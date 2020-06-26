ALLEGHENY
Perry Davis to Zack and Sarah Lindey at 225 Deer Drive for $200,000. Matthew Szarek to Shane Kuhn at 113 Spring Hollow Drive for $282,000.
ARNOLD
Housing & Urban Development to Edward Dikun at 1800 Woodmont Ave. for $25,600.
COOK TOWNSHIP
Acorn Ridge LLC to Branse LLC at 352-365 Braemar Ln for $1,500,000.
DELMONT
United States Marshal to Kathryn Campbell and Donna Heckman at 211 E White Oak Drive for $65,500. Howard Kaniecki to Howard Kaniecki and Richard Ballina at 508 Monticello Drive for $1 (state deed transfer stamps indicate a value of $128,668).
DERRY BOROUGH
Donald Sanderson to James Darren Neiman at 304 W Sixth Ave. for $112,000.
DERRY TOWNSHIP
Estate of John Leonard to Logan and Brittney Dominick at 1185 N Route 981 for $175,000. John Gray Jr. to LaVonne Leason at 920 Summerview Ln for $181,000. Michael Reffo III to Noel Lynn Harr at 700 W First Ave. for $132,900.
DONEGAL BOROUGH
Kerri Miller to Gregory Bader at 110 114 Water St. for $75,000.
EAST HUNTINGDON TOWNSHIP
Charles Bowman to Legacy Mortgage Asset Trust 2017-GS1 at 506 Lou St. for $1,259 by sheriff’s deed. Della Cole to David Franicola and William Franicola II at 2197 Route 981 for $358,000.
FAIRFIELD TOWNSHIP
Randy Smithley to Gary Jones at 115 Clark St. for $64,000. James Marino to Nicholas Petrovich at 785 Parker Ave. for $108,000. Rosalie Stutzman to William and Sarah Kuchma at 5510 Route 711 for $48,000. Outside-In School Experiential Education to James and Dianne Berardi at 372 Wineland Road for $10,440.
GREENSBURG
Michael Pierce to Start Of Something Big LLC at 334 N Pennsylvania Ave. for $77,000.
Michael Long to Robert McBride at 626 Park Ln for $167,700. Thomas Artman to Jacob Fry Brumley et al. and Caroline May Brumley at 510 Perry Ave. for $141,000. Robert Loughner Jr. to Start Of Something Big LLC at 538 540 S Main St. for $75,000.
GRG Properties LLC to Start Of Something Big LLC at 30-32 W Fourth St. for $130,000.
HEMPFIELD TOWNSHIP
Estate of Frances Camaione to Timothy Varner Jr. and Maria Varner at 121 Cameo Ln for $180,000. William Greenwalt to US Bank NA at 52 Circle Drive for $9,329 by sheriff’s deed. Brook Brocious to Freddie and Deborah Manning at 437 Lexington Drive for $248,000. Robert McBride to William and Linda Fenk at 255 Monica Drive for $147,000. Jayne Eidemiller to Adam Eidemiller Inc. at 134 Providence Ln for $500,000. Craig Kiester to Julian Garner and Lindsey Glover at 120 Sheffield Drive for $193,000.
JEANNETTE
FJP Business Trust II to CDP Realty LLC at 907 Lowry Ave. for $500,000. 2019 Castle LLC to Westmoreland Real Estate Holdings LLC at 428 S Fifth St. for $4,000. 2019 Castle LLC to Jonathan Smith at 648 S Sixth St. for $9,000.
CITY OF LATROBE
Mary Hodder to Justin and Jessica Petrovich at 812 Fairmont St. for $190,000. Jarod Trunzo to Lacey Errett at 1832 Raymond Ave. for $72,000.
LIGONIER BOROUGH
Delwood Homes Inc. to John and Cynthia Black at 328 Armory Way for $387,775. Sherron Bullens to Maxwell and Margaret Ann King at 217 W Church St. for $573,750.
LIGONIER TOWNSHIP
Michael Yanarella Jr. to Western PA Conservancy at Unknown Address for $150,000.
Paul Church Inc. to Paul Church at Unknown Address for $10,000. Linda Pershing to Timothy and Judy Reed at 103 Marietta Road for $15,000. Alice Neiderhiser to Matthew and Heather Will at Old Forbes Road for $64,900. Rudy Mihalick to Clark and Jennifer McColly at 195 Sequoia Drive for $385,000.
LOWER BURRELL
Michael Lanni to Brett and Jennifer Gleasman at 405 Glenview Drive for $185,000. Estate of James Condon to Michael and Kaylene Burek at 262 Kentucky Drive for $119,000. Thomas McDade et al. to Wells Fargo Bank NA at 549 Reimer St. for $3,155 by sheriff’s deed. Mary MacIntyre to Jeffrey and Deborah Jones at 2664 Russell Drive for $150,000.
Michael David Betts to Dollar Bank FSB at 108 Sylvan Drive for $1,543 by sheriff’s deed.
MADISON
Ronald Rich to Ronald Rich Jr. at 106 Main St. for $122,000.
MANOR
Richard Kearns to Eugene and Linda Gennaccaro at 107 Manor View Drive for $159,500.
MONESSEN
Mary Lou Murt to Timothy Rose at 46 Montraver Drive for $72,500. Joseph Heath III to Justin Towler and Ebony Alford at 501 S 14th St. for $8,000. Janet Orsinyi et al. to Eli Ford Jr. at 1811 Service Ln for $52,000.
MOUNT PLEASANT BOROUGH
CoGos Co. to Chatha & Shah LLC at 735 741 W Main St. for $10 (state deed transfer stamps indicate a value of $475,000).
MOUNT PLEASANT TOWNSHIP
Iva Kinneer to Dale Edward and Myrna Kinneer at Unknown Address for $10,000. Iva Kinneer to Jed and Kathryn Kalp at Unknown Address for $10,000.
MURRYSVILLE
Jay Kapusta to Richard and Sharon Fatur at 122 Crosswinds Ln for $172,500. Janice Rizzo to Chase and Jennifer Kontor at 3805 Killian Ct for $245,000. Bryan Check to Ameet and Snehal Upadhyaya at 6478 Lindsey Ln for $275,000. Hui Xu to First Commonwealth Bank at 6428 William Penn Highway for $130,000.
NEW KENSINGTON
Mathew Jacobs to Benjamin and Kassie Lynn Carnahan at 353 Fernledge Drive for $192,000. Estate of Annie David to Louis and Susan Andriko at 1041 Knollwood Road for $175,000. Joyce Leonard to First National Bank PA at 470 McCargo St. for $2,643 by sheriff’s deed.
NEW STANTON
Mark Montgomery to Cynthia Cunningham at 132 Edgewood Drive for $245,000.
NORTH HUNTINGDON TOWNSHIP
Joshua Andrykovitch to Cipra Holdings LLC at Unknown Address for $75,000. Jeffrey Hice to F&H Property Development LLC at Unknown Address for $250,000. Carol Giacomin to Andrew and Stacie Santimyer at 211 April Ct for $170,000. Joel Reiter to Brian and Lisa Lehr at 9991 Cobblestone Drive for $549,900. NVR Inc. to Shaun William Moberg at 1182 Giulia Drive for $441,480. Donato Pasquarelli to NVR Inc. at 1229 Giulia Drive for $90,000. Richard Martchek to Jonathan and Allison Ansell at 1941 Mickanin Road for $158,000. Paul Bertolina Jr. to Paul Bertolina Jr. and Vicky Bertolina at 2480 Northview Drive for $65,000. Andrew Yourick to Nicole Calfo at 731 Pettigrew Road for $1 (state deed transfer stamps indicate a value of $68,047). RWS Land Co. Inc. to Jaison Victor at 894 Sgt Don Kattic Way for $375,700. CMN Irwin LLC to Michael Sartori Jr. and Nikki Sartori at 12710 Veronica Ln for $69,900. CMN Irwin LLC to Matthew and Pamela Gracan at 12730 Veronica Ln for $69,900.
PENN TOWNSHIP
NVR Inc. to Matthew Mitchell at 1001 Black Sands Drive for $527,585. Estate of Donald Ralph Keller Jr. to Brandon Davis at 214 216 Locust St. for $88,000. Blackthorn Investors LLC to NVR Inc. at 1097 Wedgewood Drive for $72,189.
ROSTRAVER
B&S Developers Inc. to Juraj and Martina Stasko at 1101 Fourth St. for $400,000. Nicholas Plevel to Jeremy Musisko and Sharon Connolly at 309 311 Spring Road for $145,000. Maronda Homes Inc. to Ronald Joseph and Coleman John Spatta at 279 Stump Drive for $337,500. Judith Hamric to Douglas Byron Jr. and Sharon Byron at 758 Vernon Drive for $57,500.
SALEM TOWNSHIP
Estate of Dorothy Stockdale to Kevin and Darien Smith at 290 Abbe Place for $87,500. Totteridge Properties LLC to Ricciuti Enterprise Inc. at 1129 1131 N Ashfield Way for $70,000.
SCOTTDALE
Housing & Urban Development to KEA Customs LLC at 211 Homestead Ave. for $24,400. Douglas Graft to Jeffrey and Heather Wishart at 310-316 N Broadway St. for $50,000.
SEWICKLEY
US Bank NA to Matthew Milton at 116 Limerick Road for $50,000. Magdalena Lavelle to Bruce Weyandt and Karen Swearinger Weyandt at 205 207 Madison Ave. for $15,000.
SOUTH GREENSBURG
Harry Robbins Jr. to Tyler Robbins at 700 Coulter Ave. for $134,000.
SOUTH HUNTINGDON TOWNSHIP
Christine Schachte to William Albert Balbach III and Krystle Towson at 158 Kostella Hill Road for $13,000. Chad Cichocki to Gerald and Donna King at 175 177 Meadow Run Road for $155,000.
ST. CLAIR TOWNSHIP
Janet Jones to Donald and Tammie Heming at 5682 SR 711 for $72,200.
TRAFFORD
Michael Anthony Duddy to Justin Tunstall at 844 Eighth St. for $74,468.
UNITY TOWNSHIP
Lisa Mills to Jessica George at 40 Unity Square Drive for $187,000.
UPPER BURRELL
Jack Guyer to William and Dan Spiering at Guyer Road for $125,000.
WEST NEWTON
Adam Murdock to Corey Greenwood and Michelle Severa at 102 Cedar St. for $138,000.
YOUNGWOOD
LSF11 Master Participation Trust to HWT Properties LLC at 415 N Fourth St. for $33,000.
Real Estate Transactions provided by RealSTATs. Contact at 412-381-3880 or visit www.RealSTATs.net.
