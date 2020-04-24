ALLEGHENY
Blake Painter to Jordan Kiebler and Bethany Liska at 69 Grove Drive for $128,000.
ARNOLD
HB2 Alternative Holdings LLC to Raymond Grum at 2015 Kimball Ave. for $20,007.
BOLIVAR
James Galbraith et al. to Bradley Carns at 544 Market St. for $55,500.
DERRY BOROUGH
Madison Ave Homes LLC to Nichole Henry at 217 W Owens Ave. for $73,000.
DERRY TOWNSHIP
J&P Markets LLC to 4 Kids Rock LLC at 5556 SR 982 for $1,800,000.
DONEGAL TOWNSHIP
Ronald Shaffer to Shearer Farm Holding Co. LLC at Unknown Address for $1 (state deed transfer stamps indicate a value of $318,407). Anthony Guerrieri to Jennifer Smith at 475 Donegal Lake Road for $189,000.
EAST HUNTINGDON TOWNSHIP
Wildie Richter to Chad Ohr at 313 Wood St. for $294,000.
GREENSBURG
Geoffrey Atkinson to Vincent Saville and Kaitlyn Adams at 517 Florence St. for $128,000. Live Good Properties LLC to Chelsea Pirozzi and William Ankeny Jr. at 302 Grant St. for $124,000. Joseph Laughlin to Richard Liming at 622 Highland Ave. for $125,850. RSI Home Investors LLC to Nicholas and Elizabeth Meglio at 521 Mt. Pleasant St. for $96,500.
HEMPFIELD TOWNSHIP
Timothy McManus to Joanie Woodhouse at 152 Farmington Place for $357,500. Robert Wittman to Claude and Patricia Wheaton at 120 Half Moon Ln for $81,760. PHOCC LLC to Richard and Rene Amen at 784 Hearthstone Cir for $55,000. Lee Klingenberg to Edward Stemple at 312 McCabe Drive for $190,000. Christopher Hernandez to Roy and Constance Hetrick at 233 Navaho Drive for $182,000. Toya Eubank to Hempfield Area School District at 4357 Route 136 for $45,000. James Annas to Andrew Menard and Jessica Jackson at 11 Stoden Drive for $160,000. Robert Smith to Sonny Robert Halterman and Kathryn Farrell Broeren at 27 Surrey Ave. for $246,000.
IRWIN
Clinton Carr to Shane and Maria Talley at 1410 Tenth St. for $165,000.
JEANNETTE
Victor Zippi to Andrew Stolz at 727 Darlington Ave. for $110,000. Katharen Elizabeth Decker to Timothy Alexander and Lorraine Marie Makosky at 815 Gaskill Ave. for $20,000.
LATROBE
Adrian Bruce Freeman to David and Kathryn Neil at 608 Weldon St. for $13,000.
LOWER BURRELL
Thomas Beter to Leeann Shelburne at Unknown Address for $90,000. Steven Quarles et al. to Shawn and Shan DeSlauriers at 120 Glauser Ln for $50,000.
MONESSEN
Trevor Helton to Robert Camp at 12 Center Drive for $53,500. Federal National Mortgage Assn. to Levi Stanley at 1302 Patton Ave. for $31,000.
MT. PLEASANT BOROUGH
Lakeview Loan Servicing LLC to Carlo Frank Pernelli at 402 E Sycamore St. for $9,150.
MT. PLEASANT TOWNSHIP
Mary Dzambo to Courtney Padgelek at 95 Liberty St. for $70,000.
MURRYSVILLE
Michael Kellough to Crystal Clean Windows Inc. at Unknown Address for $76,000. Sneh Kumar to Weichert Workforce Mobility Inc. at 4011 Chelstead Way for $353,990. Michael Grieco to George and Jean Kurzdorfer at 1241 Murry Chase Ln for $231,000. Bardworth Development Co. Inc. to Ryan and Wendy Hutchison at Twin Oaks Drive for $80,000. Adam Drakulic to Rizalino Domasig at 3724 Windover Road for $203,000.
NEW KENSINGTON
Pittsburgh Protestant Episcopal Diocese to Jamelis LLC at 1090 Edgewood Road for $250,000.
NEW STANTON
Bradley Yoder to Brandon Medina Collazo at 227 Wentsler Ave. for $70,000.
NORTH BELLE VERNON
Bruce Matson Jr. to Christopher Schaffer at 813 Speer St. for $97,500.
NORTH HUNTINGDON TOWNSHIP
Elsie Jane Proctor to South Florida Kingdom Properties Inc. at 330 Bethel Road for $95,000. Kristal Cheshire to Isaac Maas at 8880 Broadway St. for $121,000. DMS Group Inc. to Gerard and Barbara Graham at 731 Elliot Ln for $373,460. NVR Inc. to Erica Kugler at 1143 Giulia Drive for $378,215. Estate of Ernest Hunt to Guy and Imelda Cassidy at 1801 Lynch Drive for $165,000. RWS Land Co. Inc. to Daniel and Donna Bruun at 9231 Riley Way for $65,000. Estate of Bernard Arndt to Bradley Cole and Alyssa Dunn at 13750 St. Clair Drive for $171,000. Katelyn McDonough to Allison Matta at 11259 White St. for $182,900.
NORTH IRWIN
Joseph Mochar to Austin and Brittany Hatfield at 19 Franklin Ave. for $164,900.
PENN TOWNSHIP
Amy Reiche to Evan and Jessica Hunter at 103 Adella Ct for $315,000. NVR to Norma Ann Carter at 1027 Moria Ct for $264,990. Ron Foose to Gregory Snow at 54 Regola Drive for $280,000.
ROSTRAVER
John Adams to Marcus and Annette Lord at 119 Valley View Drive for $292,000.
SCOTTDALE
Eugene Cook to Louis David and Gabrielle Leann Keung at 108 Second Ave. for $121,000.
SOUTH GREENSBURG
Aaron Lutz to Justin Chonko and Amanda Smith Chonko at 1509 Parr St. for $110,000.
SOUTHWEST GREENSBURG
Peter Cuda to Adam Weyandt at 618 Oakland Ave. for $147,900.
TRAFFORD
Richard Warren Begali to Cole Gongloff at 409 Gilmore Ave. for $79,000.
UNITY TOWNSHIP
Albert Kutchinsky to Nathaniel Stas at 187 Cupid Ln for $105,000. LA Carrozza L.P. to Cavallo Inc. at 5021 Pleasant Unity Road for $1 (state deed transfer stamps indicate a value of $197,235). Matt Young to David and Tracy Lemmon at 5404 Pleasant Unity Road for $210,000.
VANDERGRIFT
Mark Zeiler to Michael and Ida Marie Stankiewicz at 122 Custer Ave. for $1 (state deed transfer stamps indicate a value of $51,425).
WASHINGTON
Gregory Ambrose to William Cardinale Jr. at 141 Pine Run Church Road for $173,000.
WEST NEWTON
Gregory Meyer to Paul Berestecki at 104 Robertson St. for $39,000. ———
