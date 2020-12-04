ALLEGHENY
Michael Smith to Brian Michael and Kayla Mary Hupe at 2287 Melwood Road for $60,000. Estate of Richard Ogden to Jennifer Anwar at 903 Talon Ct for $180,000.
ARNOLD
Estate of Ann Campana to Ronald Barr Jr. and Joann Barr at 1811 Horne Blvd. for $38,000.
BOLIVAR
Jason Bowers to Edward and Sheri Burtop at 407 Third St. for $123,000.
DELMONT
Alexander Novickoff to Daniel Wrobel Jr. and Kathryn Kehoe at 550 Monticello Drive for $265,000. Steve Catranel Construction Co. Inc. to Andrew Kishlock at 199 Valley Stream Drive for $117,000.
DERRY BOROUGH
Jesse Crissey Jr. to Robert and Jessica Ann Hayden at 223 E Second St. for $127,000. Barbara Kells to Edward Sackandy at 419 Short St. for $8,000.
DERRY TOWNSHIP
Bryant Turnage to Home Loan Investment FSB at 108 Cherry St. for $6,153 by sheriff’s deed. Estate of Nancy Ray to Shawn Horwat and Hayley Chemski at Greenfield Road for $7,000. Estate of Mary Widdows to Sara Jo Dolores Davis at 1640 Latrobe Derry Road for $92,000. Thomas Bridge to Michael Mehalic at 228 Malone Road for $42,000. James Thomas Jr. to Craig and John Powell at 576 Sunview Cir for $262,900. Charles Werner to Jared Walters at 154 Ten School Road for $190,000. Michael Mainini to Frank Klim at 1930 Walnut Drive for $20,000.
DONEGAL TOWNSHIP
William Steele III to Joseph and Michele Mele at Lady Fern Drive for $285,000.
EAST HUNTINGDON TOWNSHIP
Mark Wilson to Brennen and Adara Wilson at 1552 Mt. Pleasant Connellsville Road for $124,200. Linda Kozar to Jodi and Heather Rimel at 305 Wesley Chapel Road for $180,000.
EAST VANDERGRIFT
Sunnyside Realty LLC to Kiski Valley Properties LLC at 412 Vandergrift Ln for $100,000.
EXPORT
S&T Bank to James Tobin at 2834 Italy Road for $46,200.
FAIRFIELD TOWNSHIP
Mary McClelland to Britain Long at 493 Clark Hollow Road for $55,000. Dean Nelson to Joy Haven Property MTG LLC at 1052 1054 Route 259 for $339,900.
GREENSBURG
Housing & Urban Development to RWL Real Estate LLC at 129 Alexander Ave. for $62,000. Cheryl George to Ashley Crystaloski at 5 Beech St. for $135,000. Casimir Tamoliunas to Casimir Tamoliunas and Patrick Hoke Jr. at 204 Center Ave. for $1 (state deed transfer stamps indicate a value of $67,983). Casimir Tamoliunas to Casimir Tamoliunas and Joyce Hoke Holmes at 212 Center Ave. for $1 (state deed transfer stamps indicate a value of $55,813). Debra Ann Corr to Adam Schaum and Valerie Ventura at 128 Clopper St. for $289,900. David Valenti to Howard Anthony and Marcela Winwood at 23 Glenview Ave. for $130,000. Mam House Development to Ana Hidalgo Collins at 421 Harrison Ave. for $36,000. Frank Bolha to Greentique Homes LLC at 232 Mitinger Ave. for $50,000. Mary Anne Bungard to Carrie Bompiani at 208 S Hamilton Ave. for $80,000. Joyce Anderson to Robert Regola IV and Bridget Regola at 554 South St. for $70,000. Lula Carol Combs to David Landman and Haily Foley at 206 Westmoreland Ave. for $280,000.
HEMPFIELD TOWNSHIP
Raymond Maffit Jr. to Harry and Kellyann Van Herwegen at 4041 Second St. for $147,000. Gloria Harrison to Carabin Properties LLC at 432 Armbrust Road for $53,000. James Jioio to Matthew and Paula Blazowich at 604 Bovard Luxor Road for $206,000. Walter Thompson to Kenneth Lindsey at 111 Cannon Drive for $189,900. Roy Reese to Matthew and Melanie Iezzi at Dakota Ln for $80,000. Carl DiPietro to Michael Thomas and Angela Nicole Palmer at 10 Deerfield Drive for $239,900. Rosemary Lewis to Michael Wargo at Dorothy Louise Drive for $23,000. Eric Lutz to Scott Campbell at 5 Gratz St. for $75,000. Dorothy Repasky to Karen Gomes at 1302 Hunt Club Drive for $234,900. Margaret Logan to John Wolfgang Jr. and Gwendolyn Wolfgang at 4128 Lockport Drive for $20,000. DA Holding LLC to ECO Industries LLC at 1678 New Stanton Ruffsdale Road for $600,000. Travis Hill to Leo and Natalia Petrulli at 816 Rembrandt Cir for $389,900. David Keenan to SegaVepo LLC at 129 Sioux Drive for $137,500. Vincent Sciabica to Terry and Deborah Thiem at 450 Slate Run Road for $325,000. Ronald Rollins to Josiah Hartzler and Leah Bowman at 1425 Swede Hill Road for $178,000. Alan Dale Kunkle to Heidi Warner at 16 Windihill Drive for $175,000.
HYDE PARK
Patrick Dowling to Jennifer Durick at 342-344 Chestnut St. for $70,000.
JEANNETTE
Sobels Obscure Brewery LLC to Gnome Enterprises LLC at 500 Clay Ave. for $28,750. Martin Varsafsky to David Sarring at 317 Henry St. for $114,900. Barry House to Jolene Marie Muller at 609 Highland Ave. for $66,900. Louis Izzo to Jonathan Michael Pryor and Katelin Nicole Mundy at 917 Jefferson Ave. for $150,000. Estate of William Dickey to TayKey Properties LLC at 400 Prospect St. for $19,880.
LATROBE
Joseph McManus to Jared Craig Drew at 112 Avenue C for $112,500. Janet Herald to Reeves Rental LLC at 41 E Tacoma Ave. for $112,000. Bank America NA to Delbert and Kathy Sue Long at 621 Fairmont St. for $36,000. Amber Pears to James Ronald Lipinski Jr. at 717 Main St. for $192,000. Jordan Paterson to Joshua Baker and Haley Kozar at 617 Walnut St. for $175,000.
LIGONIER BOROUGH
Kevin Cheek to Chelsy Coil at 217 Bell St. for $215,000.
LIGONIER TOWNSHIP
Scott Knupp to Barry and Kim Sheehan at 169 Appian Way for $555,000. Susan Huba to Martin John Knizner at 1539 Darlington Road for $185,000. Nancy Pratt to Alfonso Arevalo at 122 139 Ladybug Ln for $315,000. Edwin Gott Jr. to Stonebridge Fields LLC at 2953 PA SR 711 for $2,100,000. Sharon Greenawalt to Shawn and Alexis Knepper at 1147 Turkey Inn Road for $131,000.
LOWER BURRELL
Seth Hazlett to Renda Cypher at 3208 Coulson Drive for $125,000. Justin Tomayko to Andrew and Tiffany Deantonio at 3000 Fairway Drive for $159,000. Pater Family Irrevocable Trust to Tyler Collins at 3151 Kipp Ave. for $130,000. Sharen Peet Ray to Edward Green at 1009 Wills Ave. for $8,000.
LOYALHANNA
James Cicio et al. to Alice Orvosh at 869 County Road for $23,185.
MANOR
George Watts to Steven and Brenda Brown at 400 Sandy Hill Road for $180,000.
MONESSEN
Jeffrey Maiolini to Sheila Eckard at 808 Second St. for $59,900. Estate of Sharon Roule to Lisa McFarland at 1228 Rostraver St. for $40,000. Sharon Evans to Karen Smith at 910 Vine St. for $28,500.
MOUNT PLEASANT BOROUGH
Albert Meuller to Sean and Lee Winterhalter at 624 Broad St. for $170,000. James Hontz to Shane Lennon Grimes at 10 Vine St. for $137,500. First Brethren Church North Shupe St. to William and Judith McClain at 207 W Smithfield St. for $20,000. PNC to Lilley & Dolde LLC at 408 W Smithfield St. for $19,000.
MOUNT PLEASANT TOWNSHIP
Timothy Schandel to Tyler George Sanner at 2172 Brinkerton Road for $210,000. Cherry Wood Development LLC to John and Violet Hynes at 633 Jason Ct for $60,000. Marcella Bilik to Homeoffice Holdings LLC at 2330 Mt. Pleasant Road for $150,000. Teresa Manning to Robert and Dakota Emerick at 333-335 Oak St. for $35,000. Christopher Adams to Judith Karinchak at 181 Rosewood Ave. for $309,900.
MURRYSVILLE
Marjorie Sheffel to Nora Berkey at 3885 Brookside Ln for $240,000. E. Lawrence Nucci to Roger Young and Debra Robinson at 3209 Cambridge Ct for $375,000. Barrington Heights LLC to Ravindarjit Singh and Pooja Arora at 4205 Castlewood Ct for $189,900. Robert Whipkey to Patrick and Kathleen Williams at 4801 Dargate Ln for $500,000. James Campbell to Alan Faith and Lindsey Wagner Faith at 4112 Devonwood Ct for $289,900. Peter Nelson to Robert DeFrancesco Jr. at 3398 Fawnway Drive for $35,000. Robert Finkel to David and Karen Chatak at 3835 Goldie Ln for $289,900. James Keen to Rod Brandon and Shannon McCullough at 6001 Kingdom Ct for $430,000. Melissa Frank to Brian Fulmer at 2800 Laurel Drive for $235,500. Sadhana Mani Bashyam to Timothy and Amy Keefe at 3007 Lexington Ct for $450,000. Kathleen Buzzard to TPL Income Property Corp. at 3463 Mayer Drive for $180,000. Robert Henkel to Alexander and Alyssa Perla at 4734 Millstream Ct for $359,000. Gerald Hans Rizza to Martin Jacobson and Melissa Gerhart at 3553 N Hills Road for $173,670. Christopher LeDuff to John and Cheryl Biondo at 3166 Oak St. for $275,000. Lucille Medich to Jason Russell Greenwald and Vera Spina at 209 Rainprint Ln for $155,900. Ann Baczkowski to Brian and Julie Sell at 4001 S School Road for $373,000. Edward Weiss to David and Teresa Petrick at 5506 Sanria Ct for $830,000. Christopher Simchick to Gregory and Beth Lavery at 1213 Twelve Oaks Ct for $645,000. Yale Levin to Eileen Dorfman at 100 Williamsburg Ln for $148,000. Philip Reiche to Meagan Duckworth at 304 Williamsburg Ln for $131,500.
NEW KENSINGTON
Jason Persun to Joseph and Sherri Ann Mensch at 600 Campbell Ave. for $78,000.
NORTH BELLE VERNON
James O’Casek to O’Casek Real Estate LLC at 734-738 Speer St. for $48,000.
NORTH HUNTINGDON TOWNSHIP
Jonathon Pons to Brian and Nichole Owens at 11703 Appaloosa Ct for $449,000. William MacLaughlin to Joseph William Banks Jr. and Emily Michelle Rosche at 3101 Baker School Road for $298,900. Loretta Hoeflein to Painter Property Development LLC at 30-32 Billot Ave. for $235,000. Erik Ludwig to Paul Barnes at 9729 Birchbrook Ct for $151,000. Cody Peddicord to Leah Leber at 460 Corey Drive for $207,000. JoAnn Swatsworth to Sangill Properties LLC at 9988 Deerfield Drive for $80,000. Marilynn Scappatura to Dawn Parker at 1798 Diane Merle Drive for $176,000. Premko Holdings LLC to Neil and Joelle Bryner at 582 Forest Oaks Trail for $448,850. NVR Inc. to Jeffery and Traci Braid at 1199 Giulia Drive for $412,385. Joyce Lynn to Jeremy and Sherri Lorent at 2280 Guffey Road for $55,000. Estate of Ronald Veverka to Daniel Douglas and Ashley Lynn Kostrub at 1936 Haflinger Drive for $295,000. Estate of Jill Mattey to Michael and Eileen Plescia at 820 Locust St. for $213,000. LSF9 Master Participation Trust to Dean Tyler Martin and Angie Thompson at 11304 McKee Road for $569,900. Charles Huss to SegaVepo LLC at 11540 McKee Road for $174,900. CMN Irwin LLC to Joseph Anthony Szalkay III and Dawn Gelfer at 12838 Veronica Ln for $79,900.
NORTH IRWIN
Carolyn Breig to Glenn Hursh at 6 Penn Ave. for $165,000.
PENN TOWNSHIP
NVR Inc. to Joshua West and Maria Fabri at 1008 Black Sands Drive for $382,175. NVR Inc. to Robert and Stacy Novak at 1010 Black Sands Drive for $382,065. Oak Farm Estates Partners to Amber Kovacs at 3113 Blocks Road for $19,900. Barney Kistler to Susan Porter at 1019 Crab Apple Ct for $447,907. Rivendell Development L.P. to NVR Inc. at 1044 Gombach Road for $61,000. Kevin Mitnik to Michael Stotler at 408-1/2 Home Drive for $100,000. SFG2 Group L.P. to Lorraine Balun at 100 Royal Oaks Ct for $80,000. Corey Camp to Matthew Wendell at 2045 SR 130 for $132,900. Blackthorn Investors LLC to NVR Inc. at 1087 Wedgewood Drive for $72,189. Barry MacDonald to Raymond Falk at 713 William Drive for $133,000.
ROSTRAVER
Entech LLC to Maronda Homes LLC at 117 Azalea Cir for $57,700. Entech LLC to Maronda Homes Inc. at 128 Azalea Cir for $57,700. Conor Murphy to Mitchel Black at 1319 Fells Church Road for $184,900. Christina Wood to Anthony Summaria and Allison Quinn at 417 Gallitin Road for $152,000. Maronda Homes LLC to Jay and Susan Zimmerman at 2082 Lake View Drive for $239,900. Tamara Theys to Melissa Abbey at 423 Rostraver Road for $89,000. Thomas Singosky to Jessica Gosney at 948 Route 906 for $30,000. Linda Curnow to Nathan and Chelsy Rowan at 1191 SR 136 for $225,000. Estate of Theodore Link to Andrew Morris at 307 Van Meter Road for $122,000.
SALEM TOWNSHIP
L. Jack Beaver to Donald Lee and Colleen Lynn Bosley at 981 Hannastown Road for $87,060. Wells Fargo to Timothy David and Caroline Daurora at 225 Keaggy Ave. for $40,611. Cynthia Gayle Brooks to Watt Holding Co. at 113 Salem Drive for $400,000.
SCOTTDALE
John Hawkins Jr. to Terri Lynn Walter at 616 S Chestnut St. for $128,500. Jody Rimel to Kaitlyn Meyer at 516 Scottdale Ave. for $142,000. John Kiliany to Lucas Hochard at 605 607 Stauffer Ave. for $127,000.
SEWICKLEY
James Mismas to William Siefert at 1014 Herminie West Newton Road for $48,100. George Matovich to Kalsey Hanratty at 236 Hickory St. for $70,000.
SOUTH GREENSBURG
Donald Turley to Alan and Ashley Quinn at 19 Overview Drive for $225,000.
SOUTH HUNTINGDON TOWNSHIP
Amber Argiro to Romano Key Property Trust at Dutch Hollow Road for $1,500. Constance Rocker to Michael and Alahna O’Brien at 118 Highland St. for $390,000. Aaron Manns to Raymond Meyers at Hoffman Road for $106,000.
SOUTHWEST GREENSBURG
Seth Kristoff to James Belcher at 519 Chestnut St. for $119,500. Joel Perry to Deborah Sompel at 615 Sidney St. for $115,000. Steven Brown to Joseph Pitts at 832 Sidney St. for $129,900.
SUTERSVILLE
James Ferree et al. to Andrew Zeiler and Marissa Stewart at 408 Fourth St. for $18,000.
TRAFFORD
Brian Bush to Christopher and Joncelyn Abbott at 525 Sixth St. for $50,000. Monroeville Properties LLC to Kirk Rogers at 6008 Baker School Road for $155,000. Kenneth Edward Josephic to Christine Corrales at 522 Cavitt Ave. for $13,000.
UNITY TOWNSHIP
Judith Krinock to Holly Renee Lehman at 3126 Attleboro Place for $225,000. Gayle Smith to Charles and Connie Werner at 1009 Boniface Drive for $310,000. Thomas Swiger to Ryan Matthew Purvis at 1116 Chaucer Drive for $320,000. Loretta McBroom to Marie Zanotti at 201 Glacier Drive for $358,000. Michael Conroy to Triple B Properties LLC at 1327 Marguerite Lake Road for $95,000. Barry Sheehan to Seth and Carly Kristoff at 109 Pembroke Ct for $292,500. Estate of Thomas Bridge to Richard Rhome and Christina Connor at 3507 Route 30 for $115,000. John Curnow to Urbanik Capital Properties LLC at 1791 Theatre St. for $60,000. Brian Ulicny et al. to Eric Stephenson LLC at 380 Twin Lakes Road for $88,000. Eric Madore to Nancy Fox at 301 Vista Drive for $119,000. Larry Keys to Adam Michael Redinger at 1319 Waverly Drive for $160,000.
VANDERGRIFT
Janet Bozzarelli to Melissa Guyer at 507 Franklin Ave. for $98,700. Jill Solomon to Grant17 LLC at 146 Grant Ave. for $450,000. John McMasters to Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB at 311 Longfellow St. for $1,807 by sheriff’s deed. Dianne Foley to New Residential Mortgage Loan Trust 2020 at 135 Sherman Ave. for $1,317 by sheriff’s deed. Donald Knepshield to Fouse Houses LLC at 113 W Adams Ave. for $3,463 (state deed transfer stamps indicate a value of $86,372) by sheriff’s deed. Kiski Real Estate Co. to Kiski Valley Properties LLC at 219 Washington Ave. for $138,000.
WEST NEWTON
Joseph Bargiel to Devin and James McDonough at 231 N Water St. for $33,000. Jerry Bliner to Caitlin LaBute at 209 S Sixth St. for $135,000.
YOUNGSTOWN
William Randolph Stitt to Crystal Creek Management LLC at 318 Main St. for $30,000.
