ALLEGHENY
Gino Montemurro to Frank and Carol Sicilia at Unknown Address for $44,000. Myla Pearce to David and Christine Kaniecki at 120 Alter Road for $350,250. Estate of Thomas Dodd to Thomas and Kayla Walters at 870 Hulton Road for $190,000. Billy Key to Jacob and Kristen Weidner at 531 Sunrise Drive for $274,500.
ARNOLD
US Bank NA to Ocwen Loan Servicing LLC at 2012 Constitution Blvd. for $3,500. James Duncan to Keira Battaglia at 1916 Woodmont Ave. for $40,500.
BELL TOWNSHIP
John Zerbini to William Weyel III at 3419 SR 819 for $210,000.
COOK TOWNSHIP
Elise Wells to Clinton and Sarah Colpo at 3543 Route 130 for $265,900.
DERRY BOROUGH
Steven Shaulis to James Groh and Jade Meighen at 504 Braden Ave. for $114,900. Estate of Grace Radacosky to Clinton and Stacey Carr at 311 E Second St. for $2,000. Harvey Wright to Daniel and Loni Adelson at 205 East St. for $124,900. Garret Lipecky to Maxwell Mendler at 400 Leo St. for $29,900. Highlands Christian Fellowship to Mason and Breana Hughes at 504 Railroad St. for $69,900. Kevin Milyak to Stephen and Tina Dankesreiter at 600 W First Ave. for $25,000. Estate of Mark Jones to Amber Dablock at 527 W Fifth Ave. for $160,000.
DERRY TOWNSHIP
Penny Louise Jones Tennette to Bradley and Hannah Davis at 602 604 Beech St. for $152,500. Evie Johnson to Michael McHale at 403 Edith St. for $115,000. Estate of Nancy Ray to Gerard Nile Fillmore Jr. and Krista Zimmerman at 312 Pandora Road for $120,000. James Thomas Jr. to Martha Scalzitti at 568 Sunview Cir for $209,900.
DONEGAL TOWNSHIP
William Steele II to Justin and Jamie Jo Schehr at 220 S Deer Fern Drive for $20,000. Monte Vista Properties L.P. to DGS Entertainment LLC at 3947 SR 31 for $100,000.
EAST HUNTINGDON TWP.
Rosemarie Keefer to Garrett Forejt at 1005 1044 Chaintown Road for $525,000. Laurelview Manor Inc. to Roy Thayer III and Kathryn Thayer at 1213 1215 Water St. for $15,000.
EXPORT
William Hoy to G&D Investment Assoc. LLC at 2645 Puckety Ln for $83,000.
FAIRFIELD TOWNSHIP
Henry Baldinucci to Barcavela LLC at 498 Rudder Road for $1 (state deed transfer stamps indicate a value of $103,234).
GREENSBURG
Jet One LLC to Nacer Sid at 218 Alexander Ave. for $311,200. Jacqueline Lucchetti to Charles and Suzanne Borland at 1069 Cranston Drive for $103,000. Dadrea Davis to Dante and Kelli Dorman at 616 Fairmont St. for $164,900. Stephen Berry to Casey Teagarden and Jordan Rain at 21 Glenmeade Road for $220,000. Amanda Zavolta to Kelly Young at 20 Glenview Ave. for $118,500. Suzanne Donohue to Sarah Jane Miano at 925 Highland Ave. for $126,000. John Astor to Andrew and Nicole Opalinski at 84 Laurel Drive for $330,000. Dennis Zedalis to Chad Silich at 1053 New London Drive for $164,000. Andrew Opalinski to Sharon Danko at 40 Northmont St. for $209,000. Joshua Kennedy to Douglas Washabau at 1018 Norwich Ln for $281,500. Housing & Urban Development to Scalzitti Properties LLC at 123 S Washington Ave. for $55,500. Jennifer Polosky to Lindsey Cerilli at 311 Seminary Ave. for $100,000.
HEMPFIELD TOWNSHIP
Michael Howard to Nathan Andrew and Andrew Lee Hutchinson at Unknown Address for $25,000. Florence Ann Andrasko to Daniel Blaszkowski Jr. and Lauren Ashley Blaszkowski at Unknown Address for $30,000. Roy Kindelberger to James and Nancy Clawson at Unknown Address for $80,500. Michael Polinsky to Christopher Fodor at 1202 Bluestone Drive for $110,000. Suzanne Woodfine to Ronald Mancuso at 501 Casa Vita Drive for $175,000. Eleanor Besser to Jeffrey John and Marsha Ann Gross at 502 Casa Vita Drive for $131,000. Sunny Hill Mobile Home Park Corp. to Sunny Hill MHC LLC at 192 Dolphin Ln for $1,075,000. William Zimmerman to Rose Marie Monk at 9007 E Lincoln Highway for $1 (state deed transfer stamps indicate a value of $107,201). Joseph Gibson to Donald Ray II and Susan Ray at 5054 Eagle Point Drive for $166,000. Scott Craft to Jamie Lynn Hissem at 232 Farmbrook Drive for $185,000. Sunrise Energy LLC to MPA Solar River LLC at 473 Hunker Waltz Mill Road for $1 (state deed transfer stamps indicate a value of $44,864). John Pellis to Jason Voltz at Lindwood Drive for $85,000. David Decker to Samuel and DeeAnn Mucci at 715 Lindwood Drive for $644,950. Lane Waltenbaugh to David and Latricia Blasioli at 1109 Mt. Pleasant Road for $220,000. Janice Roskey to Lee Ann Christie at 806 Mt. Pleasant Road for $115,500. Jeannette MHP LLC to Elevate Jeannette LLC at 120 Penn Adamsburg Road for $3,000,000. Michael Foy to Jerry and Margaret Hoffman at 17 Renaissance Drive for $311,500. Renee Beasley to John Pinkerton and Rebecca Tatrai at 4565 Ridgeview Drive for $299,900. James Ledgerwood to Cartus Corp. at 305 Satinwood Ln for $285,000. Cartus Corp. to Weston Michael and Leah Michelle Banks at 305 Satinwood Ln for $285,000. Anthony Martinelli to Johnathon Wargo at 1152 Skyline Drive for $180,000. Lee Ann Christie to Justin DePalma at 1071 Spruce St. for $155,000. Robert Wittman to John and Leeann Francis at 240 Tillbrook Road for $73,950.
IRWIN
Jeffrey Cerny to Evan Peterson and Kaitlyn Greene at 802 Eighth St. for $122,000. Alan Riddle to Cody Karch and Haley Moody at 611 Ninth St. for $116,500.
JEANNETTE
Nicholas Neratka to Kenneth Grant at 708 Arlington Ave. for $64,400. Margaret Hartley to Shaun and Molly Ion at 913 Arlington Ave. for $79,500. Jesse Shaw to Daniel and Erin Schmader at 305 307 Chestnut St. for $30,000. Vincent DeBridge Jr. et al. to All Around Properties LLC at 52 Cuyler Ave. for $8,000. Elliot FCU to Richard and Heather John at 150 Frothingham Ave. for $60,880. Devin Buchko to Travis Daniel Patterson and Mara Renee McCutheon at 505 Maple St. for $141,000. Kingdom Life Family Worship Center LLC to Alex Boyd at 1208 1212 Penn Ave. for $5,000. Kenneth Gradischek to Terrapin Investments LLC at 646 S Sixth St. for $36,500. KKI Development LLC to Matthew James Jurcevich at 8 S Good St. for $75,000. Victor Priester to De’Lorian Day and Ravenne O’Lear at 430 Welker St. for $75,000.
LATROBE
Westmoreland County Redev Auth to St. Joseph Missions at Unknown Address for $1 (state deed transfer stamps indicate a value of $38,150). Clara Kowatch to John Moore at 312 Fairmont St. for $38,000. Frank Braden to John and Kathleen Bangor at 342 McKinley Ave. for $51,000. Paul Ciotti to 512 LLC at 302 Thompson St. for $10,500.
LIGONIER BOROUGH
4009 LLC Series E to Paul and Mary Gerlach at 409 E Church St. for $215,000.
LIGONIER TOWNSHIP
Constance Burick to Daniel Vittone at 153 Freeman Road for $229,900. Timothy Hoffman to Mark and Stephanie Leahey at 215 Presidents Drive for $750,000. Cord Kelly to Gordon Matson at 3706 Route 711 for $140,000. Jeremy Woloshun to James and Amy O’Donnell at 3769 Route 711 for $135,000.
LOWER BURRELL
Dennie Coffman to Gail Peconi at 414 Angel Ln for $198,000. Edward Leipertz Jr. to John Zatko and Danielle Pashel at 1109 Greensburg Road for $171,000. Estate of Dolores Dunn to Hannah Schaeffer at 2724 Harvey Ave. for $158,900. Estate of Janice Rae Klingensmith to Daniel Collins at 2629 Leechburg Road for $72,000. Joseph Heller to Jeffrey Gill and Hannah Kingston at 218 Pearl Drive for $205,000. Richard Evans to Mitchell Towne and Hayley Jean Frye at 3220 Vermont Drive for $149,000.
MANOR
George Wright to Christian and Lauren Armstrong at 507 Saddle Ridge Drive for $394,500.
MONESSEN
J&R Real Estate Holdings LLC to Robert Trettel at 1018 Second St. for $40,000. Ida Schofield to Paul Wallace Sanders Jr. at 639 Ninth St. for $7,000. Joshua Haines to Justin Koontz at 6 Anderson Ct for $126,500. Estate of Clifford Jones to Olivia McFadden at 524 First St. for $8,000. John Soforic to Devin Gary Whitlock at 25 Monessen Blvd. for $36,000. Jack Cecil Jr. to Nicholas Matson at 80 Scenery Blvd. for $97,000.
MOUNT PLEASANT BOROUGH
Estate of Eugene Gowton to Joseph Villinger at 772 W Smithfield St. for $130,000. Cody Poorbaugh to Vincent Piasecke III at 822 Washington St. for $100,000.
MOUNT PLEASANT TOWNSHIP
Wells Fargo Bank NA to Gealy Properties LLC at 1064 First St. for $29,000. Marilyn Butler to Christian John Edward Brenner and Tiffany Amber Brenner at 218 High St. for $30,000. Marilyn Butler to Christian John Edward Brenner and Tiffany Amber Brenner at 220 222 High St. for $5,000. Anthony Joseph Krynicky to Tanner Caletri and Alyssa Boody at 180 Holly Place for $162,000. Laurelville Mennonite Church Center to Donald Coffman Jr. at SR 2006 for $9,000.
MURRYSVILLE
Sonny Nguyen to Aaron and Violet Graham at 6958 Berkshire Drive for $330,000. Estate of Eleanor Jane Prengaman to Kathleen Linnert at 5708 Fisher Ct for $159,000. Estate of James Visnick to Dominick John Hewitt at 5449 Fitzsimmons Ln for $185,000. Estate of James Roy Painter to Blake Steininger and Ciara Gilson at 5871 Kemerer Hollow Road for $200,000. Estate of Ruth Peters to Daniel Garofalo at Maple Ln for $67,500. Edward Erb to Robert Andrew and Jordan McBurney at 3533 Meadow Gate Drive for $273,000. Zachary Bono to Benjamin Gates and Stephanie Bono at 3376 N Hills Road for $192,000. Harshad Wadhar to David Andrew Rockman at 5002 Nottingham Ct for $555,000. Clark Stockdale III to Kristi Burg at 4004 Remaley Road for $270,000. Menick Anderson Family Trust to Stephen Mackowick at 5461 Saltsburg Road for $270,500. Reed Commerce LLC to Nicholas and Regina Subich at 5114 Scenic Road for $480,000. Adam Shaut to National Residental Nominee Services Inc. at 5135 Scenic Road for $415,000. National Residental Nominee Services Inc. to Anthony and Sarah Venditti at 5135 Scenic Road for $415,000. Anita Heider to National Transfer Services LLC at 124 Surrey Drive for $175,000. National Transfer Services LLC to Victoria Leigh Bennett and Devon William Lane at 124 Surrey Drive for $175,000. David Henderson to Brianne Ledbetter at 206 Williamsburg Ln for $125,900.
NEW FLORENCE BOROUGH
Lena Heming to Linda Darlene Rummel at 203 15th St. for $97,900.
NEW KENSINGTON
Joen Vasquez to Richard Schall at 1311 Seventh St. for $89,900. Phillip Miller to Scott Michael and Christina Rose Huckabaa at 1219 Forest Ave. for $154,000. Wendell Orr to John Fascetti at 229-231 Freeport Road for $80,000. Ronald Madison to Steven and Amanda Lowe at 1516 Lincoln St. for $133,200. PNC Bank to James Kepple Jr. and Sheli Kepple at 163 McLaughlin Drive for $74,000. Dennis Hydock to James Werley Jr. and Barbara Werley at 467 Sixth Ave. for $70,000. Joseph Calcagno to Emily Kelly at 1334 Taylor Ave. for $64,000.
NORTH HUNTINGDON TOWNSHIP
Donato Pasquarelli to Izhar Khan and Kiran Ali at Unknown Address for $54,900. Fifth Third Bank to Dennis Lee James at 1120 Alberta Drive for $115,000. Robert Pazehoski to Brandon North at 13590 Ann Drive for $167,500. Nicole Salera to Joseph Christian Manning Jr. and Ashley Nicole Manning at 11660 Appaloosa Ct for $280,000. Earl McKeever Jr. to James and Carrie Mason at 10050 Brentzel Drive for $280,000. Estate of Annette Troll to Harry and Michele Inks at 71 Cherry Ln for $118,000. Vince Dalicandro to Walter James Sigut and Mary Jo Gallardo Sigut at 8967 Delaware Ave. for $499,900. All Star Building Inc. to Paul Pieffer and Janice Hlad Pieffer at 3117 Derby Ct for $385,000. Lori Serbak to David Maloney and Jessica Cooper at 1280 Division St. for $190,000. Christopher Corrallo to Satishkumar Lathiya and Urvashiben Roy at 10020 Edgewood Ct for $334,000. Matthew Spiering to James Vito and Gina DiLorenzo at 1019 Fieldstone Drive for $209,000. Edward Kozlowski to Tyler Schrecengost at 1091 Finchley Road for $345,000. Gregory Tinz to David Lee and Dacoda Jensen Pollock at 2175 George St. for $187,000. Lona Lisa Bosley to Janet Elaine and Christopher Paul Morel at 12459 Herold Drive for $207,000. Robert Williams to Joseph and Deborah Sammons at 455 Huntingdon Ave. for $245,000. Craig Ursiny to Jeffrey Ianni and Kristen Joyce at 8980 Judith Cir for $229,900. Bill Sinclair to Mark Allan and Mary Anne Pauls at 2108 Mickanin Road for $385,000. Adam Tokarski to Vandergrift Capital LLC at 140 Oakmont St. for $102,870. Joseph Kauric to Kevin and Lisa Mulroy at 1311 Richard Road for $201,100. Eric Campbell to Alex Turbnull at 13323 St. Clair Drive for $235,000. Estate of Jean Fitzpatrick to Aaron Newton at 14583 Watson Drive for $130,500.
OKLAHOMA
Federal National Mortgage Assn. to Cheryl Ann Delenne at 224 S Pine St. for $28,750.
PENN BOROUGH
Estate of Eleanor Delcuca to R James Froggatt at 203 Stay St. for $16,000.
PENN TOWNSHIP
Smokehouse Bay L.P. to Deborah K.T. Allshouse at 1145 Altman Road for $20,000. Debra Costello to Jessica Higo Walbridge at 166 Altman Road for $87,000. NVR Inc. to Andrew Manzo at 4005 Augusta Ln for $327,490. Helen Abraham to Stanley and Nicole Slaczka at 27 Concord Drive for $169,250. Thomas Zilles to Kayla Biskup at 221 Conner Drive for $165,000. David Bostak to Matthew Vigna and Crissy Torres at 20 Country Farm Ln for $281,000. Housing & Urban Development to Maurice Taylor and Ashley McClain at 113 Fern Drive for $110,000. James Elliot Johnson to Kristen Hoy at 109 Grable Ln for $137,800. Francis Lee Ergina to Kevin Kilgus and Christine Wheeler at 3031 Ironwood Cir for $202,500. Dustyn Miller to Manjula Nandasiri and Nisansala Ratnayake at 310 McWilliams Road for $340,000. Larry Hohman Jr. to Shawn and Jaclyn Gasior at 1002 Paden Road for $154,600. Estate of Marianne Holshue to Kenneth and Carol Tressler at 101 Painter St. for $210,000. Rivendell Development L.P. to NVR Inc. at 1021 Rohan Ct for $61,000. Robert Zollner to James and Lou Anne Payne at 38 Roseanne Cir for $297,000. Robert Demarcki to Cameron Pusateri at 3457 Route 130 for $155,000. Warren Gwillim to Timothy and Lynn Sims at 602 Shady Drive for $229,900. John Gojkovich to Michael and Diana Hoke at 131 Sunrise Drive for $185,000. NVR Inc. to John and Cindy Astor at 1099 Wedgewood Drive for $455,985. Blackthorn Investors LLC to NVR Inc. at 1110 Wedgewood Drive for $72,189.
ROSTRAVER
Henry Boldyzar Jr. to Thomas and Lauren Light at Cedar Creek Road for $20,000. Henry Boldyzar to Thomas and Lauren Light at 541 Cedar Creek Road for $75,000. Barbara Bartman to Jessica Davis at 193 Crawford Ln for $74,000. Richard Wise Jr. to Jessica Lynn Wolinski at 832 Fellsburg Road for $107,500. Kevin Dickey to Brian Mason at 4612 SR 51 for $113,600. Maronda Homes LLC to James Alexander Mahood III and Cecily Elisabeth Mahood at 282 Stump Drive for $271,169. Shawn Jurik to Bhola and Pavitra Parshai at 511 W Spring Grove Blvd. for $320,000. Bayview Loan Servicing LLC to Richard Nagel at 316 Wild Wind Drive for $191,625.
SALEM TOWNSHIP
Estate of Dennis Hoyman to Nathan and Amy Boggs at 217 225 Kennan Drive for $150,000. Norma Ann Carter to Thomas Elery Logue and Aubrie Nicole Fink at 131 Lake Drive for $287,000. Cynthia Perfette to Scott Angelo and Vicky Wigfield at 235 Story Road for $165,000.
SEWARD BOROUGH
Clinton Bouch Jr. to Houses To Homes Realty Limited Liability at 419 Hedges St. for $14,000.
SEWICKLEY
Estate of Lily Kretchek to Matthew and Stefanie Snyder at 3357 Pike St. for $44,000.
SOUTH GREENSBURG
Morgan Barron to Jason Michael and Shannon Jester at 1602 Poplar St. for $127,500. Roger Murphy to William and Julie Rause at 1813 Rear Franklin St. for $25,000. Estate of Frank Rossi to Brenda Lee Lovis at 1920 Western Ave. for $99,500.
SOUTHWEST GREENSBURG
David Tucci to William Shane Tucci at 721 Welty St. for $95,000.
SUTERSVILLE
Kathleen Negro to Robert Schinkel at Unknown Address for $5,500.
TRAFFORD
James Martin to Jesse Callaro at 321 E Edgewood Ave. for $155,000. Carson Mains to George and George Biskup at 151 E Homewood Ave. for $82,000. Rachel Wetzel to Mark McElhinney at 251 Timber Drive for $138,900. Ryan Hodge to Matthew Bostick at 421 Timber Drive for $135,000.
UNITY TOWNSHIP
Gary Manning to Mark David Marcinick at 305 Third St. for $74,900. Joseph Plummer to Barry Noonan and Alisha Knupp at 219 Allegheny Ave. for $152,500. Richard Forkey Jr. to Joshua and Deirdra Hammack at 3117 Attleboro Place for $219,000. Mary Elizabeth Forbes to Maria Phipps at 314 Black Hills Drive for $65,000. Janet Bunch to Thomas Nils Ljungman and Barbara Hineline at 12 Franklin St. for $167,500. Gene Collom to David and Jill Clark at 633 Fred Rogers Drive for $134,500. Thelma Lois Frye to James Thomas Jr. at 457 Frye Farm Road for $564,000. William Hyland to Michael and Kayla Tamer at 209 Glen Forest Drive for $309,000. Jeffrey Schock to Scott and Candace Hudak at 473 Hillcrest Drive for $245,000. Estate of Jane Gruss to Vanessa Gruss at 1195 Lakeview Drive for $129,000. Chung Hae Kim to Michael and Sharon Phillips at 278 Lakewood Road for $520,000. Eric Mueseler to Harold Baker III and Michelle Baker at 1109 Laurel Cir for $350,000. Craig Pavlosky to Samuel and Katie Conyette at 511 Macaw Ln for $247,500. R. Michael Nease to Jessica Hartman at 753 Marguerite Road for $189,900. Kevin Comp to Zachary Casini at 490 Saxman Road for $198,000. Michael Tamer to Frederick Alden Sommer III at 1022 Spruce St. for $164,500. Judith Kirchner Larson to Thomas Brown III at 241 Twin Lakes Road for $75,000. Virginia Belback to Kandis Belback at 100 Weavers Road for $100,000. Richard McHenry Jr. to Stephen and Holly Parks at 1521 Woodlawn Drive for $149,900. Estate of Richard Bates to Scott Guzik Jr. at 877 Youngstown Ridge Road for $185,000.
UPPER BURRELL
Edward Sharick to Spring Capital Partners LLC at 4772 Seventh St. for $98,000. Jeremy Maskas to Daniel and Erin Allan at 216 Easy St. for $175,000. Home Point Financial Corp. to Mandy McGregor at 2210 Turkey Ridge Road for $100,000. Diane Berkebile to Jeremy and Michelle Maskas at 210 Wellvue Ln for $405,000.
VANDERGRIFT
Ricky Goins to James Dickens and Rebecca Simon at 218 Emerson St. for $71,300. Joshua Maszgay to JA Rentals LLC at 305 Hancock Ave. for $1 (state deed transfer stamps indicate a value of $135,585). Joshua Maszgay to JA Rentals LLC at 406 Harrison Ave. for $1 (state deed transfer stamps indicate a value of $45,475). Joshua Maszgay to JA Rentals LLC at 531 Walnut St. for $1 (state deed transfer stamps indicate a value of $46,772).
WASHINGTON
Kurt Lorenz to Brandon and Hannah Donnelly at 434 Hoover Drive for $220,000. George Deboe Jr. to D Edward and Deborah Spix at 730 Pine Run Road for $190,000. Paul Busshaus to Dustin Stover at 959 Watt Road for $179,900.
WEST LEECHBURG
Dorcie Shawley to Matthew and Maria Kanute at 1304 Deerfield Ln for $220,000.
WEST NEWTON
Alice Adams to Robert Sanetta and Krystal Williams at 229 Blackburn St. for $79,900.
YOUNGSTOWN
Scott Breegle Jr. to Dylan Sanders and Gaige Crain at 4378 4380 Latrobe St. for $135,000.
YOUNGWOOD
Calvin Boring to James and Elizabeth Bold at 704 Burton Ave. for $136,000. Donna Knepper to Eli Decko and Hannah Parker at 301 S Fifth St. for $140,000.
Real Estate Transactions provided by RealSTATs. Contact at 412-381-3880 or visit www.RealSTATs.net.
