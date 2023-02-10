There will be no Westmoreland County real estate transfers this week. We apologize for any inconvenience. RealSTATs, the company that provides this data to the Bulletin, informed us that due to staffing issues they cannot provide us with data. They are working to rectify the issue as quickly as possible. We hope to publish real estate transfers in the next Bulletin Weekend. Thank you for your patience.
News delivered to your inbox
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
SPECIAL EDITION
- Back for a new year our Factbook 2023 is filled with tons of local info you need.
Download it from our
Special Sections today.
We have transitioned to a new user-friendly interactive website. You will need an account and a subscription to see the site in its entirety.
HOME DELIVERY subscribers get online access for free with their subscription. If you are a home delivery subscriber, create a new account and follow the directions to validate your home delivery subscription.
If you were a previous ONLINE ONLY subscriber, you should have received an email with directions on how to log in. If you are still experiencing issues contact us at bulletincirc@gmail.com.
LOCAL HEADLINES
- Supervisors schedule special meeting on senior tax rebate program ordinance
- Greater Latrobe swimming spilts season finale with Franklin Regional
- Report: flocks of turkeys
- Derry Area senior Lauren Hood’s 'special' impact
- Derry Area wrestling closes out regular season with 48-26 loss to Southmoreland
- Derry swim/dive team falls to Ellis School
- Local eight-year-old ‘sew’ good at farm show
- LVSD school board conducting business behind closed doors
- Planning commission weighs in on zoning changes, proposed retreat on Rogers family land
- Fetterman meets with Pa. colleges, discusses importance of access to higher education
Most Popular
Articles
- LVSD school board conducting business behind closed doors
- City officials scrutinize business sign
- Diane Graham Sobota
- Juno Augustus Wolff
- Ohio man nearly hits police car, leads Latrobe Police on chase before wrecking
- Depletion of reserves, large expenses leave Derry Community Pool's future uncertain
- Planning commission weighs in on zoning changes, proposed retreat on Rogers family land
- Two local women in documentary about Medjugorje
- Raymond A. Novotny
- Derry Township looking to resolve problematic waterline
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.