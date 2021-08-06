ALLEGHENY
Jonathan Egbert to Ronald and Renee Sturgill at 54 Victor Drive for $112,500.
ARNOLD
Ardelia Grden Secosky to Bonnie Greenwald at 1608 Third Ave. for $13,000. Racqual Williams to Tree Roots Management LLC at 1337 Fourth Ave. for $5,447 (state deed transfer stamps indicate a value of $71,493) by sheriff’s deed. James Robertson to 1715 5th Ave LLC at 1813 Fourth Ave. for $18,533 (state deed transfer stamps indicate a value of $117,880) by sheriff’s deed. Adam Rayburg to Danielle Mains at 1818 Fourth Ave. for $10,000. Alle Kiski Learning Center Inc. to 1715 5th Ave LLC at 1707-1711 Fifth Ave. for $15,739 (state deed transfer stamps indicate a value of $157,560) by sheriff’s deed. Estate of Antonio Nicastro to Nicastro Enterprises at 1714-1718 Fifth Ave. for $1 (state deed transfer stamps indicate a value of $652,747). Larry Nicastro to Nicastro Enterprises at Sixth Ave. for $1 (state deed transfer stamps indicate a value of $33,114). Larry Nicastro trustee to Nicastro Enterprises at 1725 Sixth Ave. for $1 (state deed transfer stamps indicate a value of $767,578). Eric Wissner to Steven Karafa and Lisa Robbins at 1601 Alcoa Drive for $151,000. TM REO Fund LLC to Jonathan Black at 1612 Constitution Blvd. for $1,396 (state deed transfer stamps indicate a value of $57,607) by sheriff’s deed. James Werley Jr. to Gealy Properties LLC at 1944 Leishman Ave. for $89,000.
AVONMORE
Hans Prew Jr. to Shannon Marie McLaughlin at 224 Railroad Ave. for $64,900.
DERRY BOROUGH
Daniel Ritenour to Michael Smith at 301 E Fourth St. for $2,179 (state deed transfer stamps indicate a value of $38,303) by sheriff’s deed. Ray Sleppy to Knuckle Busters Service Center LLC at 98 S Chestnut St. for $100,000.
DERRY TOWNSHIP
Terrance Ferguson to Jacob Stillio at 932-938 E Second Ave. Ext. for $365,000. Patricia Hess to Dolores McGraw at 780 Everview Ln for $169,900. Stephen Palko et al. to Dansers Auto Repair LLC at 232 Horsemans Road for $100,000. Patricia Moritz to William Davis and Corinne Nemeyer-Davis at 159 Maple Drive for $180,000. James Romansky to Jayar Romansky at 1221 Route 217 for $130,000. David McMahan to Jeffery Massung and Miranda Shotts at 5175 Route 982 for $88,400. Cody Leonard Baum to Alexander Bondra and Kimberly Onusko at 4628 SR 982 for $130,000. Kellie Vantassel to Kayla Vantassel at 5199 SR 982 for $100,000. Nikki Loucks to Tyler Piper at 1109 St. Clair St. for $105,000. James McCabe to Steven and Janice McCabe at 1817 State Route 217 for $250,000. Edward Jones to Philip and Lovette Hood at 653 Tannery Hollow Road for $21,000.
DONEGAL TOWNSHIP
Josue Rodriguez to Joshua Tiger at 637 Jones Mills Stahlstown Road for $145,500. Pike Run Country Club to Steven Larchuk at 410 Roaring Run Road for $150,000.
EAST HUNTINGDON TOWNSHIP
Andrew Miedel to Jeffrey and Jodi Levine at 412 Levine Ln for $15,000. R & TK Inc. to Lee Weldon Holdings LLC at 5506 Scottdale Dawson Road for $176,416. George Uhrinek to Mark Jackson at 212 Sportsmans Road for $1,512 (state deed transfer stamps indicate a value of $44,712) by sheriff’s deed. George Conrad to Troy Templeton and Sydney Soberdash at 107 Stillman Ln for $285,000.
EXPORT
Alex Speer to Peter and Amelis Von Geis at 5701 Lincoln Ave. for $120,000. D & B Developers to Cozy Knapp Time LLC at 5810-5816 Lincoln Ave. for $85,000.
GREENSBURG
Kristen Varoli to Samantha Alcorn at 228 Arch Ave. for $150,000. Kaysi Dahlstrom to Denise Mallett at 410 Bach Ave. for $95,000. Estate of Margaret Keracher to Jennifer Wayne at 409 Concord Ave. for $105,000. Barbara Genter to Anthony and Alison DiMauro at 3 Glencove Road for $390,000. Kelly Nicely to Colton Robert and Holly Allison Plumb at 727 Jeffrey St. for $255,000. Arthur Rodgers to David and Charlotte Stubenbort at 661 Lee St. for $180,000. Hugh Burkett to Luke and Jessica Graham at 404 N Maple Ave. for $317,500. Sonia Rivera to Eric Grab and Kathleen Burke at 131A Park Ln for $294,000. Jay Kilpatrick to Lakeshia Jones at 410 W Third St. for $109,000.
HEMPFIELD TOWNSHIP
Justin Trumbetta to Kathleen Wood at 1132 Brookside Drive for $155,000. Andrew Messer to Thomas William and Michelle Marie Valkanas at 611 Buckingham Drive for $315,000. Jeffrey Long to Alex Leonard at 101 Caitlin Ct for $220,000. Alice Kranz to Mark and Kiera Malmquist at 121 Crestview Drive for $232,000. Kevin Lewis to Ryan and Heather Fatich at 500 Donatello Drive for $435,000. B & K Quicklube Co. to Hoods Up Quick Lube 3 LLC at 901 E Pittsburgh St. for $320,000. Jaime Hidalgo to Triple Alpha Heights LLC at 305 Gaelic Drive for $29,900. James Uncapher to Michael and Kimberly Ross at Henry Road for $33,000. Xuri Zhang to Kayla Merich at 2380 Hunter Road for $1 (state deed transfer stamps indicate a value of $67,373). Jason Welty to Lance Metsger at 234 Iowa St. for $175,000. Cody Allen Swartz to Andrew Robert Brown and Breanna Joan Hawkins at 124 Janyce Drive for $272,500. Jayson Martin to Cody Swartz and Nathan Stouffer at 2013 Meadow Lane Drive for $360,000. Daniel D’Amato to Sheffield Drive LLC at 206 Penn Manor Road for $31,706 (state deed transfer stamps indicate a value of $109,262) by sheriff’s deed. Edna Drap to Nicholas Jay Reed at 363 Price St. for $50,000. Lynn Martin trustee to Invision Development LLC at 811 Seton View Drive for $165,000. Christopher James Childress to Nicholas Paul McKnight at 119 Sheffield Drive for $208,000. Paulette Hood to Michael Donofrio at 723 Terrace View Drive for $175,000. Amy Dana to Origin Holdings LLC at 145 Tollgate Hill Road for $330,000. David Allen Youhouse III to Brian and Stefanie Elliott at 316 Victoria Ln for $15,500. Mark Dlugos to Dan & Angela Ellis Family Trust at 126 Waycross Road for $90,000.
HUNKER
Bob Halbleib to Thomas Newcomer at 354 Bridge St. for $1,948 (state deed transfer stamps indicate a value of $12,132) by sheriff’s deed.
HYDE PARK
Randy Stull to Bryce Ward and Kaitlyn Tresco at 527 Murphy St. for $160,000.
JEANNETTE
Carmen Masciantonio trustee to Mark and Deborah Sklenar at 311 Agnew Road for $165,000. Draypro LLC to Philly Fashions LLC at 410 Clay Ave. for $19,000. Linda Gombach to Andrew Hill at 1008 Frank Ave. for $129,900. Joseph Michael Weimer to Paula Uncapher at 1810 Harrison Ave. for $7,000. Ronald Ray to Jack Allen Chappell Jr. at 1 Magee Ave. for $130,000. Vincent Vitolo to Margaret Petruska at 1019 Ohio Ave. for $155,000. Housing & Urban Development to Scalzitti Properties LLC at 613-615 Pitcairn Ave. for $65,500.
LATROBE
MJP Investments LLC to Kesha Ferguson at 412 Depot St. for $8,500 (state deed transfer stamps indicate a value of $135,661) by sheriff’s deed. Hudspath Properties LLC to Matthew Handwork at 401 Main St. for $220,000. Brandon Yeager to Kevin and Melissa McFeaters trustee at 120-122 Thompson St. for $93,000. Francis Markiewicz to Melissa Sinemus at 2023 Watkins Ave. for $146,000.
LIGONIER BOROUGH
Vivian Glasgow to Winnie Lynn at 245 Bunger St. for $210,000. M. Corinne Myers to Jonathan Lawson at 426 N Walnut St. for $75,000.
LIGONIER TOWNSHIP
Debra McInchok to Joseph Minyon at Mill Road for $50,000. Debra McInchok to Joseph Minyon at 133 Mill Road for $50,000. Mary Means to Robin and Roberta Shoop at 90 Ramsey Road for $325,000. Kathryn DeMao to Brian Ratte at 225 Scenic View Ln for $595,000. Jacquelyn Beth Davis to Jean Shannon at 708 Walnut St. for $185,000. Debra McInchok to Joseph Minyon at 509 Wonders Ln for $20,000. Benjamin Hoch to Zachary Stewart at 109 Youngstown Ridge Road for $165,000.
LOWER BURRELL
LB School Trust to Thomas Caldwell at 2675 Chestnut St. for $150,000. Phyllis Lalama to Justin Shemenski et al. and Nadine Schmitt at 3198 Coulson Drive for $111,000. James Tallarico to David Furnier Jr. and Stephanie Thompson Furnier at 2737 Harvey Ave. for $160,000. Catherine Davidson to William and Sara Cole at 2769 Hastings Drive for $115,000.
LOYALHANNA
Carolyn Brentzel to Ashley Sowa Weinheimer at Forest Drive for $3,500. Ethel Harvat to DBD Rentals LLC at 131 Heimberger Road for $52,500. Estate of Raymond Reedy to Timothy Beyer at Route 981 for $10,000. Estate of Raymond Reedy to Jack Ruebel and Kelly Horrell at Slate Ave. for $50,000.
MANOR
Dale Pfeil to Glenn Zaucha at 15 Penn St. for $2,166 (state deed transfer stamps indicate a value of $47,230) by sheriff’s deed.
MONESSEN
Miguel Font to Robert Cain at 511 Forest St. for $2,063 (state deed transfer stamps indicate a value of $66,915) by sheriff’s deed. Phyllis Wise to Texas Geopetrochemical Inc. at 230 Indiana Ave. for $18,000. Estate of Patricia Bukowski to James Arthur Boggs at 1434 Jones St. for $118,000. Angels Community Center to 1715 5th Ave LLC at 623 Summit Ave. for $1,582 (state deed transfer stamps indicate a value of $10,453) by sheriff’s deed. James Kalvesmaki to Talan Properties LLC at 25 Washington Drive for $200,777 by sheriff’s deed.
MOUNT PLEASANT BOROUGH
Carlo Frank Pernelli to Bruce Weyandt II and Ashlee Weyandt at 402 E Sycamore St. for $125,000. Daniel Filer to Robert Warner Jr. and Amy Warner at 748 Orchard Ave. for $200,000. Donald Elsbury to POE Property Development LLC at Orchard Hill Drive for $23,000. Debra Newill to Catherine Wheeler and Eileen Mae Xray at 414 Spruce St. for $103,900. Marie Macaluso to Larry Kulick JCL Bishop at 225 Summit St. for $49,500. Judith Keyser to Robert Quinn at 770 W Smithfield St. for $95,000.
MOUNT PLEASANT TOWNSHIP
Estate of Jamie Hoppe to Kelsey Casoni at 503 Hecla Road for $104,000. Norma Brodak to H Brooks White et al. and Nancy White at 379 Mt. Joy Road for $370,000. Marie Fisher trustee to Titus Conrad and Sherlyn Diane Burkholder at 2032 Mt. Pleasant Road for $150,000. Gerald Hixson to Keefer Trucking LLC at 1858 Route 982 for $140,000. Darlene Schultz to Elam and Barbara Beiler at 3187 SR 982 for $400,000. Cherry Wood Development LLC to E & W Real Estate Holdings LLC at 440 Shannon Drive for $50,000. Donald Paul Davis to Charles Hunter at 125 Water St. for $18,946 (state deed transfer stamps indicate a value of $42,194) by sheriff’s deed.
MURRYSVILLE
Acres Development Group L.P. to Robert and Erin Morris at 4015 Acres Ct for $279,000. Rohan Naik to Walter Rosado Filho and Flavia Rosado at 3903 Chris Ct for $699,000. Natalya Goreva to Param Jit Saini at 2016 High Pointe Ct for $455,000. Vincent Esposito to Ebone K and Greg Lockyer at 5272 Lakemont Ct for $675,000. Richard Heil to Domenico Riga at 2763 Laurel Drive for $229,500. Roots Property Solutions Inc. to Robert and Rita Lazzaro at 4623 Northridge Ct for $422,500. Estate of Michael Genchur to Mark and Claudia Wolfson at 125 Patty Ln for $180,000. Joseph Steven Karas to Jesse and Sarah Weiland at 4015 Pin Oak Ct for $390,000. Rishi Kad to Satpal Singh and Manprett Kaur at 3510 Regent Ct for $175,000. Frank Lodovico et al. to Dana Sylvester at 6916 Spring Valley Ln for $150,000. Husam Hameed to David Reesman and Cheryl Petersen at 2963 Sunset Cir for $225,500.
NEW FLORENCE BOROUGH
Michael Bailey to Casey Jordan Lee at 132 15th St. for $143,500.
NEW KENSINGTON
Rosemarie Szymczak to Shailesh and Nirajben Shailesh Patel at 724 Seventh St. for $5,000. Dreux Priore to Dreux Priore and Matthew Bevins at 269 Deerpath Road for $0 (state deed transfer stamps indicate a value of $129,329). Timothy Brown to Lawrence Russo Jr. and Dina Russo at 2520 Elcor Drive for $147,500. Damian Kenneth Schantz to Shane Swigart and Katie Pallone at 272 Elmtree Road for $203,000. Estate of Anthony Veltri to Brian Edward Gill at 108 Highland Ave. for $190,000. Terrance McClain Jr. to Christopher Shurina at 44 Robinson St. for $10,000. John Gentile to Jennifer Toney at 1340 Taylor Ave. for $14,870 (state deed transfer stamps indicate a value of $101,021) by sheriff’s deed.
NORTH BELLE VERNON
Max Schlessinger to Carson Jones at 918 Broad Ave. for $128,865. Jacob Alvarez to Christa Grillo at 833 Graham St. for $145,000.
NORTH HUNTINGDON TWP.
Edward Martin Jr. to Jessica Elizabeth and Debra Urban at 1050 Third St. for $17,000. Zachary Andrew Pennington to James Edward Roney Jr. at 851 Castleview Drive for $375,000. Donato Pasquarelli to NVR Inc. at 7017 Gio Drive for $90,000. Brian Carlton to Joseph Contenta and Angela Kovachik at Guffey Road for $60,000. R. William Stoves Jr. to Tiffany Bertetto at 12241 Haywood Road for $31,790 (state deed transfer stamps indicate a value of $55,013) by sheriff’s deed. Luke Potter to RP2ALL LLC at 12470 Herold Drive for $187,000. F & H Property Development LLC to Maronda Homes LLC at 7833 Isabella Drive for $150,000. Estate of Jennie Shirley to Shirley Property Management LLC at 231 Jennie Drive for $1 (state deed transfer stamps indicate a value of $726,071). Joseph Giacobbi to James Laffey at 600 Lime St. for $147,000. Ryan Thompson to Nancy Miller at 11151 Mockingbird Drive for $277,600. F & H Property Development LLC to Maronda Homes LLC at 1071 New Hope Drive for $225,000. Lois Dilettuso to Evan Campbell at 14070 Oakview Drive for $175,000. David Frank to Blaine Lynn at 13740 Ormsby Drive for $1 (state deed transfer stamps indicate a value of $124,140). John Fennell to Jerry and Cathy Blagg at 7727 Pennsylvania Ave. for $220,000. Estate of Judy Glaser to Mary Crawford at 620 Pettigrew Road for $170,000. Alice Beard to Justin Eibel at 720 Pettigrew Road for $155,000. Cynthia Wheeler to Chad Baker at 2060 Pierce St. for $148,000.
NORTH IRWIN
John Sandstrom to Nancy Pohl at 43 Second St. for $65,000.
OKLAHOMA
John Kohnen to Roger Christopher Schwarz at 1525 Hancock Ave. for $109,454 by sheriff’s deed.
PENN TOWNSHIP
NVR Inc. to Dominic Romito and Regina Regola at 2000 Ashley Ct for $482,785. Joshua Kohl to Frank Menges at 16 Cambridge Drive for $275,000. Sandra Szmyd to Daniel Corey and Laura Murcek at 707 Cora St. for $427,500. Joseph Sesti to Riley and Eliana Jorgensen at 2 Evelyn Ct for $370,900. Roy Popovich to Joshua and Brittany Kohl at 125 Harvest Ln for $405,000. NVR Inc. to Bert Krushinski at 1058 Moria Ct for $307,895. All Washed Up Auto Spa Inc. to Mr Shine Auto Wash LLC at 831 Route 130 for $550,000. Kenneth Tamm to Rod McWilliams at 998 State Route 130 for $1 (state deed transfer stamps indicate a value of $139,019). Joan Anne Shullo to Howard and Nadine Donnelly at 99 Stella Drive for $120,000. Suncrest Homes Inc. to Bradley Franklin and Christina Mary Marcus at 116 Sterling Oaks Drive for $469,000. John Mochan to Mark Pernick at 129 Terrace Ct for $67,000. Chad Show to Vito Morrow at 106 Thomas St. for $250,000. Blackthorn Investors LLC to NVR Inc. at Wedgewood Drive for $73,844. NVR Inc. to Ryan Blair and Madoka Kobayashi at 1084 Wedgewood Drive for $491,950.
ROSTRAVER
Daniel Blackwell to Richard and Betsy Aldridge at 302 Dogwood Drive for $410,000. Housing & Urban Development to Francis and Mary Barton at 117 Jakes Ln for $30,000. Lindsey DeCurtis to Jessica Smith at 130-132 Main St. for $52,000. Brook Brocious to Craig and Brooke Clark at 460 Matty Drive for $370,000. RWS Land Co. Inc. to Samuel and Donna Marie Reed at 132 Municipal Drive for $71,000. RWS Land Co. Inc. to Dhan Chhetri et al. and Kumari Ghimirey at 164 Municipal Drive for $82,000. Richard Aldridge to John and Jacqueline Janos at 776 Sandstone Way for $279,900.
SALEM TOWNSHIP
Seth Dean to Debra Suierveld and John Showalter at 306 Black Walnut Drive for $350,000. Karen Stinelli to Joseph and Darlene Felice at 319 Jaclyn Ct for $313,000. Travis Latshaw to Jeff and Alea Varner at 3035 Route 119 for $170,000.
SEWICKLEY
Estate of Paul Kowalchuck to Alan John Carney at 216 Almond St. for $144,000. Terry Sensue to Frank and Sativa Adair at 154 Wendel Road for $122,000.
SOUTH GREENSBURG
Brian King to 424 Investors LLC at 1315 Broad St. for $55,000. Dolores Ferrett to Joshua and Joella Dobbin at 321-809 Skidmore Drive for $153,000.
SOUTH HUNTINGDON TWP.
Raymond Krenn Jr. to Donna Hoadwonic at 106 June St. for $80,000. Ronald Rhodes to Solesource Properties LLC at 115 June St. for $30,000. Daryl Luciani to Junior and Staci Marquina Cantor at 1008 Mt. Pleasant Road for $299,900. John Conrad to Nathan Fiala and Sarah Jolley at 199 Waltz Mill Road for $234,000.
SOUTHWEST GREENSBURG
Jacob Mock to Jesse Beckwith at 716 Mace St. for $151,000.
SUTERSVILLE
William Rieger Jr. et al. to Thomas Mimidis at 229 Fourth Ave. for $7,500.
TRAFFORD
Kenneth Renchko to Jerzy and Olivia Kalp Hajdukiewicz at 673 Sixth St. for $150,000.
UNITY TOWNSHIP
Ashley Frederick to Michael Succheralli at 1418 Anthony Way for $160,000. Connie Armel to Michael Cooper and Karin Yaremko at 124 Armel Road for $380,000. James Brown trustee to Alexander Mylant at 1637 Bethel Church Road for $90,000. Jeffrey Nolan to Mark Jackson at 369 Charles Houck Road for $12,189 (state deed transfer stamps indicate a value of $135,051) by sheriff’s deed. Francis Keough to Peter Kettering and Cassidea Stevenson at 780 Donohoe Road for $87,500. James Faris to Gregory and Marlene Hay at 5004 Havenwood Drive for $427,000. Dominic Demangone to Terrell Eberhardt and Kristin Schadel at 130 Magnolia Drive for $440,000. Peter Piazza to David and Kristine Dongilla at 316 Marigold Drive for $440,000. William D’Angelo to John Owen Depree at 48-50 Middle Row for $14,693 (state deed transfer stamps indicate a value of $57,835) by sheriff’s deed. William Tod Winslow to Linhua Zou and Rong Wang at 405 Primrose Drive for $410,000. Tobie Kyle to Pamela Fowler Kacsuta at 74 Quail Run for $320,470. Bernadine Morrah to Nick Blazowich at 4329 Route 30 for $75,000.
UPPER BURRELL
Thomas Dugita to Shereen Durrani at 404 Chapeldale Drive for $380,000.
VANDERGRIFT
Cable & Cibik Properties Inc. to Darren Ralph at 403 Emerson St. for $68,000. Veronica Salvio to SFR3 030 LLC at 1008 Hancock Ave. for $35,000. Mauria Matthews to Kiski Valley Properties LLC at 817 Holland St. for $39,900.
WASHINGTON
Jeffery Quade to Joseph and Brandi Figueroa at 759 Grange Drive for $133,700. Margaret Earley to TJH Ventures LLC at 4757 Route 66 for $50,000.
WEST LEECHBURG
Marianne Pecus to Kanyn Kromka and Meagan Martin at 1723 South Ave. for $160,000.
YOUNGSTOWN
Lawrence Staruk to Charles Bowman at 515 Main St. for $140,000.
Real Estate Transactions provided by RealSTATs. Contact at 412-381-3880 or visit www.RealSTATs.net.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.