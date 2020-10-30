ALLEGHENY
Linda Hoover to James Leatherwood Jr. and Danielle Kane at 5197 Watters Road for $220,000.
ARNOLD
Stevan Peters to Marcus Houser at 308 17th St. for $2,000. Frank Golembiewski et al. to Robert Lovelace and Shanity DeSimone at 135 Liberty Ave. for $89,000. Louis Robert Teichman to Steven Brush at 1815 Ridge Ave. for $45,000. Chris Kaminski to Sade Marie Hutcherson at 1639 Riverside Drive for $50,000.
BELL TOWNSHIP
Craig Mays to Joshua and Crystal Beam at 3854 SR 819 for $8,000.
COOK TOWNSHIP
Mary Piper to Brandon James Miller at 973 Bethel Church Road for $37,260. Larry Haase to Jesse Reed at 181 Hauger Hood Road for $115,000. Francis Kohler to Stephanie Ann Mostoller Comeau at 3895 SR 130 for $345,000.
DERRY BOROUGH
Ricky James Miller to Erika Louise Stouffer at 309 E Second Ave. for $97,500. James Julian to Robert Kmecak at 710 Robbins Way for $130,000. Christopher Kunkle to Shawn Stewart at 220 S Chestnut St. for $88,450.
DERRY TOWNSHIP
Kings Vista LLC to Lutterman Excavating LLC at Unknown Address for $75,000. Estate of Joseph Lena to Richard Hugo II and Rebecca Hugo at 315 Route 217 for $147,000. James Thomas Jr. to Suzanne Woodfine at 564 Sunview Cir for $189,900. Reverse Mortgage Funding LLC to Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB at 525 Superior Road for $1 (state deed transfer stamps indicate a value of $57,530). Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB to Christopher Blake at 525 Superior Road for $42,500.
DONEGAL BOROUGH
Russell Grimes to Jay Springer at 150 Main St. for $8,500.
DONEGAL TOWNSHIP
Charles Cole to Carol Mangold at 128 Country Club Ct for $645,500. David Emert to Alex and Joann Nedrow at 770 County Line Road for $97,500. William Steele II to Kenneth Austin Jr. and Rachelle Austin at 212 Deer Fern Drive for $88,500.
EAST HUNTINGDON TOWNSHIP
Mary Cramer to Austin Keeley and Melanie Wright at 2104 Loucks Road for $145,000.
GREENSBURG
W. Bradley Stroud to Brandon Buys Houses LLC at 78 Glenview Ave. for $90,000. Dale Dix to Dale Dix and Janice Stewart at 1010 Hillcrest Drive for $1 (state deed transfer stamps indicate a value of $92,018). Matthew Golliet to Bradley Appleby and Madeline Knizner at 214 Kenneth St. for $245,000. Daniel James Bartosh to Segavepo LLC at 516 Keystone St. for $152,750. Sherwood Spring Property Holdings LLC to Samuel and Alison Doernte at 134-136 S Spring Ave. for $95,000. James Hlavsa to Joseph and Tracy Miscik at 79113 Vermont St. for $72,500. Quinto Martin to Stephen and Abra Kuniak at 79114 Vermont Way for $165,000. Kenneth Brennan to Start Of Something Big LLC at 416 White St. for $90,000. Nancy Schifano to Robert and Nancy Schifano at 417 Wood St. for $52,500.
HEMPFIELD TOWNSHIP
Estate of Kathleen Hoff to Donald and Terry Hull at 104 Alfred Place for $122,000. Tyler Kimball to Richard and Dana Guyan at 1698 Arona Road for $250,000. Janice Smarto to Peter and Margaret Colosimo at 4055 Briarwood Drive for $1 (state deed transfer stamps indicate a value of $3,815). Jacob Albert Johnston to Ronald Jackson at 430 Flagstaff Drive for $194,900. Sharon Smith to Daniel and Erica Grant at 903 Gateway Cir for $467,500. GES Family Partn. L.P. to Robert and Beth Ann Hicks at 609 Raleigh Drive for $30,000. GES Family Partn. L.P. to Robert and Beth Ann Hicks at 611 Raleigh Drive for $30,000. Michael Bertoty to Matthew and Heidi Zedlar at 306 Sarah Ct for $449,000. Gladys Gower to Jeffrey and Ranae Leonard at 161 Tipple Row Road for $84,000. John Dickson IV to Michael and Carly Bishop at 104 University Drive for $349,900. Jacob Vitolo to Paul Ressler Jr. at 17 Wayne Ave. for $130,000. Bayview Loan Servicing LLC to Debra Jean Miller at 385 Wendel Road for $185,000. Richard Hornak to John Wallace Carlson at 488 Wendel Road for $110,000. David Nave to Autumn Walsh at 916 Western Ave. for $146,500. Joylee Marciniak to Michael Sirnic and Danielle Garland at 415 Wildlife Ln for $154,000. Daniel William Fleming to Robert Emmett at 137 Windsor Drive for $230,000. John Devich Jr. to Kevin Devich at 2011 Zoe Ln for $309,000.
JEANNETTE
Rachel Griffin to Donna Rosh at 405 N Seventh St. for $59,900. Roy Ott III to Brooke Edwards at 813 Washington Ave. for $77,300.
LATROBE
Gary Downs to Alex Stipanovich and Kylie Luke at 28 E Second Ave. for $155,000. Plowman Premier Properties LLC to Christopher Stelly at 501 Harding St. for $95,000. Thomas Elder III to Brian Pravlik at 1834 Raymond Ave. for $68,000.
LIGONIER BOROUGH
Sheri Leigh Dowden to Joseph Bilotta and Lori Chofnas at 312 Delaware Drive for $295,000. Ligonier Valley Young Mens Christian Ass to Kellen Thomas Detar at 227 N Market St. for $145,000. Helen Becer to Charlene Solomon at 319 W Church St. for $99,999.
LIGONIER TOWNSHIP
Western PA Conservancy to Mildred Marshall estate at Unknown Address for $1,500. Richard Peach to David and Wendiann Comer at 216 Giesey Road for $20,000. Janice Hughes to Natalie Galloway Pierce at 281 Orme Road for $180,000. Estate of Geraldine Leiden to Melanie Trzeciak at 247 Route 271 for $150,000. David Milkowski to Jill Fox at 105 Smith Road for $52,000.
LOWER BURRELL
Frank Ross III to Adam Vasil and Katie Lynn Thompson at 687 691 Cornell Drive for $90,000. Patricia Gracey to Fiorenzo Gallicchio at 400 Fieldstone Drive for $300,000. Flip Quick Real Estate Investments LLC to Nicholas and Samantha Ladie at 3016 Wallace St. for $195,000.
LOYALHANNA
Richard Fennell to Justin Fennell Shermenti at 323 Dunmire Road for $65,000.
MANOR
Marta Matta to Jennifer Marie Spinola at 61 Observatory St. for $173,500. Frederick Hubbard to Edward Mihalko Jr. and Kristin Mihalko at 506 Saddleridge Drive for $415,000.
MONESSEN
SPA 2 LLC to Dream Chasers Choices & Changes LLC at 410 Knox Ave. for $4,500. Robert Adams to Devin Whitlock at 1128 McMahon Ave. for $10,000. Robert Adams to Devin Whitlock at 1133 McMahon Ave. for $10,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB to Richard Owens at 1310 Nash Ave. for $29,900. Michael McGovern to Kenneth and Paula Heilman at 111 Pacific Blvd. for $40,000. Matthew Lucas to Linda Matthews at 113 Pacific Blvd. for $63,000. Estate of Eugene Altomari to David Wozniak at 137 Pennsylvania Blvd. for $85,000.
MOUNT PLEASANT BOROUGH
Clark Boriack to Shelby Gindlesperger at 124 S Church St. for $99,500.
MOUNT PLEASANT TOWNSHIP
Larry Thomas to Michael Alexander and Donna Lea Nickol at Unknown Address for $215,500. Go America LLC to Ted Fry at 5135 Church St. for $27,000. James Kaufman to James Thomas and Mackenzie Shae Hontz at 1582 E Laurel Cir for $155,000. LSF10 Master Participation Trust to Vincent and Dana Barnhart at 322 E Main St. for $26,900. George Pollock to Terry and Kim Fetter at 415 Freeman Falls Road for $305,000. Richard Cunningham to Ronald and Sandra Zimmerman at 80 Laurelwood Ln for $12,000. Brian Pravlik to Douglas Albert Moninger at 2404 SR 982 for $156,900.
MURRYSVILLE
Bevil Shaw et al. to James Francis Gray at Unknown Address for $70,000. Joseph Michael Marquez to David and Stephanie Perne at 4077 Colorado Ct for $79,596. Michael Gagliardi to Joseph Petrakis at 3818 Harwick Ct for $277,500. West View Development Group LLC to Cody Cenci and Michele Pirollo at 2623 Linda Drive for $260,000. Scott Blauvelt to Chad and Jaclyn Duriez at 4940 Longview Ct for $330,000. Samuel Free to Paul Schick at 1457 Lyons Chase Cir for $207,000. Patrisa Corp. to Timothy and Christina Kravetz at 1014 1015 Molise Ct for $215,500. Jennifer Pearle Schultze D’Ascenzo to SRE Ventures LLC at 4003 Saltsburg Road for $105,000. William Messina to Rosemary Petitta at 506 Sheridan Ln B11 for $310,000.
NEW ALEXANDRIA BOROUGH
Rodney Geisbrecht to James Kundrat and Amy Broz at 201 Pleasant Vue Drive for $240,000.
NEW KENSINGTON
Elmark Inc. to Jeremy Mangol at 729 Anderson St. for $7,600. Richard McAtee to Gary Sobota at 746 Campbell Ave. for $35,000. Derek Zgibor to Equity Trust Co. Custodian FBO Jordana Zo at 1104 Constitution Blvd. for $35,500. Daniel Hawks to Elliott Hampton at 424 Craigdell Road for $160,000. Estate of Doreen Pierwza to Dawn Delaney at 826 E Hill Drive for $126,000. Cliff Buell to Brian and Jamie Heidrich at 237 Falcon Ridge Drive for $265,000. Dorothy Matta to Jonathan Maier at 472 Greenridge Road for $116,500. Linda McKenna to Cullen Linkenheimer at 751 Kennedy Ave. for $149,000. Matthew Frantz to Daniel Wyant at 470 Longvue Drive for $145,000. Federal National Mortgage Assn. to Karl Yeske and Alice Carol Aiello at 311 Red Barn Drive for $24,900. Wilbur Delancey to Constance Louise Thorpe at 1345 Strawn Ave. for $85,000.
NORTH HUNTINGDON TOWNSHIP
Robert McDowell to Josh Aaron Olen and Jessica Landa at 850 Altman St. for $374,900. Patricia Stawicki to Timothy Watson and Amara Hawkins at 1221 Arline Drive for $162,500. Donald Hull to Zachary Mesher and Lisa Smith at 191 Buttermilk Hollow Road for $174,900. Cory Leshen to Cristy Leshen at 14050 Clyde Drive for $199,900. Eric Morgan to Adam and Angela Thomas at 9898 Deerfield Drive for $217,000. Huntingdon Development Inc. to Kristin and Matthew Burke at 535 Forest Oaks Trail for $60,000. Huntingdon Development Inc. to Robert Keith and Elena Marie Parry at 693 Forest Oaks Trail for $75,000. Mark Swingle to Adam Berardini and Chelsea Lyle at 1808 Friar Tuck Drive for $216,000. David Kunes to Swank Family Revocable Trust at 2780 Ipnar Road for $600,000. John Pinkerton to Jared Bills at 10240 Johnson Ave. for $185,000. William John Porter to Corey and Haley Knapp at 7803 Natalie Ln for $599,900. Carl Toth to Thomas Edward and Amy Lynn Wassell at 1046 Nottingham Ct for $837,000. Anthony Phillips to Stephen and Adrianne Weaver at 12179 Pine Crest Ct for $329,900.
NORTH IRWIN
Dennis James Brown to Christopher Kopko and Alexis Checketts Kopko at 28 Broadway Ave. for $89,000. Robert Broker to Shari Helman at 57 Broadway Ave. for $107,000.
PENN TOWNSHIP
NVR Inc. to Daniel and Kathleen Sigg at 6002 Augusta Ln for $259,260. NVR Inc. to Tyler James Bailey at 6004 Augusta Ln for $247,290. NVR to Michael and April Luczko at 1014 Black Sands Drive for $365,070. Frank Peters et al. to Victor Anderson and Julia Eckenrode at 3016 Bushy Run Road for $150,000. Matthew Oslosky to Andrew Schmidt and Amanda Hanks at 2 Carlisle Drive for $191,000. Christopher Kistler to Jon and Joan Olszewski at 1017 Crab Apple Ct for $419,865. Antonio Ferraro to Andrew Cleary and Ashley Keefer at 55 Dover Road for $267,000. Kathleen Marks to Kevin and Donna Smith at 38 Fritchman Drive for $433,000. Cameron Roth to Sarah Baron at 1011 Garrison Ln for $200,000. Lois Conklin to James and Marna Settnek at 6 Glenshire Drive for $192,500. Norma Mauro to Wayne Richard and Karen Lee Gelston at 110 McWilliams Road for $209,900. NVR Inc. to Fabrizio Ferraro at 1010 Rohan Ct for $296,225. Grant Pence to Kimberly Ann Haile at 199 Sagerville Ln for $175,000. William Garrison to Bruce and Deborah Nale at 104 Sesler Drive for $32,000. Blackthorn Investors LLC to NVR Inc. at 1075 Wedgewood Drive for $72,189. Estate of Marjorie James to Amanda Zavolta at 716 William Drive for $180,000.
ROSTRAVER
Vicki Lambert to Adam and Taylor Talbert at 406 410 Bergman Ln for $2,500. Ryan Hedglen to Keith Thornton and Alice Adams at 625 Indian Hill Road for $154,524. Charles Pershing Jr. to Robert Dougherty Jr. and Judy Dougherty at 16 Jean St. for $22,000. Anthony Startare to Timothy Hough at 647 Martin Road for $180,700. Estate of Elizabeth Lattanzio to Eric Granato at 657 Martin Road for $112,000. Weston Banks to Gregory and Georgina Popelas at 120 Stump Drive for $255,300. Carrie Livingstone to Luntsky Holdings LLC at 1013 Tyrol Blvd. for $42,500.
SALEM TOWNSHIP
Estate of Henry Sheleheda to Malinda Shorthouse at 136 Cottage Ave. for $67,900. Robert Henry to Erik Alan and Melissa Noel Strobel at 165 Roosevelt Way for $85,000.
SCOTTDALE
Irene Conty to James Calvin Prinkey and Shirley Cramer at 120 Third Ave. for $87,000. Douglas Bryner to Sharon Bryner at 826 Market St. for $85,000. Michael Gross to Chad Hurst at 912 N Hickory St. for $108,000.
SEWARD BOROUGH
Vanessa Hays to Joshua Hays at 514 Washington St. for $5,000.
SEWICKLEY
Dean Mellinger et al. to Kevin and Lori Wright at 3385 Pike St. for $20,000.
SOUTHWEST GREENSBURG
Jasen Lentz to Shaireef Hutton at 935 Mace St. for $76,500. Man Leung Kung to Richard Scott and Jessica Rising at 627 Sidney St. for $163,000.
ST. CLAIR TOWNSHIP
James Galbraith to James Galbraith Jr. and Wendy Sue Ritenour at Unknown Address for $6,500. Estate of Joseph Catanese to Barry and Cherie Willig at 537 Seward St. for $75,000.
TRAFFORD
Hunter Otten to Colin and Polly Williams at 111 Brinton Ave. for $151,000. Entech Bradford Square LLC to Maronda Homes LLC at 217 Ridgecrest Ct for $76,000.
UNITY TOWNSHIP
Estate of Dolores Burns to Dawn Firestone at Unknown Address for $1,650. James Barron to Christian and Krista Ralston at 1759 Brinkerton Road for $149,900. Peter Mahoney to Janet Deglau at 209 Denali Drive for $305,000. David Tobias to OTS Holding LLC at 373 Frye Farm Road for $330,000. Timothy Farkas to William and Brittany Carlson at 415 Hillcrest Drive for $225,000. Robert McColly to Cara Wilson at 485 Hillcrest Drive for $184,500. Joseph Norman et al. to Erin Painter and Deidre Bennett at 44 Lamplight Drive for $170,000. Frances Steele to Reeves Rental LLC at 1581 Longview Drive for $125,000. Patrick Landry to Jake and Kelly Johnston at 1227 Mountain View Drive for $247,715. Robert Pniewski to Leonard and Diane Bowser at 109 Newmeyer Ln for $7,500. WP Latrobe Development LLC to Keith and Donna Impink at 4007 Noble Ct for $140,000. Roger Stauffer to Christine Hines at 112 Obryan Road for $75,000. John McIlnay to Louis and Debra Falbo at 129 Rainbow Ln for $1 (state deed transfer stamps indicate a value of $6,180). John Marcanio et al. to Peter Marcanio at 3215 Ridgeway Road for $220,900. Estate of Peter Ulishney to Ryan Bjorklund at 275 Sand Hill Road for $191,000. Beverly Wynert to Anthony and Kimberly Wing at 1112 Winnie Way for $975,000.
UPPER BURRELL
Theodore William Beatty to James Baird Jr. at 122 Kelly Ln for $325,000.
VANDERGRIFT
Margaret Zozula to Jack Fanning and Erin Bruce at 502 Emerson St. for $103,900. Eric Salser to MeadeCo LLC at 124 Farragut Ave. for $2,500. Anne Marie Matonic to Letitia Valletta at 114 Franklin Ave. for $34,000. Hartley Kennedy to Nehemiah Lynn Farrell at 331 Harrison Ave. for $64,500. Michael Neville to Indira Houser at 314-1/2 Lowell St. for $12,500. Virginia Ebner to Sheldon Lee Chambers and Shawna Baker at 256 Sherman Ave. for $10,000.
WASHINGTON
James Allera to PTV 1149 LLC at 1799 Hancock Ave. for $95,000. Karen Schaeffer to Gary and Jacqueline Long at 621 Utopia Road for $180,000. Jeffrey Miller to Joseph and Jamie Leppert at 980 Watt Road for $270,000.
WEST LEECHBURG
Richard Romano to Keith and Rachelle Beavers at 916 Ninth St. for $160,000. Thomas Adams to Elijah and Katlyne Eshenbaugh at 1550 N Ave. for $99,500.
WEST NEWTON
PKJ Properties LLC to Timothy Sullivan at 109 N Second St. for $60,000. Joshua Meyers to Maura Aileen Boyd at 103 S Sixth St. for $125,000.
YOUNGWOOD
Marjorie Nelson to Joshua and Alison Schultz at 809 Burton Ave. for $217,900. Todd Sager to Andria Sue Davis at 611 Overhead Bridge Road for $74,000. ———
Real Estate Transactions provided by RealSTATs. Contact at 412-381-3880 or visit www.RealSTATs.net.
