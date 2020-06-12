ALLEGHENY
Joseph Vozar to Anthony Klaeser and Dana Jonczak at 1091 SR 356 for $96,000. Beverly Klaric to Roger and Danielle Grimm at 117 Woodland Drive for $233,100.
ARNOLD
Ashley Flatt to PNC Bank at 1921 Ridge Ave. for $5,106 by sheriff’s deed. Housing & Urban Development to James and Dana Tanner at 1829 Woodmont Ave. for $22,000.
AVONMORE
James Riggin Jr. to Joshua Delsignore at 103 Machulsky Ln for $85,850.
DERRY TOWNSHIP
Terry Fiorina et al. to Brendan Depto at 22 Highview St. for $5,000. Carolin Hoefer to Charles Courty at 133 Poole Drive for $155,000. Sara Poole to Frederick and Christina Link at 5519 Route 982 for $63,000.
EAST VANDERGRIFT
Deutsche Bank National Trust Co. trustee to Mark and Patricia Tarosky at 717 Kennedy Ave. for $35,500.
GREENSBURG
Dennis Cremonese to Jami Dixon-Folmar at 519 Tremont Ave. for $165,000. PNC to William Miller at 432 Vine St. for $34,500. Campbell Land Acquisitions LLC to MWT Holdings LLC at 128 W Second St. for $153,000.
HEMPFIELD TOWNSHIP
Michael Bodine to Ashley and Rennie Detore at 211 Braveheart Drive for $426,000. Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corp. to Adam Ross at 206 Monica Drive for $118,500. Steven Melletz to Daniel Takashi Koyama and Tatiane Lourdes Gaion Koyama at 244 Murdock Way for $334,900. Mark Scalzitti to Gerald and Judith Jackson at 208 North Drive for $200,000. Bartt Tsuruda to Scott Emerick at 207 Penn Adamsburg Road for $10,000. Agnes Kalp to Brandon Kalp at 8037 Route 819 for $100,000. August Nicolai Jr. to Bayview Loan Servicing LLC at 562 Waterbury Drive for $114,011. David Fedor to Joshua Loughner and Danae Deabenderfer at 139 Windsor Drive for $177,000.
IRWIN
Judi Kratofil to Robert Gilmartin at 664 Wyandotte St. for $165,000.
JEANNETTE
Barbara Jenkins to PNC Bank at 712 Gaskill Ave. for $5,091 by sheriff’s deed. Daniel DeAugustine to Stepping Star Real Estate LLC at 605 Michigan Ave. for $39,850. LSF10 Master Participation Trust to Ayzeem and Christy Bey at 1010 N Second St. for $176,000.
LATROBE
Kori Tetkoski to Sean Hribal at 103 Wagner St. for $78,000.
LOWER BURRELL
Thomas Grzybek to Tyler Szymkowiak at 2886 Seventh St. Road for $155,000. Evelyn Guido to Paul and Verlene Musco at 73 David Drive for $160,000. Matthew Dunleavy to TRS Property Services LLC at 2620 Princeton St. for $62,000. Ziccarelli Enterprises Inc. to Beverly Klaric at 902 Valentina Ln for $195,000.
MANOR
Richard Youngo to Dannielle Spivak at 234 Manor View Drive for $155,000.
MONESSEN
Concetta DiPiazza to Richard Weslager at 118 Elm St. for $10,000. Estate of Stephen Rechichar Jr. to Ricardo and Donna Mills at 448 Reed Ave. for $3,500.
MOUNT PLEASANT BOROUGH
Joseph Minick Jr. to Albert and Patricia Martinoski at 660 S Geary St. for $130,000. William Brownfield to John Kiren at 729 W Main St. for $62,500.
MOUNT PLEASANT TOWNSHIP
Richard Trice to Brandon Ostrosky at 217 High St. for $92,900. Estate of Charles Lewis Rylander to Michael Hudak Jr. et al. and Ann Hudak at 227 Larkspur Cir for $53,000. George Eicher et al. to John and Kelly Kitz at 245 Moccasin Hollow Road for $87,892.
MURRYSVILLE
Robert Jessup to Shou Shan and Jeng Shin Yeh at 5905 Graybrooke Drive for $12,000. Eric Hess to Kenneth and Nancy Campbell at 4901 Simmons Cir for $475,000. Michael Sullivan to Charles and Kathleen Yerick at 101 Williamsburg Ln for $130,000.
NEW ALEXANDRIA
New Alexandria Public Library to Dunlap Curry Holdings LLC at 198 W Main St. for $119,000.
NEW KENSINGTON
Joseph Durci to Wells Fargo at 942 Gilbey Ln for $1,997 by sheriff’s deed.
NORTH BELLE VERNON
Gregory Panos Jr. to Nicholas and Betsey Ann Ohler at 119 Beaumont St. for $123,000.
NORTH HUNTINGDON TOWNSHIP
Housing & Urban Development to Equity Trust Co. Custodian at 1277 Sixth St. for $47,500. Leo Constantino to Eric Pozzuto at 290 Burning Oaks Drive for $277,500. Stephen Chowan to Clint and Gabrielle Roche at 941 Castleview Drive for $309,000. Adam Gripper to James Joseph and Donalyn Troubles Plutto at 2138 Haflinger Drive for $432,500.
NORTH IRWIN
Kenneth Galley to Rick Olinger at 25 Lincoln Ave. for $134,900.
OKLAHOMA
Matthew Guido to Alfred and Kelly Steele at 1630 Hancock Ave. for $200,000. Carol Magness to Brian and Reema Marcelene Anderson at 1680 Hancock Ave. for $117,500.
PENN TOWNSHIP
Blackthorn Investors LLC to NVR Inc. at Unknown Address for $100,000. Blackthorn Investors LLC to NVR at 1007 Black Sands Drive for $72,189. Estate of Janet Ruth Stuck to John and Mary Ann McIlvaine at 1035 Lux Road for $30,000. NVR Inc. to Craig and Kathleen Kiester at 1029 Moria Ct for $285,525. Rivendell Development L.P. to NVR Inc. at 1010 Rohan Ct for $61,000. Rivendell Development L.P. to NVR Inc. at 1036 Rohan Ct for $61,000. DeMonte Holdings LLC to Bo’s Place LLC at 4037 Route 130 for $210,000. RWS Development RC LTD to James and Danielle Powers at 1011 Skyline Drive for $90,000. SFG2 Group L.P. to Suncrest Homes Inc. at 130 Sterling Oaks Drive for $75,000.
ROSTRAVER
Estate of Anna Mae Selembo to Kenneth and Amy Selembo at 410 Jamie Drive for $200,000. Glen Holliday to Adam Holliday at 1620 Rostraver Road for $124,000.
SALEM
Joyce Burkhardt to Mark Eisler at 1413 Beave Run Road for $6,750. Estate of Samuel Mazzagetti to Gary and Joyce Turkovich at 420 Bluejay Ln for $20,000. Stephen Maschak to Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB at 2682 2684 Route 819 for $1,457 by sheriff’s deed.
SCOTTDALE
DJB Associates L.P. to Helinski Holdings LLC at 157 Pittsburgh St. for $215,000.
SEWICKLEY
Walter Armstrong to David and Beth Artise at 223 for $200,000. LaVerne Ellen Weaver to Miko Rickard at 117 Mills St. for $100,000. Mark Shaffer to Dominic Terranella and Kathryn Painter at 211 Oak St. for $38,000.
ST. CLAIR TOWNSHIP
Faye Elaine McGinnis to Cody Rummel at 114 Montana Ln for $113,000. Donald Heming to Jordan James at 5827 Route 711 for $198,000.
SUTERSVILLE
Jesse Wunderlich to Seth Rocco at 301 Eighth Ave. for $80,000.
UNITY TOWNSHIP
Estate of Dennis Raishart to Richard DeMase Jr. and Leisa DeMase at 198 Bruno Road for $170,000. Arthur Alamo to Brian and Marceline Wolfe at 6004 Mason Drive for $845,000. Hudspath Properties LLC to William Hudspath Jr. and Heather Lynn Hudspath at 5371 Pleasant Unity Road for $1 (state deed transfer stamps indicate a value of $99,450). Vincent Shilobod to Adam Shilobod at 2170 Route 130 for $135,000.
VANDERGRIFT
JPMorgan Chase Bank NA to Stephanie Crooks at 529 Jackson Ave. for $11,000. Housing & Urban Development to Clifford and Melissa Rae Gonzalez at 138 Sumner Ave. for $34,900.
WASHINGTON
Melissa Crawford to Raymond Jay and Mandy Varner at 254 N Washington Road for $262,000.
WEST LEECHBURG
Linda Calgaro to Melissa Degore at 169 Giron St. for $140,000.
YOUNGWOOD
Glenn Smith Jr. to Thomas and Lisa Grimm at 7 N Grandview St. for $62,500.
Real Estate Transactions provided by RealSTATs. Contact at 412-381-3880 or visit www.RealSTATs.net.
