Real Estate Transfers

BOLIVAR

Thomas Schneider trustee to Andrew and Tonya Santus at 757 Lincoln St. for $10,000.

DONEGAL TOWNSHIP

Lisa Battle Wise to Keith Eberhardt at Faust Ln for $4,400.

GREENSBURG

John Lohr to Juheirry Morales Irizarry trustee at 420 White St. for $130,000. HEMPFIELD
Estate of Margaret Picking to Paul and Suzanne Ritchey at 909 Clayton St. for $365,000. JEANNETTE
James Barkley trustee to Joseph Minda at 612 Westmoreland Ave. for $78,000. MT. PLEASANT BOROUGH
George Kapr to Mariah Charlesworth at 129 E Smithfield St. for $155,000. John Duchess to Jason Wynn and Kathleen Orin at 644 S Geary St. for $185,000.

MURRYSVILLE

Marion Silbert to Marcelino and Kayla Figueroa at 4016 Remaley Road for $351,900.

NEW KENSINGTON

Thomas Straub to Catherine Ann Rassau at 417 Elizabeth St. for $145,000. Phil Miller to Christopher Robert Gillespie at 1022 Parkview Drive for $225,000. NORTH HUNTINGDON
Anna Marie Yorty to William and Stephanie Yorty at 2505 Scotch Hill 2 for $100,000.

PENN TOWNSHIP

Estate of Mabel Lafern Kramer to Scott and Donna Sorice at 47 Dolly Ave. 1093 for $163,500. ROSTRAVER
Thomas Vayansky to John Noll Jr. and Sharon Noll at 225 E Donora Road for $167,000. SEWICKLEY
AZK Inc. to General B LLC at General Braddock Road for $635,000. Nicholas Druga to Lloyd and Shirley Smith at 184 Lowber Road for $315,000. WEST NEWTON
Geraldine Miller to Thomas and Donna Waltonbaugh at 1020 Howard St. for $190,000.

Real Estate Transactions provided by RealSTATs. Contact RealSTATs at 412-381-3880 or visit www.RealSTATs.net.

