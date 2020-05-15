ALLEGHENY
Corey Snyder to RKZ NK Properties L.P. at Unknown Address for $215,000. W. Franklin Hansen et al. to Gary and Holly Walker at 11 Byrd St. for $49,000. John Sober to Shawnah Mantle at 926 Talon Ct for $150,000.
AVONMORE
Manas Troyer to Edwin and Luella Smith at 620 Cambria Ave. for $10,000.
COOK TOWNSHIP
David Szurszewski to Matthew and Kristin Ashley Geier at 274 Clark Hollow Road for $60,000. David Emert to Francis and Sherry Cross at 179 Old Route 711 for $179,000.
DELMONT
Criterion Properties LLC to Dustin Michael Dalpiaz at 275 N Rose Ct for $235,000.
DERRY TOWNSHIP
Raymond Berkey to George Cunningham and Judy Ahlborn at Bergman Road for $12,000. Barbara Hottle to Anthony and Emily Guerrieri at 2246 Dailey Ave. for $155,900. Estate of Mary Dudzinsky to Pamela Myers at 509 Traction Ave. for $119,500. Jamie Fennell to April Goodman at 1504 Wood St. for $143,000.
DONEGAL TOWNSHIP
Frederic Morris to Derek and Beverly Steele at 139 Pair O’Docs Drive for $245,000.
GREENSBURG
Joseph Pidutti to John Tokar and Ann Kinzler at 537 Briar Hill Drive for $118,450. Jack Moyer Jr. et al. to Matthew and Kara Moyer at 742 Jeffrey St. for $174,000. Garret Lipecky to Galen and Cheryl Keenan at 28 N Urania Ave. for $24,900. Kimberly Safley to Shawn and Sonya Curren at 1069 Saybrook Drive for $249,900.
HEMPFIELD TOWNSHIP
Roger Rinier to Patricia Rega at 3 Alta Vita Drive 108 for $105,000. Robert Baker to James Markel and Jodi Micelli at 1010 Cicero Drive for $429,000. Kenneth Brougher to Kevin and Debbie Smith at 609 Courtview Drive for $200,000. Peter Cecconi Jr. to Brian Jackson at 4502 Evergreen Drive for $260,000. Patricia Rega to Dot Repasky at 604 Hunt Club Drive for $262,500. Charles Thomas Eger Jr. to Stefan Tatka at 189 Hunting Ridge Drive for $296,000. Wilmington REO LLC to JPB Real Estate Solutions LLC at 221 Linda Drive for $59,000. Randy Lindich to Michael and Melissa Jasko at 149 Sheffield Drive for $220,000. Tye Wilson to Sheila Rice at 1445 Swede Hill Road for $170,900. Westmoreland County Land Bank to Brain Elliot at 215 Trouttown Road for $25,000. Richard Kovacs to Kyle Noel and Melissa Merriman at 8019 Wallgreen Drive for $55,000. Philip Dee to BZ Real Estate LLC at 232 Wheatfield Drive for $62,500. Jason Fennel to Justin and Jennifer Larson at 2035 Zoe Ln for $295,000.
IRWIN
Joanne Hensler to James Edward and Jane Jewell at 903 Tenth St. for $144,900.
JEANNETTE
Theodore Antoniak et al. to Thomas Kurkowski and Candace Patterson at 643 Division St. for $110,000. Ray Jay Enterprises LLC to KGA Holdings LLC at 1102 Gaskill Ave. for $1 (state deed transfer stamps indicate a value of $100,000). Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB to Robert Rokicki at 301 Lewis Ave. for $46,101. Uber Properties LLC to Fatime Perazic and Justin DeJesus at 211 S Seventh St. for $32,000. Federal National Mortgage Assn. to CR2 Realty LLC at 1816 SR 130 for $49,400.
LATROBE
Estate of Todd Rager to Andrew Taylor at 337 James St. for $95,000. Edward Rusbosin to Myco IX Real Estate LLC at 314 Linden St. for $220,000. Tyler Trimble to Shawnee Eicher at 1806 Raymond Ave. for $63,000.
LIGONIER BOROUGH
J. Paul McCracken to John and Patricia McCabe at 144 E Main St. for $500,000.
LIGONIER TOWNSHIP
Melanie Harrold to Monica Barrick at 1316 Route 30 for $145,000. Robert Lynn to Raymond Seech Jr. and Jamie Seech at 3187 SR 711 for $400,000.
LOWER BURRELL
Howard Berner to Lourdes Desanto at 290-292 Broadway Ave. for $40,000. Dona Ewell to Steven and Patricia Thomas at 406 Country View Drive for $235,000.
MADISON
John Hynes to Joseph and Kimberly Pocsatko at 308 Madison Heights Road for $157,800.
MANOR
Wayne Dzuricsko to James and Lisa Wagner at 405 419 Rowe Road for $1 (state deed transfer stamps indicate a value of $2,300).
MOUNT PLEASANT BOROUGH
Estate of Patricia Fay Miller to Travis Trent Stewart at 117 E Smithfield St. for $119,000.
MOUNT PLEASANT TOWNSHIP
Elroy Kauffman to Laurelville Mennonite Church Center at Laurelville Ln for $1 (state deed transfer stamps indicate a value of $29,981). Constance Christie et al. to Joshua and Laura Miller at 212 Neiderhiser Road for $265,000. Justin Larson to Robert and Beth McCalmont at 533 Shannon Drive for $315,000.
MURRYSVILLE
Burton Rice to Erik Fuson and Alexa Hospodar at 2505 Covington Ct for $391,500. Jason Battaglia to Brenda Zydorczyk at 3286 Evergreen Road for $130,000. Michael Duvall to Ashmed Alshawi and Suha Hasan at 4417 Logan Ferry Road for $245,000. Patrick Gurrentz to William Davis and Amanda Urban at 4010 Pin Oak Ct for $480,000. Anne Snyder to Sonny Nguyen and Duyen Doan at 4912 Simmons Cir for $355,000.
NEW FLORENCE BOROUGH
Wells Fargo to Castle 2020 LLC at 164 15th St. for $3,350.
NEW KENSINGTON
New Kensington Leasing Co. Inc. to Golden Eagle Rental LLC at 825 Fifth Ave. for $150,000. Edward Smith to Patricia Bieranowski at 533 Campbell Ave. for $87,000. Estate of Winnifred Truax to Adam and Laura Murrell at 157 Glenview Drive for $148,400. Cindy Checkeye to Virgil Goodwin Jr. at 1685 Lincoln St. for $125,000. Michael Kovitch to Cory Klems and Rebecca Clark at 109 Van Ryan Ct for $212,500.
NORTH HUNTINGDON TOWNSHIP
James Elmer Ickes Jr. to Heather Schultheis and Dawn Mastrogiacomo at 1590 Second St. for $35,000. Derrick Kugler to Daniel and Lori Polizzano at 9066 Abbey Ln for $495,000. Willow Glenn Dev Co. to Ryan and Marissa Fonzi at 2019 Cornwall Drive for $75,500. Estate of John Stephen Kovach to James Fedorka and Samantha Marie Johnson at 13317 Dean Drive for $128,000. Matthew Dunleavy to PSPK Investing LLC at 10070 Firethorne Drive for $50,000. Stephen Sharp to Jeffrey Lewis at 10800 Gasson Drive for $375,000. John Russell to Brett Stanga at 10724 Martin Drive for $140,000. Mark Lehner to Kristen Savorelli at 540 Niagara Drive for $188,000. Brian Ponsonby to Daniel and Jennifer Brummett at 10740 Old Trail Road for $172,000. James Powers to Nicolas and Haley Fabrizi at 11402 Percheron Cir for $279,000. Kito Holliday to Patrick Walter Jr. and Angela Walter at 11572 Salerno Drive for $296,000. CMN Irwin LLC to Richard and Paula Simon at 12798 Veronica Ln for $79,900. RWS Development RC LTD to Lamar Bell at 1326 Weber Ct for $105,000. Brian Duncan to Drew and Angela Mateya at 1411 Willow Heights Drive for $385,000.
OKLAHOMA
DLJ Mortgage Capital Inc. to Robert Anthony Miller at 1435 Hancock Ave. for $20,020. Seth O’Hare to Madisyn Moore at 261 Vista Drive for $150,000.
PENN TOWNSHIP
Raymond Slonceski to Jamie Brooke McDonald at 364 Rose Ave. for $235,000.
ROSTRAVER
Par-Con Industries LLC to Stargazer Land Conservancy LLC at 819 Tyrol Blvd. for $135,000. Jason Demko to Parshu Timsina and Ganga Dahal at 491 W Spring Grove Blvd. for $276,000.
SALEM
Jeanine Cosentino to Vincent Spino at 46 Fairway Drive for $179,900. Wendy Fagert to Brian and Laci Guthrie at 113 May Ln for $114,000. Shawn Curren to Chett Scarpa et al. and Holly Scarpa at 209 Shaw Ct for $340,000.
SOUTH GREENSBURG
Westmoreland County Land Bank to Justin Matson at 1608 Broad St. for $18,500.
Woodman Construction Inc. to George Moreland III and Gwendollynn Moreland at 1817 1821 Broad St. Ext. for $700,000. Chett Scarpa to Allyssa Wilson at 1308 Elm St. for $136,500. Adam Douglas Loudon to Graebel Relocation Services Worldwide In at 119 Holly Hill Drive for $190,000. Graebel Relocation Services Worldwide In to SegaVepo LLC at 119 Holly Hill Drive for $190,000. Edward Ratesic to Connor Feals at 115 Mizpark Drive for $179,000.
SOUTH HUNTINGDON TOWNSHIP
John Bobich to Vanir Properties LLC at 105 Bobich Ln for $7,500. Raymond Moore to Ryan Vasquez at 112 114 Red Row Road for $80,000. Rebecca Crea Poole to Western Pennsylvania Conservancy at 238 246 Stillwagon Road for $380,000.
ST. CLAIR TOWNSHIP
Bank New York Mellon to Kevin and Sheila Marabito at 530 Seward Ave. for $30,150.
TRAFFORD
David Rockage to Joenal and Jaclyn Castma at 533-535 Sixth St. for $63,000. Jesse Dominy to Deshonda Goodlow at 163 E Gilmore Ave. for $94,500. LK & K Real Estate LLC to Connor Dickey at 218 First St. for $120,000.
UNITY TOWNSHIP
Pellis Homes Inc. to Michael and Terry Zorch at 2001 Deacon Drive for $465,000.
Lisa Harkins to Manjeet Waseer and Daljeet Singh at 1126 Lauralynn Drive for $300,000. Robert Mueseler Jr. to Eric and Emily Mueseler at 1109 Laurel Cir for $325,000. Norman Howard to Kevin and Roger Bridge at 531 Unity St. for $125,000.
UPPER BURRELL
Victor Barone Jr. to Thomas and Della Ehrlich at 440 Hillview Drive for $540,000. David Byers to Robert Mason and Lisa Faith at 408 Upper Drennen Road for $420,000.
VANDERGRIFT
Thomas Strellec to Travis and Chelsea Preisner at Unknown Address for $0 (state deed transfer stamps indicate a value of $3,470). Thomas Strellec to Travis and Chelsea Preisner at 711 Holland St. for $87,900. James Porter to Ernie Sipolino at 324 Longfellow St. for $12,000.
WASHINGTON
Bonnie Gardner to Joseph and Pamela Santucci at 1709 1721 Quarry Ln for $273,492. Teresa Maxim to Darryel Sanders at 102 154 Shelby Ln for $37,899.
WEST LEECHBURG
Dominick Nania to Bradley Springer at 128 Giron St. for $124,000.
WEST NEWTON
Legacy Mortgage Asset Trust 2017-GS1 to Slopes Holdings LLC at 162 N Second St. for $7,500. Aaron Klingensmith to Dennis Moffat at 137 Walnut Ln for $30,000.
YOUNGWOOD
Carolyn Stanish to Jakob Muellerielie at 107 N Sixth St. for $85,000.
Real Estate Transactions provided by RealSTATs. Contact at 412-381-3880 or visit www.RealSTATs.net.
