ALLEGHENY
PA Housing Finance Agency to Richard and Linda Levandoski at 233 Bryant St. for $51,500. Robert Black to Dean and Pamela Schafer at 8 Louise St. for $65,000. Brandin Lee Hilty to Victor Barone Jr. and Erin Barone at 944 Normandy Drive for $325,000. Clara Battist to Robert Michael Pellegrino at 120 White Oak Drive for $150,000.
ARNOLD
Estate of Bernice Nemits to Deutsche Bank National Co. at 340 Iroquois Drive for $1,910 by sheriff’s deed. Christopher Kerns to Federal National Mortgage Assn. at 1613-1615 Riverside Drive for $1,294 by sheriff’s deed.
BELL TOWNSHIP
Monty Smith to Nathan Ukish and Chelsie Younkins at 3703 Route 819 for $180,000. Jerry Eckhardt to Richard Volker at 3477 SR 819 for $95,000.
DERRY TOWNSHIP
Mario Battaglia to Rita Fink at 1529 Timothy Drive for $136,000.
DONEGAL TOWNSHIP
Estate of Patricia Dalton to Keith Cramer at Skyview Road for $50,000.
EAST HUNTINGDON TOWNSHIP
Duane Miller to Quicken at 112 Camilla Cir for $1,235 by sheriff’s deed. Jeffrey Keller to Mark Noel at 1000 Mumaw St. for $1 (state deed transfer stamps indicate a value of $70,788).
EXPORT
Daniel Mazzoni to Dalton Keibler at 5833 Roosevelt Ave. for $77,500.
FAIRFIELD TOWNSHIP
Roger Luther to Larry Anderson Jr. at 114 Blueberry Ln for $116,900. Penny Hartman to Federal National Mortgage Assn. at 950 SR 271 for $1,457 by sheriff’s deed.
GREENSBURG
Scott Tromba to Mark Tomich at 122 N Pennsylvania Ave. for $190,000.
HEMPFIELD TOWNSHIP
Tony Sesti to Robert and Patricia Ritson at 3 Alta Vita Drive for $160,000. Lexie Scozio to Michael and Aimee King at 4118 Cambridge Drive for $185,000. RE247 LLC to Veronica Caruso at 127 Cannon Drive for $192,500. Raymond Jordan to Zachary May at 415 Crestridge Drive for $197,500. PHOCC LLC to Kelly Pruss at 733 Hearthstone Cir for $495,000. Regis McAteer to Michael and Lindsay Giannilli at Old Airport Road for $67,500. Housing & Urban Development to Bureau Capital Ventures LLC at 56 S Lincoln Ave. for $14,000. 2019 Castle LLC to Eric and Jaycee Cottrell at 237 Second St. for $13,900. William Mazeroski to Nathaniel Smirga at 281 Walton Tea Room Road for $150,000. John Ruttner to Ryan Joseph Hickey at 613 Westland Drive for $239,000. Joshua Lenart to Trasera Halterman at 7 Westwood Drive for $143,000. Forrest Clester III to George and Deborah Stevenson at 818 Yancey St. for $5,000.
IRWIN
Walter Smith III to Eduard and Sameka Goro at 1709 Melrose Ave. for $340,000.
JEANNETTE
Robert Douglas Quinn to Richard and Nancy Bigi at 721 Ash St. for $93,000. Lorraine Malloy to Niles and Carol Slavin at 615 Harrison Ave. for $195,000. Steven Conder to Rachel and Stephen Pyle at 130 N Second St. for $133,600. Lydia Graves to New Residential Mortgage Loan Trust 2014 at 13 S 14th St. for $4,469 by sheriff’s deed.
LIGONIER TOWNSHIP
Ligonier Property Investments LLC to Thomas Graham Douglas Bernosky II at 102 Smith Road for $25,300.
LOWER BURRELL
Lorenzo Frazzini Jr. to Ian and Julianne Remaley at 752 Idaho Drive for $170,000.
MONESSEN
Brett Lepresti to Drew Lepresti II at 318 320 Sixth St. for $7,000. Valley 1st Community FCU to David Fisher et al. and Dale Fisher at 944 Graham Ave. for $5,000. Thomas Luketich to Charles Lawson and Casey Jo Strickler at 2061 Grand Blvd. for $225,000. Lamont Coleman to Federal National Mortgage Assn. at 1030 Leeds Ave. for $1,319 by sheriff’s deed. Craig Stark to Eleven Twenty Four LLC at Riverview Drive for $1 (state deed transfer stamps indicate a value of $87,305).
MT. PLEASANT TOWNSHIP
Samuel Hutchinson to Andrew Orischak at 243 Brook Hollow Road for $90,000. Audrey Cheek to Cole and Angel Bailey at 1024 Claypike Road for $65,000. Thomas Pendrick to Nathanael and Faye Martin at 128 County Park Road for $185,000. Estate of Dorothy Beveridge to Lisa Hafer at 277 E Smithfield St. for $88,000. Clifford Boring to Marci Tomko at 2275 Mt. Pleasant Road for $243,000. Constance Christie to Smithnosky Farms LLC at 212 Neiderhiser Road for $16,444. Adam Mohar to Evan and Gloria Shawley at 504 Pleasant View Drive for $3,500.
MURRYSVILLE
Robert Dalbey to Robert and Amanda Bovard at 4145 Dundee Drive for $232,600. Michael Nova to James Hauser Jr. and Ashleigh Heintzelman at 6456 Lindsey Ln for $185,000. Kathryn Erath to Matthew Hand Vibberts and Kelley Folts at 4980 Northlawn Cir for $264,537. Michael Fleming to Carl and Regina Pursh at 5500 Sanria Ct for $510,000. JV10 LLC to Brian and Alexa Tommasini at 5608 Summit Ct for $153,900.
NEW KENSINGTON
Robert Leone to Bank New York Mellon at 1080 Third Ave. for $1,252 by sheriff’s deed. Gerald Mieszkowski to Lakeview Loan Servicing LLC at 253 Fernledge Drive for $1,454 by sheriff’s deed. Thomas McAninch to Nickolas Schafer at 105 Helen Way for $88,542. Lois Trofka to Curtis Bevilacqua at 1011 Parkview Drive for $72,000. Estate of Douglas Altman to Citizens at 348 Ridge Ave. for $1,851 by sheriff’s deed.
NORTH HUNTINGDON TOWNSHIP
Estate of Bessie Alberts to Nicole Ann Arnold at 9966 Broadway St. for $107,500. Tichenito Enterprises LLC to Timothy Javorski at 51 Cherry Ln for $1 (state deed transfer stamps indicate a value of $116,453). John Oliver to Christopher and Aubriela Fife at 261 Clay Pike for $150,000. Daniel Cameron to Katlyn Marie Garrity at 921 Colonial Manor Road for $151,000. Thomas Militzer to Autumn Leigh Miller at 760 Crestwood Drive for $195,000. Maronda Homes Inc. to Jeffrey and Beth Catterall at 2330 Haflinger Drive for $337,900. Roseann Sublinsky to Carlton Proctor at 9021 Hill Drive for $180,000. Dorothy Crush to Jeremy David and Melissa Kathleen Humenik at 655 McMahon Drive for $212,000. Estate of Rosemarie Moroney to Miles Stampo and Samantha Andrews at 1030 N Whitmore Road for $167,500. Reed Commerce LLC to Dakota Barella at 2060 Thomas Drive for $154,664. Steven Altobelli to Daniel Woods and Martine Allegro Woods at 2070 Thomas Drive for $205,000.
NORTH IRWIN
John Wiltrek to ForLove Construction Inc. at 3 Franklin Ave. for $11,500.
OKLAHOMA
Hancock Ave Partners L.P. to William Fryer Jr. at 1577 Hancock Ave. for $69,900.
PENN TOWNSHIP
Blackthorn Investors LLC to NVR Inc. at 1016 Black Sands Drive for $72,189. Michael Malazich to Maria Gaudi at 3462 Route 130 for $154,900. Andrea Blevins to Federal National Mortgage Assn. at 3525 Route 130 for $1,385 by sheriff’s deed. NVR Inc. to Mark Popovic et al. and Margaret Jane Popovic at 1004 Valinor Drive for $293,015.
ROSTRAVER
Timothy Gribble to Jaclin Spiewak at 241 Darr Road for $300,000. Charles Dougherty to Andrew and Janelle Hartley at 451 W Spring Grove Blvd. for $334,000.
SALEM TOWNSHIP
Karen Stephen to Federal National Mortgage Assn. at 119 Kunkle St. for $2,713 by sheriff’s deed. Harland Shearer to PNC Bank at 3703 Route 819 for $3,602 by sheriff’s deed.
SCOTTDALE
Erica Brown to JP Morgan Mortgage Acquisition Corp. at 912 Mulberry St. for $1,445 by sheriff’s deed. Sherry Weinman to Jeremy and Rebecca Miller at 101 103 N Chestnut St. for $105,000.
SEWICKLEY
Ronald Moore Jr. to Zackary Brock Charles at 569 Herminie Road for $25,000. AJ Yukon Invest LLC to Vanir Properties LLC at 212-214 Sewickley Ave. for $100,000. Edward Negro et al. to Ronald Aultman at 119 Tulip St. for $58,000.
SOUTH HUNTINGDON TOWNSHIP
Wayne Jones to Vanir Properties LLC at 110 May St. for $80,000. Timothy Gensamer to Heather Bianchi at 124 Oak St. for $67,000.
UNITY TOWNSHIP
New Plan Realty Associates to Amerco Real Estate Co. at 1066 1072 Mountain Laurel Plaza for $2,500,000.
VANDERGRIFT
Gregory Hutcherson to JPMorgan Chase Bank NA at 186 Grant Ave. for $1,383 by sheriff’s deed.
WASHINGTON
Bank America to Jeffrey Miller at 350 352 Yockey Road for $173,000. ———
