ALLEGHENY
John Placek to UND United LLC at 4570 Leechburg Road for $150,000.
ARNOLD
Frank Caliguri to Westmoreland Real Estate Holdings LLC at 401 15th St. for $1,600 by sheriff’s deed. US Home Ownership LLC to Nicholas Dasta and Sylvia Macerelli at 1370 Fifth Ave. for $23,000. Jason Houck to SFR3-020 LLC at 332 Iroquois Drive for $48,000. Steven Schreckengost to Nicolena Weiss at 101 Mohawk Drive for $73,900. Penninvest Group LLC to Gene Bersten at 1515 Woodmont Ave. for $25,000.
BELL TOWNSHIP
Martha Bell Keller to Roberty Perry and Ashley Marie Robinson at 180 Main St. for $78,000.
BOLIVAR BOROUGH
Janet Baird to Charles and Stephanie Wood at 211 Second St. for $24,200.
DELMONT
Timothy Washa to Ryan Silan and Brooke Denlinger at 201 E White Oak St. for $189,000.
DERRY TOWNSHIP
Michael Tepley to Aaron Solomon at 102 Jay Drive for $185,000. James Erny Jr. to Latrobe Skating Center Property Manageme at 2914-2922 Ligonier St. for $450,000. Margaret Uhrmacher to Robert Frank and Carolyn Anthony at 559 Sunview Cir for $236,000. Estate of Robert Howard Dell to Kevin and Cynthia Palek at 2133 Walnut Drive for $115,375.
EAST HUNTINGDON TOWNSHIP
Nancy Lohr to Jason Morvosh at 310 Evergreen Drive for $181,000. Regina Hughes to Ryan and Melissa Lynn at 123 Jeffrey Drive for $1 (state deed transfer stamps indicate a value of $3,815). Lost Land Co. Inc. to William Tedesco II and Marissa Tedesco at 300 W Overton Road for $49,290.
EAST VANDERGRIFT
Estate of Donald Kocur to Donald and Jane Hollenbaugh at 240 McKinley Ave. for $20,000.
EXPORT
Estate of Stanley Mahinske Jr. to James Mahinske at 6016 Kennedy Ave. for $12,500.
GREENSBURG
Joshua Cody Haines to Devon Brant and Dominque Stevenson at 66 Barry Ct for $196,000. Anthony Paul Fetter to Wells Fargo at 13 Forest Ave. for $1,295 by sheriff’s deed. Community Living Care Inc. to Reuben Byler at 307 Hancock Ave. for $40,000. Evrati Avrahami to Evrada LLC at 306 S Pennsylvania Ave. for $1 (state deed transfer stamps indicate a value of $109,872). Mark Spitzer to Mark Burns at 627 W Pittsburgh St. for $70,000.
HEMPFIELD TOWNSHIP
Philip Clausner to Jacob and Megan Ward at 413 Armbrust Brinkerton Road for $125,000. Kevin McFeaters to Kelli Brisbane and Dashiel Harster at 607 Armbrust Hecla Road for $150,500. Richard Lilley to Linda Corso at 1123 Brookside Drive for $200,000. Michael Hochendoner to Erik and Kendra Bailey at 647 Buckingham Drive for $363,000. Robert Vaccaro to Alexander and Cassidy Ayers at 949 Castlegate Cir for $265,000. Feiger Family Properties LLC to Rockstar Real Estate LLC at 219 Humphrey Road for $1,105,000. Freddie Manning to Ernest and Nancy Rescinito at 437 Lexington Drive for $265,000. Natale Carbone III trustee to Cody Morr and Alexandra Zeleznik at 2 Martin Road for $810,000. Danielle Hysong to Elite Choice Investments LLC at 429 Sells Ln for $52,000. Dennis Leshock to Jacob Anthony and Marisa Rhianne Koluder at 102 Valley View Drive for $325,000. Douglas Dillon to Joshua Bittner at 128 Westpoint Drive for $139,000.
JEANNETTE
Joseph Ciampa to RJL Rentals LLC at 313 Cedar St. for $50,000. SPP OHPA RAD Fund LLC to Maysville PO Holdings LLC at 619-623 Clay Ave. for $898,000. Jennifer Beck to Meggin Harriet Ayers at 741 Dithridge St. for $124,600. Bonnie Mutimer to Ryan Pawlikowski at 903 Gaskill Ave. for $40,000. Russell Bryner Jr. to Chad and Jennifer Schlejel at 722 N First St. for $117,900. Bernard Berry to Birchfield Gas Services LLC at 412 N Fourth St. for $1 (state deed transfer stamps indicate a value of $12,208). Broc Faylor to Heather Schultheis at 805 Ridge Ave. for $41,900. Joshua Knapp to Jonathan and Rajha Stokum at 1005 Virginia St. for $158,800.
LATROBE
Linda Vesco to VC4U6J651 LLC at 114 Garfield Drive for $135,000. Margaret Martin to Derrick Steininger at 323 Lloyd Ave. for $147,500.
LIGONIER BOROUGH
Michael Davis to Tyler Paul Buckwalter at 307 W Church St. for $195,000.
LIGONIER TOWNSHIP
Thad McKenzie to Daniel and Erica Pipitone at 109 Keltz Ln for $260,000. George Williams to Jody Johnson at 117 Puppy Path Ln for $164,000. Brian Ayers to Thomas Crary III at 604 Terrace Road for $465,000. Jennifer Lynn Snyder to Thad and Joyce McKenzie at 615 Westerly Ln for $180,000. Scott Watson to Elise Wells and Arnold Wigle at 147 Woodhaven Ln for $384,000.
LOWER BURRELL
Brandon Miller to Joseph Ott and Paige Holmes at 232 Eastern Drive for $119,750. Norman Williams to Dylan and Natalie Stobert at 247 Hilltop Drive for $230,000. Burrell Group Inc. to Stoltz Properties LLC at 3156 Leechburg Road for $80,000. Cornelius Jankosky Jr. to ELT Property LLC at 119 Michigan Ave. for $130,000. William Tackett Jr. et al. to Dennis Lee Tabacheck at 3804 Riverview St. for $18,000.
MONESSEN
Joseph Surdyn to 1st Choice Home Improvements LLC at 1419 Arlington St. for $30,000. 1501 Mellon Ave Land Tr to Justin Belak at 1501 Mellon Ave. for $220,000. DR Korber Properties LLC to Tammy Opat at 1533 Shrader Ave. for $109,000.
MOUNT PLEASANT BOROUGH
Sandra Kebberly to Federal National Mortgage Assn. at 700 Park Ave. for $1,405 by sheriff’s deed. Joseph Krystyniak to Adam Wesley Greenawalt II at 511 Washington St. for $119,000.
MOUNT PLEASANT TOWNSHIP
Estate of Carl Raymond to Barbara Green at 5131 Church St. for $50,000. James Jacobs Jr. to Allen Wilt Jr. and Crystal Wilt at 160 Liberty St. for $80,000. Estate of Charles Burkholder Jr. to Jacob Miller at 5121 Sawmill Road for $170,000. Frank Chappell Jr. to Bobby Neiderhiser at 132 Spirit Ln for $60,000. Bridget Stapleton to Marjorie Harmening at 203 Wimbledon Drive for $233,000.
MURRYSVILLE
Great Oak Properties LLC to Westmoreland County at Unknown Address for $40,000. Jason Fullen to Shannon Pribik at 103 Buena Vista Drive for $235,000. David Yearsley to Surinder Singh and Manjit Kaur at 7011 Fair Oaks Drive for $700,000. Robert Jessup to Lee Wagner at 5909 Graybrook Drive for $425,000. Michael Vannatta to Steven and Brittany Lehr at 4307 Michel Ct for $510,000. Gregory Hammill to Numa Development LLC at 3457-3459 N Hills Road for $235,000. Scott Jones to Andre DaSilva at 343 Nature Trail Ln for $190,000. GFH Holdings LLC to Numa Development LLC at 3441-3443 North Hills Road for $235,000. NuView IRA Inc. FBO Kerri Beatty IRA to Oliver Craig and Christa Stedeford at 275 Rainprint Ln for $156,000. Hayden Gerhart to David Joseph and Sarah MacIntyre at 2754 Roselyn Drive for $260,000. Houston Starr Co. to John Hodil III and Alexandra Fagan at 3441 Sardis Road for $154,000. Patrisa Corp. to Sathya Weerasooriya at 3545 Wiestertown Road for $107,500.
NEW FLORENCE BOROUGH
Myrna Betton to Hudspath Properties LLC at 197 Ninth St. for $61,000. Estate of Elizabeth Jane Wallace to Autumn Kells at 138 Chestnut St. for $49,000.
NEW KENSINGTON
Angle Fund Inc. to Jeremy Mangol at 1023 Third Ave. for $17,555. US Property Partners LLC to SFR3 020 LLC at 248 Fifth Ave. for $34,900. Estate of Joan Householder to Paul Andrew Palo III at 954 Seventh St. Ext. for $49,000. Travis Lightcap to Pennymac Loan Services LLC at 2135 Seventh Street Road for $1,272 by sheriff’s deed. Jerred Michael Novotny to Raymond Uric Jr. at 942 Gilbey Ln for $85,000. Mahnaz Isabella Haser trustee to Bowe Alan Myers and Kathryn May Roncaglione at 500 Greenbriar Ave. for $139,777. Paul Hayden to Isaac Hayden and Jennifer Schricker at 1319 Kenneth Ave. for $10,000. Carol Ansani to Carolyn Mark at 1030 Knollwood Road for $250,000.
NEW STANTON
John Kuba to John Joseph Jr. at 127 School St. for $5,000.
NORTH HUNTINGDON TOWNSHIP
Louise Huey to Russell and Kim Weyant at 3211 Annette St. for $139,000. Jason Neal Brown to Steven Michael Yates at 9850 Barnes Lake Road for $198,000. Mary McArdle to Sam Shaver at 541 Carbon St. for $5,000. Thomas Darroch to Mary Jude Duncan at 11600 Clifton Drive for $240,000. Casey Diffendal to Nathaniel and Alyssa Blasco at 9848 Deerfield Drive for $190,000. RWS Land Co. Inc. to Nathan and Courtney Fuhrman at 361 Durst Road for $369,900. Donna Gray to Coleen Morelli at 9939 Laurel Ave. for $173,000. Stacy MacMillan to Stacy MacMillan at 12336 Longview Drive for $1 (state deed transfer stamps indicate a value of $97,333). Teresa Petrick to Robert Shangraw Jr. and Mary Margaret Zezza at 121 March Ln for $650,000. Clare Sekowski to Dale and Robin Gornall at 8103 Oxford Ct for $489,900. Estate of Gertrude Parry to Triple B Properties LLC at 670 Robbins Station Road for $60,000. Kimberlly Stevens to Joy Marie Greer and Jeffrey Dary at 1816 Sandy Hill Road for $160,000. X Pro Real Estate LLC to Patrick Lazar and Courtney Collins at 377 Skellytown Road for $149,900. RWS Development RC Ltd. to Michael Engler at Weber Ct for $98,000.
OKLAHOMA
Mallory Grantz to Keith Kordish and Abby Johns at 119 Thorn St. for $91,900.
PENN TOWNSHIP
Nicholas Marie to Walter Lockard at 3112 Blocks Road for $138,000. Edward Schmidt to Sean and Rachel Meigs at 2090 Boguet Road for $88,900. Nicholas Birkos to Connor John and Emily Elizabeth McGrail at 5844 Claridge Export Road for $342,000. Rivendell Development L.P. to NVR Inc. at 1048 Gombach Road for $61,000. Estate of Ray Bossar to Danica Popovich at 418 Hemlock Road for $320,000. Michael Garet to Ryan and Rebecca Curran at 203 Meadow Drive for $289,900. Eugene Kana to Michael Ralph at 4 Meadowridge Road for $387,000. Paul Cheripka to Shawn and Lauren Blatney at 92 Observatory St. for $179,900. NVR Inc. to Matthew and Megan Nicely at 1077 Wedgewood Drive for $435,645. NVR Inc. to Skyler and Kayleigh Burkland at 1083 Wedgewood Drive for $442,810.
ROSTRAVER
Life Enrichment Trust to Ryan Coffman at 127 Caring Ln for $352,700. Fay Stuyvesant to Crystal Mathews at 1200 Coal Hollow Road for $90,000. James Daniel Nese to Mario DelBene at 1020 Collinsburg Road for $154,650. Central Penn Capital Management LLC to Oscar Fincham et al. and Bridget Fincham at 815 Daugherty Ln for $172,000. Danelle Rapacchietta to Hunter Patterson and Amber Pirl at 111 Falcon Ln for $83,500. Ryan Yurkovich to Tommie and Angela Chavis at 372 Forest Drive for $260,000. Ronald Kurey to Marquel Formato at 864 Iron City Hill Road for $250,000. JPMorgan Chase Bank NA to Brook Brocious at 460 Matty Drive for $222,500. Rita Fink to Rostraver Holdings L.P. at 910 Mills Ln for $178,450.
SALEM TOWNSHIP
Estate of Frank Mangery to Lukas Mangery at 160 Aviation Ln for $244,000. Lisa DiMaria to Kanchan Sen and Baishali Sen Choudhury at 118 Joseph Vito Drive for $304,000.
SCOTTDALE
Donna Hustek to Matthew and Krystal Dillon at 506 Garfield Ave. for $55,000. Anthony Pernelli to Michael Garlowich at 927 Mulberry St. for $65,000. William Fortson II to Jeffrey Hixson Jr. and Tara Hixson at 503 Parker Ave. for $180,000.
SEWICKLEY
Nathan Hutchinson to Donald Swank Jr. and Ashley Swank at 108 Cameron Ave. for $178,600. DNB Hardwoods LLC to Nedley Family L.P. at Shaner Road for $1 (state deed transfer stamps indicate a value of $6,582).
SOUTH HUNTINGDON TOWNSHIP
Andrew Taratko to HPD FLIP 2019 L.P. at 809 Mt. Pleasant Road for $7,449 (state deed transfer stamps indicate a value of $93,773) by sheriff’s deed. Barbara Nemec to Scott Kosor at 382 Stants Road for $200,000.
SOUTHWEST GREENSBURG
Noah Pfuntner to Marissa Bruhn at 703 Green St. for $119,500. Matthew Edward Czegan to Mark D’Amico and Brittany Fidazzo at 502 Sidney St. for $180,000. Man Leung Kung to Melinda Maietta at 619 Sidney St. for $220,000.
TRAFFORD
Jonathan Spahn to National Residental Nominee Services Inc. at 134 Bradford Square Drive for $325,000. National Residential Nominee Services In to Jeffrey Gentile and Erin Taylor at 134 Bradford Square Drive for $325,000. Maronda Homes LLC to Rickey Joe and Susan Ann Catalogna at 212 Ridgecrest Ct for $419,112.
UNITY TOWNSHIP
Colonial Pointe Inc. to Justin and Christina Bowman at 309 Lauraine Ct for $328,506. Estate of James Gallagher III to Marguerite Lake LLC at 1257 Marguerite Lake Road for $28,000. Estate of James Gallagher III to Mark and Amy Dent at 1257 Marguerite Lake Road for $595,000. Monroe Dale Personett to David and Heather Toothman at 1425 Marguerite Lake Road for $330,000. Michelle Miller et al. to Gregory and Krista Brown at Marguerite Road for $8,000. Shannon Smith to AS Homes LLC at 1812 Mt. Pleasant Road for $25,000. Kenneth Cartaxo to Scott Critchfield and Darlene Overly at 1249 Myers Road for $40,000. Estate of Connie Pletcher to David and Lori Depetris at 145 Ridge Ave. for $10,000. Alex Monticue to Ronald Burkhart at 2175 Route 130 for $92,000. Jason Cushion to Erin and Gina Williams at 4099 SR 982 for $115,000. Judith Kovach to Derek Michael Scheller Jr. and Hope Scheller at 104 Stonewall Road for $365,000.
VANDERGRIFT
Berry Brook to Nicole Harkabusic at 926 Cooper St. for $48,900. David Smith to Dakota Jackson at 114 Jefferson Ave. for $68,000. Everett Schrecengost to Tyler Green and Channing Thomas at 108 Lowell St. for $120,540. Clifford Gonzalez to AJC Homes LLC at 138 Sumner Ave. for $41,000.
WASHINGTON
Jasey Rotunda to Matthew Miller at 1210 Camp Nancy Road for $1 (state deed transfer stamps indicate a value of $84,235). Cynthia Price to Nicole Marsili and Malinda Dunmire at 435 Hoover Drive for $235,000.
WEST LEECHBURG
John Rua to Edward Sobien at 100 James St. for $206,000.
WEST NEWTON
Michael Hazlinsky to Susan McGrath at 416 Adams St. for $140,000.
YOUNGWOOD
Estate of Donald Wise to Troy Wade and Linda Cooper at 25 N Third St. for $156,000. Lucas Craig to Jeremy Martin at 118 N Sixth St. for $132,000. ———
Real Estate Transactions provided by RealSTATs. Contact at 412-381-3880 or visit www.RealSTATs.net.
