ADAMSBURG
Scott Statler et al. to Chad and Dianne Good at Lincoln Highway for $150,000.
COOK TOWNSHIP
Gerald Geary to Jeremy and Colby Pettis at 127 Hoffer Plan Road for $160,000. Denise Emary to Richard Nagle at 1942 SR 711 for $295,000. A&J Hauling LLC to Timothy Neiderhiser at 49 Stom Road for $140,000.
DERRY BOROUGH
Maureen Wilson to John Geary Jr. and Jane Geary at 200 Shade St. for $74,000. Norman Volpe to Jeremy Jacob and Sara Jean Cowan at 306 W Sixth Ave. for $96,000.
DERRY TOWNSHIP
Joel Mattson Samuel to Jacqueline Somers at 120 Deer Path Road for $105,000. Alina Wolff to Reed Commerce LLC at 126 Dispatch Ln for $100,801 (state deed transfer stamps indicate a value of $174,818) by sheriff’s deed. Estate of Irene Noss to William and Becky McGann at Lincoln St. for $32,760. Federal National Mortgage Assn. to Jason Lapay and Jennifer Ricciardelli at 866 Pizza Barn Road for $31,500. Odette Paskovitch to Jennifer Deihl at 1112 Route 217 for $138,000. Arthur Gerald Rosborough to Keith and Scott Patrick at 8479 Route 22 for $18,000. Mark Gera to Westmoreland County at 5092 Route 982 for $250,000. Michael Kwaczala to Sarah Stillman at 4935 SR 982 for $123,000. Edward Guerrier to Jonathan and Elora Kwaczala at 327 Shady Hollow Road for $145,000. Andrew Pavlik to Brian and Mary Rose Castellani at Tall Timber Ln for $4,500 (state deed transfer stamps indicate a value of $6,767). Wendy Shaffer et al. to Mary Ruth Hodder et al. and Robert Hodder Jr. at 1512 Timothy Drive for $180,000. Michael McAuley to Joshua Landis at 614 Torrance Road for $79,000.
DONEGAL TOWNSHIP
Douglas Schneider to James and Kathleen Graham at 139 Fire Tower Road for $20,000. Robert King to HKJRF LLC at 3636 3640 Route 31 for $1 (state deed transfer stamps indicate a value of $400,000). PTV 1031 LLC to Warren Harbor Apartments LLC at 1567 Route 711 for $1,422,552.
EAST HUNTINGDON TOWNSHIP
MMBS Associates L.P. to Hemingway Joan LLC at 1683 Mt. Pleasant Road for $1,145,495.
FAIRFIELD TOWNSHIP
Laurel Highlands Council Inc. to Mt. Lindenwood LLC at 115 145 Twin Echo Drive for $850,000.
GREENSBURG
Vision Real Estate Holdings LLC to Benjamin Schutrum and Bria Cashdollar at 505 Arch Ave. for $138,500. Julie Piller to Kyle and Morgan Prutz at 605 Brushton Ave. for $159,000. Estate of William Gettemy to Heather Schultheis at 308 Eicher Ave. for $25,500. Roger Murphy to Blue Mountain Homes LMG Inc. at S Urania Ave. for $4,000.
HEMPFIELD TOWNSHIP
Amy Lenzi to Jonathan and Molly Reese at 213 Braveheart Drive for $346,000. Mary Ellen Tiberio to Philip Keilbach at 103 Bryan Drive for $135,750. Scott Ludwick to Tracy Porch at 529 Cambridge Drive for $145,700. Tanya Lafferty to Regina Barnhart at 108 Colonial Drive for $130,000. Janet Simmons to Linda Wires at Donavin Drive for $117,000. Donna Trangle to Roland and Lisa Smith at 246 Eden Drive for $130,000. Jeffrey Straight to Colin and Emily Disaverio at 74 Fosterville Road for $157,000. Estate of Patricia McDonald to Susan Albert at 520 Hemlock St. for $119,900. Zachary Cutrell to David and Deidra Keremes at 288 Lancewood Place for $375,000. David Baker et al. to US Bank Trust NA at 629 Lynn St. for $2,011 (state deed transfer stamps indicate a value of $80,851) by sheriff’s deed. Value Investment Partners LLC to Kaitlin and Paul Hoover at 294 Millersdale Road for $225,200. George Campbell Jr. to Quicken Loans at 540 Oakford Park Road for $1,328 by sheriff’s deed. Eric Anderson to Dustin Maxson at 117 Primrose Ln for $139,900. Guenther Nitsch to Jason and Heather Seiple at 227 Ridgefield Drive for $139,900. Estate of Thelma Rose Lefevre to Ariel and Mary Acebo at 108 Rockwell Drive for $143,300. C. Edward Wible to Brian Fetsco at 500 Rugh St. for $400,000. Timothy Malesiewski to Matthew Bernard at 57 Timber Trail Drive for $272,500. Mark Stape to Richard Young III at 103 Van Ave. for $65,000. Madria Hepner to SegaVepo LLC at 458 Willow Ave. for $130,000. Salvatore Cerra to Jonathan and Nicholle Fenton at 448 Willow Crossing Road for $123,400.
IRWIN
PM Francise Holdings LLC to Peter Alan Sano at 9374 9376 Route 30 for $1,600,000.
Judi Kratofil to David and Kathryn Kirsch at 648 Wyandotte St. for $48,000.
JEANNETTE
PNC Bank NA to William Jeffrey Parke and Erica Miller at Eighth St. for $956 (state deed transfer stamps indicate a value of $6,940) by sheriff’s deed. Nancy Simpson to Laurel Ridges LLC at 321 Agnew Road for $2,042 (state deed transfer stamps indicate a value of $72,384) by sheriff’s deed. US Bank NA to Robert Lynn III and Melissa Lynn at 1201 Frank Ave. for $13,000. Kelly Oates to Anna Marie Vines at 424 Guy St. for $55,000. Federal National Mortgage Assn. to Visang Ventures LLC at 607 Highland Ave. for $31,000. Estate of Julia Schmidt to Jacqueline Naser at 428 Sloan Ave. for $82,000.
LATROBE
PNC Bank to Laura Quinn Piper at 10 13 Cedar St. for $63,000. Central Penn Capital Management LLC to Amber Smolleck at 43 Howard St. for $129,900. Jacquelyn Beth Davis to Joshua Darazio at 408 Weldon St. for $139,000.
LIGONIER
Emille McQuillan to Ruthann Valentine at 301 Franklin St. for $84,600. Sosimo Banales Jr. to Ian and Sara Paterson at 404 Summit Ave. for $319,900.
LOWER BURRELL
Louis Lorenz Jr. to Geoffrey and Nicole Atkinson at 553 Arizona Drive for $151,000. Timothy Hahn to Chad Kenneth and Laura Ellen Fularz at 3239 Dorothy St. for $225,000. Diana Emmerling to Kyle and Katelyn Johnson at 70 Indian Fields Trail for $370,000. James Lossel Jr. to Thomas Timura at 211 Oakridge Drive for $315,000. Tara Henry to Courtney Eshbaugh at 3105 Oregon Drive for $112,000. Kay Tudor to Michelle and Lucie Hughes at 2116 Spooky Hollow Road for $60,000. Damyanti Luthra to Tommyhawk LLC at Wildlife Lodge Road for $162,000.
LOYALHANNA TOWNSHIP
James Mickinak to Becky Herre at Beaver Road for $1,250.
MADISON
Wayne Roebuck to Chad Smith and Katelyn McDonough at 132 Rim Rock Ln for $220,000.
MONESSEN
Federal National Mortgage Assn. to Rivarose Poseano at 1197 Graham Ave. for $14,000. Estate of Theresa Frances to William Hans Jr. and Kimberly Lynne Hans at 1228 Patton Ave. for $12,500. Suwanda Numpho to Tammie Molesky at 611 Rostraver St. for $19,500. Anthony Vigliotti to Federal National Mortgage Assn. at 28 Washington Drive for $2,508 by sheriff’s deed.
MT. PLEASANT BOROUGH
Vision Real Estate Holdings LLC to Betsy Younkin at 306 Washington St. for $60,000.
MT. PLEASANT TOWNSHIP
Vision Real Estate Holdings LLC to Patricia Louise Yasurek at 274 E Main St. for $132,500.
MURRYSVILLE
Geraldine Burgoon to Adam and Jessica Gross at 3701 Gleneagle Drive for $225,000. James Connor Jr. to Nucompass Mobility Services Inc. at 4805 Greenhead Ct for $640,000. Nucompass Mobility Services Inc. to Glennis and Dennis Williams at 4805 Greenhead Ct for $640,000. Estate of Eugene Jakiela to William and Jacqueline Herbein at 4088 Manor Oaks Ct for $610,000. James Grueser to Christie Balogh at 120 Sandune Drive for $180,000. Athanacia Ioannou to Jason David and Jill Blumenfeld at 5059 Sequoia Ct for $259,900. Dev Bhandari to Ryan Bertosh at 4013 Sloanwood Drive for $279,900. Ryan Bertosh to Aaron and Emily Zatorsky at 3286 Tarr Hollow Road for $209,900.
NEW KENSINGTON
James Kuhn to South Gazenovia Realty LLC at 819 Carl Ave. for $162,000. Kristen Rusiewicz to Reed Commerce LLC at 518 Earl Ave. for $15,961 (state deed transfer stamps indicate a value of $110,415) by sheriff’s deed. B Nee Home Renovations LLC to Kenneth Scovern at 714 Earl Ave. for $119,900. Maria Whitico to Luke Whitico at 231 Elmtree Road for $95,000. Penny Lentz to Scott Fularz at 732 Kennedy Ave. for $32,000. Aziza Saliba to Jaron Harris at 805 Locust St. Ext. for $115,000. Jeffrey Tuminella to Benjamin Davis at 430 Ridge Ave. for $50,000. David Krider to Benjamin Davis at 718 Ross Ave. for $25,000.
NORTH HUNTINGDON TOWNSHIP
DMS Group Inc. to Mary Ann Tomich at 711 Elliot Ln for $399,000. Estate of Catherine Savani to Luther Daniel Ward at 2080 Guffey Road for $93,500. William Huffman to SegaVepo LLC at 2210 Guffey Road for $115,000. Maronda Homes LLC to Jennifer Marie Suhoski at 2211 Haflinger Drive for $279,900. Joseph Grgic to James and Delena Thomas at 1976 Park Hill Road for $200,000. John Lazar to Richard and Amanda Wiehagen at 13449 Ridge Road for $153,000. Michael Zurenski II to Phillip and Norma Novak at 12249 Roth Drive for $183,700. Eric Brugh to Jeffrey and Corinne Kraft at 12511 St. Nikolai Drive for $365,000. Daniel Shafer to Michael Takoch Jr. and Kristalin Takoch at 620 Stonebridge Drive for $355,000. Estate of Isabella Merrell to Bonnie Lee Heasley at 595 Westchester Drive for $42,000.
PENN TOWNSHIP
NVR to Jihyun Hong and Eunghwan Jang at 2003 Augusta Ln for $289,480. Donald Piper Jr. to Edward and Amanda Palko at 2016 Bushy Run Road for $298,000. Randy Hobaugh to Aaron and Darlene Hobaugh at 4 Concord Drive for $130,000. Diana Webb to Mark Anthony and Jennifer Lynn Stape at 12 Kifer Road for $285,000. Jeffrey Painter to ForLove Construction Inc. at 2301 Paintertown Road for $111,500 (state deed transfer stamps indicate a value of $144,283) by sheriff’s deed. NVR Inc. to Scott Chip Wallace and Lea Ann Steadman at 1032 Rohan Ct for $319,370. Eric Prugar to Philip Andrew Pezze at 2003 Trotwood Ct for $193,000. NVR Inc. to Sik and Felicity Boen at 1032 Wedgewood Drive for $370,995.
ROSTRAVER TOWNSHIP
Maronda Homes Inc. to Joel Lewis and Natalie Leann Bodnar at 137 Azalea Cir for $337,000. Maronda Homes LLC to Dent Holden III and Carla Holden at 2084 Lake View Drive for $239,900. Charles Armentrout to Mark and Joelene Christman at 226 Markle Road for $20,333. Charles Armentrout to Mark and Joelene Christman at 232 Markle Road for $12,792. James Gillingham to Domenic Reda at 314 Patterson Ln for $77,450. John Augustine Jr. to Jesse Christopher Matta and Kristie Elizabeth Janik at 1556 Rostraver Road for $238,000. Tonia Grazzini to James Daniels at 231 Tyrol Blvd. for $39,000.
SALEM TOWNSHIP
Estate of Theresa Henderson to Reed Commerce LLC at 105 Aviation Ln for $26,296 (state deed transfer stamps indicate a value of $130,888) by sheriff’s deed.
SCOTTDALE
Brian Baird to Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corp. at 408 S Broadway St. for $1,328 by sheriff’s deed.
SEWARD
Estate of Jacqueline Kelly to Tammy Colson Overdorff at 216 Thompson St. for $16,000.
SEWICKLEY TOWNSHIP
James Falenski to Philip Taylor at 3345 Clay Pike St. for $142,000. David Klages to Aaron Doppelheuer and Megan Handy at 41 Clopper St. for $108,000. Carol Ann Smalley to Larry and Carrie Sanner at Dick Station Road for $22,000. Deborah Howe to Larry and Carrie Sanner at Dick Station Road for $21,000. Robert Sinay to Michael Sigmund at 1141 Greensburg Pike for $43,000.
SMITHTON
Robert Andrews to PopACharm LLC at 608 Center St. for $225,000.
SOUTH HUNTINGDON TOWNSHIP
Housing & Urban Development to Robert Seven and Nancy Lynn Vranick at 2193-2195 First St. for $14,200. Estate of Robert Lee Philipp Jr. to Kim Hall at 406 N Fourth St. for $1 (state deed transfer stamps indicate a value of $105,002). Estate of Esther Sanner to Roger and Diane Sanner at 732 SR 981 for $24,000.
SOUTHWEST GREENSBURG
Estate of Geraldine Turin to Iron Bridge Rentals LLC at 529-531 Green St. for $105,000.
ST. CLAIR TOWNSHIP
Gregory Clark to Kip and Betsie Mack at 6882 Route 711 for $17,000.
SUTERSVILLE
Martin Penn Jr. to PNC Bank at 707 Seventh Ave. for $11,733 by sheriff’s deed.
TRAFFORD
David Johnston to Nico Scott and Rachael Egenlauf at 223 Woodlawn Drive for $142,500.
UNITY TOWNSHIP
Robert Campbell et al. to Matthew and Tabatha Jerson at 331 Arnold Palmer Drive for $128,000. Robert Campbell to Edward Giesey at 337 Arnold Palmer Drive for $105,000. Estate of James Stiffler to ForLove Construction Inc. at 107 Glacier Drive for $110,586 (state deed transfer stamps indicate a value of $233,045) by sheriff’s deed. Russell Wilson to Cheyenne Fisher at 213 Meadowview Drive for $69,900. Jonathan Kwaczala to Robert Ulishney Jr. at 904 Unity St. for $132,000. Barbara Madore to Maggie Martin trustee at 301 Vista Drive for $132,000.
UPPER BURRELL
Gary Ross to Albert Property Management LLC at 3740 Milligantown Road for $135,000.
VANDERGRIFT
Carl Petrarca to Bigger & Better Rental LLC at 183 Sherman Ave. for $8,000. Robert Shafer to Jeffrey Kendall at 232 Whitter St. for $74,900.
WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP
356 Properties LLC to Delwood Homes Inc. at 530 Landing Ct for $130,000.
WEST LEECHBURG
Kenneth Kolenik to George and Frances Oliver at 1113 Gosser St. for $98,000. Mark Klingensmith to Brandon Christy at 1758 South Ave. for $1 (state deed transfer stamps indicate a value of $53,021).
WEST NEWTON
Donald Philip Fix to Charles Hook at 108 116 Orchid Hill Drive for $65,000.
YOUNGWOOD
Nancy Polinsky to Katherine Frey at 627 N Eighth St. for $82,000. Michael Ward to William Howell at 26 S Fifth St. for $120,000.
Real Estate Transactions provided by RealSTATs. Contact at 412-381-3880 or visit www.RealSTATs.net.
