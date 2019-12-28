ALLEGHENY
Anne Kamrin to John and Ann Starr at Shaner Road for $84,387.
ARNOLD
Terri Lou Staley to Timothy Andrew Klanica at 2004 Kenneth Ave. for $45,500.
BOLIVAR
Rodney Cummins to John Kovac III at 556 Market St. for $2,000 (state deed transfer stamps indicate a value of $41,362) by sheriff’s deed. Lawrence Shirey to Finleyville Homes LLC at 406 Shaffer St. for $3,985 (state deed transfer stamps indicate a value of $53,507) by sheriff’s deed.
DELMONT
Daniel Brinker to Clay and Julie Zahrobsky at Crest Drive for $1,198 (state deed transfer stamps indicate a value of $10,410) by sheriff’s deed.
DERRY BOROUGH
Marjorie Louise Ziegler to Benjamin Martin at 508 E First Ave. for $93,000.
DERRY TOWNSHIP
Ray White to Mark and Kathleen Gray at 713 Rod and Gun Road for $79,000. Estate of Chris Maus to Michael Reffo III at 405 S Summit St. for $16,055. James Thomas Jr. to William Kenly at 557 Sunview Circle for $162,900.
DONEGAL TOWNSHIP
Estate of Mildred Miller to Eliott Pasquarette at 122 Jones Mills Stahlstown Road for $185,000.
EAST HUNTINGDON TWP.
Gregory Chain to James Love at 1107 Liberty St. for $52,500. Estate of Catherine Zerilla to Donald and Rachel Ann Davis at 1925 SR 981 for $25,000.
EXPORT
Marcia Rostek to Dennis Yanko at 2900 Cleveland St. for $7,700 (state deed transfer stamps indicate a value of $70,302) by sheriff’s deed.
FAIRFIELD TOWNSHIP
Anthony Diana to David and Donna West at 123 Maple St. for $2,528 (state deed transfer stamps indicate a value of $36,990) by sheriff’s deed. Jody Shirey to Finleyville Homes LLC at 587 Midget Camp Road for $6,600 (state deed transfer stamps indicate a value of $44,832) by sheriff’s deed. Nancy Brown to Arthur and Lisa Hoffmann at 1324-1326 Route 271 for $695,000.
GREENSBURG
George Koynok Jr. to Jana Merriman at 68 Glenview Ave. for $123,000. Christine Lillian Shank to Deborah Jean Bowman at 518 Kenmore Ave. for $90,000. Roy Bauer Jr. to Brandon and Ann Yeager at 135 N Hamilton Ave. for $18,000. Housing & Urban Development to Sergey Khachaturyan at 1035 Orchard Ave. for $60,503. Mario Vitale to Adrienne Marie Jurcevich at 414 S Urania Ave. for $99,500. Richard Etling to Brenda Lee and Brittany Heckman at 240 S Washington Ave. for $70,000. Robert Wayne Rairigh to Robert Mohler at 23 Sycamore St. for $5,090 (state deed transfer stamps indicate a value of $54,132) by sheriff’s deed. David Wills to Edward and Lisa Nickl at 127 Underwood Ave. for $400,000.
HEMPFIELD TOWNSHIP
Robert Joseph Turner to Zechariah and Olivia Kruger at 250 Beaver Road for $208,000. Charles Nuss to Joshua Witt at 92 E Hillis St. for $91,500. Housing & Urban Development to Damon Gongaware at 137 Hamilton St. for $103,515. Shirley Cararini to Richard and Marian Farina at 18 Holly Drive for $182,000. Homer Klein et al. to Alan and Karen Wells at Strasser Road for $36,500. Alex John Cantini to Richard Zowacki II at 427 Wendel Road for $82,500.
HUNKER
John Guldas to Lesley and Tina May at 411 Weltz Ave. for $73,217 by sheriff’s deed.
HYDE PARK
David Pisone et al. to Hill Farm Properties LLC at 340 Chestnut St. for $46,500. Theresa Marie Pugno to Martin and Lynn Yancosky at 712 Main St. for $40,000.
IRWIN
Mark Kahl to Hayley Little at 1917 Victoria Ln for $380,000.
JEANNETTE
Estate of Donna Drylie to Brandon and Stephanie Wilcox at 1106 Arlington Ave. for $94,500.
JMB Home Property & Development Inc. to Parel Ventures LLC at 124 S 11th St. for $4,647 (state deed transfer stamps indicate a value of $68,984) by sheriff’s deed.
Robert Brown to Cody and Melissa Gridler at 812 Shrader Ln for $4,545 (state deed transfer stamps indicate a value of $64,889) by sheriff’s deed. Robert Brown to Cody and Melissa Gridler at Shrader St. for $700 (state deed transfer stamps indicate a value of $3,609) by sheriff’s deed. Estate of Florence Tagge to James Rodgers at 408 Vine St. for $115,000.
LATROBE
Frank Klim to Milo Berrios at 116 Fifth Ave. for $94,000. Cameron Stumme to Gregory Scott Susa and Cathi Lynn Gerhard at 807 Chestnut St. for $182,500. Nationstar Mortgage LLC to TCE Properties LLC at 40 E Fourth Ave. for $49,888. Jane Gray to Scott Malnofski at 313 James St. for $40,000. Charles Titel Jr. to Carmen and Mollie Sylvania at 136 Laurel Ln for $82,000. Estate of Beatrice Ryan to Jerry Reed and Pamela Gay Everhart at 303 W Tacoma Ave. for $180,500.
LIGONIER TOWNSHIP
Gary Hay to Thomas and Sally Bahler at 104 Charleston Drive for $175,000. Cheryl Sierocki to Preston Yates at 119 Friendship Ln for $150,000. Lucas Boyd to Mark Czekaj at 673 Kissell Springs Road for $275,000. Lori Stein to Marion Sukanovich at 206 Oakview Drive for $250,000.
LOWER BURRELL
Bernard Guss to Thomas and Darlene Grzybek at 2850 Edgecliff Road for $130,000. Matthew Miller to Geno Anthony and Judith Campana at 200 Hilltop Drive for $187,500. Ziccarelli Enterprises Inc. to Gary and Jacqueline Chickerella at 903 Valentina Ln for $225,000. Estate of Mildred Switzer to Lorraine Wasielak at 3025 Wallace St. for $100,000.
MONESSEN
Jeffrey Bowers to 1st Choice Home Improvements LLC at Unknown Address for $11,379 (state deed transfer stamps indicate a value of $70,233) by sheriff’s deed. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB to Curtis Moore and Margie Lynne Ray at 326 Helen Ave. for $64,900. Edward Hardesty to Richard O’Connell Cheltenham Trust at 1309 Leeds Ave. for $38,400. Juanita Smith to Power Playaz Investment Group at 973 Leeds Ave. for $6,578 (state deed transfer stamps indicate a value of $86,264) by sheriff’s deed. Arnolds Sales & Rentals LLC to Wealth Capital Group LLC at 1132 McMahon Ave. for $4,268 (state deed transfer stamps indicate a value of $48,927) by sheriff’s deed. Patricia Rozycki to Anthony Scott Adams at 31 Pennsylvania Blvd. for $61,000. Donald King Jr. to Wealth Capital Group LLC at 643 S 14th St. for $5,820 (state deed transfer stamps indicate a value of $68,984) by sheriff’s deed. Brian Hayden to Wealth Capital Group LLC at 1620 Walnut Ave. for $4,571 (state deed transfer stamps indicate a value of $44,208) by sheriff’s deed.
MOUNT PLEASANT BOROUGH
Ralph Cavanaugh III to Robert and Flora Futcher at 637 N Geary St. for $142,000.
MOUNT PLEASANT TOWNSHIP
Shirley Kline to Ronald and Sandra Zimmerman at 80 Laurelwood Ln for $300,000.
MURRYSVILLE
Ronald Miller to Michael Savko at 5089 Ashbaugh Road for $300,000. Sharon Vrcek to Ben Nguyen and Tinh Tran at 3196 Chalmers Ave. for $163,000. Robin Berriker to Jason Edsall at 3146 Chestnut St. for $205,000. Christopher Fonzi to Andrew and Angela Meyer at 4129 Dundee Drive for $281,000. Donald Shafer to James Daugherty III and Melissa Daugherty at 4136 Dundee Drive for $270,000. Charles Picone to Michael Lamb at 3242 Hawthorne Court for $350,000. Barbara Chapman to Jermaine Carswell and Casey Magorian at 4855 Logan Ferry Road for $280,000. Leslie Pribanic to William Highsmith at 388 Nature Trail Ln for $181,853 (state deed transfer stamps indicate a value of $181,854). Gayle Lindenberg to Moya and Carolyn Carrier at 5450 Saltsburg Road for $242,000. Joseph Grajewski to W Craig Case Jr. and Diane Case at 4414 Staymates Court for $658,812. John Sundin Jr. to Robert and Sarah Rummel at 1003 Summer Ridge Court for $505,160.
NEW KENSINGTON
New Kensington Arnold School District to Salvation Army at 255 Third St. for $850,000. Estate of Regis Veltri to Zachary Ryan Fitzsimmons at 617 Crestline Drive for $106,000. Bonnie Fennell to James Melfi and David Hill at 609 Freeport Road for $120,500. Guy Grazioso to Richard and Patty Ann Troiano at 2357 Meadow Road for $280,000. Amanda Wolfe to Tariq Wright at 272 Ridge Ave. for $9,679 (state deed transfer stamps indicate a value of $97,438) by sheriff’s deed. Rebecca Arnold to Shalesha Wright at 1337 Taylor Ave. for $4,442 (state deed transfer stamps indicate a value of $59,337) by sheriff’s deed.
NORTH BELLE VERNON
Chelsea Harmon to Seneca Leandro View LLC at 383 Fell St. for $12,712 (state deed transfer stamps indicate a value of $101,949) by sheriff’s deed. John Jeffrey Bandalo to John Gilmore at 626 Graham St. for $4,998 (state deed transfer stamps indicate a value of $58,712) by sheriff’s deed.
NORTH HUNTINGDON TWP.
Estate of Nelson Stanley Hitchens to Charles Edward Jennings II at 2321 Birch Drive for $156,400. Larry Forsythe to JP Land Holdings LLC at 1490-1492 Clay Pike Road for $400,000. Ralph DiVecchio to D&T Developments LLC at 1760 Craig Drive for $92,000.
Donato Pasquarelli to NVR Inc. at 7905 Dominick Drive for $90,000.
Cheryl Javorski to James Lint at 419 Fairwood Drive for $168,000. Justine Hindle to Lauren Krotz at 1059 Fieldstone Drive for $200,000. Estate of Lawrence Fleming to David Iris at 2020 Guffey Road for $95,000. Matthew Carlton to Jennifer Jakubcak at 11381 James St. for $130,000. Frances Kulikowski to Colin Axelson and Jennifer Straw at 11774 Kensington Pl for $405,000. Gerald Balega to Robert Caruso et al. and Kelly Caruso at 4318 Pine Hollow Road for $180,000. Lorraine Pollock to Sean Sklenar and Angie Kurutz at 260 Porter Drive for $200,000. Dorothy Castine to Katelyn Donnelly at 1168 Richard Drive for $113,000. Estate of William Timothy Allison to Jarrett Kastronis at 13420 Ridge Road for $115,000. Scozio Family L.P. to Agate Enterprises LLC at 619-625 Robbins Station Road for $600,000. Christopher Reed to Christine Louise Ambrose at 14416 Roberta Drive for $189,000.
OKLAHOMA
Richard Aikins to Renee Choltco at 192 Thorn St. for $160,000.
PENN TOWNSHIP
Braun Holdings & Management Group USA LL to Richard and Kathy Walker at 192 Ciocco Court for $298,900. Mariann Galagaza Grills to Seth Grills and Bonny Seighman at 212 Deborah Ln for $265,000. Paul Spisak to Natalie McAllister at 4 Dover Road for $211,000. Estate of Doris Yeckel to Joshua Lyons at 2052 Main St. for $63,200. Joseph Veychek to Trey and Amanda Wallace at 1083 Redoak Drive for $300,000. NVR Inc. to Donald and Gayle Shafer at 1020 Rohan Court for $326,265. NVR Inc. to Dennis and Valaria Surmacz at 1024 Rohan Court for $334,820. Suncrest Homes Inc. to Vaughn and Deborah Dawson at 227 Saunders Station Road for $598,000. Anthony Ionadi to Mark Merlino at 6 Saxony Drive for $179,000. RWS Development RC LTD to James Durhan at 1007 Skyline Drive for $95,000. Suncrest Homes Inc. to Mary Dominick at 112 Sterling Oaks Drive for $533,081. Randy Allwine Jr. to Jonathan Lukart et al. and John Tamewitz at 1 Sunbirch Drive for $185,000. Blackthorn Investors LLC to NVR Inc. at 1032 Wedgewood Drive for $70,575.
ROSTRAVER
Estate of Eula Tintori to Jocelyn Niro and Christopher Nelson at 350 Forest Drive for $154,000. Eric Lamarre et al. to Ralph and Cynthia Sprague at 263 Markle Road for $250,000. Edward King to Jeffrey and Jennifer Erdely at 482 Parkview Road for $630,000.
SALEM
David Tomer to Dre and Carol Bolen at 445 Crest Drive for $155,000. Thomas Dohey to David and Kathy Wolf at 227 Keaggy Ave. for $82,500. George Dick to Matthew and Kara Anderson at 200 Sulphur Road for $217,000.
SCOTTDALE
Eugene Chain to Michael Shane Remington at 13 Second Ave. for $4,277 (state deed transfer stamps indicate a value of $57,741) by sheriff’s deed. REST Investment Group Inc. to Jerry and Julie Lewis at 612 Garfield Ave. for $595 (state deed transfer stamps indicate a value of $3,470) by sheriff’s deed. Vision Real Estate Holdings LLC to Erik and Autumn Slobe at 410-412 Parker Ave. for $102,000. Mary Lou Hacker to Duane Lint and Melissa Myers at 29 Third Ave. for $8,500.
SOUTH GREENSBURG
Maronda Homes Inc. to SegavePO LLC at 103 Holly Hill Drive for $184,900.
SOUTHWEST GREENSBURG
Timothy Creamer et al. to Taylor William Brown at 508 Foster St. for $126,200. Kielar LLC to Thomas and Carol McLaughlin at 444 Sidney St. for $6,478 (state deed transfer stamps indicate a value of $16,864) by sheriff’s deed.
ST. CLAIR TOWNSHIP
Estate of Charles Heming to Ronald and Elanea Puzak at 5802 5804 Route 711 for $198,000.
TRAFFORD
Anthony Paul Berarducci to Miles David Edmiston and Becca Ann Brusca at 279 E Edgewood Ave. for $165,000. Lucille Bugajski to Charles Thomas Bugajski at Ridge Ave. for $1,735. Jason Williams to Frank Joseph Ambroselli at 118 Seventh St. Ext. for $107,000.
UNITY TOWNSHIP
Bests Dwellings LLC to Jessica Skovira at 1907 Bethel Church Road for $195,000. 5095 Center LLC to RDCSL L.P. at 5095 Center Drive for $327,000. Estate of Susan Veronica to Jonathion and Brenda Kuhns at 215 Leachman Road for $3,000. John Glover to Brandon Ryan and Haley Morgan Noonan at 1031 Mountain View Drive for $231,000. Robert Firment to Wesley Bronson et al. and Nancy Knupp at 193 Possum Hollow Road for $300,000. Gloria Luttner to John Wojtseck III and Kristina Johnson at 215 Possum Hollow Road for $199,900.
UPPER BURRELL
Philip Simak Jr. to Amanda Dlugopolski at 7035 Guyer Road for $168,000.
VANDERGRIFT
Federal National Mortgage Assn. to Robert Seyler at 134 Franklin Ave. for $25,000. Delano Property Management LLC to Linda Schecht at 343 Longfellow St. for $5,750 (state deed transfer stamps indicate a value of $31,022) by sheriff’s deed. Robert Fusillo Jr. et al. to Ramseys Place LLC at 300-302 Sycamore St. for $17,500.
WASHINGTON
Paul Kirschbaum to Jared Corey and Raquel Ross at 1601 Beighley Road for $270,000. Susan Saul to Edward Krokosky at 156 N Washington Road for $75,000. Daniel Graper to Robert Piovesan at 165 Shady Ln for $215,000.
WEST NEWTON
Housing & Urban Development to Nicole Shedlock at Unknown Address for $22,000. Raymond Sutton to Thomas and Martha Jane Budd at 1007 Vine St. for $125,000.
YOUNGSTOWN
Antonio Distefano to Brandon and Hannah Ross at 238 Main St. for $129,900. Susanne Roach to Donald and Brenda Knupp at 5 W Mill St. for $27,000.
