ALLEGHENY
Estate of Sandra Crooks to Joseph Penvose at 28 Angel Drive for $214,900. Suncrest Homes Inc. to Robert Kennedy Jr. and Frances Chew at 636 Cedar Ridge Drive for $348,225. Estate of Donald Wright to William Joseph Segreti at 1824 Washington Road for $20,000.
AVONMORE Home Loan Investment Bank FSB to Industrial Surplus & Refinery LLC at 621 Railroad Ave. for $520,000. Estate of Jennie Viola Rawski to William and Sandra Truckner at 116 Spur Road for $65,000.
DERRY BOROUGH
Frank Denara Jr. to Helmet Holdings LLC at 157 E Second St. for $38,000. Jeffrey Bateman to Nicholas and Teresa Caruso at 237 W Owens Ave. for $124,990.
DERRY TOWNSHIP James Thomas Jr. to Christine Cawood at 711 Crimson St. for $217,900. David Cochran to Desiree Urick at 135 Front St. for $181,000. Louis Leonzio to Wells Fargo Bank NA at 138 Loyalhanna Ave. for $2,774 by sheriff’s deed.
GREENSBURG
WC Renovations LLP to Jesse Park at 314 Arch St. for $135,000. Dennis Nave to Jeffrey and Miranda Kaye Buchman Walker at 9 Lynn Lee Drive for $163,000. Estate of Nora Strizzi to Hillary Cova at 143 Madison Ave. for $155,000. Eleftherios Pistentis to Victoria Debrason at 217 N Lincoln Ave. for $138,000. HEMPFIELD
TPL Income Property Corp. to Melody Vigo at 446 Blank School Road for $350,000. William Albright to Janice Albright at 231 Crescent Drive for $82,000. Katherine Stevenson to Taylor Anderson at 2640 Cromwell St. for $162,000. Mark Devitt to Kimberly Kilgour at 15 Devitt Ln for $129,900. Norman Czarnecki Jr. to Joseph Miller III at 1015 Dunedin Drive for $369,500. Jerry Harness Jr. to Bryan Matthew and Jessica Marie Jack at 706 Foxboro Ln for $374,900. George Householder to Bruce and Karen Swearingen Weyandt at 207 Madison Ave. for $65,000. Melody Vigo to Jason Beech at 105 Merion Ct for $246,000. Lesley May to Chris DeBernardo at 776 Middletown Road for $11,192. Scott Emerick to Randal and Suzanne Dreistadt at 207 Penn Adamsburg Road for $19,000. Carolyn Bair to Raymond and Debra Jordan at 6007 Triple Crown Cir for $330,000. Bryan Palmer to Erik Harr and Tina Kantner at 618 Westshire Drive for $249,000. Thomas Dean Magness to Shane and Caitlin Rebel at 143 Windihill Drive for $175,000. JEANNETTE
Mark Cole to Prime Properties LLC at 418 N Third St. for $48,000.
LATROBE
Garret Lipecky to Paula Tucker at 101 Miller St. for $105,900. Bryan Grejtak to Nicholas Robert Snyder at 121 Miller St. for $190,000. Wesley Byerly to Dylan Marshall at 1927 Sylvan Ave. for $165,000.
LOWER BURRELL
Mary Ann Procopio to Tyche Properties LLC at 2644 Chestnut St. for $35,000. Passavant Memorial Homes to Crendia Rieger at 3161 Vermont Drive for $120,000. MADISON
Mark Lentz to Lauren Ann McLaughlin at 209 Main St. for $115,000. MANOR
Estate of Albert Graham to Ashley and Mary Brehm at 204 Fairview Drive for $200,000.
MONESSEN
Estate of Adina Domenica Mancini to Patsy and Liza Altomari at Maliniak Ave. for $2,000. Patsy Altomari to Alexander Picciarelli at 1317 Nash Ave. for $80,000. Brook Gardner to Samantha Callaway at 16 Washington Drive for $119,900. MT. PLEASANT BOROUGH
Brian Shick to Elaina McDonald at 831 Spring St. for $62,000.
MURRYSVILLE
Frank Catanzano to Brett and Lauren Cox at 5090 Cole Road for $485,000. Ohana Management Group LLC to Daniel Quinn at 111 Georgetown Ln for $97,000. Karl Larsen to Stanley Allen Thiel Jr. and Kathy Ann Thiel at 4823 Logan Ferry Road for $300,000. FEM Manor Road LLC to Realty Income Corp. at 724 Manor Road for $6,500,110. Steven Sebastian to James and Sherri Armstrong at 5060-5062 Pennsylvania St. for $80,000. Jason David Blumenfield to Alexander and Julianne Conard at 5059 Sequoia Ct for $360,000.
NEW KENSINGTON
Estate of Anna Delores Campana to Jayde Marguerite Ferney at 1010 Edgewood Road for $225,000. Jason Houck to Anna Eckenrod at 1414 Orchard Ave. for $49,000. NORTH HUNTINGDON
Peter Reitz to Lynnette Kinter at 12230 Adams Drive for $275,000. All Star Building Inc. to David and Claudia Scott at 3097 Derby Ct for $419,500. Dennis Bierbower to Peter and Susan Reitz at 9041 Lucia Ln for $465,000. Brett Fulton to Gary and Ella Filson at 661 Meadow Road for $330,000. Julie Leeper to Ky Crochiere at 338 Mineral St. for $119,000.
NORTH IRWIN
Thomas Joseph Harrison to Thomas Joseph Harrison Jr. at 78 Lincoln Ave. for $139,900.
PENN TOWNSHIP
William Carrera trustee to Michael Andiorio Jr. and Christina Andiorio at 108 Alexander Drive for $183,000. Barney Kistler to William McKeever Jr. and Marie McKeever at 1016 Crab Apple Ct for $558,500. Estate of Rose Egnatz to General B LLC at 1095 Sandy Hill Road for $990,000. Wallace Shaffer to Tammy Jones at 1016 Walnut St. for $142,000. NVR Inc. to Zachary Andrew and Kali Elizabeth Pennington at 1063 Wedgewood Drive for $500,930. ROSTRAVER
Alice Adams to Keith Thornton at 625 Indian Hill Road for $1 (state deed transfer stamps indicate a value of $63,130). Nikolay Vysotsky to Brandon and Kathy Gonzalez at 117 McKenery Drive for $160,000. Timothy Sefchok to Patricia and Shirley Billy at 108 Price Ave. for $180,000. SCOTTDALE
KNK Land Land Development Partn. to Tyler Gilbert and Jessica Vaughn at 213 Tintsman Drive for $40,000. SEWICKLEY
Estate of Donald Leskosek to Ryan and Logan Gilkey at 21 Whyel Road for $200,000.
SOUTHWEST GREENSBURG
Janice Kay Miller to Walter and Marelyn Gross at 323 Brandon St. for $69,000. Estate of Jane Ament to Dillman Holdings LLC at 1015-1021 Mace St. for $200,000. Brandon Boone to Dillman Holdings LLC at 1025 Mace St. for $90,000. Invision Development LLC to Ethan Whitener at 530 Stanton St. for $109,900.
TRAFFORD
Deborah Weeks to Lynne Botti at 413 Timber Drive for $160,000. UNITY
E. David Harr to Michael Wilson and Tina Evans at 311-310 Fenfield Drive for $900,000. Carlton Capital LLC to Justyne Vukovich and T’nia Moore at 571 Unity St. for $26,500.
VANDERGRIFT
Estate of Mary Eileen Holmes to Laura Ciuca at 327 Beech St. for $62,500. Stephen Filo Jr. to Christopher Russell and Ashleigh Marie Hannigan at 235 Sherman Ave. for $48,000. WASHINGTON
Loagan Rhoades to David and Naomi Black at 307 Berkshires Ln for $175,000. Daniel Keibler to William Churma at Gilmar Road for $27,500. Housing & Urban Development to Joseph and Sandra Asturi at 1618 Quarry Ln for $131,500. Nellie Sipos to Mark Bowser at 1343 State Route 380 for $85,150.
