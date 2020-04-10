ALLEGHENY
Barbara Lewis to Richard and Leslee Gray at 154 Elder St. for $12,000. Thomas Funkhouser to CVF III Mortgage Loan Trust II at 1635 Piper Road for $1,254 by sheriff’s deed.
ARNOLD
Abraham Ashenberg to Andrew Chraska at 1506 Fourth Ave. for $11,000. Barry Holsing to US Bank NA at 2012 Constitution Blvd. for $1,565 by sheriff’s deed.
AVONMORE
Carl Grimm to Adam Tratar at 210 Cambria Ave. for $106,500.
BELL TOWNSHIP
Evelyn Cribbs to Regis and Casey Drischler at 2051 Second St. for $20,000.
DELMONT
Estate of George Perkins to Jennifer Altman at 305 Cir Drive for $160,000.
DERRY BOROUGH
PA Housing Finance Agency to Nathan Harr at 511 W Second Ave. for $75,000. Rose Petrarca Giannini to William and Janelle Marshall at 217 W Fifth Ave. for $146,000.
DERRY TOWNSHIP
Robert Byron Sheets et al. to Matthew Dragan at 1324 Main St. for $10,000. Thomas Jennings to Holly Jennings at 1397 SR 217 for $1 (state deed transfer stamps indicate a value of $9,855). Joseph Marron et al. to Matthew and Jennifer Borbonus at 526 Stoney Run Road for $200,000. Joseph DiSalvo to Sangill Properties LLC at 931-937 W Fourth Ave. for $200,000.
DONEGAL TOWNSHIP
Samuel Neiderhiser to Theron and Sashonna Zacour at 151 Community Center Ln for $275,000.
EAST HUNTINGDON TOWNSHIP
Anthony Edward Bando to Eric Wiedeburg Jr. and Alexis Gustafson at 148 First St. for $235,000. Robert Zekan to Markie McClain at 1414 Mildred St. for $92,500. Francis DeLallo to Old Rte 119 LLC at 1245 Old Route 119 for $1,500,000.
FAIRFIELD TOWNSHIP
Dennis Rundle to Zackery and Krystal Collier at 107 Center St. for $4,400.
GREENSBURG
James Short to Lucas Nussbaumer at 407 Bella St. for $120,000. Gilbert Vucinich to Hublamco LLC at 240 E Pittsburgh St. for $264,900. Greensburg Community Development Corp. to In Line 6 Inc. at 203 S Pennsylvania Ave. for $95,000.
HEMPFIELD TOWNSHIP
David Gaureino Grippo to US Bank NA at 607 Armbrust Hecla Road for $1,229 by sheriff’s deed. Mary Hudson to Lawrence and Erin Kelly Muic at 168 Cannon Drive for $168,000. Robert Bowlin Jr. to James and Laurie Connors at 948 Castlegate Cir for $265,000. John Staab Jr. to LSF10 Master Participation Trust at 17 Cherokee Drive for $1,288 by sheriff’s deed. Thomas Carr to Sarah Johns at 136 Crest View Drive for $274,500. Donald Poorbaugh to Marlin Liberty Jr. and Lisa Liberty at 422 Johnston Ln for $100,000. Adelphoi USA Inc. to Heet Holding Co. at 1011 Old Salem Road for $1,081,800. Estate of Helen Joan Dinkins to Madria Hepner at 535 Rial Ln for $134,000. Charles Kunkle to Gage Kunkle and Haley Smith at 1215 Stoney Ln for $82,000. Scott Larkin to Daniel and Melissa Cameron at 4211 Stratford Drive for $192,000. Estate of David Silvis to Jason and Erica Shuglie at 1513 Swede Hill Road for $225,000. Ryan Christopher Sisko to Jason Harrison at 202 Wren Drive for $174,900.
IRWIN
Estate of Norma Nicholas to DiCerbo Properties Real Estate Invesment at 113 117 First St. for $10,000. William Kohler to CJV Enterprises LLC at 209 Third St. for $135,500. Jamie Spudich to Nationstar Mortgage LLC at 514 Sixth St. for $1,232 by sheriff’s deed.
JEANNETTE
Patricia Ann Williams to Anthony Pacelli at 415 Fairview Ave. for $63,500. Jeffrey Elliott to Lakeview Loan Servicing LLC at 307 Hickory St. for $2,386 by sheriff’s deed. Estate of Ronald Dengler to Gordon Kelly at 1021 Jefferson Ave. for $110,000. Richard Bosko to Aaron Allen at 234 N Fifth St. for $61,000. Ritz Marketing LLC to Gail Jordan at 307 N Good St. for $44,500.
LATROBE
John Penzera to Christopher and Amanda Moskal at 112 Ave. B for $139,000. Eric Wiedeburg Jr. to Jessica Kubas at 115 Loyalhanna Ave. for $90,000.
LIGONIER BOROUGH
Carol Barton to Jeremy Lee Goulding at 308 Indian St. for $147,000.
LOWER BURRELL
Eleanor Moret to Domenick Christopher Girardi and Tamara Anne Girardi at 3341 Riverview St. for $338,000.
MANOR
Corey O’Brien to Ronald Menchio III and Kaylae Overand at 23 Oak St. for $98,000.
MONESSEN
William Masters II to Damon Ross at 1544 Grand Blvd. for $89,900. Federal National Mortgage Assn. to Simily Damiana Hill at 201 Linden Ave. for $4,958.
MT. PLEASANT BOROUGH
John Kiliany to Diane Penzera at 49 W Vine St. for $123,000.
MT. PLEASANT TOWNSHIP
Joyce Ann Ludvik to Wells Fargo Bank NA at 1064 First St. for $1,496 by sheriff’s deed. Scott Leighliter to Bruce and Heather Craft at 338 Clay Ave. for $25,000. Robert Mizikar to Joseph and Molly Laughlin at 162 Country Park Road for $181,900. Barry House to Depta Enterprises LLC at 6831-6833 Low St. for $58,000.
MURRYSVILLE
Horace Cofer to Robert and Jennifer Lunden at Unknown Address for $65,000. Richard Kaiser to Kaitlyn Sacherich at 128 Crosswinds Ln for $145,000. Mark Schafer to Maria Olive at 105 Georgetown Ln for $128,500. Sheng Chung Liao to Michael Powell and Barbara Johe at 3714 Gleneagle Drive for $228,000. John Everhart to Cameron Gleich at 2204 Greensburg Road for $93,500. Robert Arnold to Cody Edward Smith at 5718 Pontiac Drive for $145,000. Frank Anthony Tropiano et al. to Irina Novikova at 210 Rainprint Ln for $167,500. Gregory Phillip Walker to Weichert Workforce Mobility Inc. at 2 Valley View Ct for $181,000. Weichert Workforce Mobility Inc. to Jessica Arsenault at 2 Valley View Ct for $181,000.
NEW KENSINGTON
GSMPS Mortgage Loan Trust 2004-1 to Land & Lot LLC at 514 Fourth Ave. for $4,002. David Patrick Ricupero Jr. to VN3 Properties LLC at 528 Fourth Ave. for $1 (state deed transfer stamps indicate a value of $106,321). Robert Mauro to Richard Kus at 185 Seventh St. Ext. for $25,000. Christine Lawrie to Wells Fargo at 715 Carl Ave. for $1,401 by sheriff’s deed. Iliana Svechin to RK Rental Properties LLC at 1048 Leishman Ave. for $52,000. Richard Underwood Jr. to Alexander Bargerstock at 5 Margaret St. for $55,000. Laura Leppert to Jeffrey McMillan and Kristina Piontek at 1509 Stewart St. for $65,000. Julia DePetro to Armand and Deborah Zottola at 104 Warren Drive for $127,000.
NORTH HUNTINGDON TWP.
Kenneth Bence et al. to Derek and Katey Kelly at Unknown Address for $1 (state deed transfer stamps indicate a value of $16,656). Jeffrey Watters to Jake and Hailey Kljucaric at 346 Butterfield Drive for $118,700. Kevin Smith to Chelsea Frederick at 12000 Eisenhower Drive for $136,000. Steven Depp to Brian and Kelsey Kotun at 2316 Lancelot Drive for $175,000. CP Estates LLC to SegaVepo LLC at 13500 Louise Drive for $200,000. Estate of Mary Ellen Welsh to Marvin Maldonado at 381 Marbury Drive for $136,000. Estate of Willis Lowe to Kenneth Carver at 10009 Mark Ave. for $150,000. Maria Gaudi to Brandon Benec at 130 Oakmont St. for $140,000. Thomas Klein to Brett James and Dina Fouser at 11743 Percheron Cir for $335,000. RWS Land Co. Inc. to Thomas and Dorothy Klein at 9100 Riley Way for $332,900. William Sullenberger to Corey and Kayla O’Brien at 611 Susan Drive for $217,000.
NORTH IRWIN
Eduard Goro to Chris and Carly Zancha at 4 Lincoln Ave. for $153,000.
OKLAHOMA
Mark Tarosky to Stacy Hart at 1662 Hancock Ave. for $113,900.
PENN BOROUGH
Valerie Robin Morton to Russell and Denise Spence at 204 Market St. for $15,000.
PENN TOWNSHIP
Donald S Fabyonic Construction Inc. to Mark Mincucci at Unknown Address for $19,900. Blackthorn Investors LLC to NVR Inc. at 1013 Black Sands Drive for $70,575. Bernard Eggleston to Cynthia Artim at 40 Concord Drive for $195,000. Walter Raymond Husar to Nicholas Antonucci at 32 Deerfield Drive for $320,000. Donald Adams to Nicassio Enterprises Inc. at 1115 Harrison City Export Road for $33,000. Michele D’Ascenzo to US Bank NA at 135 Long Drive for $1,284 by sheriff’s deed. Wayne Stull to Earl Howard Jr. and Nicole Howard at 2078 Ridge Road for $180,000. NVR Inc. to Thomas and Karen Kohut at 1030 Rohan Ct for $331,255. Housing & Urban Development to Donald and Karen Brill at 1815 Route 130 for $32,526. Blackthorn Investors LLC to NVR Inc. at 1118 Wedgewood Drive for $70,575.
ROSTRAVER
Entech LLC to Maronda Homes Inc. at 132 136 Azalea Cir for $108,000. Janet Rozik to Tracy Jeffreys at 216 Johnson Ave. for $64,000. Timothy John Salyers to Marc Spina and Emily Wardle Spina at 156 Morningstar Drive for $346,700. Sue Ellen Morris to PNC Bank at 403 Rostraver Road for $2,627 by sheriff’s deed. Aaron Soncini to Travis and Mindy Turner at 1383 SR 906 for $79,000. Entech LLC to Maronda Homes LLC at 282 Stump Drive for $54,000.
SALEM
HSBC Bank USA to Ronald Mickey at 303 Hoya St. for $15,500.
SEWICKLEY
Estate of Ingeborg Wolfrom to Craig Buckles and Jacqueline Christian Lewis at 3158 Clay Pike St. for $395,000. Christopher Kovac to Nicholas Lenhart and Elyse McLaughlin at 528 Dick Station Road for $325,000. Jerril Begonia to Redtail Investments LLC at 575 Herminie Road for $210,000.
SOUTH GREENSBURG
Kathleen Gail Hriczik to Ryan Dolack and Samantha Maggio at 1610 Elm St. for $77,000.
SOUTH HUNTINGDON TWP.
Chad Cichocki to Gerald and Donna King at 175 177 Meadow Run Road for $155,000.
SOUTHWEST GREENSBURG
Carmen Moffa to Man Leung Kung and Tang Kiu Moffa at 627 Sidney St. for $60,000.
ST. CLAIR TOWNSHIP
Diana Shepler to Thomas and Irene Ai Ai Troyan at 529 Seward St. for $2,000.
TRAFFORD
Entech Bradford Square LLC to Maronda Homes LLC at Unknown Address for $152,000. Estate of Coletta Ammon to George and Kathleen Hanna at 310 Duquesne Ave. for $70,000. Sandra Asturi to John Edgar Smith Jr. and Chloe Sangster at 426 Fairmont Ave. for $127,500.
UNITY TOWNSHIP
Grayhawk LLC to Wayne and Judi Silvania at 52 Grayhawk Ct for $270,470. Federal National Mortgage Assn. to James Lipinski Jr. and Kimberly Dawn Lipinski at 408 Hillcrest Drive for $127,500. David Reno to Wells Fargo Bank at 588 Pacek Road for $1,395 by sheriff’s deed. James Gary Dorn to Christopher Anthony and Alicia Marie Garber at 1817 SR 130 for $52,000. Kurt Joel Daub to Stephen James Limani III at 2027 Souli Drive for $660,000. Estate of Barbara Lisenbigler to Baily Kuhns and Kaitlyn Muchnock at 787 Youngstown Ridge Road for $160,000.
VANDERGRIFT
Valentina Gatewood to JJID Group Inc. at 116 Custer Ave. for $33,500.
WASHINGTON
Nancy Petrilla to Matthew Riggle at 617 Marco Road for $100,000.
WEST LEECHBURG
Raymond Tiberio to Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corp. at 1540 Main St. for $1,254 by sheriff’s deed.
WEST NEWTON
Country Digs LLC to Patrick Donohoe and Lyndsey Fry at Boyd St. for $12,000. Dee Martin Taylor to Jerrid and Ellen Chapman at 703 Vine St. for $214,000.
YOUNGSTOWN
Stockberger Construction LLC to David and Tonya Clay at 45 Kingston St. for $142,000.
