ALLEGHENY
Robert Baker Jr. to Matthew and Amy Guido at 367 Sunrise Drive for $295,000.
ARNOLD
Estate of Michael Bastin to Holland Enterprises Worldwide LLC at 2106 Kenneth Ave. for $25,000.
COOK TOWNSHIP
Michael Lee Markosky to Nicholas and Jennifer Bradford at 531 Foxchase Ln for $433,000.
DERRY TOWNSHIP
Michael Urdzik to Aurelius Orzehowski at 4797 Route 982 for $110,000.
DONEGAL TOWNSHIP
Randy Helsel to Shane Krupitzer and Kristi Nolan at 487 Clark Hollow Road for $139,050.
EAST VANDERGRIFT
Kenneth Sikorski to Thomas and Mariann Buyny at 433 Kennedy Ave. for $10,000.
GREENSBURG
Jeffrey Allen Fandel to Eric and Sharen Ziska at 13 Holyoke Drive for $279,000. Housing & Urban Development to Izzulap LLC at 624 Vine St. for $76,600.
HEMPFIELD TOWNSHIP
Terrance Roberts Jr. to Evan and Alexandra Nicole Dyll at 534 Austin St. for $340,000. Nila Weldon to Jared Weldon at 314 Everglade Road for $96,000. Joseph Perry to Joseph and Paula Perry at 2 Greenview Drive for $1 (state deed transfer stamps indicate a value of $197,859). John Halko to Michael James Quigley and Kaitlin Wagner Vandemark Quigley at 264 Lancewood Place for $335,000. William Yurek to Citizens Bank at 1158 Route 130 for $7,775 by sheriff’s deed.
IRWIN
Walter Smith III to Eduard and Sameka Goro at 1709 Melrose Ave. for $340,000.
LIGONIER TOWNSHIP
Jonathan Stickle to Jeffrey Miller at 102 Deerfield Road for $221,500.
LOWER BURRELL
Wayne Bradstreet to Aaron Schlager at 127 Arizona Drive for $150,000.
MANOR
Jamie McDonald to Richard and Marsha Phipps at 118 Chestnut Place for $169,250.
MONESSEN
Christopher Vaccaro to Patrick Duda and Ingrid Pagan at 412 Second St. for $14,000. Thomas Jones to Robert Wilson and Christina Kennedy at 33 Knox Ave. for $15,000.
MURRYSVILLE
Marissa D’Altorio to Joshua Nieser at 4850 Bluebird Ln for $245,000. David Mayernik to Justin and Andrea Davanzo at 4101 Manor Oaks Ct for $758,000.
NEW FLORENCE
Forrest Walbeck to Richard and Tammy Stuart at 197 17th St. for $15,000.
NEW KENSINGTON
Estate of Gregory Smith to Beynon Real Estate LLC at 1070 1/2
Third Ave. for $11,500. Estate of Ruth Novickoff to James Harrison III and Rebecca Harrison at 1562 Fairmont Drive for $157,000. John Brenchak Jr. to UCG Thirty Five LLC at 111 Lancy St. for $10 (state deed transfer stamps indicate a value of $52,500).
NORTH HUNTINGDON TOWNSHIP
Naveed Malik to Thomas Hall and Holly Pastor at 825 Ashton Ct for $490,000. Raymond Beatty to Lloyd McIntosh Jr. and Rennae McIntosh at 10199 Broadway St. for $18,000. Lewis Eugene Adams to Garrison and Candace Omlor at 12199 Herold Drive for $110,000. Elliot Thomas to Timothy Kotch Jr. and Staci Lynn Kotch at 1346 Jasper Drive for $125,000. Brian Cuturilo to Andrew David and Katlyn Marie Radocay at 13299 Ridge Road for $60,000.
PENN TOWNSHIP
Blackthorn Investors LLC to Bedrock Developers LLC at Blackthorne Drive for $100,000. Thomas Krivak to Patrick Regan at 2 Highview Cir for $415,000. Rivendell Development L.P. to NVR Inc. at 1040 1042 Moria Ct for $92,000. Estate of Lois Fowler to Carl and Laurie Saporito at 2019 Paintertown Road for $5,000. Raymond Grum to Ryan and Ashley Badders at 103 Stella Drive for $136,000. Blackthorn Investors LLC to NVR Inc. at 1099 Wedgewood Drive for $72,189.
ROSTRAVER
RWS Land Co. Inc. to William and Ashley Davis at 124 Municipal Drive for $62,000.
SCOTTDALE
R & T K Inc. to Bethany Eutsey at 504 Eleanor Ave. for $40,000. SEWARD Eleanor Prigmore to Richard Gregorich at 505 Dusty St. for $19,000.
SEWICKLEY
Carl Miller et al. to Michael and Sarah Jean Walor at 159 Albrights Lake Road for $175,000. Daniel Ilich Jr. to Tyler Luft at 502 Highland Ave. for $15,000. Deutsche Bank National Trust Co. to Russell and Dawn Mitchell at 106 Peppermill Cir for $169,500.
ST. CLAIR TOWNSHIP
Conemaugh Development Corp. to Eric and Amanda Riddell at 6037 Route 711 for $12,000.
TRAFFORD
Dennis Tichy to Joseph and Lynn Hart at 822 Eighth St. for $30,000.
UNITY TOWNSHIP
Patrick McIntyre to Thomas McIntyre Jr. at 1523 Fifth Ave. for $5,000. Oakley Partners LLC to Patrick DiCesare Properties Inc. at 143 Hartman Road for $1,575,000. Oakley Partners LLC to Patrick DiCesare Properties Inc. at 147 Hartman Road for $1 (state deed transfer stamps indicate a value of $73,772). Coen Markets Inc. to Shiv Petroleum Inc. at 1070 Lloyd Ave. for $110,000. Excela Health Diversified Services Inc. to Patrick DiCesare Properties Inc. at 800 Marguerite Road for $564,622.
Excela Health Diversified Services Inc. to Patrick DiCesare Properties Inc. at 800 Marguerite Road for $60,378.
Oakley Partners LLC to Patrick DiCesare Properties Inc. at 4963 Route 30 for $1,575,000.
WEST LEECHBURG
Armstrong County Building & Loan Assn. to Delancey Real Estate LLC at 407 Fourth St. for $62,500.
WEST NEWTON
US Bank NA to 2019 Castle LLC at 203 N Third St. for $6,500.
Real Estate Transactions provided by RealSTATs. Contact at 412-381-3880 or visit www.RealSTATs.net.
