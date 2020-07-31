ALLEGHENY
Suncrest Homes Inc. to Richard and Marylou Heiser at 640 Cedar Ridge Drive for $308,000. Derek Folmer to Cartus Financial Corp. at 100 Church Road for $185,000. Cartus Financial Corp. to Jeffrey Martin at 100 Church Road for $185,000. Michael Aikins to Keegan and Miranda Schoch at 39 99 Crawford Ln for $85,000. Estate of Judith Ann Rogers to Gene and Edith Jazwinski at 497 Joyce St. for $140,000. Richard Mickelic to Kathy Brown at 1098 River Forest Drive for $485,000.
ARONA
Clinton Carr to Deanna Wright at 1961 Main St. for $20,000.
AVONMORE
Terry Eugene Harper Cridlebaugh to Joan Foley at 211 Fifth St. for $1 (state deed transfer stamps indicate a value of $8,641).
COOK TOWNSHIP
Estate of Ruth Betty Augustine to Ruth Himler at Unknown Address for $1 (state deed transfer stamps indicate a value of $3,031). Finleyville Homes LLC to Michael Christopher at 461 Four Mile Run Road for $7,000. Marilyn Dardanell to Douglas Reynolds and Jennifer Cooney at 229 Hoods Mill Road for $144,434.
DELMONT
Kathryn Campbell to Rachael Marion at 211 E White Oak Drive for $141,017.
DERRY BOROUGH
2019 Castle LLC to Frank Denara Jr. at 157 E Second St. for $9,900.
DERRY TOWNSHIP
LSF9 Master Participation Trust to John and Luann Murtha at 145 Alexandria Drive for $226,000. LaVonne Leason to Gary Pennesi at 809 Caroline St. for $165,900. John Murtha to Dolores Hitchman at 776 Everview Ln for $229,000. Estate of Eleanor Friel to John and Victorian Kuhns at 2406 Raymond Ave. for $47,000. Leonard Geier Jr. et al. to James Landsbach at 1030 1034 Roosevelt Way for $36,000. Ridilla Delmont to R & S Johnston L.P. at 1184 SR 981 for $90,000. Melinda Short to Dominick Shawley at 1444 SR 981 for $200,000.
EAST HUNTINGDON TOWNSHIP
Joseph Ovitsky to Robert and Shirley Wolak at 100 Melissa Drive for $175,000. Roy Dewitt III to SMP Commercial Realty LLC at 1547 Mt. Pleasant Connellsville Road for $1 (state deed transfer stamps indicate a value of $71,205). Gerard Rendine to James William Smith at 1361 SR 31 for $236,900. Betty Galley to William Galley at 2966 Scottdale Smithton Road for $25,000.
GREENSBURG
Jeremiah Morgan to Money Source Inc. at 111 Franklin Drive for $3,583 by sheriff’s deed. Joyce Andrews to Jonathan Wisneski and Holly Stellato at 93 McLaughlin Drive for $175,900. Martin Barbie III to Salvatore Dominick and Rebecca McGuire at 12 Meadow Drive for $219,000. Aimee Jim to Sydney Noel Moss at 111 Northmont St. for $105,000. Westmoreland County Land Bank to Charles Smith at 302 Oakland Ave. for $15,000. SBES Properties LLC to KD Properties Group LLC at 644-646 W Pittsburgh St. for $120,000. Daniel Lieberum to Erika Wilson at 330 Walnut Ave. for $159,900. Housing & Urban Development to Adam Momeyer at 572 Willow Ave. for $91,200.
HEMPFIELD TOWNSHIP
Leonard Geier Jr. et al. to James and Laurie Wiser at Unknown Address for $3,000. Vivian Watkins to Daniel and Kirsten Lieberum at 4047 Briarwood Drive for $220,000. Timothy Krempecki to Kiley Nash at 120 Bryan Drive for $225,500. Wayne Adams to Austin Menhart and Alisa Marsinetti at 103 Chapel View Drive for $199,900. Gregory Lapina to Richard Kolling Jr. and Samantha Zedek at 62 Circle Drive for $320,000. Sean Colligan to William Tyler at 55 Millersdale Road for $144,500. Leslie Boone to Segavepo LLC at 104 Northumberland Drive for $99,000. Salvation Army to Shane and James Hall at 538 Oakford Park Road for $100,000. Barry Sebring to Maria Svonavec at 5093 Old Route 119 for $115,000. Jordan Thomas Spallone to Brian McGee at 531 Pollins Ave. for $10,000. Cord Benedict Leone to Joshua Paul Myers and Alisa Jane Ethna Myers at 28 Renaissance Drive for $244,000. Carmen Spallone to Andrew and Emily Ponterio at 107 Tippecanoe Drive for $248,000. Jacob Hensell to Vincent Dimatteo at 536 Waterbury Drive for $165,000. Estate of Catherine Zerilla to Ashley and Julie Gasparatz at 477 Willow Ave. for $140,000. Joseph Mikeska to Joseph Anthony and Skylar Kasunic at 15 Willow Crossing Road for $202,000.
HYDE PARK
Scott Compton to Matthew Robert Ellinger and Natalie Diller at 609 Fourth Ave. for $185,000.
IRWIN
Lonnie Deorio to Alex Jenkins and Madison Eichenlaub at 719 Spruce St. for $148,000.
JEANNETTE
New Residential Mortgage Loan Trust 2014 to Castle 2020 LLC at 13 14th St. for $6,100. Clay Capital Investment Group LLC to Colin and Marlene Humphries at 935 Gaskill Ave. for $94,000. Jason Gunter to Andrew Rose Jr. at 408 Guy St. for $2,000. Joshua Nahory to Sherry Lee at 206 N Fifth St. for $65,000.
LATROBE
Mark Bereit to Jordan and Breona Reynolds at 44 E Tacoma Ave. for $170,000. Linda Berk to Sean and Brian Mrozek at 3 Miller St. for $25,000. Nationstar Mortgage LLC to Usman Sarwar at 60 N Ligonier St. for $65,888 (state deed transfer stamps indicate a value of $90,428). Leroy Piper to Michelle Murphy at 1730 Raymond Ave. for $125,000. Pennymac Loan Services to TCE Properties LLC at 325 Walnut St. for $44,500.
LIGONIER BOROUGH
Latrobe Area Hospital Inc. to Mutual Aid Ambulance Service Inc. at 508 N Market St. for $1 (state deed transfer stamps indicate a value of $685,672).
LIGONIER TOWNSHIP
Estate of Ruth Betty Augustine to Dennis and Mary Augustine at Unknown Address for $1 (state deed transfer stamps indicate a value of $1,735). Joseph Crowley to Kevin Slezak and Bridget Revello Slezak at 115 Baywood Ln for $165,000. Federal National Mortgage Assn. to Richar Enterprises LLC at 135 Hermitage Cir for $138,900. William DeMayo to Louis McQuaide and Allison Thiel at 109 St. Clair Cir for $415,000. Michael Dojonovic to Ronald and Deborah Kosor at Top Ln for $30,000.
LOWER BURRELL
John Ernest Vulgris to Lisa Mercurio at 257 Davies St. for $173,000. Estate of Henrietta Leonardi to Clement and Juliann Lepish at 508 Edgeview Road for $170,000. Patricia Kondratovich to Aric Fellers and Emma Weaver at 3409 Glenwood Drive for $179,000. Estate of Norma Rathgeb to Daniel Howard at 2741 Harvey Ave. for $143,500. Robert Tatrn to Emily McCormick at 2810 Hastings Drive for $180,000. Teresa Susini to Robert Susini at 259 Oak Ridge Drive for $140,000. Housing & Urban Development to Chelsea Smalley at 2625 Princeton St. for $66,000. Reamon Linnabary to Daniel and Meredith Bechdel at 104 Willow Drive for $197,400.
MANOR
Brandon Goydich to Anthony Peduzzi at 489 Rowe Road for $160,000.
MONESSEN
Primetime Property LLC to Brian Rands at 6 Huston St. for $109,900. Estate of Jerome Kossol to Taylor Herb and Kaily McLenegan at 4 Merando Drive for $139,000. Estate of B. Clifford Draper to Michael Aldrich at 486 Motheral Ave. for $14,500.
MOUNT PLEASANT TWP.
PNC Bank to Anthony Testa Jr. and Kathy Barko at 208 High St. for $6,001. Carroll Betz to Rochelle Wilson at 119 Hill Churches Road for $180,000. Estate of Vernita Guidas to Jay Shaffer at 4222 Slope Hill Road for $145,000. Michael Redigan to Jason and Sheri Marie Lawson at 1253 W Laurel Cir for $181,400.
MURRYSVILLE
Richard Kim to Joseph Vincent Pulizzi III and Christine Pulizzi at 2004 Arlington Ave. for $509,000. Barrington Heights LLC to Joseph and Michele D’Ambrosio at 4002 Bloomsbury Ct for $149,900. Robert Comella to Evan and Leslie Zuverink at 6015 Forbes Hollow Road for $410,000. Robert Schlemmer to Sean and Rachel Meigs at Hilty Road for $32,500. James Albring to Seung Jung Lee and Byougkon Kim at 4024 Holiday Park Drive for $320,000. Timothy Fox to Matthew and Jennifer Austin at 5055 Impala Drive for $330,000. Anthony Sirianni to Samuel Free at 1457 Lyons Chase Cir for $205,000. Tracy Higdon to Wells Fargo at 3797 Meadowbrook Road for $1,507 by sheriff’s deed. John Holmes to Richard Fuhrman Jr. at 3336 Tarr Hollow Road for $335,000.
NEW KENSINGTON
Clearview FCU to John and Susan Marie Douglas at 736 Caldwell Ave. for $63,000. Estate of Dorothy Einsporn to Richard and Patricia Grzybek at 437 Greenridge Road for $50,000. Real Estate Options Inc. to Howard Richard and Jennifer Kelly at 1221 Taylor Ave. for $43,000. Shirley Delgrosso to Bank New York Mellon at 1298 Woodmont Ave. for $2,115 by sheriff’s deed.
NORTH HUNTINGDON TOWNSHIP
J&E Real Estate LLC to Grove Real Estate L.P. at Barnes Lake Road for $19,400. Raymond D’Andree to Shag Bark Grove Real Estate LLC at Barnes Lake Road for $19,400. Mary Bourne to Scott and Sara Washington at 1514 Barry Drive for $179,900. William Suchacek to Bart and Traci Hillwig at 9961 Buckingham Place for $400,000. Estelle Staso to Edward and Tammara Landry at 2541 Clay Pike Road for $15,000. Scott Arendas to Kellie Simon and Tina Marshall at 1260 Craig Drive for $235,000. Robert Hemp to Weichert Workforce Mobility Inc. at 8750 Delaware Ave. for $425,000. Weichert Workforce Mobility Inc. to Edward Balog Jr. at 8750 Delaware Ave. for $425,000. Lauren Poff to Joanna Marie Stewart at 11480 Dennis Cir for $136,000. NVR Inc. to Kito and Meghan Holliday at 1157 Giulia Drive for $555,925. Donato Pasquarelli to NVR Inc. at 1166 Giulia Drive for $88,000. William Chapman to Jacob and Ashley Hensell at 12170 Herold Drive for $220,819. Nicholas Griffin to Joseph and Jennifer Bolt at 11939 Larimer Ave. for $240,000. Mark Grazel to Andrew Proch at 2030 Leo St. for $115,000. H&M Holdings LLC to Kriebel Acquisition Co. LLC at Magnus Ln for $10 (state deed transfer stamps indicate a value of $31,000). Richard Gray to Jeffrey and Denise Cumpston at 481 Mercer Drive for $62,000. Ashley Gallagher to Frank Reda III and Ruba Nicola at 7669 Natalie Ln for $540,000. Matthew Eiseman to Blake Alexander Madden and Maria Beatriz Lemus Madden at 310 Old Jacks Run Road for $224,000. Joshua Michael Stimpson to Nucompass Mobility Services Inc. at 770 Peregrine Drive for $360,000. Nucompass Mobility Services Inc. to Scott and Dawn Arendas at 770 Peregrine Drive for $360,000. Robert Fucheck to James and Courtney Cole at 1521 Robbins Station Road for $165,000. Craig Couchenour to Kimberly Harris at 13661 St. Clair Drive for $150,000. Joseph Orr to Matthew Schade at 13049 Veronica Drive for $305,000. CMN Irwin LLC to Christopher and Colleen Nemes at 12756 Veronica Ln for $50,000. PT Property Management LLC to Trafford Sportsmens Club at 14000 Winchester Road for $99,200.
NORTH IRWIN
Leisa Maghery to Danielle Durst at 49 Webster Ave. for $139,000.
OKLAHOMA
David Krause to Federal National Mortgage Assn. at 224 S Pine St. for $1,572 by sheriff’s deed.
PENN TOWNSHIP
Bedrock Developers LLC to Joseph and Nancy Manion at 1030 Blackthorne Drive for $50,000. RWS Land Co. Inc. to Christian and Tricia Panaia at 1002 Dallas Ct for $505,609. Penn Crossing Limited to PTV 1067 LLC at 1070 Harrison City Export Road for $290,500. James Richardson to Mackenzie Mittereder and Haleigh Downey at 10 Hillcrest Drive for $229,000. Ian Rodgers to Anthony Parente and Cara Kern at 3029 Main St. for $165,000. NVR Inc. to Beverly Sowash at 1036 Moria Ct for $263,965. Atkins Penn Twp LLC to PJN Properties L.P. at 4044 Route 130 for $10 (state deed transfer stamps indicate a value of $32,888). Daniel Ofchinick to William and Karen Brown at 130 Sunrise Drive for $109,900. Christopher Kistler to William and Bernadette Abramovitz at 1004 Sweetgum Ct for $390,420. NVR Inc. to Robert Wilkinson III and Mary Wilkinson at 1095 Wedgewood Drive for $378,450.
ROSTRAVER
Estate of Harry Griffith to Matthew Martin and Tina Getty at 316 Comanche Drive for $150,000. Kelly Dickey to Shane Reph at 132 Moon Crest Cir for $547,000. Charles Miller to Federal National Mortgage Assn. at 125 Ray Drive for $1,686 by sheriff’s deed. Renee Halt to John and Kristen Gruber at 109 Rocky Ln for $114,000. JPJBA LLC to Jukka Akkanen and Elizabeth Gehrman at 4063 SR 51 for $90,000. Jaime Paul Berkey to Prakash and Ambika Dahal at 510 W Spring Grove Blvd. for $254,900. Estate of Elizabeth Curran to Joel Reynolds at 801 Webster Hollow Road for $83,000.
SALEM TOWNSHIP
Reed Commerce LLC to Charles Gould at 105 Aviation Ln for $158,000. Estate of James Johnston to Bruce and Cynthia Klingensmith at 153 Fern Ln for $113,200.
SCOTTDALE
Stewart Investment Properties LLC to Jessica Lynn Setmire at 200 202 Park St. for $124,000. Wilma Reese to Adam Depta at 700 Parker Ave. for $61,500. Pamela Brown to Kenneth and Joanna Hunter at 417 Walnut Ave. for $120,000.
SEWICKLEY
Barry Clark Jr. to Cameron DiPerna at 123 Hutchinson Road for $127,000.
SOUTHWEST GREENSBURG
William Rause to Ryan and Caitlin Kelley at 519 Oakland Ave. for $150,000.
TRAFFORD
Aaron Stashick to Shawn Miller and Kelsey Maloney at 119 Seventh St. Ext. for $150,000. Neal McQuaid to Eric Bishop at 400 Edgewood Ave. for $180,000. Estate of William Palltino Jr. to Ronald and Veronica Coll at 432 Gilmore Ave. for $120,000.
UNITY TOWNSHIP
Charles Piper Jr. to Daniel and Lacey Bridge at 1699 Bethel Church Road for $25,000. Raymond King Jr. to Karlie Hudock at 1012 Blue Ridge Drive for $200,000. Timothy Ramsey to Cartus Financial Corp. at 110 Dellview Ct for $420,000. Cartus Financial Corp. to Anthony Zinobile and Elizabeth Betancourt at 110 Dellview Ct for $420,000. Howard McMurtrie to Joshua and Cathleen Adams at 1020 Faulkner Way for $395,000. Jeffry Castine to Michael and April Dalicandro at 4000 Forest Glen Drive for $430,000. Thomas Suda to James and Elizabeth Fowler Goshorn at 912 Lloyd Ave. for $175,000. Jason Robertson to Justin and Halee Lukcik at 344 McChesney Road for $174,900. Jonathan Held to Flex Investments Inc. at 1808 Mt. Pleasant Road for $15,000. Benedict Fajt to Stephen Janik and Carly Meholic at 147 Pershing Cir for $180,000. Esther Glasser to Alex and Natalie Toman at Sawmill Road for $25,000.
VANDERGRIFT
Jessi Valeria Strucaly to Steven Whitman and Dawn Smitley at 158 Columbia Ave. for $45,000. Christopher Boland to Jodie Fedzen and Kathy Anderson at 133 Custer Ave. for $95,000. Westmoreland County Land Bank to Charles Smith at 923 Howell St. for $20,000.
WASHINGTON
356 Properties LLC to Christopher and Heather Ross at 558 Landing Ct for $450,874. Sean Fennick to Joshua and Jamie Shelton at Route 380 for $149,000.
WEST LEECHBURG
Estate of Stephen Pityk to Neil Hickman at 1200 Edgewood Drive for $165,000.
WEST NEWTON
Timothy Copeland to Dawna Fowler at 215 Collinsburg Road for $15,000. Thomas Nickolls to Anthony Falcone Jr. and Shannon Falcone at 322 N Water St. for $75,000. Paul Montgomery to John and Amy Sue Gentilcore at 123 S Water St. for $78,000.
