ALLEGHENY
Gino Montemurro to Wade and Cheryl Greenwald at Unknown Address for $155,000. Michelle Lee Frederick McKillop to Preferred Property Solutions LLC at 237 Mt. Vernon Drive for $1 (state deed transfer stamps indicate a value of $119,576).
DERRY TOWNSHIP
Carey Rafferty to Deborah Carota at 788 Everview Ln for $162,500. Joseph Yarchak et al. to Benjamin Check at 227 Gazebo Drive for $39,900.
EAST HUNTINGDON TOWNSHIP
Estate of James Keller to Eugene and Rhonda Hamrock at 1106 Water St. for $17,000.
FAIRFIELD TOWNSHIP
Adam Frye to Timothy and Kathleen Hogan at 122 Derry Ridge Road for $35,000.
GREENSBURG
T&D Investment Co. LLC to Lawrence and Amy Cruder at 537 E Pittsburgh St. for $196,000. Mark Wagner to Oscar and Heather Dawn Oliver at 756 Jeffrey St. for $197,000. Richard David Wissolik to David Beckage Jr. and Megan Beckage at 614 Ridgeway St. for $171,000. Estate of Frances Chrisner to Triple B Properties LLC at 630 Spruce St. for $5,000. LMR Properties LLC to TPL Income Property Corp. at 412 Steck St. for $300,000. Cody Smith to Jonathan Barber and Brooke Logue at 405 Vine St. for $120,000. Estate of Frances Frye to Adam and Jacob Daniels at 333 Walnut Ave. for $20,000.
HEMPFIELD TOWNSHIP
Veena Agarwal to Jocelyn Hawk at 971 Academy Heights Drive for $69,500. Estate of Dolores Shrader to Francis and Josephina Ranier at 425 Greenwood Drive for $225,000. Steven Medved Jr. to Roger and Cindy Dong at 5 Hampshire Drive for $292,000. Estate of Mary Louise Yannacci to Jacob Shoff at 356 Middletown Road for $166,000. Marian Salmon Revocable Trust to Matthew Dunleavy at 131 Monica Drive for $15,000 (state deed transfer stamps indicate a value of $145,671) by sheriff’s deed. James Nelson to Siumy Winter at 527 Newport Drive for $152,000. Daniel Rinchuse et al. to Keith Gjebre at 510 Pellis Road for $700,000.
JEANNETTE
Huntington National Bank to CR2 Realty LLC at 441 Agnew Road for $36,900. Ryan Deglau to Sean Michael and Dana Zielinski at 2674 Brown Ave. for $79,000. David Valerio to Aguilera Properties LLC at 424-426 Cassett Ave. for $45,000. Lance Griffith to Lori Cvercko at 1005 Gaskill Ave. for $82,000. Estate of Frances Cavada to Solesource Properties LLC at 202 N Third St. for $20,000. Tanay Rae Collins to Renato Milanese at 516 Pennsylvania Blvd. for $174,900. Robert Ohler III to Joshua Chiado and Jenifer Razza at 622 Pennsylvania Blvd. for $235,000. Estate of Georgetta Turney to Phillip McCuen and Laura Evans at 415 Sloan Ave. for $81,000.
LATROBE
Kevin Wanichko to Shawn Miller and Michelle Drylie at 120 E Fourth Ave. for $183,500. LSF11 Master Participation Trust to JPB Real Estate Solutions LLC at 204 Gertrude St. for $58,900. Fred Kimmick to Chad Lankey at 1908 Ligonier St. for $60,000. Garret Lipecky to Joshua Weightman and Brittany Mickey at 229 Lloyd Ave. for $34,900. Frank Denara Jr. to David and Kathleen Ann Sheets at 606 Miller St. for $83,000. Edward Lamolinara to Timothy Alan Whitehouse at 815 Spring St. for $195,000.
LIGONIER TOWNSHIP
James Ridilla Jr. to Linda O’Sullivan at 623 W Main St. for $125,000.
LOWER BURRELL
William Cousins to Tammy Worthington at 519 Arizona Drive for $80,000. Estate of Wayne Johnson to Jacob Dane and Maria Hileman at 143 Edward St. for $132,500. Ziccarelli Enterprises Inc. to Erika Shaffer at 900 Valentina Ln for $220,000. Estate of Natalie Squire to Jason Wesley Brunner and Tory Jackson at 2760 Valleyview Drive for $129,900.
LOYALHANNA
Corissa Keenan to Christopher Iapalucci and Michael DeNunzio at 570 County Road for $13,000. Shannon Lathrop to Ronald Goerl and Shannon Lathrop at 109 Pear St. for $1 (state deed transfer stamps indicate a value of $3,331).
MANOR
Jason Pontzer to Travis Hill at 18 Hill St. for $71,500.
MONESSEN
J&R Real Estate Holdings LLC to Suk Cha and Sarah DeLancey at 929 Chestnut St. for $31,000. James Huweart to Bryon Rivera Vasquez and Ericka Marroquin at 400 Delaware Ave. for $18,000. James Barron to Richard Roberts and Deborah Barron at 1560 Marion Ave. for $50,400. Zynosky Properties LLC to Jeffrey Scott McDonald Jr. at 411 Rostraver St. for $4,000. Amicizia Property Management LLC to Grant Kemmerer at 808 Somerset St. for $25,000.
MT. PLEASANT BOROUGH
Bank New York Mellon Trust Co. to Land & Lot LLC at 101 Bridgeport St. for $12,320.
MT. PLEASANT TOWNSHIP
Roy Bradish to Randy and Linda Pritts at 5176 Carpentertown Road for $10,500. Mathew Isenberg to Gregory and Jillian Rumbaugh at 328 Mulberry Cir for $10,000. Paul Mears to Raymond Keller at 3023 SR 982 for $237,000.
MURRYSVILLE
Matthew Miller to Michael Martys and Patrizia Rollo at 3528 Kellman Drive for $237,000. Jason Thompson to Kyle and Ambur Schaefer at 6827 Patino Ct for $315,000.
NEW KENSINGTON
Estate of Dorothy Ann Oden to Kathleen Gardner at Unknown Address for $5,000. Dominic Latella to Denis and Mary Stone at 301 Oakwood St. for $100,000. Daniel Seamans to Mark Turner at 479 Vernon St. for $120,000. Joann Abraham to Dominic Latella at 101 Woodstone Ln for $105,000.
NEW STANTON
Laura Mitchell to Corey Bowman at 107 Woodmere Drive for $166,000.
NORTH HUNTINGDON TOWNSHIP
Michael Andiorio to Milah Zadroga at 12199 Adams Drive for $135,000. Lawrence Cruder to Jerry Michael and Dana Bonham at 11240 Center Highway for $185,000. Donato Pasquarelli to NVR Inc. at 1171 Giulia Drive for $90,000. Pasquarelli Property Management LLC to John and Susan Botti at 1439 Hemlock Drive for $618,000. Evelyn Gonos to Spencer Melillo at 12580 Lincoln Way for $122,800. Melissa Burkus to Segavepo LLC at 821 MacArthur Drive for $191,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB to Stephen Wise at 14222 Winchester Road for $162,500.
NORTH IRWIN
Janet Miller to Ashley Malerbo at 16 Ridge Ave. for $74,400.
OKLAHOMA
Robert Borello to Hunter Mellinger at 145 Orr Ave. for $84,000.
PENN TOWNSHIP
Blackthorn Investors LLC to NVR Inc. at Unknown Address for $70,575. Blackthorn Investors LLC to NVR Inc. at Unknown Address for $70,575. Blackthorn Investors LLC to NVR Inc. at Unknown Address for $70,575. NVR to Ramitha Jayasekara and Sadeera Gunasekara at 2001 Augusta Ln for $307,225. RWS Development RC LTD to Cameron and Emily Roth at 1002 Blueridge Ct for $105,000. Kathleen Todoric to Jake Lyle at 1006 Hyland Road for $349,000. NVR Inc. to Anthony Melocchi and Chasey Wakefield at 4002 St. Andrews Court for $245,420. NVR to Jeff and Michalene Graham at 1005 St. Andrews Ct for $279,990. A.M. Petrush to W Shawn Carey at 1090 Valley Club Drive for $105,000.
ROSTRAVER
Sandra Boniella to David Auria at 25 Franklin Drive for $260,000. Mark Glick to Scott Heltebran at 158 McKenery Drive for $183,900.
SALEM
Safdar Chaudhary to Carl and Christine Hughes at 341 Story Road for $335,000.
SCOTTDALE
Estate of David Oswald to Donald Oswald at 203 Fourth Ave. for $96,750.
SEWICKLEY
Housing & Urban Development to Donald Denne at 399 Lowber Road for $11,000. Brian Burgos to Richard James and Dolores Clark at 292 Scott Haven Road for $455,000.
SOUTH HUNTINGDON TOWNSHIP
Federal National Mortgage Assn. to Matthew Dunleavy at Unknown Address for $402 (state deed transfer stamps indicate a value of $3,470) by sheriff’s deed. Federal National Mortgage Assn. to Matthew Dunleavy at Dutch Hollow Road for $427 (state deed transfer stamps indicate a value of $3,470) by sheriff’s deed. Federal National Mortgage Assn. to Matthew Dunleavy at Dutch Hollow Road for $5,000. Federal National Mortgage Assn. to Matthew Dunleavy at 172 Dutch Hollow Road for $5,000. Karen Bobich to Kevin and Linette Bridge at 105 Main St. for $21,800. Matthew Selvoski to Douglas Vines and Tracy Baronti at 1233 Mt. Pleasant Road for $299,900.
SOUTHWEST GREENSBURG
David Vannucci to Nicholas Adams and Sara Mills at 626 Mace St. for $144,000.
UNITY TOWNSHIP
Robert Kolbosky to Brandon and Ann Yeager at 506 Frye Farm Road for $290,000. Joseph Marcinik to Dennis Ambrose at 1525 Latrobe St. for $157,000. Burl Miller to Chrystal Dunn at 205 Libby Ln for $68,000. Estate of Frank Novak to Kevin and Heather Lynn Lawrence at Mt. Pleasant Road for $15,000. Matthew Elliott to Jeremiah and Christina Galembush at 512 S Shenandoah Drive for $190,000. Sean Michael Zielinski to Tania Shaffer at 3949 SR 982 for $110,000. Thomas Traynor to Barbara Fagnelli at 1027 Valleyview Drive for $395,500. Kay Henry to Harry Borbonus at 1243 W Fir Drive for $60,000. Victor Jabbour to Scott Kokoska at 3021 White Pines Drive for $67,000.
VANDERGRIFT
Housing & Urban Development to Meadeco LLC at 801 Longfellow St. Ext. for $12,800.
WASHINGTON
Charles Stauffer to Thomas McElwain at 5258 Greensburg Road for $106,000. John Montedoro to John and Kerri Josephic at 1572 Washington Road for $145,000.
YOUNGWOOD
JPMorgan Chase Bank NA to Maria Asuncion Salazar Riggs at 119 S Third St. for $31,500. Scott Ammons to Ryan and Katie Deglau at 10 S Sixth St. for $149,900.
