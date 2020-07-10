ALLEGHENY TOWNSHIP
Herbert Covey III to Citizens at 1246 White Cloud Road for $2,653 by sheriff’s deed. James Rode to Scott and April Hodges at 445 Willowbrook Road for $360,000.
ARNOLD
David Fleck to Woodmont Trust 1602 at 1602 Woodmont Ave. for $12,000.
AVONMORE
Manas Troyer to Placito David Franzi at 530 Westmoreland ave for $200,000.
BELL TOWNSHIP
Eileen Di Nardo to Matthew Dunleavy at Orr Road for $1,094 (state deed transfer stamps indicate a value of $3,470) by sheriff’s deed. Matthew Dunleavy to Kiski Current LLC at 4101 Route 819 for $35,000. William Lyle Coleman III to Alec Reed at 3822 SR 819 for $250,000.
DELMONT
Estate of Lee Dickson to Robert Spence at 535 Athena Drive for $118,700.
DERRY BOROUGH
Amber Simms to Charles Quidetto and Donnie Gongaware at Unknown Address for $40,000.
DERRY TOWNSHIP
Louis Rinaldi et al. to Dansers Auto Repair LLC at Horsemans Road for $45,000. Janie Cohen to Reverse Mortgage Funding LLC at 525 Superior Road for $1,484 by sheriff’s deed. Mary McN Badaracco to Lydell Nolt at 139 141 Truman Road for $147,500.
DONEGAL TOWNSHIP
Thomas Martin et al. to Thomas Hales at 4394 Route 31 for $159,000.
EAST HUNTINGDON
Ruffsdale Gun Club to Mark Rose Jr. at 1205 New Stanton Ruffsdale Road for $170,000.
GREENSBURG
Greensburg City to City Cribs 2 LLC at Unknown Address for $1,200. Kimberly Himler to Allen and Jennifer Ritz at 334 Concord Ave. for $10,000. John Rule to Reverse Mortgage Solutions Inc. at 727 Ludwick St. for $2,069 by sheriff’s deed. Gary Palmer et al. to Rebecca Ann Brisbane at 73 Meadowbrook Ave. for $30,000.
HEMPFIELD TOWNSHIP
Gerald Irwin to Winbar Legacy LLC at Unknown Address for $1 (state deed transfer stamps indicate a value of $13,047). Seth Pevarnik to Cameron Lee Repasky and Anna Leigh Pevarnik at 516 Amberson Place for $370,000. Hallie Edwards to Brad and Morgan Comport at 917 Castlegate Cir for $260,000. Estate of Laura Rain to Bruce and Linda Crescini at 33 Corbett Ave. for $132,000. James Libertini to Jerry and Carin Cummings at 181 Craig Drive for $200,000. Leslie Graft to Carissa Luther at 12 Franconia Drive for $238,500. BE Vision Homes LLC to Justin and Heather Matson at 182 Hunting Ridge Drive for $45,000. Quicken Loans to Vision Real Estate Holdings LLC at 540 Oakford Park Drive for $38,000. Estate of Pauline Ryan to Ryan Gross at 4097 Stratford Drive for $175,000. IRWIN
Estate of William Timek to Bruce and Linda Crescini at 716 Hemlock St. for $150,000. JEANNETTE
Michael Nye to Joseph Ceccato II and Brianna Constantine at 1705 Harrison Ave. for $121,900. LATROBE
Housing & Urban Development to James Nelson at 2001 Raymond Ave. for $90,090. LIGONIER TOWNSHIP
Richard Panichelli to Patrick Repko at 21 Driving St. for $30,000. John Stewart to Jacob and Nicole Wible at 254 Wicklow Ln for $415,000. LOWER BURRELL
Estate of Richard Wally to Greg Godleski at 2933 Edgecliff Road for $25,000. Housing & Urban Development to Jamie Smittle at 209 Kentucky Drive for $66,000. Rosemary Guerrini to Danielle Maloney at 432 Wedgewood Drive for $205,000.
LOYALHANNA Dorothy Sottoriva to Robert and Diana Tagliati at 430 Stewart St. for $10,000.
MANOR Estate of Barbara McPoland to Mark Charles Haywood and Joseph John Ulisse at 385 Brandywine Drive for $355,000. William Musto to Victor Cuda Jr. at 221 Manor View Drive for $167,000. MONESSEN
James Carter to Jason Brock and Melissa Jones at 424 First St. for $13,500. Rick Ford to Mark and Deborah Bailey at 48 Center Drive for $126,300. Duwane Koschalk to Andrew Campbell and Margaret Thomas at 25 Knox Ave. for $5,000. Tina Marie Rubin to Club Serenity Inc. at 17 McKee Ave. for $12,000. Melody Carmello to Gary Dabill at 1224 Rostraver St. for $6,000. Monessen City Redev Auth to Full Potential Project at 277 279 Schoonmaker Ave. for $2,500. MT. PLEASANT BOROUGH
Anthony Pernelli to Hudspath Homes LLC at 109 N Diamond St. for $55,000. Timothy Kaper to Matthew Dunleavy at 406 Spruce St. for $8,525 (state deed transfer stamps indicate a value of $96,188) by sheriff’s deed. MT. PLEASANT TOWNSHIP
Clifford James Cunningham to PNC Bank at 208 High St. for $3,078 by sheriff’s deed. Estate of Delta Koontz to Randy and Susan Overly at Highlands View Ct for $1 (state deed transfer stamps indicate a value of $3,470). Estate of Delta Koontz to Randy and Susan Overly at 145 Highlands View Ct for $190,000. Terry Cyktor to Adam Baker at 521 Rockoak Ln for $60,000. MURRYSVILLE
Timothy Turner to Kyle Nolan at 2356 Adams Ct for $295,000. Hon Ip to Steven and Robbi Gresock at 3200 Cambridge Ct for $290,000. Michael Lee Acuff to Michael and Dena Lombardozzi at 3513 Chapel Hill Ct for $375,000. Joshua Baker to James Fagan III and Brittany Fagan at 3176 Day Ct for $200,000. Housing & Urban Development to James Basilone at 4501 Ludwig Road for $200,000. James Creenan to Kevin and Leigh Ann Cobb at 1052 Manor Vue Ct for $339,000. Carson Leikam to Matthew and Marci Miller at 6818 Patino Ct for $295,000. NEW ALEXANDRIA
Dennis Povanda to Jeffrey and Thelma Cline at 100 Saltsburg Road for $19,000. NEW KENSINGTON
David Gearing to Christopher Lewis and Tina Barker at 251 McCargo St. for $1 (state deed transfer stamps indicate a value of $59,060). NEW STANTON
John Matthew Hathaway to Daniel and Tanya Polinsky at 102 Woodmere Drive for $149,000. NORTH HUNTINGDON TOWNSHIP
Donna Ann Spahr to Frank Haelle at 12359 Herold Drive for $58,000. PENN TOWNSHIP
Housing & Urban Development to Josh Chiado at 169 Ashbaugh Road for $23,500. NVR Inc. to Seho Yi and Mi Oh at 3001 Augusta Ln for $322,710. Blackthorn Investors LLC to NVR Inc. at 1009 Black Sands Drive for $72,189. William Antolic to Bernard and Lauren Hobi at 1042 Calmar Drive for $410,000. Norma Bennett to Kane and Lauren Stein at 1190 Dry Dam Road for $90,000. Reed Commerce LLC to Pamela and Kevin Thornton at 1007 Franklin St. for $179,250. Victor Cuda Jr. to William and Kalli Musto at 140 Harvest Drive for $342,000. Michael Rasky to Christopher Rasky at 50 Regola Drive for $265,500. Gerald Irwin et al. to Winbar Legacy LLC at 2072 Ridge Road for $1 (state deed transfer stamps indicate a value of $293,423). Suncrest Homes Inc. to Jennifer Carreau at 106 Royal Oaks Ct for $505,900. VA to Mark Nabuda at 4011 Route 130 for $130,000. RWS Development RC LTD to Jorden and Brittany Puskar at 1004 Skyline Drive for $100,000. Southpaw Property LLC to Luke Hall and Shawn Michael Conner at 105 Willow Way for $35,000. ROSTRAVER TOWNSHIP
Andrea L.P. to Joel Whiteko at 103 Morningstar Drive for $30,000. RWS Land Co. Inc. to Donald and Patricia Evans at 172 Municipal Drive for $481,951. Gregory Moniuszko to Thomas Drexler and Nancy Ermon at 121 Snyder Ln for $373,000. Eric Stein to Bayview Loan Servicing LLC at 316 Wild Wind Drive for $1,530 by sheriff’s deed. SALEM TOWNSHIP
Nicholas Persico to Nicholas Persico at 755 Athena Drive for $1 (state deed transfer stamps indicate a value of $108,715). Frank Pendlyshok to Matthew Dunleavy at 208 Mayo St. for $648 (state deed transfer stamps indicate a value of $3,470) by sheriff’s deed. Ricciuti Enterprises Inc. to Richard West III and Donna West at 1110 1112 N Ashfield Way for $324,300.
SCOTTDALE Benjamin Poorbaugh to Shelby Poorbaugh at 406 Delaware Ave. for $115,000. Brandon Buys Houses LLC to Jill Loop at 806 Market St. for $163,700. Janis Pajak to Kevin and Deidre Brewer at 16 Pearl St. for $146,500. Michelle Helkowski to Christina Mary Webber at 601 S Grant St. for $95,000. SEWARD
RFH Development LLC to Rebecca Stutzman at 6943 Route 711 for $2,630. SEWICKLEY TOWNSHIP
Waterpoint L.P. to Scotti Anne Gunn at 843 Greensburg Pike for $75,000. SOUTH GREENSBURG
Christopher Michael Duffy to Ryan Updike and Hanna Zgurich at 2009 Keystone Ave. for $134,000. Carmen Nicastro to Donald and Linda Born at 32307 Oak Ave. for $14,000. Sandra Kay Hood to Tyler Jay Hood and Rosamaria Munoz at 1223 Spruce St. for $143,000. SOUTH HUNTINGDON TOWNSHIP
2019 Castle LLC to Jesse Fello and Lashira Chew at 186 Dutch Hollow Road for $5,308. Patrick Sweeney Jr. to John Sweeney Jr. at 441 Greensburg Pike for $10,000. Calvin Harvey Jr. to Donald and Betty Ann Grinarml at 108 110 Parker Road for $15,000. Teresa Liszewski to Donald Fix at 1033 SR 981 for $300,000. SOUTHWEST GREENSBURG
Georgia Kilpatrick to So Good Investments LLC at 621 Mace St. for $75,000. TRAFFORD
Stacey Worrall to Federal National Mortgage Assn. at 740 Seventh St. for $1,257 by sheriff’s deed. UNITY TOWNSHIP
Charles Allias IV to Jeffrey Michael Cumming at 3030 Ben Venue Drive for $225,000. Richard West III to Courtney Watson at 3241 Ridgeway Road for $248,000. Dennis Ackerman to Kenneth Paredes and Hannah Ellenberger at 907 Solomon Temple Road for $135,703. Dryridge Volunteer Fire Department to Reeds Auction Co. at 104 White School Road for $120,000. WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP
Estate of June Seabury to Reliance First Capital at 1618 Quarry Ln for $3,529 by sheriff’s deed.
YOUNGWOOD John Durco Jr. to Wildlife Works Inc. at Unknown Address for $21,770.
Real Estate Transactions provided by Contact at 412-381-3880 or visit www.RealSTATs.net.
