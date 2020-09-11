ALLEGHENY
Greg Medlang to Jamez and Jennifer Crytzer at 71 Beecher Ct for $256,000.
ARNOLD
Rhonda Walker to Jeremy Mangol at 306 17th St. for $20,000. Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corp. to Frank Omo at 1533 Kenneth Ave. for $14,000. Charles Hamilton to Joshua and Mailey Kaye Foster at 1504 Woodmont Ave. for $82,000.
BELL
Margaret Winnier to Mark and Michelle Filosemi at 2541 SR 286 for $214,000.
BOLIVAR
Rushmore Loan Management Services LLC to William Jarvis II and Lynn Jarvis at 547 Market St. for $30,400.
COOK TOWNSHIP
Estate of Elmer Keyser to Andrew Stouffer and Amber Drake at 4232 E SR 30 for $140,000.
DELMONT
Edward Cellucci to Carl Pierce Jr. at 17 Delmont Ave. for $10,000. A. William Anderson to Eric Thomas at 560 Monticello Drive for $215,000. Carol Salac to Brittany and Elaine Mahan at 6 W White Oak Drive for $199,000.
DERRY TOWNSHIP
Estate of Louis Emanuel to Wilmoth Interests Inc. at Unknown Address for $164,862. Rodney Duane Marshall to Dan Alan and Malinda Colleen Wynn at 888 Pizza Barn Road for $170,500. Robert Knupp to Robert Isaac at 5471 SR 982 for $157,500. Keith Parkhurst to Cartus Financial Corp. at 1006 Walnut St. for $235,000. Cartus Financial Corp. to Michael Fennell and Laree Williams at 1006 Walnut St. for $235,000.
DONEGAL TOWNSHIP
Richard Locke to William and Alyssa McLaughlin at Unknown Address for $270,000. David O’Connor to Jeremy Hill at 215 Main St. for $10,000.
FAIRFIELD TOWNSHIP
Jeremy Sheaffer to Hartman Hollow LLC at 199 Hartman Road for $150,000. Rachel Stein to Eric and Rebecca Davis at 128 Robey Ridge Ln for $285,000.
GREENSBURG
Estate of John Edward Hutchinson to Raymond Rafalski at 318 Alexander Ave. for $165,000. Thomas Ward II et al. to Sara Marie Hart and Santino Fraino at 523 Hampton St. for $167,000. Colbie Lee to Jessica McCaffrey at 501 Harrison Ave. for $99,900. Mary Crump to Daniel Reilly at 520 Harrison Ave. for $130,000. Robert Permuka to Michael and Deborah Dobies at 92 Laurel Drive for $229,900. Joshua Hammack to Bruce and Paula Felker at 6 Lynn Lee Drive for $105,200. Valetta Mowry to TKL Management LLC at Maple Ave. for $120,000.
HEMPFIELD TOWNSHIP
Janice Drew to Dean and Timirra Pfirman at Unknown Address for $184,900. George O’Brien III to Jared and Elizabeth Manley at 522 Austin St. for $426,500. Virginia Baird to Michael and Samantha Christopher at 217 Blackridge Drive for $190,000. Lora Kendi Newcomer to Joseph and Carol Luketic at 203 Bonita Drive for $213,400. Thomas John Maloney to Christopher Weaver at 265 Bonita Drive for $178,000. Ethel Truzzie et al. to Jennifer Woods at 241 Bridge St. for $19,933. Westmoreland Co. Industrial Development C to Red Fish LLC at 711 735 Global Cir for $439,600. Forlove Construction Inc. to Matt and Taylor Panebianco at 233 Monkey Wrench Road for $365,000. Brian Aston to Heather Scott and Christopher Carmen at 4104 Naples Drive for $240,000. Jeremiah Kaufman to Adam Legarski at 662 Oakford Park Road for $1,500. Scott Hartman to Chelsea Marcoux at 234 Old Airport Road for $218,000. Roger DeAngelo to Julian Kovacs at 1003 Pinnacle Way for $310,000. Ashley Short to Scott and Samantha Miller at 4380 SR 136 for $231,000. James Kempert to DAL Securities LLC at 369 Stone Church Road for $213,000. Betty Bogi to Nicholas and Erika Colonna at 607 Tallyho Drive for $279,900. Douglas Pike trustee to Luke Ream at 1002 Valley Drive for $155,000. Estate of Kimberly Clark to Michael Morris at 150 Van Ave. for $230,000. David Mann to Anthony and Deborah Post at 13 Weber Road for $160,000.
IRWIN
Norma Chamberlin to Malik Javon Riley and Breona Turner Riley at 531 Adele Drive for $185,900. Golden Heights Realco II LLC to Achieving True Self Inc. at 1015 Pennsylvania Ave. for $750,000. Giles Guisbert to Samuel and Alison Doernte at 623 Vine St. for $50,000.
JEANNETTE
Jason Howard to Daniel Alexander Falk and Darien Marie Hostetler at 322 Lentz St. for $92,000. Timothy Klobucar to Samuel and Kala Gau at 122 N Second St. for $160,000. Equity Trust Co. to HE Holdings LLC at 109 111 N Fifth St. for $45,000.
LATROBE
Donald Himler et al. to Heather Bloom at 427 Lehmer St. for $52,500. Regina Mears to Todd and Colleen Evans at 46 Ligonier St. for $82,500. Janet McGuire to Gilbert Diaz at 800 Raymond Ave. for $135,000. David Canzano et al. to Neal Michael West at 2006 Sloan Ave. for $125,000.
LIGONIER BOROUGH
Karen Moltrup to Jeremy and Kathryn Sheaffer at 217 Gist Drive for $115,000. Highland Developers LLC to Joseph and Kathleen Guyaux at 242 Plum St. for $338,000. Highland Developers LLC to Ronald and Laurel Smykal at 338 Village Ct for $295,000. Nancy Donchez to Dorothy Shearer Shafer at 348 W Main St. for $295,000. Scott Haines to Steven Lape at 239 Washington St. for $320,000.
LIGONIER TOWNSHIP
David Herrholtz to Michael and Julianne Tomlinson at Unknown Address for $25,000. Edward Lechner Jr. to James Walton at 1589 Jacob Miller Road for $138,750. Enterprise Bank to Richard Joseph at 124-126 Mill Road for $59,880. Estate of Mary Ellen Gick to Richard Joseph at 129 131 Nature Run Road for $213,000. Donald Tracy to John and Erin Vida at 1730 Piper Road for $342,000.
LOWER BURRELL
Anthony Post to Jeffrey Johnston at 762 Chartiers Ln for $363,000. Terrence Anderson to John and Audria Harvey at 138 Delberta Road for $119,800. Executive Group to BG241 Properties LLC at 447 Hartford Square for $1,660,000. Ziccarelli Entereprises Inc. to Linda Hooper at 904 Valentina Ln for $208,500. Delta Investments to BG241 Properties LLC at 924 Wildlife Lodge Road for $695,000.
MANOR
Michael McClure to Robert Stanton and Megan Sauter at 2054 Stone Bridge Ct for $519,000.
MONESSEN
Peggy Chan to Kenneth and Paula Heilman at 40 Monessen Blvd. for $50,000. Evelyn Shepler to Grayson Higbee at 116 Pennsylvania Blvd. for $85,000.
MOUNT PLEASANT BOROUGH
Cheryl Wadsworth to Timothy Bauer at 200 Charles Ave. for $165,000. Estate of Michael Halerz to Brandon Rose at 130 E Smithfield St. for $79,000. Zelmore Holdings LLC to Hudspath Homes LLC at 104-106 S Depot St. for $56,700. George Tetteris to Hudspath Properties LLC at 427 Spruce St. for $55,000.
MOUNT PLEASANT TOWNSHIP
Estate of Irene Uschock to Veronica Blystone at Unknown Address for $5,150. Estate of Irene Uschock to Chad and Christy Hutter at Neiderhiser Road for $6,632. Estate of Irene Uschock to Ronald and Lois Diguglielmo at Neiderhiser Road for $5,150. Estate of Irene Uschock to Stanley and Michelle Markiewicz at 187 Neiderhiser Road for $5,150. Thomas Uhring to Joseph and Hope Plummer at 2436 SR 130 for $275,000. Vision Real Estate Holdings LLC to John and John Syner at 1278 W Laurel Cir for $159,900.
MURRYSVILLE
Joshua Ziff to Peter and Angela Ellis at 3327 Carriage Cir for $415,000. Barrington Heights LLC to David and Eleanor Yearsley at 4095 Fernhurst Ct for $635,000. Christopher Hughes to Joshua Randall at 2377 Flagstaff Drive for $255,000. Theresa Markland to Lori Brinza at 3052 Idaho St. for $145,000. Robert McLaughlin to Amanda Ciranni Fisher at 4400 Mossrose Ct for $327,000. Matthew Aukeman to Michael Haley at 3990 Remaley Road for $285,000. Michael Edward Rathburn to Luke and Natalie Mitchell at 5189 Rose Ln for $189,000. Joseph Matesa Jr. to Julie Bridges at 3214 School Road for $215,000. James Wright to Brandon Joseph Jones at 3985 Utah Ct for $182,000.
NEW FLORENCE BOROUGH
Estate of Steven Blystone to Hedges Holdings LLC at 128 130 N Chestnut St. for $28,000.
NEW KENSINGTON
Robin Lambermont to Kim Flurry at 262 Seventh St. Ext. for $179,900. Estate of LaVerne Mandak to Diana Walker at 613 Clyde St. for $93,019. N&G Partn. II to BG241 Properties LLC at 300 Craigdell Road for $3,720,000. Phillip Edward Chadler to Patrick MacFarlane at 451 Esther Ave. for $43,000. Veteran Administration to Donald Samosky at 253 Fernledge Drive for $76,000. Blaine Petroski to CJ Real Estate at 312 Freeport Road for $80,000. Barbara Martz to Robert Gordon DuBois at 417 Greenridge Road for $116,500. Kathryn Kaiser to Disa Marie Rollinger at 113 Laurel Place for $159,900. Edward Petronio to Eric Bitar at 2548 Leslie Drive for $180,000. William Easterlin Jr. to Krystan Gamble at 514 Linden Ave. for $56,000. Vaughn Sikorski to Michael Ball at 1210 Martin Ave. for $87,000. Bernice Misczak to Craig and Pollyanna Slagle at 112 Wincanton Drive for $197,000.
NEW STANTON
Brian Sutton to Nucompass Mobility Services Inc. at 411 Crossbow Drive for $246,100. Nucompass Mobility Services Inc. to Jennifer Sikorski at 411 Crossbow Drive for $246,100. David Nowalk to Louis and Sherry Guerrieri at 408 S Center Ave. for $33,500.
NORTH HUNTINGDON TOWNSHIP
JCHE LLC to Ashley Jones at 163 Arona Road for $117,000. Michael Eric Hornyak to Shane Shaffer and Chelsea McCaffrey at 1701 Diane Merle Drive for $229,900. R. Keith Parry to Jason and Lauren Watson at 736 Forest Oaks Trail for $75,000. Donato Pasquarelli to NVR Inc. at 1242 Giulia Drive for $90,000. James Dillon to Kaitlin McCusker at 8831 Hilltop Road for $300,000. Joseph Watkiss to James and Linda Bullen at 1634 Jack Drive for $170,900. John Evans to Jonathon and Kearsten Krimm at 11367 McKee Road for $173,850. Luke Kane to Robert and Deborah Laniewski at 7918 Oxford Ct for $522,500. Taylor Wojton to Zachary Mikula and Taylor Marchand at 2222 Trolist Drive for $205,000. CMN Irwin LLC to Matthew and Kelly Spiering at 12680 Veronica Ln for $197,000. Lisa Casavant to Michael Plues and Krystyana Sgambati at 12711 Virginia Ave. for $151,000.
PENN BOROUGH
Estate of Douglas Dreistadt to Holly Seng at 703 Harrison Ave. for $85,000.
PENN TOWNSHIP
NVR to Joseph Shaffo at Unknown Address for $271,535. Blackthorn Investors LLC to NVR Inc. at Unknown Address for $93,000. Blackthorn Investors LLC to NVR Inc. at Unknown Address for $72,189. NVR Inc. to Karandeep Bumrah and Neha Puri at 4003 Augusta Ln for $328,075. NVR Inc. to Robert and Elizabeth Vogel at 4003 Augusta Ln for $306,370. Blackthorn Investors LLC to NVR Inc. at 1010 Black Sands Drive for $72,189. Blackthorn Investors LLC to NVR Inc. at 1103 Blackthorne Drive for $81,000. Irene Lydia Peach to Michael and Danielle McMahan at 1101 Butternut Ln for $237,000. Shaun McCusker to John and Amy Fetchko at 289 Durst Road for $475,000. Nicholas Angotti to Brian Brobst and Pamela Ann Regal Brobst at 106 Gertrude St. for $184,500. NVR Inc. to Thomas and Donna Rozanski at 1033 Moria Ct for $286,215. Rivendell Development L.P. to NVR Inc. at 1037 1039 Moria Ct for $92,000. Kenneth Vojnik to Earl and Heather Govert at 1070 Redoak Drive for $350,000. Rivendell Development L.P. to NVR Inc. at 1008 Rohan Ct for $61,000. NVR Inc. to Courtney Lynn Bowen at 1036 Rohan Ct for $322,970.
ROSTRAVER
Estate of Grover Murdock Jr. to Michael Yackovich at 205 German St. for $55,000. Jessie Ward to Marco Testa at 124 Gibson St. for $1,500. Estate of Thelma Cuthbert to Ryan and Nicole Knight at 425 Kennedy Ave. for $199,900. Andrea L.P. to John Maher and Karen Anderson at 184 Morningstar Drive for $60,000. Ashley Marie Weaver to Chelsea Angelo at 112 Price St. for $156,000. David Girimonte to Heather Dzubay at 349 Rankin Road for $1 (state deed transfer stamps indicate a value of $99,205). Susan Marie Dalla Betta to James Catterall and Christi Roskov at 126 Ray Drive for $229,900. Bruce Vargo to Janice Costello at 4196 SR 51 for $162,500. Estate of Ginger Dunmire to Jeffrey and Stacey Grasmeder at 148 Valley View Drive for $245,000.
SALEM TOWNSHIP
Albert Brewer to Thomas Shearer at 408 Pennsylvania Ave. for $1 (state deed transfer stamps indicate a value of $32,656). Joyce Ann Valore to Scott and Suzzette Kelley at 151 Winetown Road for $75,000.
SCOTTDALE
Vanessa Coleman to John and Sherri Kurutz at 605 George St. for $111,000. Kevin Kramarski to John and Alice Helman at 19 Moyer Ave. for $151,500.
SEWICKLEY
Dennis Balko to Davis Construction & Excavation at 3394 Pike St. for $10,000.
SOUTH GREENSBURG
Jeffrey Diehl to James Tuminello at 1313 Broad St. for $130,000. Terrance Trunzo Jr. to Joshua Chappell at 1608 Parr St. for $56,000. Mark Ryan Filosemi to Lawrence Darazio Jr. and Dawn Darazio at 1202 Poplar St. for $219,900. Lance Cottrill to Steven Kohl at 1223 Poplar St. for $110,000.
SOUTHWEST GREENSBURG
James Sileo et al. to Samuel Joseph and Alison Joy Doernte at 524 Chestnut St. for $114,000. Melissa Marks to Gregory Kocinski at 731 735 Mace St. for $159,000. Vona Dailey to Budget Master Printing & Graphics Inc. at 614-616 Oakland Ave. for $40,000. Paul Thorp to Anthony Platt at 537 Sidney St. for $146,000. Dianne Fretz to Gerald Edward Kiliany at 730 Sidney St. for $89,900. Zachary Kocian to Scott Jones at 628 Stanton St. for $109,000.
ST. CLAIR TOWNSHIP
Jenae Smith to Ronald Puzak Jr. and Elanea Puzak at 5802 SR 711 for $4,000.
TRAFFORD
Mark Podkul to Nicole Marshall at 108 Cavitt Ave. for $130,000. Beley Development LLC to William Gust at 421 Gilmore Ave. for $93,000. Joseph Mikol to Dennis and Kristin Brown at 217 Woodlawn Drive for $185,000.
UNITY TOWNSHIP
Ronald Zimmerman to Danielle Bolen at 127 129 Charles Houck Road for $174,000. Mark Ruddy to George Lauer III and Marlene Lauer at 454 Eton Drive for $335,000. Dennis Weston to Anthony Zello at 212 Meadowview Drive for $90,000. Lois Friedline to Edward George Poponick at 1109 Murray Ave. for $137,000. David Roach to Scott and Alicia Kohl at 434 Sawmill Road for $279,000. Brianna Woodmancy to Sherrie Wilson and Silverio Rodriguez at 177 White School Road for $257,500.
VANDERGRIFT
Erik Eastham to Ronald Mason at 425 Jackson Ave. for $134,000. Richard Roberts to Grift City Boys Real Estate LLC at 402 Poplar St. for $2,500.
WASHINGTON
James Barclay Jr. to Edward Vossburg Jr. and Carrie Vossburg at 1750 Hancock Ave. for $132,000. William Weyel III to Jesse Armstrong and Meghan Goodiski at 214 Mamont Drive for $115,000. Josephine Mogus Mark to Mark and Linda Larotonda at 1084 Spring Hill Road for $270,000.
WEST NEWTON
ForLove Construction Inc. to Joseph Sandin at 334 Vernon Drive for $182,000.
YOUNGWOOD
David Trout to Timothy and Emily Fitzgerald at 213 N Sixth St. for $129,900. Estate of Thomas Smolka to Anthony and Sarah Stokum at 214 S Seventh St. for $150,000.
Real Estate Transactions provided by RealSTATs. Contact at 412-381-3880 or visit www.RealSTATs.net.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.