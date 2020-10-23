ADAMSBURG
Michael Grosso to Daniel Bogonovich at 153 Main St. for $140,000. William Shaffer to Brian Shaffer at 473 Sandworks Road for $356,000.
ALLEGHENY
Joseph Binnix to Erik Reifschneider at Unknown Address for $25,000. Richard Brestensky et al. to Garvers Ferry Co. at Unknown Address for $10,000. Nicholas Caratelli to Caleb and Emilie Morrison at 223 Chamberlain St. for $132,400. Estate of Stella Krutz to Phillip Coury II at 4235 Frederick Drive for $140,000. Estate of Mary Klingensmith to Susanne and Margaret Anderson at Hyde Park Road for $20,000. Douglas James Sprankle to Lauren Conklin at 150 Rebecca Ave. for $185,000. Estate of Jayne Ann Wiester to Robert St. Laurent II and Kristen St. Laurent at 438 SR 356 for $142,000.
ARNOLD
Edward Dikun Jr. to Christopher and Nina Martin at 1801 Alcoa Drive for $40,000. Joel Nicholson to Ryan Lee Mancini at 1632 Constitution Blvd. for $63,000. Margaret McHenry to GKM Rentals LLC at 308 Murray Ave. for $15,000. ZBS Inc. to GKM Rentals LLC at 310 Murray Ave. for $30,000. Housing & Urban Development to Justin Birty at 1717 Ridge Ave. for $23,000. JMV Reality LLC to William Sandling Jr. and Robert McCune III at 1735 Woodmont Ave. for $40,000.
BELL TOWNSHIP
Whitesell Family Farm LLC to Jayson Beech at 128 Beach Boy Ln for $15,300. Whitesell Family Farm LLC to Jason and Linda Buczak at 128 Beach Boy Ln for $12,600. Estate of Henry Stapinski to Mark Orsatti at 3039 Bell Plan Drive for $170,000. Donald Simpson Jr. to Joshua David Sanner at 402 Waukena Road for $189,000.
COOK TOWNSHIP
Luther Koring to Kristopher and Stephanie Black at 771 Bethel Church Road for $150,000. Estate of Mary Barnhart to Joseph and Bonnie Schober at 4122 Route 130 for $190,000.
DELMONT
Vincent Benaquista to Joen and Jennifer Vasquez at 578 Monticello Drive for $210,000.
DERRY BOROUGH
Laura Parillo to Mark Ament at 304 W Owens Ave. for $150,000.
DERRY TOWNSHIP
Duane Bracken to Stacey Klaus at 711 27th St. for $119,000. Richard Guter to Luther and Karen Koring at 308 Brennan Ave. for $110,000. John Moore to Katie Nicole Zemba and Jesse James Solomon at 130 Heather Drive for $159,900. Shumar Diesel LLC to MAG Unlimited Properties LLC at 1128 Industrial Blvd. for $430,000. Lamolinara Family L.P. to Paul and Gretchen Winklosky at 941 Keystone Park Road for $21,000. David Novak to John David Novak at 203 Kiser Ln for $210,000. Estate of Mark Snyder to David Thompson Jr. at 188 Lee Valley Road for $135,000. Gary Bosco to Abigail Caperell at 1115 Lehmer St. for $400,000. John Edward Bellish to Nickolas and Brianna Baum at 5156A SR 982 for $24,000. Jason Haberstroh to Brian DiCriscio at 1030 St. Clair St. for $113,300. Jennifer Mills to Ruth Eversole at 1707 Walnut Drive for $116,000. Charles Grimm to Ryan Andrew and Christina Moore at 15 Water St. for $167,000. Estate of Merle Ray to Ronald and Robyn Cavallo at 1303 Waverly Drive for $6,000.
DONEGAL TOWNSHIP
Jake Miller to Eric Hayes and Emily Gomez Hayes at Unknown Address for $100,000.
EAST HUNTINGDON TOWNSHIP
Estate of Catherine Zerilla to William and Dawna Kavel at 1884 Route 981 for $545,000.
GREENSBURG
William Kaminsky to William and Rebecca Thorne at 324 326 Eicher Ave. for $50,000. James Kuhns to Victor Harvey at 89 Glenview Ave. for $68,000. Jaime Hidalgo to Manuel Hidalgo at 635 Jean St. for $10,000. Alan Quinn to Eric Hildebrand and Allison Koncz at 87 Laurel Drive for $310,000. Thomas Stang to Bianca Mercedes Heaps at 466 N Pennsylvania Ave. for $109,900. Michael Stewart to Tyler Stouffer at 112 Park Ln for $175,000. Bettie Boscarino to Carol Pocratsky at 624A Park Ln for $89,000. Nicholas Colonna to Lisa Vittone at 141 Park St. for $152,500. William Kaminsky to William and Rebecca Thorne at 532 W Newton St. for $90,000. William Kaminsky to Thorne Group Inc. at 425 Wood St. for $100,000.
HEMPFIELD TOWNSHIP
Richard Chaussinand to Scott and Brenda Tarris at Unknown Address for $55,000. Estate of Carolyn Pellis to Carolyn Pellis at 566 Bovard Luxor Road for $60,000. Gregory Morrison to Patrick and Rachel Shoup at 4043 Briarwood Drive for $243,900. Matthew Clark to Sara Elizabeth Spino at 127 Craig Drive for $230,000. Derek Nicodemus to Deanna Varrato at 121 Danko Ln for $38,000. Pamela Kearns to Luke and Briana Kane at 908 Giovanni Ln for $650,000. Charles Lisenbigler to Garrett Sheaffer and Nicolia Rouser at 109 Janyce Drive for $307,000. Michael Pierce to Allan Brown and Ellen Gardenhire at 373 Lakewood Road for $755,000. Michael Bishop to Stephanie and Craig Swanton at 442 Lexington Drive for $247,000. David Hook to Breanne Bell at 400 Lorenzo Ln for $339,900. Estate of Sara Hildbold to Jesse and Amie Lapko at 147 Manchester Drive for $193,000. Estate of William Jack Sanders to Aaron and Leslie Faulkner at 135 McCabe Drive for $169,000. Cory Manley to Allan and Darlene Best at 1174 Skyline Drive for $159,000.
JEANNETTE
Kendra Swinston to Isaac Hugh Kemper at 453 Cedar St. for $110,615. Josephine Sathmary to Fatime Perazic and Justin DeJesus at 10 12 14 Cuyler Ave. for $40,500. Estate of Raymond Robert Davis to Beverly Parry at 1128 Frank Ave. for $65,000. Josephine Sathmary to Fatime Perazic and Justin DeJesus at 203 N Second St. for $29,500. George Edward Homchak to Beth Ann Rutter at 806 Ridge Ave. for $10,000. Anthony Shroyer to Kara Queer at 809 Ridge Ave. for $28,000.
LATROBE
Joseph Marcinik to Miles Brungardt at 125 Adams Ln for $133,000. Gertrude Vucish to Dino Deflavio at 23 Eleanor Drive for $50,000.
LIGONIER TOWNSHIP
David Herrholtz to Carl and Susan Jones at 329 Fisher Ln for $140,000. Estate of Margery Bale to Jeffrey Scott Markle at 103 Oakview Drive for $124,900. Keith Whipkey to Alex Hunter and Ashlyn Parks at 4142 SR 711 for $156,100. Bernard Poole to Lawrence and Cynthia Busch at 111 St. Clair Cir for $40,000. Jordan Spallone to Daniel Edgerly at 118 Tall Timber Drive for $275,000.
LOWER BURRELL
Mary Melissa Dunn to Greg Medlang at 2783 Grant St. for $125,000. Carrington Mortgage Services LLC to Brook Brocious at 2874 Infirst Drive for $75,500. Peter Turano to Dorothy Mator at 2750 Iowa Drive for $189,900. William Semple to John Joseph and Ashley Noel Lengyel at 304 Michigan Ave. for $260,000. Ziccarelli Enterprises Inc. to Clifford and Susan Buell at 800 Valentina Ln for $230,000. Ziccarelli Enterprises Inc. to Jennifer Lynn Swierczewski at 908 Valentina Ln for $208,000.
MADISON
George Gabersek to Jessica Rae Atwater at 904 Highberger Ln for $64,500.
MANOR
Jeffrey Elam to Martha Wilkinson at 218 Longview Drive for $175,000.
MONESSEN
John Bachinski III et al. to Thomas and Emerald Jayne Churchill at 412 Helen Ave. for $115,000. John Kachursky to Stephen Gaydos III at 18 20 Knox Ave. for $6,000. Daniel Wassil Haradin to Douglas Pascoe and Valerie Buehler at 900 Optic St. for $5,000. Real Deals LLC to Kera Owens at 10 Washington Drive for $67,900.
MOUNT PLEASANT BOROUGH
F&E Diversified Investments LLC to William Maricondia and Desiree Vittorio at 115 S Church St. for $145,000. Melcroft Valley Trust Inc. to Brooks Funeral Home Inc. at 411 W Main St. for $1 (state deed transfer stamps indicate a value of $25,255). David Brooks to Brooks Funeral Home Inc. at 406 Washington St. for $1 (state deed transfer stamps indicate a value of $442,006). David Brooks to Brooks Funeral Home Inc. at 406 Washington St. for $1 (state deed transfer stamps indicate a value of $69,510).
MOUNT PLEASANT TOWNSHIP
Christopher Cramer to Jason and Caitlin Biller at 466 Bridgeport Road for $70,000. John Niehenke to Karl Puskaric and Stacy Karafa at 1777 Brinkerton Road for $202,000. Troy Hart to Nicole Nania at 241 Freeman Falls Road for $140,000. Anthony Bando to Jacob Mark Oshie at 1659 Kecksburg Road for $275,000. Margaret Caruso to David Keefer and Jaime Eicher at 117 Mellingertown Road for $255,000. Mathew Isenberg to John Sutton II and Alexa Maughan at 159 Mellingertown Road for $208,000.
MURRYSVILLE
Kevin Braun to Steven Romiti and Kate Martin at 3408 Lashan Drive for $750,000. Estate of Nancy Cassady to Dominic Venditti and Morgan Koter at 3319 Shady Drive for $156,750. Suncrest Homes Inc. to Matthew and Molly Krause at 4036 Sinan Farm Drive for $747,023. Estate of Melva Skena to Glenn and Mary Skena at 3554 Skena Ln for $176,000. Stephen Torquato to Mohammed Apsar Hussain and Naimunnisa Begum Syed at 6926 Spring Valley Ln for $189,000. Diana Alteri Hand to Dylan Christ at 3030 Sunset Cir for $145,000. Estate of Jean Spillers to Jason and Jamie Holdren at 4331 Toohey Road for $53,500.
NEW FLORENCE BOROUGH
Housing & Urban Development to Jennifer Fike at 151 15th St. for $25,310.
NEW KENSINGTON
Daniel Snyder to Nikki Barnes at 422 Fifth Ave. for $112,900. Daniel Howard to Rachel Simoni at 781 Caldwell Ave. for $130,000. Michael Patterson to CJ Real Estate at 508 Catalpa St. for $36,000. Norma Jean Dice to 201911WY-33 LLC at 529 Clyde St. for $60,000. Estate of John Thompson to John and Marissa Thompson at 336 Fourth Ave. for $55,000.
NORTH HUNTINGDON TOWNSHIP
Patricia Glasser to Dustyn Pastors and Stefanie Stitely at Unknown Address for $30,000. Martin Shields to DiCerbo Properties Real Estate Invesment at 9581 Barnes Lake Road for $112,500. Estate of John Voron to Jonathan Cooney and Mariah Sanders at 10747 Bellview Drive for $162,500. Patrice Mutschler to Larry Kulick at 498 Bridge St. for $120,000. James Mudd Jr. to Stephen Chomanics at 11871 Center St. for $28,000. Adam Thomas to Michael Volpe at 1859 Colleen Drive for $211,000. Renee Short to Kevin Chrestay at 320 Country Hills Drive for $162,500. Melvin Coughanour to Shane Michael Myers and Rachel Lynn Harrison at 9871 Deerfield Drive for $168,500. Owen McDonald to Frank and Julie Remaley at 7631 Dominick Drive for $364,500. Estate of John Zona to Damiano Pasqualino at 2076 Hahntown Wendel Road for $13,000. Estate of Anna Kaputa to Charles Huss at 1544 Jack Drive for $185,000. Lori Ann Verna to Jonathan Mohney and Dana Buck at 11279 Larwin Ln for $221,000. Jonathan Lorah to Jonathan Haines at 13359 Lincoln Way for $162,000. Unisource Properties L.P. to Samuel and Allison Little at 557 569 Main St. for $69,500. William Bailey to NPL Properties LLC at 11599 Parkway Drive for $155,000. Eric Archinal to Dylan and Samantha Archinal at 11324 Pershing Drive for $135,000. Donna Marie King to Kevin Brodmerkel at 12950 Ridge Road for $237,500. Mary Katherine McBarron to David and Kim Brown at 14140 Roberta Drive for $190,000. Craig Jeffrey Wilson to Daniel and Kaitlin Deninno at 1335 Samantha Way for $340,000. Estate of Milan Drakulic to Steven Cleaveland at 5635 Spring Ln for $162,500. Dannie Linhart to Merrilyn Mannarino at 12739 Veronica Ln for $159,000. CMN Irwin LLC to Adam and Kelly Shash at 12818 Veronica Ln for $79,900. RWS Development RC LTD to Daniel and Deborah Grant at 1240 Weber Ct for $436,404. RWS Development RC LTD to David Sherer Jr. and Carissa Sherer at 1258 Weber Ct for $411,043.
NORTH IRWIN
Kristie Shaffer to Kevin Michel at 118 First St. for $120,000. Robert Irwin to Joshua and Abby Haubrich at 72 Fourth St. for $230,000.
PENN TOWNSHIP
NVR Inc. to Thomas Hurney at 6006 Augusta Ln for $284,495. NVR Inc. to Jeffrey and Courtnae Turko at 1009 Black Sands Drive for $458,915. Sharon Suzanne Fetter to James Bruno Balawajder at 2022 Boquet Road for $205,000. Michael Sikorski to Phillip Riggle Jr. at 1124 Bushy Run Road for $165,000. Larry Mull to Sarah King and Devin Buchko at 1189 Claridge Elliott Road for $265,000. Daniel Farabaugh to Alexander Ian LaMendola and Kiana Reed at 18 Hillcrest Drive for $223,298. John Joyce to Joseph Thomas and Jessica Zollner at 126 McMahon Drive for $185,000. James Crum to TRP RFI LLC at 1018 Ramsey Road for $60,000. Blackthorn Investors LLC to NVR Inc. at 1079 Wedgewood Drive for $72,189. NVR Inc. to Jeffrey Kapusta at 1114 Wedgewood Drive for $428,855.
ROSTRAVER
Maronda Homes LLC to Gary Stephen and Aimee Lynn Kint at 125 Azalea Cir for $332,755. Catherine Leta Evans to Samantha McCarney at 134 Summit Drive for $128,970. Stephen Shearson III to Paul Michael and Sarah Lynn Surace at 197 Valleyview Drive for $399,900. Mark Seamans to RWS Land Co. Inc. at 153 W McClain Road for $217,500. Adam Baranowski to David Kiester at 210 Wood St. for $129,000.
SALEM TOWNSHIP
Robert Isaac to Cosimo Piscioneri and Lynn Lake at 34 Fairway Drive for $154,000. Raymond Baumann to Michelle Gordon at 866 Old SR 66 for $228,500. Scott Lucas Schafer to Jessica Becker at 3141 Route 819 for $30,000.
SCOTTDALE
Jerome Ohr to Anthony and Tonie Bando at 1001 Loucks Ave. for $80,000. Carol Rayna Rockwell to Tyler and Rosanna Phillips at 616 Market St. for $146,500. Zelmore Holdings LLC to Dean and Shawnee Hart at 126 Orchard Ave. for $40,000.
SOUTH HUNTINGDON TOWNSHIP
Matthew Dunleavy to Joseph Ballough at 172 Dutch Hollow Road for $130,000.
SOUTHWEST GREENSBURG
Philip Cooke to Michael and Jennifer Farrand at 635 Green St. for $161,000. Robert Taylor to Jonathan Kline at 708 Welty St. for $225,000.
UNITY TOWNSHIP
David Roach to Cynthia Donatelli at Unknown Address for $40,000. Scott Backstrom to Brenda White at 306 Allegheny Ave. for $172,500. Ricarda Kuenzig to Jacob and Macy Logan at 147 Anna Goodman Road for $280,000. Regis Mahoy to Douglas and Megan Wilson at 1315 Bailey Farm Road for $499,000. R&M Properties LLC to Christopher and Carol Mintus at Bell Memorial Church Road for $75,000. Robert Bogert to Frank and Joetta Diorio at 1019 Boniface Drive for $300,000. David Siebert to Graebel Relocation Services Worldwide In at 1216 Hemingway Drive for $540,000. Graebel Relocation Services Worldwide In to Jordan and Lauren Spallone at 1216 Hemingway Drive for $540,000. Donald Kinker to R Michael and Susan Nease at 126 Hemlock Drive for $160,000. Cindy Panigal to Jeremy and Jessica Lea Garsteck at 733 Janwood Drive for $299,900. Steven Wodzinski to James and Susan Antoniono at 6009 Mason Drive for $650,000. Michael Egan to Joshua Deliman and Katelyn Svetahor at 3133 Princeton Road for $265,000. Estate of John Giffen to Samantha Hauser at 238 S Fir Drive for $131,500. Frank Scott Diorio to Andrew Lazarchik at 419 S Shenandoah Drive for $350,000. Lee McClelland to Austin Clark at 1903 SR 130 for $160,000. Heide Lee Wajdic to Scott Wajdic at 313 Shepherd Ln for $5,500. Peter Bergman to Richard and Cara Eve Faris at 2045 Timbercrest Drive for $27,500. Lawrence Rybacki to David Puskar Jr. and Heather Puskar at 1275 Toppers Road for $330,000.
UPPER BURRELL
By & Between Forest Hills Transfer & Sto to Kaforey Holdings II L.P. at Unknown Address for $35,000.
VANDERGRIFT
Estate of Robert McDermott to Robert Carbonetti at 306 Harrison Ave. for $105,000.
WASHINGTON
Estate of James Leonard Strong to Daniel Beck at 109 Acadia Ln for $12,500. Megan Morris to Michael Arthurs Jr. and Samantha Arthurs at 236 Adams Ct for $234,000.
WEST LEECHBURG
Tiffany Knepshield to Samantha and Sarah Kurtz at 1219 Edgewood Drive for $174,900. Ellen Odasso to Sharon Rutherford at 1201 Edgewood Road for $179,900.
WEST NEWTON
Jeffrey Grasmeder to Jordan and Jehna Dunn at 701 Vine St. for $224,000.
YOUNGWOOD
Joan Henderson to John and Diana Mikolic at 213 S Seventh St. for $185,000. Rebecca Bucci to Richard Paul at 709 Sherwood Cir for $210,000.
Real Estate Transactions provided by RealSTATs. Contact at 412-381-3880 or visit www.RealSTATs.net.
