main St. for $475,000.
PENN TOWNSHIP
Gary Riddle to Terrence and Reann Macdonald at 137 Byerly Drive for $190,000. Michael Raimondo to Garret Gibson at 251 Saunders Station Road for $495,000. Blackthorn Investors LLC to NVR Inc. at 1081 Wedgewood Drive for $72,189. NVR Inc. to Djuliarto Ng and Kim Thanh Thi Nguyen at 1082 Wedgewood Drive for $475,040.
ROSTRAVER
Jason Shaw to Donald Paul Peretin and Nicole Crock at 1608 Rostraver Road for $177,500. Twin Rivers Construction LLC to Robert Gerda at 118 SR 981 for $83,454. Robert Spekis to Jeffrey Townslan Hoak Jr. and Alysa Roxanne Hoak at 601 Sontino Drive for $575,000.
SALEM TOWNSHIP
Estate of Michael Kenneth Lysell to Morchesky Family L.P. at 6853 Italy Road for $30,000.
SEWARD BOROUGH
Kevin Neuner to TML Wontkins LLC at 1216 Seventh St. for $52,500.
SEWICKLEY
Brass Knob Properties to Paul and Georgeanne Nagy at 2304 Monroe Road for $20,000. Barista Farms to Joseph Eori at Rillton Sutersville Road for $500,000.
SOUTHWEST GREENSBURG
H & S Properties LLC to Greensburg Holdings LLC at 601-607 Cribbs St. for $135,000. Linda Walling to Robert Steven Struhala Jr. and Andrea Lee Struhala at 307 Guthrie St. for $47,815.
ST. CLAIR TOWNSHIP
Estate of Margie Caldwell to Michael Keller at 149 Shannon Creek Road for $125,000.
TRAFFORD
Timberdale Imperial L.P. to Erica Wonderly at 224 Adrian Ave. for $139,900. William Hufnagel to Kevin and Cynthia Dick at 109 Belleauwood Blvd. for $140,000.
UNITY TOWNSHIP
Nancy Nemeth trustee to James and Jane Klugh at 220 Glacier Drive for $263,500. Hadley Family L.P. to Terry and Cherilyn Myers at Hadley Ln for $156,350. Jack Hadley trustee to Awnist Group LLC at 125 Hadley Ln for $345,578. James Ross to Zachary Lelich and Anicia Boskovitch at 932 Rollings Meadows Drive for $208,500. Estate of Ann Dunn to Kathleen Hendrickson at 264 S Fir Drive for $106,250. Thomas Hadley trustee to Terry and Cherilyn Myers at T583 for $668,072.
UPPER BURRELL
US Bank NA to Yong Zhou at 217 Briar Ln for $50,600.
WASHINGTON
Warren Zell to Corey Zell at 211 Pfeffer Road for $100,000. Diane Rote to Bryan and Christina Fitch at 558 Utopia Road for $149,000.
WEST NEWTON
Vision Real Estate Holdings LLC to Louis and Michael Ann Sitzman at 340 Buddtown Road for $320,000.
Real Estate Transactions provided by RealSTATs. Contact at 412-381-3880 or visit www.RealSTATs.net.
