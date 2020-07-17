ALLEGHENY
Allegheny Phoenix Co. LLC to Suncrest Homes Inc. at 640 Cedar Ridge Drive for $25,000. Linda Davidson et al. to Chad Dressel at 128 Church Road for $125,000. Robert Vogel to Anthony and Natalie Mohney at 912 Normandy Drive for $355,000. Estate of Judith Domaracki to John and Cindy Henry Vulgris at 160 Regal St. for $140,000. Estate of Raymond Joshua Fox to Capital Landholdings LLC at 4212 Waco Drive for $72,500.
ARNOLD
Susan Bergbigler to Siarhei Berastsen at 1516 Fifth Ave. for $12,000. John Paul Bertucci et al. to Heller Brothers Investments LLC at 1729 Fifth Ave. for $30,000. Robert Adams to Matthew Ofiesh at 1727 Ridge Ave. for $10,000. PNC Bank to Harold and Shiron McGinnis at 1921 Ridge Ave. for $24,900. Robert Tallarico to Barry and Jennifer Bernard at 1109 Warren Ave. for $92,000.
DELMONT
Peggy Anderson to Michael and Dawn Earhart at 107B Valley Stream Drive for $67,000.
DERRY BOROUGH
William Gaut to Nicholas Edward and Kelly Quinn at 321 E Second Ave. for $76,000.
DERRY TOWNSHIP
Michael Russell to Natame Partners L.P. at 228 Carol Drive for $100,000. James Thomas Jr. to Donald Hackman at 500 Sunview Cir for $167,900. James Thomas Jr. to Stephen and Cynthia Berry at 554 Sunview Cir for $201,900.
DONEGAL TOWNSHIP
Robert Lilley to Daniel Green at Unknown Address for $120,000. Mark Kaplan to John Patton Jr. and Deborah Patton at 316 Cinnamon Fern Drive for $715,000.
EAST HUNTINGDON TOWNSHIP
Kenneth Zelenik to Michael and Georganne Smith at 215 Paul Drive for $102,100.
EAST VANDERGRIFT
Michael Baker to Anthony Lentz at 305 Quay St. for $40,500.
EXPORT
Estate of Stanley Mahinske Jr. to James Mahinske Jr. at 6000-6002 Penn St. for $95,000.
GREENSBURG
Carla Bulava to Susan Petrie at 507 Locust St. for $125,000. Estate of Anthony Pacienza to Betty Pacienza at 34 W Fourth St. for $1 (state deed transfer stamps indicate a value of $4,615). Estate of Anthony Pacienza to Betty Pacienza at 36 W Fourth St. for $1 (state deed transfer stamps indicate a value of $4,338). Betty Pacienza to Start Of Something Big LLC at 36 W Fourth St. for $15,000.
HEMPFIELD TOWNSHIP
Douglas Holben to Julio Centeno Rivera at 576 Agnes St. for $279,900. John Clark to Marc and Patricia Ann Hutchinson at 4005 Briarwood Drive for $162,500. James Henry to Mark Beckinger and Andrea Marie Hager at 1706 Business Route 66 for $255,000. Theodore DiNardo to Lisa Ross at 503 Hunt Club Drive for $234,000. Theodore Mitchell to Daniel Grabowski at 125 Nathaniel Ln for $219,900. Robert McBride to Richard Steele at Paul St. for $15,000. Estate of Dennis Rain to John Andrew Dubich Jr. and Kylie Nicole Jordan at 622 Penn High Park Road for $165,000. Gregg Chirigos to Jason and Nicole Linebarger at 804 Saddle Back Ct for $560,000. Joyce Hamwey to Patrick Robert and Kelly Elizabeth Cummings at 6 Timber Trail Drive for $260,000. Richard Craig to Kathryn and Matthew Nicolazzo at 1010 Valley Drive for $25,000.
IRWIN
Timothy Osborne to Cody Weinzierl and Brandi Leverknight at 607 Eighth St. for $134,700.
JEANNETTE
Reverse Mortgage Solutions Inc. to Kim Gibson at 1301 Green St. for $60,000. R&R Rentals LLC to Jeffrey and Christy Chicklo at 701 703 Lowry Ave. for $69,000. John Stants to DP 7 Day Services Inc. at 206 N First St. for $17,000. Estate of M. Joann Kregecz to Happy Our Properties LLC at 308 N First St. for $47,000. Jonathan Cressman to Kazi Management LLC at 320 N Second St. for $21,900.
LATROBE
George Yurt to Jacob Shusko at 28 Ave. B for $96,000.
LIGONIER BOROUGH
Douglas Scott Bryga to DSB Development LLC at 1526 Jefferson St. for $1 (state deed transfer stamps indicate a value of $68,220).
LIGONIER TOWNSHIP
Allan MacDougall III to Gwendolyn Kenyon at 258 267 Freeman Road for $73,000. Jeffrey Cmar to Michael and Penelope Bonura at 147 Goldenrod Ln for $95,000. Estate of Susan Ann Smelscer to Nanda Properties LLC at 1820 McKelvey Road for $159,000. Darl Dodson to Brian Heath Torrence and Annamaria Wentzell at 1341 Route 30 for $167,000.
LOWER BURRELL
Ronald Scaries to Michael and Marla Dentzel at 3244 Dorothy St. for $125,000.
LOYALHANNA
CNX Land LLC to Zachary and Julia Wnek at Maple Lodge Road for $117,000. Rushwood Enterprise LLC to Keith Dickey at 7 Stevenson Road for $175,000.
MANOR
Biskup Brothers LLC to Michael Brinko at 364 Manor Harrison City Road for $37,500.
MONESSEN
LSF8 Master Participation Trust to Shangraf Kaul at 510 Chestnut St. for $4,507. Estate of Alice Frolo to Kyle and Lauren Helderman at 6 Colonial Drive for $145,000. Michael Kelemen to Alecia Opalinski at 701 Delaware Ave. for $7,500. On Site Rep LLC to WCB LLC at 11 Eastgate Ave. for $235,000. Joseph Heath III to Mark Dolfi at 424 Frye St. for $7,500. Housing & Urban Development to Melissa Young at 116 Luce Ave. for $20,000. Mary Peters to PNC Bank at 1616 Maple Ave. for $5,619 by sheriff’s deed. Curtis Pidich to James and Mary Earl at 19-27 Schoonmaker Ave. for $55,000. SLOGA to David Crews at 1237 Summit Ave. for $4,000.
MOUNT PLEASANT TOWNSHIP
Patrick Smiley to George and Jeanne Pollock at 592 Hutter Farm Road for $220,000. Cherry Wood Development LLC to Andrew and Megan Schleihauf at 604 606 Jason Ct for $68,000. Michael May to Michael McKeown and Tina Harbaugh at 1169 1175 Old Route 31 for $5,000. Kenneth Curtis to Allen Williams Investments LLC at 3134 3138 Route 982 for $50,000.
MURRYSVILLE
Money Source Inc. to Joseph Michael Marquez at 4077 Colorado Ct for $70,000. Dolores Nobs to Dominic and Alysha Matarazzo at 119 Crosswinds Ln for $159,800. Estate of Mary Margaret Galdes to Reed Commerce LLC at 3675 Forbes Trail Drive for $138,000.
NEW KENSINGTON
New Kensington Redevelopment Authority to UPMC St. Margaret at 1072 Fifth Ave. for $50,000. George Stratton Jr. to Christopher Steven Pryor Shiloff at 320 Seventh St. Ext. for $163,000. Gary Lee Roberts to VKS Holdings LLC at 318 Ridge Ave. for $48,000.
NORTH BELLE VERNON
John Norman Gaul to Cynthia Poskon at 720 Graham St. for $122,400.
NORTH HUNTINGDON TOWNSHIP
Nicholas Dinardo to Dominic Sarachine and Emily Ivanco at 11740 Beacon Drive for $385,000. Gary Beardsley to Gary Beardsley and Margaret Ann Higgins at 2911 Clay Pike for $1 (state deed transfer stamps indicate a value of $56,596). William Ryan et al. to Donald Lane and Natalie Divietri at 921 Marcia Drive for $136,666. Richard Leake to John and Jane Marino at 2773 Turner Valley Road for $1 (state deed transfer stamps indicate a value of $19,987). John Marino to Colleen Coffman at 2773 Turner Valley Road for $340,000. Paul David Sinsley to Christina Marchesiano and Casey McGrew at 261 Woodall Ave. for $205,000.
PENN TOWNSHIP
Nicholas Robert Bubash et al. to Tyler and Jenna Berger at Unknown Address for $67,500. NVR Inc. to Chelsea Stringos at 3003 Augusta Ln for $289,660. Marianne Ank to Joseph and Kristine Benzinger at 3880 Baker School Road for $22,500. Brian Fajt to Dominic and Jessica DeOrio at 215 Chris Drive for $283,000. William Stenger to Jason and Erin Murray at 39 Hones Road for $222,500. Suncrest Homes Inc. to Kevin and Lisa McFadden at 104 Royal Oaks Ct for $567,838. NVR Inc. to Scott and Marie Dakan at 1112 Wedgewood Drive for $406,800. Blackthorn Investors LLC to NVR Inc. at 1114 Wedgewood Drive for $72,189.
ROSTRAVER
Maronda Homes Inc. to Michael Patrick and Lynn Ann Hasson at 136 Azalea Cir for $306,504. Estate of Elizabeth Girhing to Jeffrey Fleming at 318 Bedsworth St. for $71,450. Mark Dolfi to Joseph Heath III at 208 Liberty Ave. for $27,500. RWS Land Co. Inc. to Dennis and Doreen Seamon at 180 Municipal Drive for $76,000. Harry Stratigos to Cody and Angela Wilson at Rankin Road for $140,000.
SALEM TOWNSHIP
Bruce Klingensmith to Ryan and Trista Klingensmith at 105 Dove Ln for $300,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB to Clinade LLC at 139 Kunkle St. for $10,000.
SCOTTDALE
David Headrick to Brian Morrison at 902 Arthur Ave. for $215,000.
SEWICKLEY
David Mickey to James Burkett at 106 110 Lake View Road for $355,000.
SOUTH GREENSBURG
Jessica Barnard to James Brigowatz and Heidi Novak at 112 Mizpark Drive for $169,900.
SUTERSVILLE
Jennie Zowacki to Atlantica LLC at 535 Third Ave. for $1,281 by sheriff’s deed.
UNITY TOWNSHIP
David Stahl to Anthony and Brenda Reno at Apple Hill Drive for $35,000. Wayne Piper to David and Pamela McConnell at Armel Road for $115,000. LSF8 Master Participation Trust to RSC Development LLC at 264 Calvary Hill Road for $7,777. CVF III Mortgage Loan Trust II to Jeffrey and Kimberly Jones at 171 Frye Farm Road for $95,500. Richard Greece to Renee and Joshua Torrero at 102 Sharon Drive for $287,000. Ronald Robb Jr. to Jamie Yokopenic at 602 Tarason Drive for $1 (state deed transfer stamps indicate a value of $112,151). Ronald Ewing to John and Kimberly Gavio at 1 Woodstone Drive for $390,000. Leroy Reynolds to Orion and Lynnelle Shirk at 941 Youngstown Ridge Road for $190,000.
VANDERGRIFT
Gabriel Cole to Brittany McGuire at 123 Eighth St. for $59,000. Housing & Urban Development to Stephanie Crooks at 150 Franklin Ave. for $21,200.
WASHINGTON
Estate of Bernard Butcher to CNX Gas Co. LLC at 320 Hunters Ln for $200,000.
WEST NEWTON
Richard Bradley to Holly Ann Ellison at 424 Mallard St. for $30,000.
YOUNGSTOWN
Lois Menzie to Stacy Martin at 4389 Latrobe St. for $1 (state deed transfer stamps indicate a value of $11,451).
YOUNGWOOD
Linda Kay Deniker to Patricia Brown at 205 N Third St. for $80,000. Douglas Bryga to DSB Development LLC at 213 N Fifth St. for $1 (state deed transfer stamps indicate a value of $66,832). Thorne Real Estate L.P. to Eland Investors LLC at 302 N Fifth St. for $10,000. Eland Investors LLC to Michael May at 8 S Second St. for $2,000.
