ALLEGHENY
Estate of Jeffrey Hall to Overlook Acquisitions LLC at 209 Dorothy Ave. for $85,000.
ARNOLD
DSV SPV2 LLC to Rashi Stufflefield at 1732 Constitution Blvd. for $104,080. Louis Lagrotteria to Coremax Investments LLC at 1526 Leishman Ave. for $60,000.
ARONA
Jessica Christner to Russel Christner at 2001 Main St. for $107,443. BELL Richard See to CNX Gas Co. LLC at 152 Hamilton Road OG for $7,777. Tiffany See to CNX Gas Co. LLC at 152 Hamilton Road OG for $7,777. Sherri Belschner to BAJ Holding Co. LLC at 333 Perrysville Road for $158,860. COOK Kristin Kinneer to Travis Harman at 4154 Main St. for $138,000.
DERRY BOROUGH
Scott Milne to Double V Real Estate LLC at 307 E First Ave. for $45,000. DERRY TOWNSHIP
TDY Industries LLC to ATI Flat Rolled Products Holdings LLC at 160 Allvac Ln for $6,449,628. Douglas Sepic to Robert Evan Slezak at Curnow Drive for $5,000. Estate of Dorothy Facemyer to CJ Tartan Properties at 936 Hillcrest Ave. for $90,000. EAST HUNTINGDON
Lucas Bruich to Brandon Lee Krumanacker at 368 Catalina Farm Road for $145,200. Russell Jones to Jacqueline Rae Cunningham at Fire Department Road for $2,500. Adam Kooser to Heather Johnson at 2363 Route 981 for $205,000. Roxanne Swartz to Edward Swartz II and Ryan Swartz at 2790 Route 981 2606 for $79,719.
GREENSBURG
Stephen Huba to Lawrence Matthew and Bethany Nowakowski at 606 Briar Hill Drive for $170,000. Robert Griffin to Linda Mikula at 717 McArthur Drive for $175,000. Timothy Griest to Michael Eugene Reffo III at 210 N Lincoln Ave. for $36,000. HEMPFIELD
American Escrow & Closing Co. to Dominic and Julie Bigi at 31 Brookdale Drive for $310,000. LSF10 Master Participation Trust to Aaron and Cassandra McGee at 17 Cherokee Drive for $245,000. Estate of Myrna Loy Hastings Halcomb to Richard and Lynn Wagner at 123 Halcombs Ln for $380,000. Alice Fritsch to Xzavier Richard Lewis and Tara Lynn Harbaugh at 416
Herminie Road for $128,500. Jake Cunningham to Chad Frank Medved at 1026 Ivy St. for $100,000. Rosensteel Enterprises LLC to Heather Sieminkewicz at 331 LeJeune Drive for $285,011. William Daugherty Jr. to Paul Taggart at 96 Rockwell Drive for $57,500. David Ulishney to Darryn Riskus and Monique Lepre at 59 Zeller St. for $150,000.
IRWIN
Albert Lardo to Legacy Partners East LLC at 401 Main St. for $192,071. Margaret Ocheltree to Renee Noel at 511 Pennsylvania Ave. for $213,685. JEANNETTE
Alan Nestico to Nest Dining Corp. at 407 Clay Ave. for $115,533. Karen Corsello to Mario and Traci Cruz at 1005 Ohio Ave. for $60,000. Michael Jones to 4AD Properties LLC at 812 Ridge Ave. for $25,000.
LATROBE
Alyssa Hennessy Goetz to Joel McKlveen at 412 Chestnut St. for $261,000. PMG Properties LLC to JM88 LLC at 500 Lloyd Ave. for $900,000. LAUREL MOUNTAIN
Daniel Vitchoff to Allison McCormick at 32 Beechwood Road for $200,000.
LIGONIER TOWNSHIP
Brendan Kelley to Kevin Lynch and Patricia Antezana at 228 Rector Road for $525,000. Duane Scott Craig to Ligonier Property Development at Route 30 for $18,550.
LOWER BURRELL
Michael Hutchman to Wells Fargo Bank NA at 406 Violet Drive for $3,094 by sheriff’s deed. LOYALHANNA
David Cindric to Dylan Cindric at Patton Hill Road for $37,633.
MONESSEN
116 West 15th Assoc. LLC to Ayana Douglas at 522 Division St. for $26,000. Jamie Lowry to Douglas Sepic at 406 Knox Ave. for $5,000. Autumn Denne to Jonathan Tolson at 46 Overhill Drive for $125,000. MT. PLEASANT BOROUGH
Roy Cmurdick to Mamoon Rasheed and Manuela Al-Rasheed at 120 E Smithfield St. for $31,000. Mid Penn Bank to Rolling Rock Unlimited LLC at 632 W Main St. for $275,000. MT. PLEASANT TOWNSHIP
Kody Miskovish to Pennsylvania Housing Finance Agency at 324 Crestview Drive for $2,704 by sheriff’s deed. John McNaughton to Krystal Henry at 117 Parallel Ln for $91,500.
MURRYSVILLE
Michelle Haracznak to Mark Haracznak at 3450 Burnett Drive for $86,000. Phyllis Esch to Alice Jane Serra at 707 Sturbridge Ln for $280,000. NEW ALEXANDRIA
US Bank NA trustee to Ronald Pynos at 2272 State Route 981 for $65,000.
NEW FLORENCE
Pauline Ann Herrie to Richard Troyan at 210 13th St. for $60,000.
NEW KENSINGTON
Henry Bitar Jr. to Callco LLC at 933 Third Ave. for $25,000. Jeffrey Duxbury to Ross Greece and Makenzie Fello at 710 Seventh Street Ext. for $135,000. 7 Eleven Inc. to Didi Enterprises LLC at 298 Freeport St. for $651,000 by sheriff’s deed. Francis Sweeney III to John and Nasrin Jordan at 764 Kennedy Ave. for $137,000. Joseph Flotta to BNV Homes LLC at 1226 Taylor Ave. for $69,174. NEW STANTON
Joseph Kazan to Jessica Aiello at 131 Melrose Drive for $200,000. NORTH HUNTINGDON
NVR Inc. to Gregory and Rhyssa Johnson at 6383 Antonio Drive for $524,440. NVR Inc. to Richard Dale Orr III and Amy Lynn Orr at 6438 Antonio Drive for $547,360. Scott Guldin to Megan McQuighan at 12227 Carmichael Cir for $620,000. Willow Glenn Development Co. to Ceceley Lyn Caldwell at 1999 Cornwall Drive for $79,500. Knights Landing Inc. to Nicholas and Christine Blazevich at 11755 Sundae Drive for $112,000.
NORTH IRWIN
Karl William Schlaich to Nicholas and Dama Brozik at 43 Webster Ave. for $25,000.
PENN TOWNSHIP
Estate of Ronald Skolskie to Nathaniel William and Joyce Ann Skolskie at 1211 Claridge Elliott Road for $43,000. Qing Siu Lin to Harry Vance and Karen Luffe at 68 Nancy Drive for $238,500. Central Penn Capital Management LLC to Keith Ciaramell at 2029 Ridge Road for $190,000. ROSTRAVER
ERB Land LLC to Clean Streams Foundation at 351 Budds Ferry Road for $199,350. Brent Dennis Beistel to Eric Auman and Christine Klug at 208 Country Drive for $419,900. Billie Sue DeForest to Nolan Miller at 131 Pleasant Valley Blvd. for $219,000. US Bank National Assn. trustee to Jonathon Weiberg at 403 Poplar St. for $65,902. Megan Jean Gillespie to Paul Condupa at 419 Somers St. for $60,000. Scott McClintock to John and Taylor Adomaitis at 205 Stump Drive for $305,000. Federal National Mortgage Assn. to Ronald and Alex Howell at 188 Van Meter Road for $37,500. Chaudra Kafley to Kuber and Renuka Kafley at 435 W Spring Grove Blvd. for $184,572. Westmoreland County Land Bank to Charlotte Anderkovitch at 570 Webster Hollow Road 4900 for $5,000. SEWARD
Donald Bracken Jr. to Jonathan Allen Tutokey at 419 Keystone St. for $4,000. SEWICKLEY
Richard Bosko to Pittmen Capital Services LLC at 515 Sewickley Ave. for $115,500.
SOUTH GREENSBURG
Matthew Anderson Jr. to RJZ Property Management LLC at 1500 Broad St. for $400,000. SOUTH HUNTINGDON
Richard Eisele to CJI Enterprises LLC at 428 Burns Ln for $715,000. Patricia Brannaka to Harold Brannaka at 114 David Shotts Road for $207,888. Pumpco Energy Services LLC to Sobe Real Estate Group LLC at 158 Painter Road for $2,800,000. ST. CLAIR
David Sheriff to Alec and Raven Yvonne Sheriff at 426 Shannon Creek Road for $110,000. SUTERSVILLE
Robin Lebowitz to Brandon Barchfeld at Second Ave. for $80,000.
TRAFFORD
Edwards Family Partn. L.P. to Firebird Enterprises LLC at 509 Cavitt Ave. for $250,000. Estate of Ronald Penkert to Ronald Page Jr. and Christine Page at 502 Inwood Road for $70,000. UNITY
Nancy Baughman trustee to John and Lisa Betler at 621 Donohoe Road for $10,000. John Burke to John Burke and Anthony Quidetto at 3877 Josephine Ave. for $48,631. Nancy Baughman trustee to Todd and Beverly Baughman at 105 Wil Lo Be Ln for $47,935. Kathryn Roeske trustee to Michael and Rebecca Pecher at 103 Yellowstone Drive for $113,500. WASHINGTON
Sarah Miller trustee to Walter and Rebecca Jane Lange at Route 66 for $21,179. Saul Sesmas to Lindsay Eisaman at 1677 Washington Road for $170,000. WEST NEWTON
Keith Williams to DA Real Estate Holdings LLC at 403-405 E Main St. for $41,500. Robert Aquilina to Pennsylvania Housing Finance Agency at 225 W Main St. for $2,141 by sheriff’s deed.
YOUNGWOOD
James Young Jr. to Luella Wiley at 605 S Sixth St. for $155,000.
