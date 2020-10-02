ALLEGHENY
Richard Radvansky to J Kevin and Denise Morrow at McGeary Hollow Road for $30,000. CVF III Mortgage Loan Trust II to Scott Olson II at 1635 Piper Road for $12,500.
ARNOLD
Lisa Kelly to Donald and Robyn Dieterie at 211 16th St. for $3,500. Reynold Fernandes to J&M Allied Properties LLC at 1517 Kenneth Ave. for $12,000. Federal National Mortgage Assn. to Jeffrey and Joan Eugene at 1613-1615 Riverside Drive for $7,900. Thomas Ross to Curt Stepp and Kimberly Mikula at 1940 Woodmont Ave. for $5,000.
BELL TOWNSHIP
Brian Haney to Ashley Dumbaugh at 328 Stewart St. for $35,420.
COOK TOWNSHIP
Norman McDonald to James McLaughlin Walrath and Deborah Browne Walrath at 281 U P Church Road for $267,500.
DELMONT
John Swartz to Kimberly Daugherty at 215 Valley Stream Drive for $165,000.
DERRY TOWNSHIP
Charlene Ann Lopatich to Gregory Patula II and Brooklynn Patula at 100 Bells Way for $145,000. Octavio Alvarez to A1A Enterprises LLC at 561 SR 217 for $350,000. Lois Masengale to Rick and Amy Wagner at 2341 SR 981 for $165,000. Samuel Conyette to Rebecca Long at 2119 Walnut Drive for $129,000.
DONEGAL TOWNSHIP
Stephen Kravits trustee to Stephen and Patricia Kravits at 140 Kregar Road for $1 (state deed transfer stamps indicate a value of $21,423). Wittmont LLC to Stephen and Patricia Kravits at 645 Ranger Road for $11,250. Chad Zucco to Thomas Hales at SR 31 for $65,000.
EAST HUNTINGDON TOWNSHIP
Legacy Mortgage Asset Trust 2017-GS1 to Anthony and Tonie Bando at 506 Lou St. for $82,107. Ken Co. Fabricating Co. Inc. to Jack Everett Davis II at 1009 Water St. for $330,000.
FAIRFIELD TOWNSHIP
Estate of Kenneth Tarter to Jacqueline Tiani at 263 Derry Ridge Road for $550,000. Animal Relief Fund Inc. to Amber Terhune Matyi and Tommy Wynkoop at 615 Ross Mountain Park Road for $20,000. Estate of Kenneth Tarter to Eric and Tami Robinson at 173 Shirey Road for $106,450.
GREENSBURG
Estate of John McFeeley Jr. to Adam R.C. Mitchell at 309 Center Ave. for $129,000. Michael Gworek to William Lear at 522 N Pennsylvania Ave. for $147,900. EJK Properties Co. Inc. to Crescent Properties 724 LLC at 225 S Maple Ave. for $132,500.
HEMPFIELD TOWNSHIP
Lake Lago Inc. to John Burns at 4 Alta Vita Drive for $12,000. Heinz Weilmuenster trustee to Charles and Linda Hansen at 213 Blackwood Drive for $196,000. Luxor Volunteer Fire Co. & Relief Assn. to Harry Beaken Jr. at 455 Bovard Luxor Road for $15,000. James Arnold to Russell and Jennifer Pepe at 143 Chapel View Drive for $256,000. Cindy Lutz to Christopher and Allison Burks at 114 Janyce Drive for $305,000. Kerry Supancic to Westmoreland Real Estate Holdings LLC at 5008 Park Place for $43,000. Estate of Mark Edward Laber to Paul Antoon at 203 Robin Hood Drive for $145,000. Anthony Casini to Eric and Kristin Chellman at 104 Ruth Drive for $190,000. Anthony Reno to Stephen and Carrie Kuntz at 7994 SR 819 for $379,900. Lewis Gainfort to Jesse and Paula Boddicker at 121 Spanish Villa Drive for $340,000. Kevin Daum to Sean and Heather Knaus at 637 Stamford Drive for $190,500. James Shaw Henderson to Michael Danny Jr. and Ashley Baker at 126 Underwood Ave. for $129,900. Bayview Loan Servicing LLC to Dennis and Pamela Piper at 562 Waterbury Drive for $103,500. Tammac Holdings Corp. to George and Deborah Stevenson at 812 Yancey St. for $57,900.
JEANNETTE
DelGrosso Remodeling & Construction to Michelle Yallum at 1021 Bennett Ave. for $156,000.
LATROBE
Anthony Lonigro to Tammera Alford at 412 Derry St. for $119,000. Virginia Greubel to CDP Realty LLC at 1120 Jefferson St. for $185,000. David Palmer to Vaughn and Cecilia Dickson at 30 Marie Road for $174,900. LSF9 Master Participation Trust to Anthony and Jaime Lonigro at 737 Walnut St. for $172,000. Estate of Elizabeth de St. Maurice to Sean Michael and Amy Minogue Kenney at 856 Weldon St. for $350,000.
LIGONIER BOROUGH
Elizabeth Bloom to 402 E Church St. LLC at 402 E Church St. for $446,500. Jamie Brown to Mary Jane Snyder at 407 E Church St. for $150,000. Houserock Group LLC to Colleen Amy Edlund at 444 N Market St. for $149,900.
LIGONIER TOWNSHIP
Gregory Pleskovitch to Quinn and Nicole Page at 125 St. Paul Ln for $149,900.
LOWER BURRELL
Kathryn Micenko et al. to Gary Marts Jr. and Zachery Marts at 201 Fairview Drive for $35,000.
LOYALHANNA
Thaddeus Dobies et al. to Mark Miller at 137 Wildwood Drive for $2,500.
MADISON
Scott Stadterman to Brendan and Amanda Semiklose at 207 Main St. for $90,500.
MONESSEN
Charles Coates to Jamie Lowry at 449 Donner Ave. for $19,000. Joseph Heath III to Malik Devon and Amy Ruth Hull at 921 Leeds Ave. for $25,000. Gary Dabill to Casey Rigsby at 1224 Rostraver St. for $10,000.
MOUNT PLEASANT BOROUGH
Gerard Rendine to Monahan 1231 LLC at 203 S Diamond St. for $370,000. Elizabeth Lucotch to Kenneth Wiltrout at 220 Spruce St. for $29,000.
MOUNT PLEASANT TOWNSHIP
Eleanore Jean Crawford Shaw to Restoration Rewind LLC at 304 E Smithfield St. Ext. for $60,000. Estate of Ernest Torri to Curtis Lamar and Laverne Emma House at Freeman Falls Road for $12,000. Barry House to Matthew Blair at 466 Waterfall Ln for $64,900.
MURRYSVILLE
LSF10 Master Participation Trust to Mandi Guerrero at 4028 Benden Cir for $167,900. Melvin Visnick trustee to Bryan Bell at 5718 Fisher Ct for $109,900. Dewees Cutshall to Matthew Myers and Samantha Ayres at 3702 School Road for $190,400. Carl Pursh III to Eric and Brianna Clements at 2976 Trafford Road for $385,000. Richard Debiase to Troy Zatezalo at 3958 Utah Ct for $137,500. Olga Sklyut to Steven and Mary Kallen at 2301 Wheatland Cir for $290,000. Estate of Dolores Casper to Tony and Angie Kennon at 3161 Wilson Road for $305,000.
NEW FLORENCE BOROUGH
Castle 2020 LLC to Iesha Menichols at 164 15th St. for $5,900.
NEW KENSINGTON
Jason Hadden to Samantha Jones at 516 Fourth Ave. for $1,300. Gregory Barker to Megan Williams at 416 Keystone Drive for $126,550.
NORTH BELLE VERNON
Martha Coulter et al. to Preston Hough at 713 Arch St. for $114,900. Henry Perney Jr. to Cory Puckey at Henry St. for $2,000.
NORTH HUNTINGDON TOWNSHIP
Michael Tadich to Frank and Joahanna Costantino at 2162 Guffey Road for $144,000.
PENN TOWNSHIP
RWS Development RC Ltd. to Robert Tuccelli and Xiaona Jia at 1010 Blueridge Ct for $100,000. Mark Popovic to Austin and Kathren Jarboe at 21 Brooklane Drive for $190,000. Michael Mammone to Frank and Cathleen Moraca at 1021 Calmar Drive for $340,000. Kevin McKinley Fine to Cartus Financial Corp. at 100 Echo Spring Cir for $274,900. Cartus Financial Corp. to Brian Osborne at 100 Echo Spring Cir for $274,900. Estate of Stephen Stupak to Nathaniel and Rachael Jackson at 1003 Greer Ln for $222,500. Samuel Elko to David and Heather Kress at 138 Harvest Ln for $421,500. Estate of Irvin Rittko to Ryan Houser and Erica Yohman at 5980 Mellon Road for $155,000. SFG2 Group L.P. to Suncrest Homes Inc. at 110 Royal Oaks Ct for $85,000. PTV 1050 LLC to Exchangeright Net Leased Portfolio 40 at 935 Route 130 for $1,560,600. RWS Development RC LTD to Scott Tyler and Carli Ferretti Weaver at 1010 Skyline Drive for $100,000. RWS Development RC Ltd. to Anthony Roberson and Melissa Swauger Roberson at 1021 Skyline Drive for $502,310. Blackthorn Investors LLC to NVR Inc. at 1094 Wedgewood Drive for $72,189. NVR Inc. to Vincent Joseph and Margaret Strate at 1097 Wedgewood Drive for $398,005.
ROSTRAVER
Justin Walsh to Eric and Samantha Girasia at 756 Fellsburg Road for $170,000. Conrad McConeghy to Brett and Julia Seich at 207 Oliphant St. for $10,000.
SALEM TOWNSHIP
Jacqueline Caldwell to Kodi Michael Kramer at 938 Old SR 66 for $245,000. Richard Guthrie to Jennifer Lynn Writt at 375 Story Road for $150,000.
SCOTTDALE
Robert Rabenstein to Matthew and Lindy House at 408 Arthur Ave. for $216,000. Corrianne Heskey to Michael and Laura LaBella at 16 Grace Road for $255,000.
SEWICKLEY
George Koury II to Foxchase Solutions LLC at 3340 Pike St. for $45,000.
TRAFFORD
Bank New York Mellon to Timberdale Imperial L.P. at 224 Adrian Ave. for $52,000. Entech Bradford Square LLC to Maronda Homes LLC at 235 Ridgecrest Ct for $76,000. Jonathan King to Jordan King at 111 Wallace Ave. for $120,000.
UNITY TOWNSHIP
Estate of Carl DeAngelo to William Hoyle at 179 American Legion Road for $124,900. John Rosebosky to Gregory and Christina Cammerata at 200 Brush Run Road for $450,002. Knights Landing Inc. to Donna Stillman trustee at 743 Cat Curve for $329,900. Estate of Vanessa McCue to Allen Williams Investments LLC at 22 Catherine Ave. for $72,000. Nicholas Passaro to William Pfeifer III and Cheryl McCormick at 39 Country Drive for $478,000. Sharon Adams trustee to Kenneth Zimmerman Jr. and Kimberly Zimmerman at 749 Donohoe Road for $225,000. Raymond King Jr. et al. to Aaron and Lindsey Manns at 160 Ransel Road for $490,000. John Daly to John Kaclik and Roberta Rockey at 1216 Shady Hill Road for $247,000. Stephen Kuntz to Steven and Mary Wilmert at 213 Trauger Road for $575,000.
UPPER BURRELL
Federal National Mortgage Assn. to Jeffery Campbell at 3755 Baxter Drive for $157,000.
VANDERGRIFT
William Stover to Ryan Leon at 331 Beech St. for $42,500. James Cibik et al. to Ruth Gamble at 520 Bryant St. for $35,000. Larry Doka to Shane Toth at 117 Oregon Ave. for $30,000. Emma Sicari trustee to Nicholas Morgan at 328 Sycamore St. for $107,000.
WASHINGTON
FLI Properties LLC to Sheila Hill at 2436 Greensburg Road for $210,000. Estate of Virginia Prunty to David Babyak at 327 Reservoir Road for $154,900. ———
Real Estate Transactions provided by RealSTATs. Contact at 412-381-3880 or visit www.RealSTATs.net.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.