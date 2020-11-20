ALLEGHENY
Randy Murchak to David Jordan and Nicole Kjanica at 3941 Leechburg Road for $212,000.
COOK TOWNSHIP
Gary Bankovich to Michael and Chelsea Culley at Kunkle Acres Ln for $30,000.
DELMONT
Samuel Cararini to James Crise and Melissa Geiger at Unknown Address for $1 (state deed transfer stamps indicate a value of $6,867). Jacob Goedicke to Jessica Kurtz at 17 Delmont Ave. for $115,000. Adda Joy Beehner to Shawn Kelley at 23 W Pine St. for $149,650.
DERRY TOWNSHIP
David Staschak to Terri Staschak and Richard Fearer at Unknown Address for $1 (state deed transfer stamps indicate a value of $4,006). David Markiewicz to Terri Staschak and Richard Fearer at Unknown Address for $1 (state deed transfer stamps indicate a value of $9,919). Joel Dunlap to Joseph Baum and Donna Hoopes at 136 Alexandria Drive for $175,000. Estate of Vincent Cioffi to Joseph Patrick Malizia at 121 Heather Drive for $162,500. Ronald Carlson to Rich Santella at 124 Hillside Road for $185,000. Michael Stanko to Florendo Property LLC at 1327 Latrobe Derry Road for $83,000. Estate of Paul Siko Jr. to Jacob Harris at 1711 Latrobe Derry Road for $50,000. Paul Staschak to Terri Staschak and Richard Fearer at Lena Ln for $1 (state deed transfer stamps indicate a value of $6,867). Dennis Guyer to Zackery Krinock at 257 Old Route 217 for $30,000. Paul Sobota to Samuel Calabrace III and Amanda Calabrace at 601 Phillips Road for $298,000.
EAST HUNTINGDON TOWNSHIP
US Bank NA to Michael Marsh Jr. at 247 Cottom Road for $176,500. Michael Marsh Jr. to Steven Dempsey at 247 Cottom Road for $230,000. Stonecrete Builders Inc. to Jeffrey and Dolores Spaw at 601 Heidi Ln for $36,500. Estate of Evelyn Brown to James Laick at 260 Rosenberry Ct for $252,000.
EAST VANDERGRIFT
Susan Astolos to Westmoreland County Land Bank at 247 McKinley Ave. for $2,608 by sheriff’s deed.
FAIRFIELD TOWNSHIP
Jack Williams to Thomas Lee and Jayne Ann Burns at 118 Wherry Road for $290,000.
GREENSBURG
Marc Lubline to Jingxian Yu at 635 Harvey Ave. for $183,000. Patrick Costello Jr. to Clint Wano at 215 Hawksworth Road for $275,000. Richard George to Robert Rifenburgh II at 318 Seminary Ave. for $127,500. Michael Podlinski to Jay Wilkinson and Danielle Apodaca at 396 Sheffield Drive for $184,900.
HEMPFIELD TOWNSHIP
Rachel Witt to Ellen Dermigny at 4006 Chieftan Road for $110,000. Estate of Richard Safran to Carlos Espinosa at 2501 Detriot St. for $57,900. Michael Taylor to Jon and Colleen Gallagher at 292 Lancewood Place for $435,000. Crystal Iannace to Michael Iannace at 13 Lilac St. for $60,000. Gerald Marshall Jr. to Donald and Judith Dimmick at 21 Medinah Ct for $235,000. Lori Kerr Lubinsky to Keith and Cynthia Carlson at 67 Raphael Drive for $385,000. Joann Dalmolin to Douglas Knight at 703 Reynolds St. for $119,000. Timothy Trout et al. to Dennis and Karen Henry at 4494 Route 136 for $119,000. Benjamin Collins to Christopher Strickler at 824 Stonebridge Drive for $262,000. Deryck Serrano to Jordan and Jaimie Paterson at 131 Tartan Drive for $360,000. Robert Wittman to Richard Ramsey and Kaitlyn Hill at 256 Tillbrook Road for $88,240. Stephen Donofrio et al. to Christine Zappone at 6070 6072 Triple Crown Cir for $285,000.
HYDE PARK
Jeffrey Fondrk to Central Penn Capital Management LLC at 717 Main St. for $47,000.
JEANNETTE
Brian Conley to Roberts Property Group LLC at 612 Gaskill Ave. for $32,000. Estate of Russell Edward Bittner Jr. to Leah Thomas at 905 Laura St. for $123,000. Estate of Arthur Yorio to Roberts Property Group LLC at 105 Magee Ave. for $35,000. Russ Wieland to Adam and Shelby Cooper at 122 N First St. for $73,990. Jacquelyn Sobel to Chad Castillo and Leslie Anne Outhier at 313 N First St. for $22,500. Betty Watkins to Debra Reid at 124 N Second St. for $27,000. Mary Louise Pavetti to Marina Shih Chin Ma at 423 Sloan Ave. for $110,000.
LATROBE
Thomas Nies to John and Cozetta Liberoni at 62 Barbara Road for $185,000. JPB Real Estate Solutions LLC to James Hibbitts III at 204 Gertrude St. for $125,000. Andrew Lazarchik to Mark Freeman and Stephanie Anne Hotz Freeman at 425 Lehmer St. for $180,000. Donald Jacobson et al. to CBC Latrobe Acquisition LLC at 200 Oak St. for $125,000. Faith Adkins to Kelly Myers at 514 Spring St. for $183,000. Peter Saxman to Wesley Byerly at 1927 Sylvan Ave. for $145,000.
LIGONIER TOWNSHIP
Brian Frye to Robert Harm Jr. and Regina Harm at Unknown Address for $335,000. Robert Garber to Brian Miller at Unknown Address for $26,000. Francis Knapczyk to Scott Schmitt at 207 Galaxy Ln for $70,000. Natalie Robertshaw Kelley to James and Jessica Rock at 171 Mountain Road for $385,000.
LOWER BURRELL
Mark Babuscio Jr. to Penny Richter at 248 Florida Drive for $172,500. Troy Erdlen to Theodore Tumulty and Rebecca Papalia at 2739 Iowa Drive for $178,250. Ziccarelli Enterprises Inc. to Leona Hartford at 802 Valentina Ln for $235,000. Jacqueline Errett to Luke Hall at 208 Widmer Ave. for $44,358.
LOYALHANNA
Mark Nacey to Zackary Hyde at 295 Robinson Road for $196,000. Aaron Hazlett to Michael Hillegas at 2919 SR 891 for $185,000.
MANOR
Jorden Puskar to Daniel and Joan McCarthy at 119 Manorview Drive for $180,000. Tammy Cline to Westmoreland County Land Bank at 30-32 S Railroad St. for $1,262 by sheriff’s deed.
MONESSEN
Mon Valley Initiative to Charles Schulze at 964 Athalia Ave. for $57,500. O’Casek Real Estate LLC to Joshua Tessier et al. and Kimberly Filtrante at 1221 Graham Ave. for $68,000.
MOUNT PLEASANT BOROUGH
Karen Christie to Westmoreland County Land Bank at 12 N Church St. for $1,463 by sheriff’s deed. David Lewis et al. to Fengmei Qi at 203 S Chestnut St. for $95,000. McFeaters Properties LLC to Jean and Darly Mervius at 127 S Quarry St. for $99,000.
MOUNT PLEASANT TOWNSHIP
Brian Henckel to David and Jennifer Elcock at 149 Deer Creek Drive for $395,000. Estate of George Johnston to Jane Park at 113 Larkspur Cir for $119,000. PTV 1052 LLC to DL Real Estate LLC at 219 N Diamond St. for $1,714,470. Eric Michael Hursh to Westmoreland County Land Bank at 224 Poker Road for $1,546 by sheriff’s deed.
MURRYSVILLE
Estate of Carol Raabe to Nisha and Naveen Agarwal at 5071 Ashbaugh Road for $260,000. Karl Muller to Roger and Kristen Ngirimana at 301 Jefferson St. for $300,000. Annette Cerilli to Louis and Mary Lou Rostand at 2378 Wheatland Cir for $315,000.
NEW KENSINGTON
Fourth Street Group to David and Denise Serbin at 516-518 Fourth St. for $0 (state deed transfer stamps indicate a value of $161,985). John Haidze to Joyce Ryan at 108 Helen Way for $119,000. Jodi Lynn Ashbaugh to Jodi Lynn and Christopher Ashbaugh at 609 Ridge Ave. for $50,000. Gretchen Ocilka to Michael Thomas at 500 Spring St. for $110,000.
NORTH HUNTINGDON TOWNSHIP
Devon Dulemba to Jessica Shaw Kramer at 1325 Third St. for $166,000. Dennis Menhart to Ryan and Lisa Lucotch at 13550 Ann Drive for $120,000. Eric Hooe to John Naret and Jacqueline Rummel at 200 Christine Drive for $270,000. Jeff Giuliana to Thomas Skowronski and Jamie Confer at 9669 Don Drive for $162,400. DMS Group Inc. to Anthony and Helen Del Sardo at 737 Elliot Ln for $387,900. NVR Inc. to Michael Rudman and Diana Brletic at 1166 Giulia Drive for $418,935. John Paul Bargiel to Craig and Kelly Yurchison at 2700 Ipnar Road for $452,500. Joshua Curry to Joseph Bock at 10542 Melrose Drive for $239,000. Shirley Yohman to Erik Slobe at 1047 Robbins Station Road for $120,000. Anthony Lesniewski to Robert and Katie Grubbs at 601 Vincent Drive for $247,000.
PENN TOWNSHIP
RMBS Reo Holdings LLC to Anita Mullen at 142 Altman Road for $37,000. Katherine Marraccini to Kevin Chambers and Jennifer Gibson Chambers at 226 Ashbaugh Road for $495,000. NVR to Kyle Myers and Traci Clymer at 5005 Augusta Ln for $271,860. NVR Inc. to Cheryl Bailey at 5005 Augusta Ln for $323,250. Estate of Martin Mlakar to Liam and Cheryl Cohn at 2324 Baloh St. for $160,500. NVR Inc. to Zeeshan and Sabeen Malik at 1015 Black Sands Drive for $451,405. Charles Ocepek to Eugene and Edna DiNardo at 2004 Main St. for $129,000. Nicholas Nigro to Scott Kachurik and Samantha McClurg at 170 McDermott Road for $334,000. David Bary to Central Penn Capital Management LLC at 797 Meadowbrook Road for $60,001. Romeo DeMarco to Alexander and Sarah Novickoff at 949 Meadowbrook Road for $449,900. Ryan Daniel Zamiskie to Cody Lee Havash at 46 Nancy Drive for $159,900. ForLove Construction Inc. to Wilma Painter at 2301 Paintertown Road for $225,000. Kathi Hernandez Miller to Stephen Wesley and Meghan Anne Gorman at 1004 Patrisa Drive for $560,000. Brad Duceour to Vincent Pampena and Amber Williams at 367 Rose Ave. for $210,000. Ray Bossar to Dulemba Landscaping LLC at 548 SR 130 for $250,000. Christopher Kistler to Robert and Linda McDowell at 1006 Sweetgum Ct for $422,366. Dana Rogers to Dana Rogers and Christopher Morgan at 1022 Tray Road for $1 (state deed transfer stamps indicate a value of $55,089). Blackthorn Investors LLC to NVR Inc. at 1090 Wedgewood Drive for $72,189.
ROSTRAVER
Maronda Homes Inc. to Mark and Jennifer Anne Martin at 264 Darr Road for $239,400. Paul Sklenka to Central Penn Capital Management LLC at 815 Daugherty Ln for $82,501 (state deed transfer stamps indicate a value of $150,616) by sheriff’s deed. Estate of Elizabeth Hart to Dave Confer at 308 Kline St. for $27,000. Housing & Urban Development to Ty Reppert at 403 Rostraver Road for $29,100. Bruce Gray to Kimberly Dawn Hepple at 412 Somers St. for $4,000.
SALEM TOWNSHIP
All Star Building Inc. to Daniel and Kathy Friedeman at 1220 Bellfield Ct for $36,000. Clinton Payton to Brandon Rogers and Kylie Weber at 288 Tomer Ln for $290,000. 30 West Pershing LLC to Delmont Realty Associates LLC at 401 Vine St. for $2,100,000.
SCOTTDALE
Brian Morrison to Christopher John Swarrow at 403 N Chestnut St. for $185,000.
SEWICKLEY
Patricia Lavella to Zack Hartzog and Shannon Coyne at 188 Cody Road for $100,000. Joan Hildenbrand to Hildenbrand Properties LLC at 857 Waltz Mill Road for $535,473.
SOUTH GREENSBURG
Misty Rocker to Glenn Moyer III at Unknown Address for $2,000. Billy Martin Jr. to Samantha Shirey at 408 Huff Ave. for $99,000. Estate of Carrie Sedinger to Eric Rae at 1609 Pine St. for $124,000.
SOUTH HUNTINGDON TOWNSHIP
Robert Collins Jr. to Robert Collins Jr. at 180 Highway St. for $102,000. Estate of Sharyn Davis to Colin McCreary and Dawn Salzer at 548 Smithton Pike for $95,000.
SOUTHWEST GREENSBURG
James Martin to Kenneth and Cassandra Miller at 409 Alexander Ave. for $20,000. Paul Ninehouser to Chad Joseph Vertacnik at 918 Cribbs St. for $68,000.
ST. CLAIR TOWNSHIP
Jennifer Burkett to Central Penn Capital Management LLC at 131 N View Heights for $42,121 (state deed transfer stamps indicate a value of $212,801) by sheriff’s deed.
TRAFFORD
John Paul Vaccaro Jr. to Susan Carter at 224 Brinton Ave. for $72,000. Garland Management LLC to David Jeffrey Eloi at 402 Homewood Ave. for $130,400.
UNITY TOWNSHIP
LuxCesare Investments LLC to David Roach at 200 Celeste Ct for $220,000. John Liberoni to Marlene Kunkle at 1328 Heritage Drive for $285,000. Christian Klanica to James and Jennifer Kail at 1012 Latrobe Crabtree Road for $700,000. Estate of Thomas Hower to Salvatore and Kathleen Cerra at 73 Milbee Ln for $675,000. Gregory Falat to First Commonwealth at 1606 Theatre St. for $5,116 by sheriff’s deed. Daniel Gerhart to James and Laurie Wiser at 1131 Waverly Drive for $140,000.
UPPER BURRELL
John Lindell to Jeffrey and Anna Ewing at 3284 Seventh St. Road for $139,000. Charles Wilhelm Jr. to Joseph and Kim Reynolds at 573 Rich Hill Road for $5,000.
VANDERGRIFT
James O’Brien to Todd McGee at 184 Franklin Ave. for $112,000. Anthony Aiello to Lawrence Bittner and Lawrence Bittner Jr. at 206 Hancock Ave. for $98,000. Estate of Debra Angiulli to Carl Jaskiewicz at 534 Walnut St. for $25,000.
WASHINGTON
Eugene DiNardo to Matthew and Emily Whitco at 3475 Greensburg Road for $261,124.
WEST LEECHBURG
Gary Ross to Michael and Patricia Crain at 1551 Main St. for $150,000. Ryan Sappe to Garrett Morris at 112 Maple St. for $125,000.
YOUNGWOOD
David Felgar to John Joseph Rossi III and Lynn Ann Rossi at 3 N Third St. for $129,900. Nancy Bashioum to Robert Casale and Heather Bianchi at 101 S Second St. for $40,000. ———
Real Estate Transactions provided by RealSTATs. Contact at 412-381-3880 or visit www.RealSTATs.net.
