ALLEGHENY
Theodore Cwynar to Brian Burks at 402 Chestnut Ln for $230,000. Housing & Urban Development to Orr Real Estate Holdings LLC at 1194 Hancock Ave. for $35,300. Larry Davis et al. to Samuel and Amanda White at 240 Mt. Vernon Drive for $1 (state deed transfer stamps indicate a value of $7,391). JoAnn Edgar to Daniel Krystowiak and Krista Schoepf at 1062 S Leechburg Hill Road for $123,000. Estate of Edward Benton to Lorenzo Frazzini at 218 Victoria Way for $37,500.
ARNOLD
Joseph Costa to J&M Allied Properties LLC at 1405 1409 Fifth Ave. for $71,750. Pamela Ponsart to Alex Valdez Carvajal and Rosario Carrillo Flores at 2134-2136 Kenneth Ave. for $40,000.
BELL
4 A Peak Real Estate LLC to John Lawrence Hill at 3832 SR 819 for $60,000.
COOK TOWNSHIP
Georgia Smith to Brian Kent Pinter and Montgomery Spear Scott at 541 Bethel Church Road for $525,000.
DERRY BOROUGH
Teresa Minni to Lee Johnston at 319 Broad St. for $80,000. Erica Legge to Nanciann Lisa Lisbon at 213 East St. for $146,500. Estate of Dorothy Fleming to Rachel Snow at 419 W Fourth Ave. for $128,000. Joshua Lucas to Wells Fargo at 120 W Owens Ave. for $1,669 by sheriff’s deed.
DERRY TOWNSHIP
Douglas Kemp to Thomas Klosky Jr. and Regina Klosky at 192 Old Route 217 for $210,000.
FAIRFIELD TOWNSHIP
Glenn Shank to Eddie and Deborah Short at 329 Beaufort Road for $70,000. Michael Thomas Eshenbaugh to Joshua Price at 124 Parker Ave. for $50,000. James Gamble Jr. to Christopher and Bette Kovac at 4835 Route 711 for $210,000.
GREENSBURG
Estate of Richard Sunder to Leslie Sunder at 620 A Park Ln for $90,000. Jackie Costabile to Trevor Durkot and Christina Kuzminski at 445 Arch Ave. for $100,000. Robert James Manchas to Justin Sadler at 527 College Ave. for $174,900. Gregory Bondar to Chloe Wertz and Brant King at 41 Grant St. for $145,000. Joseph Nicassio to Michael and Laura Simmons at 402 Locust St. for $89,750. Marsha Myers to Brittany Witt at 7 Lynn Lee Drive for $111,000. Michael Yencha to Michael Yencha and Leah Caravaggio at 124 Underwood Ave. for $1 (state deed transfer stamps indicate a value of $66,649). Michael Sauter to McDowell Realty Partners LLC at 327 W Pittsburgh St. for $100,000. Nicole Berlin to Quinn Verheyen at 579 Willow Ave. for $1 (state deed transfer stamps indicate a value of $71,968).
HEMPFIELD TOWNSHIP
Estate of Olga DiFlorio to Dawn Ellen Fink at 909 Academy Heights Drive for $81,000. Paula Staier to Patricia Marsh at Alta Vita Drive for $129,900. James Iezzi Jr. to Susan Labuda at 801 Beaver Road for $185,000. Mary Jane Papuga to Daniel McGee Jr. and Jayne Battistella at 788 Bovard Luxor Road for $209,000. Timothy Hostert to Jason Logan and Noelle Janocha at 28 Dartmouth Drive for $340,500. Francis Ranier to Gregg and Jennifer Marie McVicker at 1012 Dunedin Drive for $370,000. Brian McFadden to Wayne and Maria Schrock at 8 Lentz Ct for $159,900. Estate of Paul Bergstrom to Philip and Katrina Reasbeck at 724 Lindwood Drive for $580,000. Palmer Biros to Austin Erhard and Ashley Lynn White at 708 Locust St. for $245,000. Kevin Crosby to Mitchell Barclay at 501 Locust Valley Road for $130,000. Anthony DeBernardo Jr. to Edward Lopez at Moores Grove Road for $106,560. Diane Shaver Fox to Edward Lopez at Moores Grove Road for $419,376. Donald Coulson to Anthony Eugene and Jessica Marie Martinelli at 102 Northumberland Drive for $166,000. Paul Williams to Kevin Broom and Polly Morse at 195 Oregon Ave. for $345,000. John Taylor to Melissa Dawn Mertz at 254 Pleasant Valley Road for $215,000. Michael Crescenzo to Doi Trong Nguyen and Lam Dung Thi Zuan at 92 Railroad St. for $61,500. Michael Felice to Redstone Presbyterian Seniorcare at 1003 Redmont Place for $161,000. Joyce Lloyd to Sharon Kirkwood at 102 Reserve Road for $260,000. Dana Hodge to Segavepo LLC at 105 Rockwood Ave. for $160,000. Robert Burns to Bruce Zarnick Jr. and Jillian Zarnick at 403 405 Rose St. for $24,900. Timon Property Development Co. to James and Florence Stitt at 1111 Scepter Ln for $340,457. Janet Shick to Dean and Lureen Nelson at 1148 Spruce St. for $130,000. Charles Albright et al. to Justin Calisti at 521 St. Andrews Drive for $160,000. Raymond Richardson to Nicholas Schimizzi and Shannon Harris at 102 Summer Springs Ln for $405,000. Jason Miller to Donald Porter Jr. and Rebecca Porter at 527 Thomas Richard Ln for $167,000. Alan Anderson to Travis Gonder at 19 W Hempfield Drive for $219,000. BZ Real Estate LLC to Ian and Autumn Sutty at 232 Wheatfield Drive for $207,000. James Ballough III to Anthony Emili at 2014 Zoe Ln for $305,000.
IRWIN
Timothy Meier to Ryan Austin at 728 Fairview Ave. for $135,000. Thomas McManus Jr. to Bradly Andre and Shelby Belko at 1945 Highland Ave. for $189,000. Dennis Irwin to DJI Enterprises LLC at 600 Oak St. for $1 (state deed transfer stamps indicate a value of $134,670). Aaron Wood to Edward Meyers at 601 Vine St. for $139,900.
JEANNETTE
Estate of Natalie Catalona to Bethany Rodgers at 714 Allwine Ave. for $87,628. Thomas Zeminski to Joanne McMahan et al. and Richard Funk at 800 Blair St. for $118,900. Ronald DeNunzio to RJL Rentals LLC at 323 Cedar St. for $48,000. Ronald DeNunzio to RJL Rentals LLC at 325 Cedar St. for $48,000. Anthony DeNunzio II to Kimberly and Catherine Poppa at 326 Cedar St. for $85,000. 2019 Castle LLC to Rajesh Narayanan and Donald Williams at 11 E Gaskill Ave. for $5,250. David Baird to GDUP Better Business Solutions LLC at 407 N Fourth St. for $175,000. John Foschia to Conway Heminger at 110-112 S Eleventh St. for $42,000. Matthew Colicigno to Nicholas Kumanchik at 422 Sloan Ave. for $64,000. John David Goldberg to Catherine Barton at 204 Spruce St. for $178,000. Estate of Patricia Grace Hines to Ryan Jennings and Mary Anne Miller at 502 Walters St. for $169,000.
LATROBE
Clinton Carr to 25/7 Investments LLC at 224 Lloyd Ave. for $130,000. John Tyler Soltys to Derrick and Lauren Molnar at 710 Spring St. for $175,000. Heather Kountz to Michael David and Gabrielle Renee Robinson at 604 St. Clair St. for $130,400.
LIGONIER BOROUGH
Anndale LLC to Joyce Jasper McConnell at 224 W Vincent St. for $142,000.
LIGONIER TOWNSHIP
James Critchfield to Daniel and Cynthia Weimer at Unknown Address for $12,000. Daniel Bogle to Kirsten Latshaw at 211 Cool Springs Ln for $45,000. Rebekah Daugherty to Nicholas and Nicole Bellich at 1537 Route 30 for $250,000. Kathleen Shaulis to Michael Shields and Andrea Kautz at 13 Second St. for $179,000. Zachery Ziolko to Graham Silk at 113 Timberlane Drive for $175,000.
LOWER BURRELL
Estate of Claudia Ann Rankin to First National Bank PA at 2577 Carl Ave. for $6,112 by sheriff’s deed. Andrew Holmes et al. to Gary and Keriann Schoepke at 154 Delberta Road for $20,000. Edison Cadungog to Lorenzo Vincent and Richelle Elizabeth Delverne at 2764 Harvey Ave. for $127,500. Housing & Urban Development to Korab Murtezi at 216 Oak Drive for $45,000. Estate of John Takosky to Shannon Fields at 2732 Russell Drive for $139,000.
MANOR
James Martin to Brian and Jamie Lehneke at 121 Birchwood Way for $293,000.
MONESSEN
Estate of Edward Paul Dacko to Step Ahead Holdings LLC at 936 Athalia Ave. for $5,000. Gilda Figler trustee to Michael and Melissa Metzgar at 20 Boyd St. for $95,000. Stephen Lutska to Andrew Mudron Jr. at 7 Colonial Drive for $72,500. Estreet Properties LLC to Matthew Brandsma at 1022 Leeds Ave. for $67,000. Kathleen Kovacik trustee to Kenneth Guiffre at 23 Overhill Drive for $65,000. Joanna Cerini to Cheyenne Fosbrink at 1039 Reeves Ave. for $61,000. Estate of Ruth Schrag to Brian and Julie Thieser at 12 Spring Drive for $154,500.
MOUNT PLEASANT BOROUGH
Ellen Colebank to Paul and Ginetta Tajc at 691 Park Ave. for $145,000. Cynthia Sowers to Christopher and Rachel Hall at 645 S Geary St. for $169,900. PA Housing Finance Agency to John and Lisa Brown at 808 Spring St. for $5,000. William Rae to Petra Parquette at 413 Warden St. for $88,000.
MOUNT PLEASANT TOWNSHIP
Estate of Gay Chackan to Ryan Salera at 157 Freeman Falls Road for $120,100. Michael Aloisio to David John and Michele Lee Nalepa at 393 Mt. Joy Road for $255,000. Robert Kalp Jr. to Larry Martin Strong Jr. at 309 N Diamond St. for $59,000. Garret Lipecky to Jennifer Beers at 236 238 Railroad St. for $19,900. Nathan Beal to Vision Real Estate Holdings LLC at 1278 W Laurel Cir for $75,000.
MURRYSVILLE
Barbara Ann Zimmers to Robert DeTorre Jr. and Tracey Frawley at Unknown Address for $194,900. Janet Scarton to Paul and Kathleen Serago at 3117 Antheo Ct for $120,500. Maureen Linton to Chester and Anita Smolenski at 3885 Brookside Drive for $218,000. Oleksandra Aleksandruk to Rebecca Sechrist at 412 Edgetree Ln for $165,000. Thomas Bertosh to Jacob Douglas and Mary Brasile at 5945 Graybrook Drive for $307,000. Neal Zuzik to Alexander Oleynik at 4001 Heather Drive for $502,500. James Wyble Jr. to Sehar Gafoor and Asad Khan at 275 Jefferson St. for $398,000. Thomas Lewis to Taylor Litzinger and Michael James Cataldo Jr. at 4105 Kellington Ct for $277,000. Helen Colclaser to Daniel Charles and Sabrina Ashley Farabaugh at 1055 Lexington Drive for $424,000. Basher Altaher to VB One LLC at 3798 Meadow Brook Road for $81,000. Stephen Starek to Michele Honko at 3949 Murry Highlands Cir for $245,000. PJH Properties LLC to George and Ashley Prokopik at 4740 Nob Hill Road for $155,000. Paul Serago to Jason Fox at 102 Surrey Drive for $170,000. Matt Love to Stephen Patrick Gosner and Sara Gelder at 4819 Treesdale Ct for $225,000. James O’Neill R to Bryan Scott Beimel and Bailee Jo Kenny at 4823 Twin Oaks Drive for $142,500.
NEW KENSINGTON
VA to Anthony Scalise at 715 Carl Ave. for $52,500. Reed Commerce LLC to John and Erica Elizabeth Bachman at 518 Earl Ave. for $29,900. Carol Marie Dewitt to Federal National Mortgage Assn. at 311 Red Barn Drive for $1,355 by sheriff’s deed. Christopher Shurina to Kiona Stowers at 1228 Taylor Ave. for $89,900.
NORTH BELLE VERNON
Joshua Neidhardt to Cain Tomcanin at 382 Jones St. for $109,000.
NORTH HUNTINGDON TOWNSHIP
Christopher Langlais to Freedom Mortgage Corp. at 9970 Buckingham Place for $2,041 by sheriff’s deed. RWS Land Co. Inc. to Brandon and Katie Rose Grant at 353 Durst Road for $389,900. Melissa Beckner to Dana and Terra Hodge at 998 Fieldstone Drive for $215,000. IV Home Inc. to Michele Battiste at 12310 Herold Drive for $210,000. Kristine Birus to Scott Hepting at 12377 Larimer Ave. for $154,100. Barry Barnett to Jacob and Andrea Rider at 14121 Lexington Place for $209,500. David Comer to Jared Ross Marciano and Kelsey Lynn Lewis at 4050 Nehrig Hill Road for $229,900. Matthew Andreoli to John Morgart and Christina Elizabeth Stoltz at 500 Semple Drive for $210,000. Kenneth Curnow to Raymond Youngbauer Jr. and Linda Youngbauer at 989 Southside Drive for $40,000. Michael Sipusic to Matthew and Daniel Soroczak at 2011 St. Anne Commons for $545,500. Kellie Simon to Christopher Roth and Katherine Kauffman Roth at 270 Tiffany Drive for $375,000. Eunice Rarick to Chad and Kimberly Stoughton at 14446 Valley View Drive for $190,000. David Dziedzic to Michael Rykaceski and Anita Simms at 181 Verdant St. for $209,000. CMN Irwin LLC to James and Courtney Cole at 12778 Veronica Ln for $50,000. X Pro Real Estate Co. LLC to Duane and Kathleen Campbell at 1961 Warren Ave. for $171,500. Brandon Grant to Maxwell and Linda McDowell at 900 Whitehead Ln for $200,850.
PENN TOWNSHIP
Blackthorn Investors LLC to NVR Inc. at Unknown Address for $99,999. Wellford Alexander Mayo to Brandon and Angel Goydich at 209 Boone Road for $70,000. DM Brentzel Builders Inc. to Antonio and Lisa Ferraro at 1005 Christina Ct for $508,200. Robert Contrella to Nicholas and Kami Mastroianni at 34 Deerfield Drive for $360,900. Estate of Richard Christenson to Daniel Roberts at 1011 Government Road for $92,000. Jonathan Hall to Anthony and Raymond Sekowski at 8 High Point Cir for $298,000. Nicole Hill to Gary Shank and Janice Pringle at 122 Meadow Drive for $143,000. Robert Andelman to Patrick Armel Dongmo Tsague and Charlene Tatiane Donfack at 246 Seanor Road for $292,000. Estate of Fred Lantz to Annamarie Mickey at 121 Sunrise Drive for $152,000. Blackthorn Investors LLC to NVR Inc. at 1020 Wedgewood Drive for $72,189.
ROSTRAVER
Boyd Contracting LLC to Dawid Gawron and Jennifer Vega at 345 Aitken Ave. for $169,900. Mark Gilchrist to Andrew Goodman and Mallory Boscan at 119 Marco Drive for $392,000. Nicco Ponzetti to Diana Jean Lester at 107 Reed Ave. for $80,000. Estate of Glenn Barnhart to Joseph Hazy at 1253 Ridge Road for $85,000. Maronda Homes Inc. to Scott and Amy Manns at 255 Stump Drive for $280,795. Charles Cameron to Yancy and Melissa Sobek at 167 Valley View Drive for $254,900. Jason Margaronis to Charles and Crystal Cameron at 327 Wildwind Drive for $365,000.
SALEM TOWNSHIP
Totteridge Properties LLC to All Star Building Inc. at 1222 1224 Bellfield Ct for $87,000. LSF10 Master Participation Trust to Thomas and Son Rydzak at 101 Kenneth Drive for $185,300. Ricciuti Enterprise Inc. to Constance Rocker at 1123 N Ashfield Way for $348,200. Federal National Mortgage Assn. to Garrett Wible at 177 Salem Drive for $45,000.
SCOTTDALE
Richard Spano to Aaron Hollis Jr. and Alexandria Lacombe at 410 Arthur Ave. for $180,000. John Hostoffer to Mark and Heather Mitrisin at 605 S Hickory St. for $126,000.
SEWICKLEY
US Bank NA to Goose Creek Holdings LLC at 180 Cody Road for $28,500. Song Walrath to Bryan Reiger at 110 Duke Ln for $62,000. Wayne Byzon to PNC Bank at 515 Highland Ave. for $5,664 by sheriff’s deed.
SOUTH GREENSBURG
Michael Ward to Brandon Washburn at 2324 Locust St. for $76,500. Michael Todd Hess to Mark and Laura Arbuckle at 1323 Poplar St. for $138,000.
ST. CLAIR TOWNSHIP
Joseph Ludwig to Joshua and Elizabeth Novotny at 1694 Ross Mountain Park Road for $192,000.
TRAFFORD
Louis Corrales to David and Rachel Johnston at 103 Belleau Wood Blvd. for $240,000.
UNITY TOWNSHIP
Nancy Lee Kikel to Cody Bureau at 188 American Legion Road for $114,900. Jillian Scola to Tina Capatch at 218 Brandywine Ln for $163,000. Stephen Parks to Reginald Dale at 62 Hemlock Drive for $177,000. Robert Jackovitz to Justin Short at 428 Hillcrest Drive for $170,000. James DiMuzio to Sean and Tiffany Higgins at 1117 Laurel Cir for $365,000. Helen Sciabica to William Wilson Jr. at 240 Main St. for $135,000. James Klugh to James and Paula Balogh at 1322 Maywood Ln for $295,000. Reza Saeini to American International Relocation Soluti at 115 Mt. View Heights for $305,000. American International Relocation Soluti to Jobe and Emily Bensko at 115 Mt. View Heights for $305,000. Deutsche Bank National Trust Co. to Jason John and Colleen Harchuck at 616 Red Barn Ln for $319,501. Restoration Rewind LLC to Garrett Thomas at 1722 SR 130 for $124,325. Jason Flynn to Cartus Financial Corp. at 3909 SR 982 for $270,000. Cartus Financial Corp. to Richard Merichko Jr. and Ashley Merichko at 3909 SR 982 for $270,000. Kara Heathcock to June McGraw at 913 Unity St. for $23,500.
UPPER BURRELL
James Kasiewicz to Adam and Riley Prince at 705 Frederick Ct for $140,000.
WASHINGTON
John Applegate to Donald and Leanne Hubert at 315 Meadow Highlands Drive for $475,000. James Volosky to David Jay Frech and Sarah Kossum at 373 SR 356 for $140,000. Kathleen Ferraccio to Jonathan Basel at 1021 Shaner Acres Drive for $136,000.
WEST LEECHBURG
Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corp. to David Sheaffer at 118 Bell Ave. for $21,000. Rodney Oberlander to David Seibel and Lyndsay Kutska Seibel at 1417 Main St. for $125,000. Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corp. to Scott and Heather Compton at 1540 Main St. for $51,500.
WEST NEWTON
Walter Parker to Michael Lee and Denise Marie Sexton at 213 N Third St. for $6,500.
YOUNGWOOD
Amelea King to Amber Geary and Ryan Citeroni at 516 N Eighth St. for $65,400. James Paul Soltis to 109 Fifth Inc. at 109 S Fifth St. for $80,000. ———
Real Estate Transactions provided by RealSTATs. Contact at 412-381-3880 or visit www.RealSTATs.net.
