ALLEGHENY
Michael John to Robert Rua at 950 Bagdad Road for $99,900. Brian Kemerly to Louis and Lacey Palermo at 533 Finnin Road for $200,000.
ARNOLD
Richard Ross to 1900 Capital Trust II at 1922 Kenneth Ave. for $1,293 by sheriff’s deed.
BELL
Gordon Morgan to Jeffrey and Carolyn McDonald at Unknown Address for $5,000.
BOLIVAR
Shirley LaMantia to Arthur and Michele Stiffey at Unknown Address for $7,000. Bradley Lichtenfels to Myers Miller at 635 Washington St. for $55,000.
COOK TOWNSHIP
Brian Kapp to B&G Brothers Rentals LLC at 461-463 Jefferson School Road for $115,000.
DELMONT
Kay Brinkman to Ryan Sabo and Kacy Dean at 328 Henry St. for $25,000. Mark Allan Johnston to Samantha Biesuz at 141 W Pittsburgh St. for $115,250.
DERRY BOROUGH
Brian Heiple to Hilah Panichelle at 101 103 S Chestnut St. for $55,000. James Smith Jr. to Oh So Modern Homes LLC at 128 S Chestnut St. for $93,000.
DERRY TOWNSHIP
Jack Bashioum to George Bush Jr. and Cynthia Bush at Unknown Address for $35,000. Donavan Overly to Paul and Susan Mears at 130 Brennan Ave. for $181,000. Christopher Kline to Kenneth Kramer at 2227 Dailey Ave. for $97,000. Margaret Ressler to Wells Fargo at 331 Pittsburgh St. for $2,029 by sheriff’s deed. Louis Pennesi Jr. to Dale Hiltabidle Jr. and April Hiltabidle at 5727 Route 982 for $90,000. Bernard Paul Jr. to Stephen Rellick at 149 Willow St. for $8,000.
DONEGAL TOWNSHIP
Estate of Beverly Karow to Grant Shevchik at 120 Country Club Ct for $405,000. James Nedrow Mathews to Ryan and Melanie Mathews at 4071 Route 31 for $147,000.
EAST HUNTINGDON TOWNSHIP
Chimera REO 2018-NRI LLC to Lori Federer at 407 Echard Ln for $14,500. TOWD Point Mortgage Trust 2015-4 to Vision Real Estate Holdings LLC at 1109 Mumaw St. for $1 (state deed transfer stamps indicate a value of $43,777). Timothy Harrer to Paige Bowman at 768 Route 31 for $66,000.
GREENSBURG
Eric Mueseler to Lance and Kellyann Somers at 22 Chestnut Hill Drive for $193,000. Wallace N Wallace LLC to Heather Schultheis at 403 Harrison Ave. for $36,000. Joseph Maruca to NL Land Co. LLC at 645 Mt. Pleasant Road for $157,000. Patricia Shrump to Westmoreland County Land Bank at 302 Oakland Ave. for $4,082 by sheriff’s deed. Ryan Venezie to Barry and Carissa Sutton at 631 Shearer St. for $65,720. Garret Lipecky to Christopher and Stephanie Malik at 631 Stanton St. for $39,900.
HEMPFIELD TOWNSHIP
Francis DeLallo to Anthony DiPietro at Unknown Address for $1 (state deed transfer stamps indicate a value of $27,413). Francis DeLallo to Anthony DiPietro at Unknown Address for $1 (state deed transfer stamps indicate a value of $81,545). Peter Bertin to Mark and Lynn Wagner at 114 Cheshire Drive for $235,000. Norene Spitznogle to Diane Bero at 37 Corbett Ave. for $134,500. Jason Lapay to Segavepo LLC at 8012 Elkart St. for $105,000. Mary Ann Copeman to Matthew Hull and Chelsy Shields at 8016 Elkart St. for $999,900. Erik Smith to Star Equity LLC at 903 Gazebo Drive for $103,000. Christopher Smith to Craig Stefanic at 300 Hopi Drive for $245,000. US Bank NA to Tacit Ventures LLC at 417 Juniper St. for $11,500. Michael Stewart to Robert Miner Jr. and Debra Miner at 7001 Kestrel Ln for $145,000. Gabriela Terente to Gabriel Terente at 800 Mt. Pleasant Road for $100,000. Estate of Valerie Timko to Brandon Richard and Samantha Zak at 186 Penn Manor Road for $99,900. Robert Bogert to Jared Joseph Stone and Courtney Layne Milsom at 3 Redgrave Drive for $171,600. Joan Cecchi trustee to Roam Holdings LLC at SR 66 for $125,000. Daniel Collier to Michael Stape at 111 Spanish Villa Drive for $150,000. Eileen Trout to Westmoreland County Land Bank at 215 Trouttown Road for $18,262 by sheriff’s deed.
HUNKER
Keith Allen Weightman to Thomas and Sherry Newcomer at 362 Bridge St. for $15,000.
IRWIN
Todd Lash to Joseph Riley and Ashley Kurta Riley at 1838 Highland Ave. for $186,500.
JEANNETTE
Lydia Yackovich to Clinton and Stacey Carr at 604 Birch St. for $35,000. Alan Keyser to Gerald Ricci at 416 N Third St. for $15,000.
LATROBE
ARC CBLTBPA001 LLC to SPP Citizens NLREF V LLC at 2841 Ligonier St. for $10 (state deed transfer stamps indicate a value of $729,681).
LIGONIER TOWNSHIP
Ronald Mellinger to Ricky Roberts at 372 Wilpen Road for $40,000.
LOWER BURRELL
Jeffrey Johasky to Jason Decheck and Kimberly Jablonski at Unknown Address for $5,000. Betty Mae Kajut to William and Christine Cousins at 519 Arizona Drive for $31,770. Kimberly Jablonski to Richard Erb Jr. and Erin Erb at 200 Country View Drive for $245,000. Estate of Shirley Cropcho to Stefanie Shank at 553 Grandview Drive for $175,000. ARC CBLBLPA001 LLC to SPP Citizens NLREF V LLC at 3136 Leechburg Road for $10 (state deed transfer stamps indicate a value of $873,749). Jeffrey Johasky to Jason Decheck and Kimberly Jablonski at 2777 Valleyview Drive for $343,000.
MANOR
Jesse Bergman to Damon and Lauren Donnell at 390 Brandywine Drive for $320,000. C. Gary Dinsel to Alexander Walter and Natalie Impink at 38 Observatory St. for $108,900. Lawrence DeTesta to Amanda Fuller at 66 Race St. for $49,900.
MONESSEN
Farnham & Pfile Co. Inc. to MRIP LLC at Unknown Address for $100,000. Gerald Nicholls to Joseph and Suzanne Surdyn at 1176 Graham Ave. for $35,500. Farnham & Pfile Co. Inc. to MRIP LLC at 1000 Maronda Way for $9,299,000. Farnham & Pfile Co. Inc. to MRIP LLC at 1100 Maronda Way for $6,000,000. Farnham & Pfile Co. Inc. to MRIP LLC at 120 130 Riverview Drive for $5,000,000. Farnham & Pfile Co. Inc. to MRIP LLC at 230 250 Riverview Drive for $5,000,000. First Laurel LLC to Kevin and Deborah Taylor at 15 Woodcrest Ave. for $145,000.
MT. PLEASANT BOROUGH
Ethel Thomas et al. to Richard and Patricia Mazza at 813 W Main St. for $38,000.
MT. PLEASANT TOWNSHIP
Bank New York Mellon Trust Co. to Go America LLC at 5135 Church St. for $16,160. Robert Hudec to Tracey Daugherty at 296 High St. for $82,500. Kenneth Baker to Zachary Scanlon at 314 Muzzy Drive for $109,000. Timothy Piper to James and Misty Piper at 2736 Route 130 for $100,000. Ryan Steffey to Gregory Mowry at 2687 SR 982 for $46,485 by sheriff’s deed. Joseph Walton Jr. to Joseph Walton Jr. and Jessica Yancoskie at Waltons Ln for $10 (state deed transfer stamps indicate a value of $4,719).
MURRYSVILLE
John Marschik to Maria Moranelli at Unknown Address for $38,000. Ahmed Jahangeer to Mirsamat Artikov et al. and Nozima Artikov at 3104 Antheo Ct for $285,000. Louis Arcangelo to Jennifer Aikman Simmons at 107 Georgetown Ln for $128,500. Veterans Administration to Eugene and Rose Mary Lodovico at 3720 Gleneagle Drive for $145,550. Dennis Dansak to Daniel Richard and Angie Marie Jageman at 3986 Murry Highlands Cir for $305,000. Michael Walor to James and Carol Wright at 5191 Pennsylvania St. for $160,000. Estate of Kathleen Wagner to Cathy Bednar at 5021 Whispering Pines Ln for $315,000.
NEW KENSINGTON
Citizens General Hospital to New Kensington United Presbyterian Churc at 614 Fourth Ave. for $1 (state deed transfer stamps indicate a value of $27,760). Clifford Dube to Matthew Kaminski at 447 Riverview Drive for $163,000. John Carrick to Jacob Mauthe at 315 W St. for $75,500.
NEW STANTON
William Laatu to Benjamin Johnson at 109 Florence Drive for $165,000. Daniel Smith to Harry Morgan III at 1010 Thermo Village Road for $152,000.
NORTH HUNTINGDON TOWNSHIP
Jim Crum to Marshall and Chelsey Holmes at 7624 Dominick Drive for $469,000. Kimberly Ann Simons Silvis to Randy and Karla Rubright at Ipnar Road for $70,000. John Warren to Vicky Marie Warren at 8531 Liberty Ave. for $68,000. Lisa Wolfgang to Samantha Frund and Nathan Critchlow at 12309 Lincoln Way for $189,000. 424 Investors LLC to Wright Real Estate LLC at 9776 9778 McClellan St. for $113,000. Judith Kettering to Robert Hapchuck Jr. at 601 Semple Drive for $193,000. Paul Wallace to David Andrascik at 140 Wallace Drive for $164,800.
PENN TOWNSHIP
Helen Carosella to John and Deborah Kraemer at Unknown Address for $75,000. Blackthorn Investors LLC to NVR Inc. at Unknown Address for $70,575. NVR Inc. to Sandra Mitchell at 1003 Augusta Ln for $310,000. NVR Inc. to Nicholas and Janine Colinear at 1005 Augusta Ln for $316,930. Edwin Hutchison to Heather Lynn Dixon at 1005 Old Trails Ct for $325,000. Mark Stakor to Sean and Kathleen Newport at 58 Regola Drive for $224,530. NVR Inc. to Charles and Teresa Knox at 1028 Rohan Ct for $324,370. NVR Inc. to Rebecca Botti at 1029 Rohan Ct for $330,945.
ROSTRAVER
Rhys Foster to Seth and Kimberly Vargo at 608 Jasmine Cir for $255,000. Maronda Homes Inc. to Clifford and Patricia Learnard at 2078 Lake View Drive for $239,405. Gregory Gladys to Jason Barber at 1034 Rostraver Road for $1 (state deed transfer stamps indicate a value of $120,000).
SALEM
Apolan LLC to Kevin and Gia Edwards at 8 Delmar Ct for $110,000. Pennymac Loan Services LLC to Andrew and Lisa Jacko at 306 Links Court for $147,000. Patrick Kiebler to Melinda Jo Shea Cranston at 2240 Shea Ln for $10 (state deed transfer stamps indicate a value of $17,003).
SCOTTDALE
George Santmyer to Jeremy Shawley and Kelly Bui at 100 Franklin Ave. for $100,000. Robert Ferguson Jr. to Matthew Goodrich and Samantha Truxel at 111 Spring St. for $59,000.
SOUTH GREENSBURG
Joel Adams to Andrew and Bobbie Zerecheck at 309 Oak Ave. for $30,000. Barbara Pyle to Mary Whitehead at 55 Overview Drive for $205,000.
SOUTH HUNTINGDON TOWNSHIP
Carl Bozek to Gary and Darlene Jurcevich at Unknown Address for $70,000. Deutsche Bank National Trust Co. to Duane and Bonny Stahl at 507 Waltz Mill Road for $48,000.
TRAFFORD
Camelback IX LLC to Chestnut Equity Partners LLC at 855 Eighth St. for $3,000.
UNITY TOWNSHIP
James Kulha Jr. to Brett Myslewski at 311 Dolomite Ct for $116,000. Francis DeLallo to Anthony DiPietro at 223 Lewis Road for $1 (state deed transfer stamps indicate a value of $141,507). Barbara Roberts to Kayla Keefe at 1215 Scenic Drive for $142,000.
VANDERGRIFT
Vince Pirhalla to Jonathan Archibald at 213 Holmes St. for $54,900. Charles Kingirski to Westmoreland County Land Bank at 923 Howell St. for $3,982 by sheriff’s deed. John Mahoy to Dillon Crytzer and Renae Graham at 405 Longfellow St. for $75,000. Eugene Waros to Joseph George at 424 Longfellow St. for $26,000.
WASHINGTON
Thomas Stern to Tangenay Spinks at Unknown Address for $1 (state deed transfer stamps indicate a value of $3,470). Jeffrey Shiflet to Quicken at 419 Hoover Drive for $1,575 by sheriff’s deed. Laird Parke to Samantha Malik and Catherine Makatura at 1002 Raintree Drive for $244,500.
WEST NEWTON
Estate of Charles Greene to Paul Pritchard at 219 Collinsburg Road for $7,000. ———
Real Estate Transactions provided by RealSTATs. Contact at 412-381-3880 or visit www.RealSTATs.net.
