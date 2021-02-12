ALLEGHENY
Thomas Laero to Michael and Kaylee Levandoski at 383 McGreary Hollow Road for $160,000. Chris Gatto to Leah Webb at 326 Mt. Vernon Drive for $116,000. Dorothy Keddle to Chad Blaine at 14 Patricia Way for $300,000. Matthew Kanute to Kimberly Meisch at 928 Talon Ct for $145,000.
ARNOLD
Sydney Solomon to Megan Rose Pelican at 1932 Kenneth Ave. for $35,000. Teresa Pogozelec to August Lascola at 2108 Woodmont Ave. for $15,000.
AVONMORE
Rose Mary Wegley King to Clifton and Nathaniel Coleman at 530 Railroad St. for $20,000.
DELMONT
Edward Kraus Jr. to Charles and Megan Yorio at 229 Valley Stream Drive for $155,000.
DERRY BOROUGH
Leila Mowry to Thomas Donahue at 504 S Chestnut St. for $124,000. Dan Wynn to Trey Mock at 249 W Owens Ave. for $110,000.
DERRY TOWNSHIP
Vanessa Morgano to Jeffrey and Sean Mrozek at Unknown Address for $51,000. Estate of Clara Maloy to Kevin Snyder at 177 Maple Drive for $149,900. Estate of Angela Hoyman to Jonathan Sauer at 6613 Route 982 for $94,558. Deutsche Bank Trust Co. Americas to Reed Commerce LLC at 356 SR 217 for $124,000. Keith Libengood to Tyler Investments LLC at SR 22 for $30,000. Benjamin Campbell to Ashton Battistelli at 589 Torrance Road for $36,500. Paul Terry to Robert Kahl Jr. and Samantha Kahl at Valley View Drive for $7,000.
DONEGAL TOWNSHIP
George Vandenbosche to Jeremy Miller and Alicia Myers at Jones Mills Stahlstown Road for $115,000.
HEMPFIELD TOWNSHIP
Estate of Emma Jean Miller to Gary Manning Jr. at 1367 Brinkerton Road for $160,000. Limpert Construction LLC to Brian and Cheryl Little at 520 Cascade Ct for $575,000. Anthony Greendoner to James Falenski and Amanda Zoglmann at 1918 Gay Ave. for $85,000. Jason Hempel to Dylan Matthew and Amimarie Muriel Drake at 420 Hamel Drive for $178,000. Estate of Rebecca Haines to Christopher Patrick and Nastasia Shevlin at 145 Ladysmith Road for $154,500. Phillip Sharrow to US Bank NA at 259 Prisani St. for $8,118 by sheriff’s deed. John Monier to AJA Capital Management at 711 Route 119 for $6,688 (state deed transfer stamps indicate a value of $46,162) by sheriff’s deed. Victoria Milliken to Aaron Milliken at 124 Tippecanoe Drive for $140,000. Richard Puza Jr. to Elmer and Kathryn Mohr at 204 Tralee Drive for $239,500.
IRWIN
Preston Gorman to Alexies Silvio at 631 Vine St. for $97,500.
JEANNETTE
Sheree Tamer to Eric and Patricia Uziel at 324 Cedar St. for $55,000. Dirk Cunningham to Jeffery and Carol Sarring at 1216 Ellsworth Ave. for $109,900. Michael Crescenzo to James Landsbach at 805 Ellsworth Ave. for $20,000. Shannon Jordan to Daniel Mihal at 1007 Gaskill Ave. for $65,000.
LATROBE
C&T Real Estate LLC to Enterprise Bank at 1111 Ligonier St. for $2,207 by sheriff’s deed. Patricia Watkins to James Tobin at 1110 Ridge Ave. for $65,600. J. Michael Barchesky to Tyler Thomas Gongloff and Megan Nicole Bruner at 71 Viewmont Drive for $174,900.
LIGONIER TOWNSHIP
Pikewood Energy Corp. to Girard and Laurie Tibbott at Matson Road for $1,200,000. Dean Nelson to Joy Haven Property MTG LLC at 1052-1054 Route 259 for $76,000. Paul Anthony Gerome to Stephen Robinson at 582 SR 271 for $72,739.
LOWER BURRELL
Estate of Mary Frances Keelan to Susan Solomon at 2554 Braddock Drive for $192,500. First National Bank PA to VB One LLC at 2577 Carl Ave. for $75,000. Christopher Fiorina to Anthony and Brittany Prescott at 2826 Hastings Drive for $170,000.
LOYALHANNA
William Weimer Jr. to Weimer Brothers Farm LLC at 485-493 Weimer Road for $1 (state deed transfer stamps indicate a value of $148,266).
MONESSEN
Jose Martin Pacheco to Melba Torres at 974 Alexander Ave. for $70,000. John Zenobi to Scott Michael and Jezikalvy Lea Hilgenfeld at 912 Chestnut St. for $35,050. Kristie Linette Anderson to PA Equity Resources Inc. at 14 Colonial Drive for $2,687 by sheriff’s deed. Nathan Hart to Jeffrey and Rita Fink at 11 Keystone Drive for $143,500. Estate of Lorraine Koper to Shaun Novak and Amber Hackworth at 1341 Leeds Ave. for $112,500. Robert Cain to Weightman Realty LLC at 308 Lenawee Ave. for $20,000. Robert Cain to Weightman Realty LLC at 312 Lenawee Ave. for $20,000. Kenneth Heilman to Brooke Kulasa at 40 Monessen Blvd. for $127,000. Mark Tabacca to Wyatt and Lacey Degrange at 1300 Nash Ave. for $95,000.
MOUNT PLEASANT BOROUGH
David Lovis to Marcia Ann Hela at 171 Braddock Road Ave. for $40,000. Jacob Andrew Macey to William and Crystal Rae at 654 N Geary St. for $162,500. PNC Bank to Sankuratri LLC at 19 S Depot St. for $16,500.
MOUNT PLEASANT TOWNSHIP
Oliver Development Corp. to Dennis Shafer at 148 Cummings Road for $20,000. Dorothy Potosky to Paul and Jennifer Sypien at 418-420 Mt. Joy Road for $59,900. Estate of Edward Cibulas to John Wesley and Kimberly Gray at 2303 Mt. Pleasant Road for $245,000. Ricks Rentals LLC to Thomas Fullard V and Rebekah Fullard at 120 Poplar St. for $45,000. Hennessey Family L.P. to David Rebosky at 2506 Route 130 for $350,000.
MURRYSVILLE
George Deuel to Michelle Sweet at 5579 Cline Hollow Road for $218,800. Dennis Boles to Lawrence Ray Silvestri at 4012 Holiday Park Drive for $340,000. Carl Severini to Austin and Danielle Lila Wilson at 3516 Ivy Drive for $290,000. John Farrell to Dave Gleixner and Karolina Zakoscielna at 2574 Linda Drive for $262,600. Jonas Lowenadler trustee to Richard and Meredith Juchniewicz at 4715 Logan Ferry Road for $339,000. Jacob Miller to Andrew Hails and Megan Highland at 6162 Saltsburg Road for $340,000. Lawrence Silvestri to Brian and Rachel DeCello at 6845 Stephanie Ct for $450,000.
NEW FLORENCE BOROUGH
First National Bank PA to 166 Ligonier St. LLC at 162-166 Ligonier St. for $75,001.
NEW KENSINGTON
Michael Bonk Jr. to James Carney at 300 Aluminum City Ter for $30,000. Ethel Androutsopoulos to Christopher Monroe at 283 Elmtree Road for $152,000.
NEW STANTON
NK Hospitality LLC to Sai Suman LLC at 110 N Main St. for $540,000.
NORTH BELLE VERNON
Byron O Rivera Vasquez to Matthew Paul Micenko at 509 Bluff St. for $120,000.
NORTH HUNTINGDON TOWNSHIP
Lisa Krause to Bethany Swauger at 9720 Barnes Lake Road for $250,000. Estate of Charles Frye Jr. to Justin Nicholas DeRiggi at 470 Brownstown Road for $200,000. Joshua Lofstrom to Paul Stolinski and Christine Castner at 10969 Center Highway for $120,000. 2021 Clay Pike LLC to DVP Management LLC at 2021 Clay Pike Road for $1,050,000. Ruggeri Realty LLC to Debra Penrod at 8310 Delaware Ave. for $1 (state deed transfer stamps indicate a value of $333,736). All Star Building Inc. to Carrie Sudac at 3107 Derby Ct for $394,350. Martha Kasunic Scalzitti to Joseph Weber at 9013 Hill Drive for $187,628. Federal National Mortgage Assn. to Brittany Martin at 10270 Lavonne Drive for $162,000. William Dourte III to Brenna Connolly at 750 Meadow Road for $185,000. Jacktown Realty Venture LLC to Eminem Enterprises LLC at 11671 Route 30 for $790,000. Estate of Mary Helfmann to Painter Property Development LLC at 14175 Torie Drive for $120,000. Janet Zambanini to Kenneth and Julianne Rowe at 1910 Warren Ave. for $264,900. RWS Development RC LTD to Corey and Alexa Marshall at 1189 Weber Ct for $98,000.
PENN TOWNSHIP
Brandon Nedley to Eastern Gas Transmission & Storage Inc. at Unknown Address for $1 (state deed transfer stamps indicate a value of $83,243). NVR Inc. to Matthew and Carrie Bohinc at 1103 Blackthorne Drive for $540,990. Rivendell Development L.P. to NVR Inc. at 1046 Gombach Road for $61,000. Donald Smith to Betty Malley at 105 Johntown St. for $138,799. Matthew Bohinc to Adam Krohe and Candace Hackley at 1072 Redoak Drive for $327,500. Michael Ginsburg to Marcus Malara and Morgan Casario at 141 Terrace Ct for $261,000. White House Development LLC to Jarrett Noel at 108 Thomas St. for $160,000. NVR Inc. to Daniel and Heather Dryer at 1075 Wedgewood Drive for $416,665. Blackthorn Investors LLC to NVR Inc. at 1086 Wedgewood Drive for $72,189.
ROSTRAVER
Adam Cole to Shawn and Jamie Schmidt at 1754 Rostraver Road for $361,000. Edward Staryarsky to Bryan and Nicole Hawk at 1158 Willowbrook Road for $450,000.
SALEM TOWNSHIP
Estate of Jill McMahon to Talbot and Jenifer Talbot at Unknown Address for $26,000. Totteridge Properties LLC to Ricciuti Enterprise Inc. at 1013-1015 Ashfield Way for $89,999.
SCOTTDALE
Kurt Beistel to Kenneth and Cherlyn Stankiewicz at 2107-2402 Cowling Road for $2,000. Michael Deluca Jr. to Melissa Sparks at 1007 Market St. for $200,000. Wells Fargo Bank NA to Eugene Cook at 411 S Broadway St. for $20,000.
SEWARD BOROUGH
Kidney Center LLC to Lux Lucis Foundation Inc. at 211 Thompson St. for $128,000.
SEWICKLEY
Timothy Bunney to Michael Allen and Nicole Dawn Smith at 3191 Clay Pike St. for $79,000. Dennis Brugnoli to Steven and Amber Fryman at 410 Madison Ave. for $104,500. Estate of Caroline Boltin to Dennis Cecconello Jr. and Cayton Taylor at 323-325 Mark Road for $23,900.
SMITHTON
Dawn Buffalini to Robert and Gladys Powell at 361 Third St. for $105,900.
SOUTH HUNTINGDON TOWNSHIP
Dominion Family Redevelopment Trust to Champion Homes & Rentals LLC at 209 Bills Ln for $1,156 (state deed transfer stamps indicate a value of $3,815) by sheriff’s deed. John Kevin McCormick to David Albert at 206 Keller Road for $28,000. Jack Fabean to Craig Sedunov at 555 SR 981 for $105,000.
ST. CLAIR TOWNSHIP
HPD Flip 2019 L.P. to John and Janet Grace at 612 Linda St. for $103,000. Kevin Neuner to Justin Ruffner and Brittany Lowery at 610 Olive St. for $112,000.
SUTERSVILLE
Steven Hildenbrand to Daniel and Amy Heltebran at 513 Miller Ave. for $165,000.
TRAFFORD
Bojan Martinovich to Margaret Irvine at 412 Fairmont Ave. for $126,000.
UNITY TOWNSHIP
Mark Freeman to Richard Brown at 1207 Alpen Strasse for $131,000. Shawn Frye to Tyler Liebdzinski at 1557 Buffenmeyer Road for $219,900. Adam Peters to Loren Parker at 4003 Forest Glen Drive for $475,000. Lester Albright Jr. to Ryan Person at 107 Jade Ln for $185,100. Anthony Yazge to Matthew and Victoria Kuhns at 100 Tara Drive for $318,000. Robert Stauffer et al. to Raymond and Deborah D’Alesandro at Timbercrest Drive for $20,000.
UPPER BURRELL
Thomas Paul Richey to Richard Palmer at 186 Maple Drive for $1 (state deed transfer stamps indicate a value of $3,815).
VANDERGRIFT
Olga Ravicchio to Neva Barreiro at 321 Beech St. for $75,000. Phillips Property Rentals LLC to Birch Investing Group LLC at 309 Linden St. for $27,500. Todd Blose to Judith Altmire at 1006 Poe St. for $79,900.
WASHINGTON
Joseph Reilly to Cory Reilly at 107 Old Bell Point Road for $14,000.
WEST LEECHBURG
Lawrence Illar et al. to Micah and Summer Silvis at 3004 Third St. for $100,000. Estate of Carroll Oberdorf to Jason Carr et al. and Jessica Carr at 1222 Edgewood Drive for $145,000.
WEST NEWTON
Brian Stowell to Chad Bacha at 426 Allison St. for $155,000. Bryan Machesky to Carrie Hawkins at 129 N Third St. for $100,000. Dawn Kolenc to NNG De II LLC at 302 S Fifth St. for $9,627 by sheriff’s deed.
YOUNGWOOD
H. Daniel Thompson to Michael Hoza at 710 S Eighth St. for $275,000. Frank Zimmerman to Leslie Dawn Joseph at 705 Skyline Drive for $175,000. Roger Comini to John Zurenski at 715 Wagner Road for $162,500.
Real Estate Transactions provided by RealSTATs. Contact at 412-381-3880 or visit www.RealSTATs.net.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.