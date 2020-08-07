ALLEGHENY
Lawrence Daniel Martin to Elizabeth Frattallone at 1192 Hancock Ave. for $81,000. Kevin O’Leary to George Healey at 6127 Shearsburg Road for $90,000.
ARNOLD
Elaine Stubblefield to Todd Holmes at 409 15th St. for $10 (state deed transfer stamps indicate a value of $56,920). Frank Caliguri to Kevin White at 1900 Kenneth Ave. for $59,000. Bank New York Mellon to Philip and Dawn McKinley at 2007 Leishman Ave. for $20,000.
BOLIVAR
Housing & Urban Development to William Jeske at 757 Lincoln St. for $5,400.
DERRY TOWNSHIP
Reed Commerce LLC to Paul Oslosky and Baylee Miller at 126 Dispatch Ln for $218,000. Jeffrey Cmar to Peter and Leanne Dasta at 563 Edward St. for $209,900. Jarrett Nicely to Jason Cramer at 1095 Industrial Blvd. for $159,900. Almeda Allman to George Allman at 141 Panizzi Road for $90,000. SML L.P. to Cory Elliott at 129 Rushwood Road for $242,000. James Resslar to Jesse Adam Hart at 5477 SR 982 for $142,000. Howard Tunstall to Robert Bevan at 2126 Walnut Drive for $70,000.
DONEGAL TOWNSHIP
Robert Lilley to Richard Sheele II and Alyssa Sheele at 379 Mountain View Road for $378,000. Dr Michael Horowitz to Thomas Lang and Mary Anne Hanna Lang at 396 Skyview Road for $598,000.
EAST HUNTINGDON TOWNSHIP
Sue Marilyn King to Robert and Kimberly Cramer at 533 Tukosh St. for $30,000.
GREENSBURG
Bob Turner to Jacob Shawley and Taylor Ulery at 549 Brushton Ave. for $200,000. Ann Thomas to Donna Marie and Timothy Patrick McHenry at 61 Meadowbrook Ln for $130,500. Jeffrey Szolek to Stephen Mueseler at 503 Southwest Ave. for $97,000. Garrett Churley to Garrett Churley and Michael Stephens at 620 State St. for $1 (state deed transfer stamps indicate a value of $60,620). Izzulap LLC to Jan and Lori Lewandowski at 624 Vine St. for $159,100. Ty Musa to Triple B Properties LLC at 226-228 W Third St. for $105,000. William Walthour to John Derek Van Vessem IV at 433 W Otterman St. for $113,741.
HEMPFIELD TOWNSHIP
A&C Property Holdings LLC to Daniel and Julie Graft at Unknown Address for $105,000. Bryan Harhai to Adam and Angela Brinker at 115 Abbey Ln for $400,000. Jan Lewandowski to Shaun Donnelly and Megan Kosar at 806 Boquet St. for $211,101. Estate of A. Paul Fatur to Izzulap LLC at 729 Brookview Drive for $142,000. Gary Burke et al. to Nicholas Cerkovnik at 641 645 Donavin Drive for $132,500. Lonnie Mangus to Aaron and Rachael Geer at 106 Emerald Drive for $265,000. Estate of Sheila Eddy to Chad and Rachel Bloom at 37 Fosterville Road for $190,510. William Laboon to Jeffry and Diana Lynn Castine at 426 Greenwood Drive for $255,000. Nicholas Cerkovnik to Philip Cooke II and Jennifer Tucci at 249 Jacobs Way for $325,000. Marino DeNunzio Marino LLC to Arturo and Katherine Alamo at 3036 Ravenwood Drive for $80,000. Stephen Lachman to Tina Daniels at 2004 St. Clair Ave. for $42,000. Mitchell Kimmell to Christopher and Leslie Highberger at 4094 Stratford Drive for $159,900. Victor Nazario to Karen Sykes at 626 Thomas Richard Ln for $190,000. Lori Ruffner to T&C Investments LLC at 325 Thomas School Road for $162,500. Estate of Carol McDowell to Elizabeth Stevenson at 6071 Triple Crown Cir for $280,000.
HYDE PARK
Kaylee Goldstrom to Jeff and Linda Cominos at 607 Fourth Ave. for $118,000.
IRWIN
RNRJ Properties LLC to Karen Balbach at 604 Pennsylvania Ave. for $176,000. Pavel Bulanov to Jonathan Holmes at 802 Vine St. for $167,000.
JEANNETTE
Ritz Marketing LLC to Jeremy and Brianna Voich at 425 Agnew Road for $72,000. Joseph Mains to Joshua Ross and Jessica Quinn at 717 Allwine Ave. for $69,000. Scott Weightman to Charles and Sandra Kulsic at 1006 Arch St. for $193,000. Alisha Hildenbrand to Judith Brown at 409 Cedar St. for $94,000. William Lovett to William Grover Brown at 304 Chestnut St. for $17,000. Dana Linsenbigler to Danielle Linsenbigler at 510 Chestnut St. for $140,000. Dolores Broman to Kathy Schwartz at 605 Maple Ave. for $156,100. Christopher Button to Matthew Reinard at 111 N First St. for $87,500. Donna Haley to Harry and Barbara Foos at 303 N Second St. for $112,000. Todd Pelzer to Thomas Murphy at 1103 N Third St. for $24,000. Randy Stewart to Crystal Demo at 432 N Fifth St. for $124,900.
LATROBE
Westmoreland County Land Bank to John Pellegrino at 334 Cherry St. for $90,000. Frank Klim to Josephine Ginter at 224 Gertrude St. for $69,000. Bernard Scott Rafferty to Nikalus Beers and Melissa Nolan at 1711 Raymond Ave. for $128,000. Pamela Katana to Meghan Chelsted at 1735 Raymond Ave. for $134,900. Shane Shannon to Raymond Zimmerman Jr. and Cheryl Zimmerman at 611 St. Clair St. for $166,500. Estate of Carmellina Mancuso to Eugene Dominic Joe at 384 W Second Ave. for $130,000.
LIGONIER BOROUGH
Elizabeth Campbell to Anna Lund at 330 Bunger St. for $132,000.
LIGONIER TOWNSHIP
David Emery to Timothy Jones and Keren Walters at 515 Weaver Mill Road for $250,000.
LOWER BURRELL
Estate of Kathleen Gray to Miranda Brennan at 3096 Ben Davis Ave. for $125,000. Housing & Urban Development to Wells Fargo at 237 Crescent Drive for $1 (state deed transfer stamps indicate a value of $229,159). Anthony Driver to Ross Walker III at Laing Road for $70,750. Anthony Driver to Ross Walker III and Alicia Walker at 390 Laing Road for $200,000. Lucy Christy to Rhiannon Nealer at 3111 Oregon Drive for $52,000. Corey Green to Steven Gomez at 326 Prospect Cir for $328,000. Jared Kemp to Merle Bouchat and Nicala Wisnick at 132 Quial Run Road for $265,000. Robert Smith to Michael and Karen Langford at 1028 Willis Ave. for $1 (state deed transfer stamps indicate a value of $103,158).
LOYALHANNA
Wallis Jurisch to Jacob and Deanna Fontaine at 111 Fourth St. for $96,000.
MANOR
Joan Bianchini to Nicholas and Tara Caito at 207 Cameron Drive for $228,000. Marlene Rogers to Jacob Skunda at 112 Chestnut Place for $116,000. Michael Elias to Ronald Falk Jr. at 21 Hill St. for $118,900. Gary Hunt to Aubreylyn Davis at 423 Manor Harrison City Road for $252,500. Beverly Sowash to Brandon Ohler at 117 Mellon Drive for $280,000.
MONESSEN
Christopher O’Brien to William Mitchell at 515 Chestnut St. for $6,000. Power Playaz Investment Group to Taryle Ferguson and Ashley Ford at 600 Division St. for $16,000. Mark Roberts to Michael and Tiffany Hickenbottom at 1319 Graham Ave. for $97,000. Aaron Thompson to Craig Alan Stipec at 1517 Jones St. for $116,900. Estate of Barry Jo Snyder to Brian Daniels and Dawn Jackson at 22 Pleasant Drive for $164,900.
MOUNT PLEASANT BOROUGH
Paul Hunter to Theresa Lee at 643 N Geary St. for $111,000.
MOUNT PLEASANT TOWNSHIP
Gertraud Neuburger to Penn Residential Inc. at 228 Brush Creek Road for $320,000. James McCloy to Margaret Sossa at 157 Rosewood Ave. for $43,000. Harry Kenney to Brett Hart and Courtney Zelmore at 4192 Slope Hill Road for $265,000. David Lohr to Johnathan and Megan Hagerty at 256 Sportsman Road for $360,000.
MURRYSVILLE
Michael Sargo to Gautam and Bhawna Agrawal at 3405 Bianca Ct for $760,000. William Wade Burtch to Brady and Autumn Yurko at 2580 Linda Drive for $315,000. Angela Zegarelli to Chai Chen and Ying Zhu at 6430 Lindsey Ln for $180,000. Andrew Grandinetti to Lane and Katlyn Sasala at 6459 Lindsey Ln for $285,000. Ruth Stanko to Amy Henderson at 3471 Meadowbrook Road for $260,000. Douglas Ekeroth to Robert and Megan Manchas at 6860 Stephanie Ct for $412,300. Jody Gondek to Antonio and Sara Suprano at 4290 Trouthaven Drive for $303,000. David Perne to Joseph Marquez et al. and Lynn Marquez at 3952 Utah Ct for $90,000.
NEW KENSINGTON
David Vargo to SFP Finacial Group LLC at 1093 Fourth Ave. for $50,000.
NEW STANTON
ZBE Property LLC to Robert Stipkovic at 430 S Center Ave. for $168,000.
NORTH BELLE VERNON
Huei Chen to Chad Manown and Brittney Hindman at 527 Hill St. for $98,000. Fred Fundy to Joseph and Michele Schwerha at 811 Monongahela St. for $45,000.
NORTH HUNTINGDON TOWNSHIP
Jeffrey Bowling to Jason Timothy and Tabetha Huff at 501 First St. for $258,500. Ryan Morgan to Zachary Warren Huffman and Hope Caroline Meanix at 1650 Craig Drive for $218,500. Patrick Altmiller to Linda Sekhon at 3127 Derby Ct for $405,000. RMWS Ltd. to DMS Group Inc. at 751 Elliot Ln for $60,000. Donato Pasquarelli to NVR Inc. at 1087 Giulia Drive for $88,000. NVR Inc. to Nicholas Smith and Kathryn Hickey at 1228 Giulia Drive for $412,770. James Balogh to Matthew Morrone and Hannah Bruno at 11057 Hunters Woods Ln for $376,000. Estate of Dorothy Malis to Hamayon Nazarei at 11419 James St. for $40,000. Mark Hughes to Dale Russell Mossburg II and Kali Mossburg at 11370 Larwin Ln for $165,000. John Dolinar to LMJ Holdings LLC at 1231 Marcia Drive for $1 (state deed transfer stamps indicate a value of $162,977). Estate of Isabelle Bithell to David Isaacs and Christine DeMarchi at 10440 Old Trail Road for $80,000. Samuel Rodgers to Samuel Rodgers at 1027 Toby St. for $20,000. Richard Stojanovic to Christopher and Carly Westerlund at 13979 Valley View Drive for $204,900. David Andrascik to William Alan Ricks and Mary Guynn at 140 Wallace Ln for $260,000. Eric Osborne to Walthour Drive LLC at 8485 Walthour Drive for $30,000. John Fiscante to Charles Kenneth and Celene Erica Barno at 2287 Willow Drive for $165,000.
PENN BOROUGH
Ronald Wahl to William Kavel Jr. and Danielle Kavel at 604 Emma St. for $19,800 (state deed transfer stamps indicate a value of $42,427).
PENN TOWNSHIP
Blackthorn Investors LLC to NVR Inc. at 1003 1012 Black Sands Drive for $144,378. Joseph Mullaly to Todd William Nickoles II at 14 Brooklane Drive for $225,000. Robert Wally to Marc and Jennifer Beck at 1000 Chinaberry Ct for $327,000. Marc Alaia to Jared and Lindsey Parks at 102 Colbaugh Road for $229,000. Elizabeth Litrun to Julianna Lieb at 5 Depot St. for $89,000. Anthony Roberson to Matthew Ruby at 42 Janette Cir for $265,000. Clayton Ambler to Matthew David and Michelle Vecchio at 14 Lorrie Drive for $182,000. Housing & Urban Development to Ronza Zoorob at 124 McMahon Drive for $83,600. Bonita Coyne to Matthew Ruane and Alexia Mashione at 333 McWilliams Road for $129,500. John Carlisle to Michele Gasparich at 13 Nancy Drive for $182,000. E.D. Lewis to Mark Pernick at 133 Painter St. for $82,000. Rivendell Development L.P. to NVR Inc. at 1031 Rohan Ct for $61,000. Rivendell Development L.P. to NVR Inc. at 1034 Rohan Ct for $61,000. William Abramovitz to Ian and Amanda Rodgers at 209 Tillbrook Ln for $325,000. NVR to Eric and Virginia Christenson at 1116 Wedgewood Drive for $464,580.
ROSTRAVER
Estate of Carol Kubalinski to Astoria Property Management LLC at 411 Belrose Drive for $129,900. Stephen Tomaino to Jamie Weir at 5157 Cedar Hills Blvd. for $199,900. Estate of Ridsy Calderone Jr. to Laura Wells at 1008 Hill St. for $45,000. Estate of Gail Ann Thomas to Matthew Yartin and Angelina Rendina at 319 Rolling Drive for $202,500. James Misenhelder to Michael and Brianna Stone at 229 Rolling Hill Farm Drive for $320,000.
SALEM TOWNSHIP
Mark David Eisler to Jason and Elizabeth Eisler at 1413 Beaver Run Road for $180,000. Sandra Hudson to Robert Penich at 2838 Route 119 for $124,950. Nelson Quinnell II to Seth Feroce at 249 Shaw Ct for $710,000.
SCOTTDALE
Carl Parker Beard to Amy Stewart at 610 Pittsburgh St. for $208,500.
SEWICKLEY
Samual Salvio et al. to Robert and Mary Gourdie at 105 Wineland Drive for $138,300. Miller Family Irrevocable Property Trust to Gregory Martin Hazuza and Cynthia Marie Helinski at 127 Woodland Drive for $190,000.
SOUTH GREENSBURG
Steven Anthony to Jordan Gable at 1151 Acorn Drive for $269,000. Estate of Charles Mahoney to Eugene Kowalewski III and Tiffany Kowalewski at 23 Huff Ave. Ext. for $9,100.
SOUTH HUNTINGDON TOWNSHIP
Coleman Donahue III to Samantha Miller at 1315 1317 Critchfield Ln for $273,900. Estate of Aldo Zulian to Michael Kalinowski at 143 Homer St. for $100,000. Estate of Lorraine Martinelli to John Martin Pike at 422 N Second St. for $159,000.
SOUTHWEST GREENSBURG
Nicholas Ladie to Paul and Katie Williams at 706 Green St. for $110,000. Aaron Geer to Matthew Come at 726 Welty St. for $155,000.
ST. CLAIR TOWNSHIP
Lisa Field to Stephen Karl and Elizabeth Bates Harvey at Unknown Address for $320,000.
UNITY TOWNSHIP
Carol Caldwell to Michael and Carly Kiss at 1105 Alpen Strasse for $120,000. Timothy Sweeney to Donna Jeffery at 1303 Alpen Strasse for $135,000. Roger Kriger to Nucompass Mobility Services Inc. at 1111 Chaucer Drive for $415,000. Nucompass Mobility Services Inc. to Douglas James and Lauren Nicole Keil at 1111 Chaucer Drive for $415,000. Esther Glasser to Douglas Bryga and Pamela Smith at 1602 Keats Drive for $25,000. Tina Rellick to Scot Caldwell and Elizabeth Mary Graham at 444 Meadow Spring Road for $182,500. Susanne Roach to Raymond Hendrickson and Nicole Gigliotti at 13 Mill St. for $23,000.
UPPER BURRELL
Estate of Howard Hartge to Daniel Grantz at 399 Manchester Hill Road for $85,000.
VANDERGRIFT
Garret Lipecky to Kevin and Kathleen Fishel at 325 Chestnut St. for $16,900. Christine Dimenno to Anthony James Knorr and Brenda Sue Goodman at 134-136 Delaware Ave. for $156,000. PTV XVII LLC to MLM Enterprises L.P. at 523 Franklin Ave. for $1,325,000. Grift City Boys Real Estate LLC to Kara Finkel at 120 Lafayette St. for $79,900. RSC Development LLC to K&S Business Ventures LLC at 415 Lowell St. for $30,000.
WASHINGTON
Jill Alan Widow to Jason and Sarah Fennel at 3476 Greensburg Road for $199,900.
WEST LEECHBURG
Anjelica Aldridge to Jason Pugh and Anjelica Aldridge at 207 Second St. for $1 (state deed transfer stamps indicate a value of $46,924). Estate of Walter Nadybal to Donald Starkey at 214 Second St. for $10,000.
WEST NEWTON
Nancy Urick to Diana Burtoft at 403 Locust St. for $85,000. 2019 Castle LLC to Pamela Lewis at 203 N Third St. for $8,000.
YOUNGWOOD
Theresa Marie Lee to Richard Landry II and Lori Landry at 310 S Fifth St. for $130,413.
Real Estate Transactions provided by RealSTATs. Contact at 412-381-3880 or visit www.RealSTATs.net.
