ARNOLD
Gregory Cecchetti to 1715 5th Ave LLC at 1715 Fifth Ave. for $15,000. JP Morgan Mortgage Acquisition Corp. to Shurina Brothers LLC at 2014 Ridge Ave. for $28,000.
BELL TOWNSHIP
Troy Petrilla to Braden Scott Howard at 200 Hoppie Way for $200,000.
DELMONT
Sharon McGinnis to Jack and Barbara Lyman at 1114 Volek Ct for $335,000.
DERRY TOWNSHIP
Cody Kutzer et al. to Daniel Swain at 1107 1115 Hunter Road for $70,000. Jason Bick to Allyssa Noel at 413 Louis Drive for $203,000. SML L.P. to Mark and Alisha Mondock at 2331 Route 981 for $215,000.
DONEGAL TOWNSHIP
William Steele III to Jason and Celeste Painter at Unknown Address for $118,520. Asa Mullennex to Katie Yandrick at 3339 Route 130 for $145,000. Russell Rodgers to Timothy and Loreen Hewitt at 445 Skyview Road for $145,000.
EAST HUNTINGDON TOWNSHIP
June Morrocco to Regina Gorman at 266 Kooser Road for $146,000.
GREENSBURG
Matthew Depra to Alan Murtaza at 632 Cherry St. for $150,000. Thomas Cratty to GBGREALTY536 LLC at 534 Euclid Ave. for $60,000. Nicholas Prettiman to Patrick Ferrenberg at 80 Glenview Ave. for $155,000. Joseph Ladisic to William Boger Jr. and Danielle Boger at 14 Greenleaf Ave. for $187,500. Dreux Pellis to John Owen Badger and Tymele Alison Trudi Badger at 1107 Harvey Ave. for $225,000. Catherine Bustamante to Lauren Davis at 38 Meadow Drive for $245,000.
HEMPFIELD TOWNSHIP
William Moskyok et al. to 210 West LLC at 503 Agnew Road for $5,000. James Brozick to Thomas and Patricia Hupfeld at 3 Alta Vita Drive for $197,500. Lee Ann Johnson to GBGREALTY2047 LLC at 2047 Broadway Ave. for $65,000. Izzulap LLC to John Scott and Lauren Weber at 729 Brookview Drive for $260,000. John Ridinger et al. to Scott and Heather Magill at Downes Road Kelo Drive for $45,000. Candace Suarez to Michael and Verity Wagner at 5 Holly Drive for $214,000. Betty Pacienza to Christopher and Stacy Giles at 365 Lakewood Road for $360,000. Margaret Hawkins Logan to Carl Joseph Kurinko at 4124 Lockport Drive for $252,800. Jill Armstrong Selepchak to Melody Vigo at 105 Merion Ct for $219,000. John Johns to Frank Casorio II at 850 852 Middletown Road for $140,000. Barry Alberts to Ruth Naomi Frey at 425 Mt. Thor Road for $675,000. Colleen Rodgers to Jared Ray at 133 Penn Adamsburg Road for $100,000. Betty Jo Mangery to Penn Service Inc. at 694 Penn High Park Road for $100,000. Mark White to Joseph and Carol Scire at 341 S Lincoln Ave. for $140,570. Philip Dee to Adam Dunhoff at 719 Santone Drive for $235,000. Patrick Gerald Bayuk to James Scott and Catherine Greenwood at 508 Southfield Drive for $335,000. Melissa Jacobs to Jonathan and Gina Musser at 2457 State Route 119 for $150,000. Ashley Cowger to Linda Dipaola at 36 Tami Drive for $163,960. Eugenia Kubinec to Timothy and Patricia McClelland at 344 Willow Crossing Road for $37,000.
HUNKER
Donald Sutor to Bryan Edwards at 310 Division St. for $40,000.
IRWIN
Mitar Kozomara to Terelynn Turner at 617 Ninth St. for $114,900.
JEANNETTE
Charles Hamilton to Joseph Ciampa at 410 Jane St. for $110,000. Ronald Topper to Ronald and Jacquelyn Ann Reese at 715 Jefferson Ave. for $90,000. H. Daniel McCracken to Julie Hirak at 408 N Third St. for $83,000. Bruce Gray to John Rogers at 502 Old Hill Road for $1 (state deed transfer stamps indicate a value of $3,815).
LATROBE
Estate of Mildred Pawlosky to Alex Steck and Alyssa Barker at 126 E First Ave. for $115,500. Barbara Noel to Paul Lepsik at 43 E First Ave. for $135,000. Steve Kastronis to Nathan Seaman at 1801 Laveen St. for $115,000. Linda Seranko to Chad Dennis Sterrett and Michelle Poague at 43 Ligonier St. for $165,000. Monica Valla to St. Joseph Missions at 311 Spring St. for $26,000. Carl Nincke to TCE Properties LLC at 13 15 W Monroe St. for $71,000.
LAUREL MOUNTAIN BOROUGH
Margaret Freeman Simkovich to Kevin and Natalie Ann Cheek at 8 Maple Road for $140,000.
LIGONIER BOROUGH
M. Corinne Myers to John and Kimberly Williams at 280 Angela Ln for $125,000.
LIGONIER TOWNSHIP
James McGinnis to James Robert McGinnis at 151 155 Barron Road for $207,383. Raymond McGonigle to Brian and Robyn McGhee at 277 Buckstrail Ln for $20,000. Todd Graham et al. to Alexander Goodman at Hidden Valley Road for $40,000. Ronald Edward Overly to James Hill at 113 Lavender Ln for $79,000.
LOWER BURRELL
Joseph A Rushworth to William and Kathryn Jennings at 222 Florida Drive for $105,000. McKay Ehrman to Cory Rodgers at 112 Rita Ave. for $131,500. Mandi Leigh Farneth et al. to Rick Madison at 121 Rodgers Drive for $75,000.
MANOR
Estate of Paul Dzendzel to Michael and Katarzyna Sharbaugh at 53 Oak St. for $70,000.
MONESSEN
John Svec to Ashlee Rose at 1325 Leeds Ave. for $72,000. Scipio White to Bradden Wadsworth at 535 Summit Ave. for $14,500.
MOUNT PLEASANT BOROUGH
Joann Pritchard to RSC Development LLC at 122 Center Ave. for $15,000 by sheriff’s deed. T&K Holdings LLC to HRG Holdings LLC at 111 W Main St. for $73,570.
MOUNT PLEASANT TOWNSHIP
Denoon Trucking Inc. to Koehler James Corp. at Unknown Address for $10,000. Kevin Cheek to Shanelle Lindzy Orbell at 826 Arbor Ln for $113,000. Richard Day to Anthony Marciano at 1773 Brinkerton Road for $160,000. Estate of William Petrakis to Mark Gonofsky at 204 Coopperage Ct for $173,550. Estate of Mary Ellen Haas to Matthew Grogan and Maria Singer at 752 Hecla Road for $130,000. Justin McGee to Joshua Levendosky at 2605 Slope Hill Road for $130,000.
MURRYSVILLE
Michael Angelo Aiello III to Jeremy Dispagna at 2647 Berlin Farm Road for $244,500. Khoa Nguyen to Michael and Megan Lehman at 2308 Broomsage Ct for $695,000. Glenda Bureau to Mary Reilly at 5732 Kennedy Ave. for $155,000. Alex Katich to Diane Diable at 6404 Lindsey Ln for $269,900. Deborah LaPay to Ted Vignone Jr. and Patricia Vignone at 4106 Manor Oaks Ct for $575,000. Dianna Sum to Thomas Decker at 6935 Spring Valley Ln for $157,500. Estate of Jacquelyn Wimer to Hardi Ramirez Hernandez and Mariela Yoselina Ramirez at 5811 Torrance Drive for $175,000. Louise Segal to Bashir and Alisha Akhter trustee at 202 Williamsburg Ln for $113,000. R. Bruce Friedman to Mustafa Alasadi and Marwah Ibrahim at 4312 Woodbine Ct for $337,000.
NEW KENSINGTON
Riverview Project LLC to 100 Riverview L.P. at Unknown Address for $1,025,000. Estate of Earlyn Martz to Barbara Lynn Martz at 410 Greenridge Road for $102,018. Nathaniel O’Leath to Karen Schafer and Patricia Hultz at 1118 Woodmont Ave. for $50,000. Cool Cats & Kittens 2 LLC to 1606 Constitution LLC at 1298 Woodmont Ave. for $15,000.
NORTH HUNTINGDON TOWNSHIP
Sherri Nese to Christie Lynn Tanner and Ronald Walton Campbell at 1172 Autumn Ln for $460,000. NVR Inc. to Naresh Venkatampalli Venkatesan and Pavana Devaraju at 1242 Giulia Drive for $399,855. David Iris to Mark Thomas and Debra Mae Woodin at 2020 Guffey Road for $177,635. Joan Wagner to Nicholas and Cindy Pastor at 12299 Herold Drive for $134,900. David Butalla to Kenneth and Constance Abt at 9010 Hill Drive for $185,000. Timothy Harff to Cory and Brittany Hohensee at 12369 Larimer Ave. for $186,000. Daniel Schmidt to Deborah Griffith at 14486 Lynne Drive for $212,501. Cornerstone Properties & Investments LLC to Erik and Jennifer Ludwig at 2179 Mitchell Drive for $177,500. CNX Land LLC to Martin Lyons III and Stephanie Botti at Myers Ln for $360,000. 11250 US 30 Realty LLC to Riverview Automotive Group Inc. at 11330 SR 30 for $6,875,000.
PENN TOWNSHIP
NVR Inc. to Jay Howell and Michael Long at 7006 Augusta Ln for $305,825. Paula Weightman to Nicholas Richard Marie and Luke Staab at 2046 Bushy Run Road for $25,500. Heather Susich to Alex Michael Lapaglia at 3071 Bushy Run Road for $199,900. Ricco Papale et al. to Merrie Moore and Michelle Kim Linden at 23 Koter Drive for $140,000. NVR Inc. to Kathleen Heer and Loretta Lavrich at 1037 Moria Ct for $290,710. NVR Inc. to David Bostak at 1039 Moria Ct for $291,975. Blackthorn Investors LLC to NVR Inc. at 1069 Wedgewood Drive for $72,189. NVR Inc. to Emily Christenson at 1098 Wedgewood Drive for $461,345.
ROSTRAVER
Mary Miller to Stanley Koliscak at 5161 Cedar Hills Blvd. for $199,900. Paul Lynn to Joseph Martin Palenchar II and Jamie Danielle Palenchar at 359 Lynn Road for $159,900. Eula Peters trustee to Gretchen Cole at 114 Naylor Drive for $152,500. Randall Zelenski to Joseph and Stacey Basista at 120 Ray Drive for $234,900.
SALEM TOWNSHIP
Pristine Ground Co. to Charles and Jeanine Siciliano Wiggins at 2099 Totteridge Drive for $79,000.
SCOTTDALE
Randy Grabiak to Kayla Johnson at 6 Fourth Ave. for $143,000. Sheryl Klingensmith to D Knopsnider Properties LLC at 302 Crescent St. for $200,000. Virginia Pisula to Chad and Ivy Martin at 1101 Loucks Ave. for $118,214. Carol Lee Gray to Michael Roy Sterrett at 413 S Broadway St. for $6,000.
SOUTH HUNTINGDON TOWNSHIP
Jeffrey McCreary to Gregory Francis Rudzke at SR 31 for $10,000.
SUTERSVILLE
Christopher Runk to Levi Rocco at 705 Eighth Ave. for $71,500.
TRAFFORD
David Brock to Emily Hope Lewis at 4 Maple St. for $140,500. Maronda Homes LLC to Cody Alan and Deven Rae Koontz at 235 Ridgecrest Ct for $457,682.
UNITY TOWNSHIP
David Johnson to Michael Knopp and Jeanette McClure Powers at 521 Beechwood Drive for $197,000. Patrick Lally to Richard Doptis and Andrew Haber at 122 Lakeview Drive for $450,000.
VANDERGRIFT
Gregory Blake to Richard and Irene Bushovsky at 181 Grant Ave. for $75,000. Lori Beth Spix to Easton Allen Campbell and Courtney Bishop at 103 Holmes St. for $49,900. Charles Artman et al. to Pine Run Property Management LLC at 301-303 Longfellow St. for $90,000. James Porter to Roger Lee Myers at 313-1/2 Lowell St. for $1,200.
WASHINGTON
Estate of Harry Aites to TJH Ventures LLC at 230 Beaver Run Road for $5,000. Lillie McClary to Wesley Biricocchi at 126 Jefferson Drive for $245,000.
WEST NEWTON
Reed Commerce LLC to Mitchell and Alissa Oblak at 205 Allison St. for $130,000.
YOUNGWOOD
Estate of Loretta Halahurich to Raymond and Debra Bell at 740 Kennedy Drive for $161,000. Jeffrey Fulara to Ryan Tuszynski at 206 N Fourth St. for $77,000. Archie Anglin to Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corp. at 231 S Sixth St. for $1,226 by sheriff’s deed.
Real Estate Transactions provided by RealSTATs. Contact at 412-381-3880 or visit www.RealSTATs.net.
