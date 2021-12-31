ALLEGHENY
Edythe Sanders to Daniel Magusiak and Emily Fedoronko at 129 Welty Drive for $250,000. Phillip Totora to Dawsen Rollinger and Ronald James Rollinger Jr. at 1460 White Cloud Road for $175,000.
BELL TOWNSHIP
Kipp Lindenberg to Limestone Spring Acquisitions LLC at 127 Lindy Ln OG for $61,452.
DERRY BOROUGH
Wells Fargo Bank NA to MSP Management Capital LLC at 120 W Owens Ave. for $26,000 (state deed transfer stamps indicate a value of $84,877).
DERRY TOWNSHIP
Richard Lee Rose to Brian Scott at 129 Sherman St. for $55,000.
EAST HUNTINGDON TOWNSHIP
David Eugene Brilhart estate trustee to Windy Heights Farms LLC at 1810-1814 Route 981 for $225,000.
FAIRFIELD TOWNSHIP
William Blark trustee to Richard Oslosky at 480 Ross Mountain Park Road for $140,000.
GREENSBURG
Thomas Williams to Man Leung Kung and Tang Kiu Cheung at 140 Alwine Ave. for $56,000. 229 South Maple Properties LLC to Joseph Ciampa at 501 Bush Way for $105,000. Timothy Mento to Michael and Julie Obney at 7 Glencove Road for $419,900. Estate of Edith Burkley to Vitaemo Homes LLC at 552 Hickory Drive for $188,234. Michael Stewart to Joseph Ciampa at 111 Park Ln for $177,500.
HEMPFIELD TOWNSHIP
Estate of Mary Patricia Carlson to Mark and Mary Beth Carlson at 787 Linmore Drive for $120,000. NB Development Co. L.P. to WCG Hempfield Heights LLC at 154-196 W Hills Drive for $10,500,000.
IRWIN
Kim Perkins to Beverly Knox at 1930 Highland Ave. for $113,500. Belinda McWilliams to RGBVB LLC at 1814 Pennsylvania Ave. for $260,000.
JEANNETTE
PJM L.P. to Jeannette Outreach Factory Inc. at 404 Clay Ave. for $235,607. Estate of Judith Beaumont to Randolph Alan Tuccarello at 908 Frank Ave. for $20,000. Kazi Management LLC to Melissa Little at 315 Harrison Ave. for $135,000. Shawn Gootz to Katherine Tanyer at 409 Margaret St. for $60,000. William Brown to Bolt Investment Group LLC at 218 N Fourth St. for $5,500. Brenda Lee Curry to Joseph Lee and Tina Marie Pandolph at 102 Walker St. for $85,000.
LATROBE
Kono Morosky to James Esqueda at 800-802 Lincoln Ave. for $132,000.
LIGONIER TOWNSHIP
Harvey Childs III to Scott and Michele Wyland at 327 Cobblestone Ln for $657,000. Alan Smith to Paul Kaufmann and Mary Zik at 311 Wineland Road for $1,570,000.
LOWER BURRELL
Estate of Lois Parkhill to Alva Russell and Laura Ann Jordan at 250 Florida Drive for $120,000. Frank Caliguri to Bob and Cherie Jones at 364 Upper Braeburn Road for $49,900.
LOYALHANNA
James Shields to Patrick Bair at Rabbit Road for $2,500.
MONESSEN
Estate of Michael Hreno to George Hreno at 785 Crest Drive for $185,608.
MOUNT PLEASANT BOROUGH
Estate of Dennis Emlyn Taylor to Thor and Crystal Hoffer at 703 Park Ave. for $175,000.
MOUNT PLEASANT TOWNSHIP
Edward Cook Jr. to Joshua and Laura Miller at Neiderheiser Road for $60,000.
MURRYSVILLE
Verum Holdings LLC to Brian Edward Dulick Jr. at 3307 Hermar Ct for $360,000. George Harding Jr. to Jake Lane trustee at 5100 Scenic Drive for $400,000. David Hood III to Diversified Residential Homes 2 LLC at 4676 Stewart Ct for $287,500.
NEW KENSINGTON
Terri Lou Staley to Michael Musloe and Sharon McGuirk at 620 Fifth Street Ext. for $63,000. Johnny Davis to Michael and Tykia Andree at 1122 Parkview Drive for $276,000.
NORTH BELLE VERNON
Estate of Lillian Antal to James and Dorothy Allen at 137 Jean St. for $167,000.
NORTH HUNTINGDON TOWNSHIP
Reverse Mortgage Solustions Inc. to Scott Miller at 1170 Cedar St. for $80,200. Michelle Fidei to William Morin at 3055 Harley Drive for $195,000. James Harry Clark to James William Clark at 1100 Main St. for $25,000. Jason Silliman to Lokdek LLC at 870 Main St. for $159,900. James Harry Clark to James William Clark at 1100 Main St. Rear for $175,000. RWS Land Co. Inc. to David and Cheryl Anna at 9163 Riley Way for $65,000.
PENN TOWNSHIP
Anthony Christofano to Kimberly Zitkovich at 1000 Christofano Ln for $25,000. Suncrest Homes Inc. to Thomas and Colleen Haley at 110 Royal Oaks Ct for $605,790. Justin Urban to Joshua James and Lauren Brooke Rittenour at 733 State Route 130 for $45,000. Estate of Maryann Sabol to John Kinney at 1017 Trail Side Ct for $245,000.
ROSTRAVER
Maronda Homes LLC to Michael and Tiffany French at 2066 Lake View Drive for $267,580. Kevin Dickey to Anthony and Tara Bottino at 4688-4690 State Route 51 for $20,000.
SCOTTDALE
Depta Investment Group LLC to Kimberly Reed at 108 N Hickory St. for $129,900.
SEWICKLEY
Westmoreland County Industrial Dev Corp. to Commerce Crossing Industrial 1 LLC at Waltz Mill Road for $1,553,760.
SMITHTON
Scott Magee to DBJ Holdings LLC at First St. for $5,000.
SOUTH HUNTINGDON TOWNSHIP
Boice Bailey to K Vaccari LLC at 184 Gressly Road for $255,000.
UNITY TOWNSHIP
Estate of Mary Theresa Tandarich to Bests Dwellings LLC at 120-122 Smolleck St. for $88,000.
VANDERGRIFT
Clifford Gonzalez to Billie Marie Weyandt at 106 18th St. for $35,000. Emily M Hromiko Hall to Gary Sturgill at 521 Jackson Ave. for $118,000.
WASHINGTON
Michael Gentile to Kimberly Vargas at 109 Ray St. for $120,000. ———
Real Estate Transactions provided by RealSTATs. Contact at 412-381-3880 or visit www.RealSTATs.net.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.