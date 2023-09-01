ALLEGHENY
Ronald Marney to Matthew Bolewitz and Carly Fitzgerald at 393 Dairy Farm Road for $725,000.
Kelli Bell to Jessica Von Voigt at 4334 Fostoria Drive for $530,000.
Kristen Prosser to Ethan Matson and Kailyn Burr at 343 Lori Drive for $255,000.
Martha Matarrese to Stephen and Carmi Amarando at 16 Orchard Ave. for $210,000.
Daniel Reifschneider to Jason and Amy Davenport at Shearsburg Road for $24,600.
Jeffrey Miller to Dallas Davison at 1405 White Cloud Road for $390,250.
ARNOLD
Arnold Redevelopment Authority to Triple P Disposal LLC at Fourth St. for $12,500.
Town Center Inc. to Dennis Davis at 1601 Fifth Ave. for $5,000.
Charles Seibert to Jack Tindel at 1628 Constitution Blvd. for $94,000.
Philip Puglisi to Myrtle Gray at 1747 Freeport Road for $85,000.
Deutsche Bank National Trust Co. to Gary Dollman at 308 Mohawk Drive for $41,000.
BELL
Don Provias to Jeffrey Parke Clement at 125 Richard Ln for $180,000. COOK
Arlene Stephenson to Patricia Carlson Koehler at Bethel Church Road for $25,000. Western Pennsylvania Annual Conference to Trinity Stahlstown United Methodist Church at 114 Hoffer Plan Road for $22,720. Bradley Neiderhiser to Hunter Olszewski at 4165 Main St. for $185,000. CVF III Mortgage Loan Tr 2 to Joseph Dale and Paula Leighty at 109 Mansville Road for $250,000.
DERRY BOROUGH
Frederick Balzer trustee to Dominic Thomas Craine and Kady Elizabeth Brown at 408 Park St. for $240,000. Breanna Hughes to Ethan Kountz and Destiny Harbaugh at 504 Railroad St. for $125,000. DERRY TOWNSHIP
Joshua Basenback to Derek Jason Hofmann at 503 Edward St. for $180,000. Sheryl Stercho to Brandon Foster and Erica Yeo at 135 Flowers Road for $275,000. Louis Long to George Scott Procko at 294 Gray Station Road for $159,000. CJ Tartan Properties LLC to Ranae Poponick at 936 Hillcrest Ave. for $240,000. Donald Daugherty to Jennifer Marie Daugherty at 1121 Main St. for $177,726. Alan McGaughran to Nicholas Johnston at 6578 Route 982 for $210,000. David Klimchock to Michael and Ashley Ament at Uschak Road for $50,000.
DONEGAL TOWNSHIP
Dru Knopsnider to Bradley Ramsey at 189 Annabeth Road for $122,000.
EAST HUNTINGDON
Glenn Schwartz to Francis Kling at Mill Ln for $633,000.
US Bank Trust NA trustee to Joseph and Annmarie Rosenberry at 910 Orchard Ave. for $27,250.
John Owen McGill to James and Sharon Clark at 6529 S. State Route 819 for $220,000.
Robert Kemp to S & T Seamless Gutters LLC at 235 Schultz Road for $9,000.
Robert Siwula to Thomas Brezinski at 2808 State Route 981 for $6,000.
FAIRFIELD
Sammy Howard to Shawn Rummel at 456 Mountain View Road for $360,000. Richard Yothers to William and Barbara Hallock at 135 Parker Ave. for $120,000.
GREENSBURG
LFG 2022 LLC to Frank Allen Rehak and Pebbles Francis Davis at 620 Cherry St. for $12,000. Joseph Williams to Property Connect LLC at 340 Concord Ave. for $85,000. Property Connect LLC to Danielle Ryer at 340 Concord Ave. for $115,000. Andrew Samloff to Benjamin Midlik at 1098 Cranston Drive for $135,000. Western PA Annual Conference United Meth to Trinity Greensburg United Methodist Chur at 410 Euclid Ave. for $41,865. Angela Dalrymple to Ethan Evans and Anami Chan at 108 Glenview Ave. for $202,000. Stephen Huba to Bailey Middlekauff at 79934 Grandview Ave. for $100,000. Paul Pratt to Lisa Slavnik at 216 Grant St. for $165,000. Estate of Melvin Hite to Wood’s Edge Holdings LLC at 710 Jeffrey St. for $135,000. Estate of Jeanne Plechner to Double V Construction Group LLC at 512 Locust St. for $85,000. Virginia Tuscano to Frantz Joseph at 441 N Maple Ave. for $389,900. Elegant Home Restoration LLC to Avantis Investment LLC at 346 N Pennsylvania Ave. for $45,000. Elizabeth Marie McKinney to David Delnegro at 416 S Urania Ave. for $117,500. Penny Walker to Valerie Amanda Wallace and Ronald Glen Lemley Jr. at 566 Sells Ln for $188,500. James Myers to Hannah Fox at 618 Spruce St. for $125,000. UCSV Greensburg I L.P. to 211 S Penn LLC at 211 W Second St. for $390,000. HEMPFIELD
Verdant Holdings LLC to Whitney Peyton at Unknown Address for $146,862 by sheriff’s deed. Clint Miller to Jarred Grabiak at 55 Adrain Drive for $280,000. Carl Miller to Chris Stine at 162 Albrights Lake Road for $360,000. Chad Sherman to Michael and Melinda Sue Elias at 914 Arberdeen Drive for $430,000. Mark Barrett to Donnie and Deborah Lewis at 401 Baughman Ave. for $113,000. Leslie Ruffner to John and Elisa Becker at 643 Bovard Luxor Road for $434,900. Shane Davis to Timothy and Joan Davis at 858 Bovard Luxor Road for $100,000. Westcon Inc. to Abel Family L.P. at 980 Broad St. for $1,725,000. Harold Moose to Donald and Leigh Moose at 128 Den Mar Ct for $139,400. Luke Kane to Travis and Lauren Gibbons at 908 Giovanni Ln for $829,300. Garrett Sheaffer to Michael McDonough III and Dawn McDonough at 109 Janyce Drive for $381,500. Ann Cancilla Gaudino trustee to James Robert and Susan Blose Tomlinson at 636 Middletown Road for $310,000. Estate of Thomas Cowell to Leslie Ruffner at 1374 Mt. Pleasant Road for $241,000. Lydia Marie Svetkovich to Judith Badaracco at 954 Paul St. for $210,000. Sunshyne Pros LLC to Lauren Delsignore at 157 Pear Ln for $152,000. Robert Tymoczko to DRDMLD LLC at 545 Rugh St. for $700,000. Christopher Aretta to PJ Zalewski at 1404 Spyglass Hill for $500,000. Justin Matson to Jesse and Crystal Rhoades at 822 State Route 119 for $123,000. Adam Yoder to Dale and Jill Bennett at 8120 State Route 819 for $223,000. Sandra Long to Duane Overly at 692 Trout Road for $108,000. John Wallace Carlson to Joseph Stoberski at 488 Wendel Road for $241,000. Western PA Annual Conference United Meth to Luxor United Methodist Church at 187 White Church Ln for $30,415. Achieva Support to Alexander Steven and Steven Thomas at 307 Willow Crossing Road for $210,000. HUNKER
Benjamen Slater to Jennifer Kish and Angelique Murphy at 490 Bridge St. for $220,000.
IRWIN
Sandra Simms to Kelly Bandieramonte at 1400 Eighth St. for $185,000. Julija Stabacinskaite to Paulius Stabacinskaite at 623 Ninth Ave. for $165,000. Borough Of Irwin to Painter Property Development LLC at 711 Chestnut St. for $5,200. John Berger to Andrew Nagy at 1900 Highland Ave. for $229,900. Elaine Brentzel to Courtney Kirkpatrick and Daine Homer at 904 Sherman Ave. for $97,750.
JEANNETTE
Willis Praksti to Jonathan Michael Sever at 905 Arch St. for $25,080.
Nicole Chew to Sloan Real Estate Holdings LLC at 11 Cuyler Ave. for $160,000.
Robert Hamilton II to George and Tammy Slater at 1301 Green St. for $222,500.
SFR3-020 LLC to Lora Burek at 343 N First St. for $122,000.
Joseph Jones to Frangelica Cecchetti at 812 N Third St. for $57,000.
Lisa Boynton to Danee Harvey at 111 S 13th St. for $11,500.
Lisa Boynton to Danee Harvey at 113 S 13th St. for $40,500.
Nicole Marie Rice to Jason Yavorski at 808 Scott Ave. for $99,500.
Melanie Abbott to Galando Properties LLC at 707-1/2 St. Clair Ave. for $35,000.
Wells Fargo Bank NA to TDB Ventures LLC at 702 Westmoreland Ave. for $54,000.
LATROBE
Jonathan Leddon to Robert Harrington and Bridgid McCann at 207 Avenue A for $85,000. David Kantoris to Cindy Huey and Leslie Rechenberg at 123 Avenue B for $43,000. Mark Dickson to Abigail Douglass at 119 Avenue C for $130,000. Betty Sheets to JNJ Rentals LLC at 815 Cherry St. for $564,800. Richard Masters to Paul Baughman at 17 E First Ave. for $63,000. Brenda Quakenbush to Victorio Mills and Brenda Quakenbush at 2 Eleanor Drive for $147,985. Mary Griffin to Michael Gigliotti and Carly Goyak at 741 Fairmont St. for $210,000. Mark Barr to Jacob and Heather Gibas at 910 Fairmont St. for $239,900. Western PA Annual Conference United Meth to Bethany Latrobe United Methodist Church at 2415 Laveen St. for $1 (state deed transfer stamps indicate a value of $59,831). Lawrence Behr to Prime Properties USA LLC at 406 Lehmer St. for $70,000. Lamolinara Family L.P. to Annie Rause at 306 Linden St. for $220,000. Walker Landing LLC to Justin Smith at 432 Lloyd Ave. for $130,000. Estate of Ronald Finley to Michael and Vicki Spillar at 2006 Watkins Ave. for $25,000. LIGONIER
Dorothy Johnson to George Casey and Barbara Hopkins at 112 E Loyalhanna St. for $355,000.
LIGONIER TOWNSHIP
American Legion Ligonier Byers Tosh 267 to Ligonier Valley School District at 21 Carey School Road for $175,000. Brandon Yeo to DSV LLC at 1560 Dalington Road for $272,000. Estate of Willi Daffinger to David and Milagros Schenck at 744 Hillside Drive for $279,900. Bridget Matson to Derek Scott Matson at 41 Matson Road for $120,000. Estate of Mary Louise Gantz to Robert Carney at 239 Red Arrow Road for $625,000. Hollie Piper to James Albert Critchfield III at 1417 Route 30 for $153,500. DMC Housing Inc. to Karla Lumpkin Plesniak at 556 Starrett Ln for $22,700. Harris, Hayden and Tuscano to Longbridge Auto Station LLC at 2799 State Route 30 for $75,000. Nathaniel Earle Jr. to 124 Sunrise Lane LLC at 124 Sunrise Ln for $975,000. Jennifer Shultz to John and Sharon Landi at 195 Two Mile Run Road for $102,000. Howard Behrhorst to Stephen Fanala trustee and Maribeth Izzo trustee at 102 Westview Drive for $251,000.
LOWER BURRELL
Estate of Donald Glotfelty to Elizabeth Grossheim at 228 Claremont Drive for $85,850.
Deborah Mattioli to Andrew and Meghan Hess at 517 Cleveland Drive for $270,000.
Cynthia Ann Keefer to Steven Elder at 214 Country View Drive for $225,000.
Michelle Pepper to Fifth Ave Property Group LLC at 245 Davies St. for $133,700.
Bendlons Properties LLC to James Pompei Jr. at 457 Toledo Drive for $239,000.
Kathy Brown to DC & AH Holdings LLC at 2772 Valleyview Drive for $85,000.
LOYALHANNA
Margery Mancabelli to Ramona Taylor at 201 Stewart St. for $225,000. William Heasley to Cable Enterprises Inc. at 517 Wildfire Road for $650,000. Barbara Winters Rippon to Brandon Gibbons at Wren Drive for $6,400.
MADISON
Eugene Virostko to Wayne and Courtney Rexrode at 317 Madison Heights Road for $299,000.
MANOR
Magam Investments Associates L.P. to Daniel Geyer and Chey Schaffer Gojkovich at 117 Main St. for $199,500.
Estate of Geroge Smeltzer Jr. to Logan Jesse Egry and Billie Jo Forish at 505 Manor Harrison City Road for $170,779.
Judith Oskin to Eugene and Christine Komondor at 130 Manor View Drive for $212,500.
R. Georgia Brinit Stiffler to Raphael Niccolai at 224 Manor View Drive for $225,000.
Grasinger Homes Inc. to Glenn David Bowersox at Mt. Pleasant Blvd. for $15,000.
MONESSEN
Thomas Bojsen to Judith Webb at 1123 Athalia Ave. for $85,500.
Jaquay Gordon to Wealth Capital Group LLC at 932 Athalia Ave. for $5,200.
Samuel Dickerson to Russell and Nicole Johnson at 1140 Reservoir St. for $4,000.
Estate of Mark Smida to Joseph Alleman at 20 Westmoreland Drive for $118,000.
MT. PLEASANT TOWNSHIP
Shawn William Shrum to Jennifer Whitaker at 326 Back St. for $42,268. Joseph Shearer to Firestone Family Farms LLC at 842 Blacksmith Road for $600,000. Beth Ann Iannuzzo to Susan Kosanko at 25 Fitch Ln for $229,000. Jacob Gibas to Alexis Marie Little at 143 Goat Hill Ln for $177,000. Estate of Dennis Orris to Brian Johnson at 130 Lonesome Trail Road for $75,000. Estate of James Kocis to Roy and Cathy Novakovich at 28 Rumbaugh Ave. for $1 (state deed transfer stamps indicate a value of $209,825).
MURRYSVILLE
Theresa Ejzak to Josh Matthews at 3127 Braun Ave. for $140,000.
Cheryl Ann Bevilacqua trustee to Jane Marie Yerecic at 4715 Cooper Ln for $320,000.
Estate of Susan Thomas to Mark and Elena Mikol at 3781 Haney Ct for $200,000.
Santosh Prasad to Mattie Bock at 3830 Hickory Hill Road for $397,000.
Blue Door Rentals LLC to Eastern Gas Transmission & Storage Inc. at 4365 Hills Church Road for $22,725.
Mary Ann Miller to Joseph and Dolores Mance trustee at 2010 Kentucky St. for $15,000.
Paul Oris to Matthew and Susan Barrett at 6017 Kingdom Ct for $565,000.
Samantha Friedman to Vijayakumar Gurusamy and Maragathapriya Lingaiah at 3405 MacIntyre Drive for $248,500.
Andrea Scott to Verum Holdings LLC at 102 Moonlight Ct for $230,000.
Estate of Nancy Longo to Kelsey Snyder at 4681 Peachtree Ct for $245,000.
Jeffrey Kudray trustee to Michael Ciccocioppo Jr. and Margaret Ciccocioppo at 5145 Pennsylvania Ave. for $260,000.
Estate of Horace Cofer to James Tobin at Sequoia Ct for $12,500.
James Labar to Zachary Katzenstein and Brittany Beasley at 4920 Simmons Cir for $520,000.
Estate of Shantakumari Thattat Ramchandran to Benjamin and Kelsey Wardrop at 4034 Sinan Farm Drive for $815,000.
Aaron Noll to Zachary and Madison Kambour at 3242 Tarr Hollow Road for $455,000.
Mary Lou McDonald to Ostap Lernatovych and Ivanna Pohorilets at 4283 Trouthaven Drive for $325,000.
John Siefken to Samuel and Claire Capshew Valletta at 2786 Walker Ct for $465,000.
Gordon Gluck trustee to Eugene Gesuale at Windover Road for $22,000.
NEW FLORENCE
David Rehn Jobe trustee to Thomas Wesche Jr. and Diane Wesche at 205 Ligonier St. for $110,000.
NEW KENSINGTON
MKDG Properties LLC to City of New Kensington at 304 Charles Ave. for $1,031.
Theresa Dozzi to Dylan Tomko at 884 E Hill Drive for $150,000.
Joshua McClain to Joyce Padgett at 337-1/2 Freeport Road for $9,090.
Mark Geoffrey Osan to Linda Graham at 237 McLaughlin Drive for $180,000.
Stephanie Ciesielski to Benjamin Garner at 1146 Strawn Ave. for $95,000.
Timothy Mills to Julia Bechtell at 359 Summit St. for $182,000.
GWR Enterprises Inc. to Christina Fundy at 516 Woodland Drive for $145,000.
David Heldman to ARM Properties LLC at 538 Woodland Drive for $40,000.
Jan Matthews to Brandon Marasco at 1244 Woodmont Ave. for $100,000.
NEW STANTON
Katherine Miller to Andrew Bangor and Emily Stark at 235 Melrose Drive for $259,900.
NORTH BELLE VERNON
J & J Real Estate to Talan Properties LLC at 420 Broad Ave. for $65,000.
Nicholas Michael Hough to Chelsea and Jean Brown at 609 Green St. for $182,000.
NORTH HUNTINGDON
Andrew Vincent Lutz to Matthew Stein and Taylor Nee at 6654 Antonio Drive for $530,000.
Jamie Gruzska to 1606 Constitution LLC at 691 Bridge St. for $25,000.
Margaret Sekelsky to Debbie Swartz and Michelle Morton at 8557 Broadway St. for $120,000.
Lynne Weber to Tyler Queen and Kaitlyn Kovel at 831 Five Pines Road for $230,000.
Exone Operating LLC to Joseph T Ryerson & Son Inc. at 127 Industry Blvd. for $5,350,000.
John Nehrig to James Henry and Megan Morrone at 13748 Loretta Drive for $222,500.
Charles Gilbert to Brian Wigfield at 925 Main St. for $95,000.
Laurin Colner to Tyler Cottone at 958 Marcia Drive for $189,500.
Darrell James II to Benjamin Lee and Valerie Sue Campbell at Paintertown Road for $290,000.
Johanna Hreha to Jonathan Bach at 990 Richard Road for $215,000.
Triple B Properties LLC to Emily Jean Tromm at 670 Robbins Station Road for $95,000.
Michael Sperduto to Joseph Bortak and Arden Fisher at 14434 Roberta Drive for $250,000.
Donato Pasquarelli to NVR Inc. at 5756 Sabato Drive for $98,000.
NVR Inc. to Ronald and Lindsay Sedlak at 5827 Sabato Drive for $598,435.
Yichong Yu to Donald Tarosky Jr. and Jessica Tarosky at 7506 Sierra Drive for $699,000.
Knights Landing Inc. to Charles Corrao Jr. and Alexis Albensi at Sundae Drive for $112,000.
Knights Landing Inc. to Michael and Erin Hermann at 11926 Sundae Drive for $110,000.
Nakita Planck to Kathryn Halloran at 14370 Terrace Drive for $203,000.
Jamie Wilgus to Benjamin Davis and Maggie Elyssa Manolis at 13980 Wayne Drive for $195,000.
David Andrascik to Amy Croushore at 961 Whitehead Ln for $341,400.
Timothy O’Neil to Darrell Joseph James II and Breanna Alexis James at 3231 Yorkshire Drive for $550,000.
OKLAHOMA
Patricia Tarosky to David Formosa and Marina Black at 137 Thorn St. for $129,000.
PENN TOWNSHIP
Noreen Turkowski to Restoration Rewind LLC at Unknown Address for $40,000.
Blackthorn Investors LLC to NVR Inc. at 5005 Kapalua Ln for $173,332.
NVR Inc. to Christopher and Samantha Rivera at 7003 Kapalua Ln for $374,947.
NVR Inc. to Ronald Dean and Barbara Jean Kirkwood at 7007 Kapalua Ln for $361,305.
Ray Shepherd to Edward Barbish III at 409 Oakford Park Road for $30,000.
Wendy Ritz to Charles Blotzer at 123 Painter St. for $240,000.
Mitchell O’Neill to Reid Rotzler Jr. and Jamie Hession Rotzler at 100 Saddlebrook Drive for $450,000.
Alex Schultheis to Trevor and Renee Foley at 1008 Small Road for $305,000.
JMG Partners 2021 L.P. to Bella Realty Group 1.0 LLC at 1941 State Route 130 for $50,000.
Suncrest Homes Inc. to Juhi Gupta at 122 Sterling Oaks Drive for $748,132.
John Dibernardo to Kimberly Kelly at 132 Sunrise Drive for $275,000.
ROSTRAVER
Bonnie Polonoli Kosh trustee to James Donovan and Dana Lynn Rapp at 340 Comanche Drive for $356,000.
Carol Sadowski to Anthony Shuba and Courtney Leonard at 448 Elmhurst Ave. for $218,000.
Estate of Christy Runfola to Yonathan Josue and Delmy Rosalina Ventura Mendoza at 409 Johnson Ave. for $52,500.
Brandon Barber to Douglas Urey at 151 Manor Drive for $2,000.
Brandon Barber to Rick and Cynthia Shaner at 156 Manor Drive for $2,000.
Brandon Barber to Jon and Susan Spate at 615 Manorview Ln for $2,000.
Chad Mathers to Ryan Frasco at 233 Rolling Hill Farm Drive for $460,000.
Glenn Godla to David and Dawn Stoy at 186 State Route 981 for $50,000.
John Jarocki to Nathan Hoskins at 140 Stump Drive for $279,000.
Power Playaz Investment Group LLC to Curtis Davis at 211 Tyrol Blvd. for $5,000.
Curtis Davis to Francis Behanna Jr. at 214 Wood St. for $5,000.
SALEM
All Star Building Inc. to Philip Szajnuk Jr. and Leigh Ann Szajnuk at Unknown Address for $467,150. All Star Building Inc. to Richard and Marlene Davis at 3004 Heathfield Ln for $468,800. All Star Building Inc. to John and Joan Flinko at 3011 Heathfield Ln for $470,325. All Star Building Inc. to Robert and Donna Lee Brezler at 3012 Heathfield Ln for $472,000. William McMaster to Joseph Hanna at 310 Links Ct for $211,500. Lakeview Loan Servicing LLC to Sloan Real Estate Holdings LLC at 105 Morgan Ln for $91,000. John Petnuch to Marlene Fink at Rock Springs Road for $94,000. Palumbo Center East LLC to Bushy Run Investments L.P. at 6532 State Route 22 for $2,560,000. SCOTTDALE
Debora Cowell to ASA Investments LLC at 621 Garfield Ave. for $30,000. Midfirst Bank to Dorothea Rose Maryvern Lint at 312 Mt. Pleasant Road for $57,500. Worley Girls LLC to D & T Rentals LLC at 201 Spring St. for $110,000. SEWARD
Laci Stone to Dale Carpenter at 509 Washington St. for $50,000.
SEWICKLEY
Eric Campbell to Denis and Jessica Lang at 2973 Clay Pike for $295,000.
William Frohnhofer to Robert and Beth Ann Mihalchik at 243 Waltz Flat Road for $25,000.
SMITHTON
David McElfresh to Susan Jaskolski at 249 Second St. for $10,000.
SOUTH GREENSBURG
Towd Point Master Funding Tr 2021-PMI to Giovanni Omar Baassiri at 602 Jamison Ave. for $75,512.
SOUTH HUNTINGDON
Bells Mills Farms LLC to David and Nichole Peeler at 614 Bells Mills Road for $375,000.
Michael Bobich to Mark Richard Shultz Jr. at 119 Church St. for $130,000.
Kathleen Zapp to Joseph Furnival III at 527 Greensburg Pike for $229,900.
Jelette Nightman to David and Carrie Burnworth at 116 Red Row Road for $100,000.
Christopher Cassell to Matthew and Brittney Jenkins at 187 Sherbondy Road for $117,100.
SOUTHWEST GREENSBURG
Randall Turin to Christy Patrick at 624 Sidney St. for $139,900. ST. CLAIR
Ronald Kelly to James Waulk at 322 Hoover St. for $7,000.
TRAFFORD
Estate of Carolyn Price to Stefan Bowers and Jennifer Rafaloski at 127 Bradford Square Drive for $366,000.
John Jurich Jr. to Christopher John Jurich at 274 Hillcrest Drive for $160,000.
Roselyn Hineck to RPI Rentals LLC at 418 Inwood Road for $175,000.
Brain Bush to Jamie Logan at 116 Shady Ln for $80,000UNITY
Theodore Lazzaro to Aestique Realty LLC at 169 Aesthetic Wy for $249,000. Estate of Drew James Skoff to Jim Thomas Construction Co. at 245 American Legion Road for $300,000. Estate of Mary Lezo to Anthony and Cheryl Ann Slezak at 575 Bell Memorial Church Road for $217,000. Pellis Holdings LLC to Harold and Darlene Barras at 426 Castle Mountain Ct for $70,000. Pellis Holdings LLC to Freddie and Margaret Whytsell at 302 Cheyenne Cir for $65,000. Pellis Holdings LLC to Paul and Cheryl Hofbauer at 311 Cheyenne Cir for $70,000. Kenneth Mellor to James and Linda Petrarca at 215 Denali Drive for $375,000. Elizabeth Faith Burgin to David and Victoria Poska at 129 Johnson Road for $5,000. Randall Young to Daniel Leigey and Jessica Black Leigey at 290 Lakewood Road for $870,000. Brian Rengers to Jacob Ulrich at 207 Lewis Road for $280,000. Estate of Glenn Page to James and Angelina Schmidt at 1481 Monastery Drive for $151,000. Patience Waskowicz to Michael Baker and Sheon Kadish at 3213 Ridgeway Road for $360,000. Donald Sabol to Zachary Seymour and Kelsey Eiseman at 961 Rolling Meadows Drive for $265,000. Scott Shust to Christopher and Amanda Carlson at 1150 Sullenberger Road for $470,000. Debra Patrick to Dean and Wilma Clawson at Town Road for $8,000. Todd Ulmer to Emily Schimizzi at 1506 Woodview Drive for $345,000.
VANDERGRIFT
Charles Scott to Vickie Gourley at 131 LaFayette St. for $69,900.
Timothy Henry to Amanda Cafasso at 210 Lowell St. for $109,900.
Frederick Soules to Christian Michael Scanga and Kassandra Larissa Collins at 135 West Virginia Av for $150,000.
WASHINGTON
Dolores Richey to Larry Richey trustee at 5130 Beech Road for $243,157.
Shellie Robertson trustee to Lisa Marie Wilt at 248 Gill Road for $130,000.
Estate of Edwardine Saul to Jeffrey Trawinski and Susie Horning at 531 Sportsman Drive for $1 (state deed transfer stamps indicate a value of $210,000).
WEST LEECHBURG
James Brink Jr. to Brandon Burns at 110 Bell Ave. for $67,000.
WEST NEWTON
Amy Orsini to Justin and Stepahnie Jurcevich at 324 N Second St. for $175,000.
Estate of Pamla June Bryner to Ronald Rossetti at 208 N Water St. for $45,000.
Daniel Worley to Derek Gongaware at 422 W Main St. for $36,000.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.