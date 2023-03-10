ALLEGHENY
Lisa Slongo to Johnathan and Jocelyn Thomas at 209 Terrace Ave. for $162,225.
ARNOLD
Richard Gardner to Benjamin Davis at 2104 Leishman Ave. for $120,000.
ARONA
John Lynn to Travis Headding at 205 Seigfried St. for $140,000. DERRY TOWNSHIP
Charles Calvin Holt III to Thomas and Barbara Hoover at 547 Sunview Cir for $209,000. EAST HUNTINGDON
Lillian Kattera to Joseph Melillo at 346 Rocktown Road for $140,000.
EXPORT
Bryan Pass to HSBC Bank USA NA trustee at 2820-2822 Clinton Ct for $5,858 by sheriff’s deed. Jennifer Powers to Elizabeth McGoldrick at 2857 Wilson St. for $150,000. FAIRFIELD
Chris Lenhart to Citizens Bank NA at 106 Pin Oak Drive for $1,547 (state deed transfer stamps indicate a value of $10,925) by sheriff’s deed.
GREENSBURG
Kathleen Nagy Kemp to Nicholas Chadwick and Kelly Wieczorkowski at 1085 Cranston Drive for $135,000. Lois Basl to Mark and Alicia Linsenbigler at 44 Foxglove Drive for $481,500. Mary Cox to Joshua Fox at 355 Goodwin Ave. for $245,000. Jonathan Coffman to Zachary and Briana Answine at 128 S Lincoln Ave. for $130,000. HEMPFIELD
DRB Group Mid Atlantic LLC to Amaral Real Estate LLC at 3048 Audrey Drive for $403,000. John Yagla to Carlos Leon at Bovard Road for $15,000. Janet Nigrelli to Daniel and Cecelia Williams at 410 Crestridge Drive for $298,000. Westmoreland County Industrial Dev Corp. to Hempfield Commerce Center 2 LLC at 724-744 Excel Drive for $887,400. Linda Danner Beehner to Linda Plopi at 2102 Hunt Club Drive for $271,500.
IRWIN
424 Investors LLC to Michael Cameron and Amber Cole at 616 Ninth St. for $175,000. JEANNETTE
Stephen Ramer to Viking Acquisitions LLC at 163 Frothingham Ave. for $111,500. David Newill to Raymond and Jacqueline Musgrove at 4 Frothingham Ave. for $90,000.
LATROBE
Jeffrey Cmar to Kortnee McGinnis at 1739 Dailey Ave. for $155,000. Sanjeev Jethmalani to Commercial Bank & Trust PA at 911 Ligonier St. Ste 204 for $30,000. Christopher Brocco to Joshua Winters at 316 W Second Ave. for $280,000. LIGONIER
Suzette Johnson to Scott Ludwick at 119 S Market St. for $325,000.
LIGONIER TOWNSHIP
University Pittsburgh Commonwealth Highe to Farm Hill Holdings LLC at Route 271 for $473,000.
LOWER BURRELL
Rose M Chobanian Baker to Nicholas Allen and Kayli Nicole McClelland at 3049 Fairway Drive for $170,000. Caryn Lloyd to Devon Resnick and Emilie Massimino at 3000 Limba Drive for $185,000.
MONESSEN
Mary Kay Kroeschel Wojtanowski to Brian and Tiffany A Logan Peck at 1645 Coolidge Ave. for $190,000. George Trenk to Crystal and Shianti Legrand at 1415 Maple Ave. for $80,000. Tyler James Hoberman to Chad Anderson at 24 Rex Blvd. for $11,000. MT. PLEASANT TOWNSHIP
Estate of Goldie Marie Johnson to Chelsey Baughman at 72 State St. for $6,000.
MURRYSVILLE
Matthew Abbott to Brandon Michael and Sarina Dumbleton Beasley at 3129 Barberry Ct for $512,500. Thalia Kay Fudor to Richard and Sandra Lee trustee at 3251 Lake Ridge Drive for $450,000. Patrisa Corp. to David and Katharine St. Onge at 1014 Molise Ct for $229,900. Hillstone Village Development L.P. to David Allen and Rae Bernice Jumba at 1400 N Valley Ct for $621,156. Hillstone Village Development L.P. to Leo and Katrina Eger at 1305 S Valley Ct for $912,316. R & F Anderson L.P. to Ronald Anderson Jr. and Barbara Anderson at 3878 Wiestertown Road for $276,790.
NEW KENSINGTON
Yvonne Moore to Alex Facciotti at 615 Campbell Ave. for $185,000. Harold McGinnis to Ashley Hardwick at 1101 Forest Ave. for $90,000. Bruce Beattie to Cynthia Fondrk at 1121 Martin Ave. for $107,000. ACP 1 LLC to Amanda Renee Sachek at 1308 Taylor Ave. for $1 (state deed transfer stamps indicate a value of $99,800). Yvonne Moore to James Salerno Jr. at 1321 Taylor Ave. for $103,000.
NORTH BELLE VERNON
Jeffrey Ambrose to Jamason and Alia Wiant at 398 Fell St. for $75,000. Jennifer Marie Roman Leoni to Ronald and Dayna Bethem at 821 Henry St. Rear for $110,150. NORTH HUNTINGDON
David Beach to Joseph Anthony Siwiak and Erica Renee Lang at 11661 Beacon Drive for $435,000. Estate of John Lloyd to Oscar Melvin Ostrom Jr. and Paulette Ostrom at 10748 Bellview Drive for $191,000. Jeremiah Miller to Muhammad Ali Ashraf and Madeeha Islam at 11790 Dartmoor Drive for $441,500. Michael Thomas Cosgrove to Clayton Allen and Lauren Elizabeth Buckwalter at 1079 Finchley Road for $320,000. F & H Property Development LLC to Maronda Homes LLC at 988 New Hope Drive for $75,000. Donato Pasquarelli to NVR Inc. at 5816 Sabato Drive for $98,000.
NORTH IRWIN
Estate of John Melocchi to AUX Funding LLC at 10 Foster Ave. for $140,000.
PENN TOWNSHIP
Edward Agate to Ivan and Megan Virruet at 225 McWilliams Road for $320,000. Mark Nabuda to Clifford and Linda Nabuda at 4011 Route 130 for $130,000. ROSTRAVER
Estate of Dale Provins Jr. to Ivan Gonzalez at 623 James Drive for $270,000. Egidijus Bulcis to Mohan and Tara Parsai at 391 W Spring Grove Blvd. for $380,000. SALEM
Shawn Kelley to Traci Peters at 959 Old State Route 66 for $1 (state deed transfer stamps indicate a value of $106,581). SCOTTDALE
KNK Land Development GP to Glen Scott and Beth Jane Nicholson at 203 Tinstman Drive for $25,994. SEWICKLEY
Luella Wiley to Mt. Thor Holdings LLC at 567 Herminie Road for $130,000. Donald Geary Jr. to Gary and Lorraine Lemmon at 99 Sever Ln for $403,500.
SOUTH GREENSBURG
Anthony Boerio to Seth Fischer trustee at 602 Jamison Ave. for $1,276 by sheriff’s deed. Marie Katherine Dalicandro Tokesky to Lori Lee at 2327 Locust St. for $182,320.
SOUTHWEST GREENSBURG
Lester Keller to Brandon Lennert and Brittany Stewart at 1041 Mace St. for $170,000.
TRAFFORD
Estate of Thomas Shane III to James Tobin at 92 First St. for $76,500. Natalie Rosborough to Lauren Alexandra Harter at 205 Ridegecrest Ct for $1 (state deed transfer stamps indicate a value of $199,700). UNITY
Knights Landing Inc. to Richard Anthony Zottola Jr. and Ashley Elizabeth Zottola at 118 Victoria Drive for $75,000.
UPPER BURRELL
Estate of Florabelle Murray to Robin Simon at 124 Frederick Drive for $140,000. WASHINGTON
Jacob Adam Podolsky to Kevin Michael McMaster at 260 Mamont Drive for $213,000. Brian Hixenbaugh to Ryan McKercher at 1616 Washington Road for $239,000.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.