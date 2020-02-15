ALLEGHENY
Ronald Allen Urban to Susan Rayburg Urban at 424 Family Acres Ln for $18,000. Gino Montemurro to Daniel McGoldrick at 321 Iroquois Drive for $176,000. Kevin Long to Waddell Real Estate LLC at 6473 Leechburg Road for $125,000.
ARNOLD
Gregory Boris et al. to George Nock at 424 Camp Ave. for $25,000. James Porro to James Porro et al. and Sadie Coffey at 825 Drey St. for $1 (state deed transfer stamps indicate a value of $15,567).
COOK TOWNSHIP
Lucy Irene Harrold trustee to Drew Walker and Morgan Powell at 2359 SR 711 for $179,900.
DERRY BOROUGH
Gregg Madison to David Francis Dixon at 514 E Fourth St. for $25,000. James Gray to Harvey Wright at 205 E St. for $22,000. Garret Lipecky to Raymond Hoyman at 228 Ridge Ave. for $37,137. PA Housing Finance Agency to Harry Borbonus at 413 W Fifth Ave. for $30,000. Dennis Shean to Andrew Puskar and Stephanie Kuhns at 213 W. Keeling Ave. for $110,000.
DERRY TOWNSHIP
Estate of Frank Wano to Deron Everett at 1717 Latrobe Derry Road for $10,000. Kimberly Horn to Jason Burkholder at 603 S Bank St. for $146,900.
DONEGAL TOWNSHIP
Charles Barr et al. to Nathan Roadman and Heather Morris at 651 Old Franklin Road for $130,000.
EAST HUNTINGDON TOWNSHIP
Crossroads L.P. to QH Mt. Pleasant LLC at Route 819 for $425,000.
EXPORT
Fox/Tiels LLC to Northparc Westmoreland LLC at 5801 Lincoln Ave. for $115,000.
GREENSBURG
Cassandra Hayden to Robert Struhala at 400 Hawthorne St. for $50,000. Brandon Payton to Segavepo LLC at 107 Madison Ave. for $128,000. Park Manor Property Co. to Jeffrey Izenson et al. and Ann Izenson at 825 N Main St. for $2,091,000. Patrick Hoke Jr. to Craig Ryan Shrum at 114 Park St. for $78,000. Estate of William Benson Jr. to John and Julie Santarlas at 583 Short St. for $139,900.
HEMPFIELD TOWNSHIP
Nick Hawkins to Scott Gimbert at 263 Arbor Hill Road for $107,500. Joseph Petrill to Jeffrey and Heather Satterfield at 263 Arbor Hill Road for $300,000. Michael Edward Swiantek to Joey Querry at 505 Beech Hills Road for $110,900. Brian Dube to Robert Rubal Jr. and Melissa Rubal at 2533 Brown Ave. for $85,000. Fengmei Qi to Christopher and Katie Aretta at 802 Gazebo Drive for $108,000. Francis DeLallo to Anthony DiPietro trustee at 127 Phillip Ln for $1 (state deed transfer stamps indicate a value of $78,769). Matthew Culley to Frank Sabino at 230 Quail Drive for $186,000. Estate of James Salsgiver to August Shotts at 1117 Sunview Ave. for $53,500. Francis DeLallo to Anthony DiPietro at 171 Toyota Ln for $1 (state deed transfer stamps indicate a value of $863,753). James Uncapher to John Manz at 2512 Vancouver St. for $14,500. Roy Smail to Patrick and Kendall Pfeifer at 405 Warwick Drive for $87,500.
HYDE PARK
Virginia Frank et al. to Michael Stasenko Jr. and Marybeth Stasenko at 525 Murphy St. for $139,000.
IRWIN
Estate of Arthur Rudge to Carly McCoy at 400 Chaucer Drive for $170,000. John Kubinsky to Eaglesview Realty LLC at 535 Pennsylvania Ave. for $27,500.
JEANNETTE
Helping Hands America Foundation to Hanadynamics LLC at 631 Clay Ave. for $22,500. Martin Kerr to Richard and Alice Waskowitz at 920 Linden Drive for $369,000. Frank Christofano to Donald Brown at 606 Michigan Ave. for $85,000. Justin Matson to Zachary Joseph Caruso at 510 N Second St. for $96,500. Adolph Pugliese trustee to Robert and Roseann Kemerer at 3 Sycamore St. for $155,000.
LATROBE
Estate of Eleanor Ciocco to Tyler Kuzemczak and Elyse Stevens at 20 Marie Road for $175,000. David Bowser to Jacob and Kaitlyn Stewart at 1300 Ridge Ave. for $140,000. Cheryl Hansen to Sarah Elizabeth Baughman at 208 Washington St. for $104,000.
LIGONIER
Central Penn Capital Management LLC to Tyler David and Denise Matheson at 411 E Church St. for $162,500. Estate of Lori Von Stein to Anna Lund at 305A Franklin St. for $95,000. Endurance Capital Management LLC to Christopher Kovalsky at 220 Mill Creek St. for $99,500.
LIGONIER TOWNSHIP
Douglass Farver trustee to Michael and Molly Douglas at 122 Crabapple Ln for $170,000.
LOWER BURRELL
Estate of Audrey DeFelice to John Lovelace at 544 Chester Drive for $183,000. David Purpura to Alisha Seelye at 489 Toledo Drive for $141,500.
LOYALHANNA
John Peterson to Jill Croushore at 161 Redwing Drive for $137,500.
MONESSEN
Anthony Smith to Federal National Mortgage Assn. at 1901 Grand Blvd. for $2,054 by sheriff’s deed. Bernadette Naccarato to James and Madeline Barron at 37 Montraver Drive for $75,000. Eve Huber McKeon to PNC Bank at 1209 Reservoir Ave. for $24,499 by sheriff’s deed. Paul David Sinsley to Micky William Schneider at 358 Ridge Ave. for $104,500.
MT. PLEASANT TOWNSHIP
Kenneth Michael Kochis to Alan Olszewski Jr. and Mandy Olszewski at 1620 E Laurel Circle for $140,000.
MURRYSVILLE
Rose Noble to Richard Dallo at 1160 Delaware St. for $1 (state deed transfer stamps indicate a value of $45,249). Elizabeth Taylor to Cristina Felix at 3652 Forbes Trail Drive for $225,000. Daniel Richard Jageman to Jerome Schafer Jr. and Nicole Schafer at 3924 Murry Highlands Cir for $250,000. Jean Loughry to John and Tammy Cox at 7427 Ringertown Road for $30,000.
NEW KENSINGTON
Robert John Rabick to Mummy Buys Houses LLC at 1537 Seventh St. for $4,400. Ronald Remish to JNK Property Solutions LLC at 733 Caldwell Ave. for $132,000. Gabriel Ziccarelli to Robert Neff at 733 Caldwell Ave. for $153,000. Estate of Dale Bayne to Christopher Brown at 365 Camp Ave. for $16,000. L&M Tire Service Inc. to Raymond Romeo Jr. at Kenneth Ave. for $1,500. John Lasher to Robert Hughes III and Jillian Hughes at 104 Laurel Place for $150,000. US Bank NA to Mitchell Jacobs at 1333 Taylor Ave. for $26,000. US Bank NA to Joshua Piscatelli at 1220 Woodmont Ave. for $12,000.
NORTH HUNTINGDON TOWNSHIP
Donato Pasquarelli to NVR Inc. at 1157 Giulia Drive for $90,000. Estate of Lois Fowler to Ryan Satira and Anthony Streussnig at 12000 Lee Drive for $147,000. Bruno Valenti to Linda Saville at 11401 McKee Road for $122,000. Edward Sroka to Jon and Michelle Pons at 2221 Robbins Station Road for $138,500.
PENN TOWNSHIP
Blackthorn Investors LLC to NVR Inc. at Augusta Ln for $99,999. NVR Inc. to Adam and Makenzie Meeker at 1003 Crooked Stick Ct for $366,105. Jacobs & Pals Homeflippin LLC to Steven Lance and Victoria Lynn Robinson at 116 Duncan Ave. for $149,900. Rivendell Development L.P. to NVR Inc. at 1036 1038 Moria Ct for $92,000. Eugene Yenchi to Alan and Danielle Llerena at 526 Sunset Drive for $30,000.
SALEM
Estate of Robert Bruno to Lisa Kemmerer at 224 Abbe Place for $210,000. All Star Building Inc. to Scott and Marilyn Wyman at 1219 Bellfield Ct for $389,700. Ricciuti Enterprise Inc. to Kevin and Melissa Hughes at 1107 N Ashfield Way for $351,950.
SCOTTDALE
Cathy Shallenberger to Jonathan and Brenda Stull at 602 Loucks Ave. for $195,000.
SEWICKLEY
Michael Gebrosky to Evan William Urban and Marybeth Stasenko at 703 Greenhills Road for $150,000. Gerald Milton to US Bank NA at 116 Limerick Road for $3,784 by sheriff’s deed.
SOUTH GREENSBURG
Maronda Homes LLC to Ali and Layel El Atrache at 105 Shaley Drive for $195,000.
SOUTH HUNTINGDON TOWNSHIP
Hepler Farm L.P. to Matthew Bean at Tietze Road for $4,000.
SUTERSVILLE
Clarence Federer Jr. to Mark Proctor at 412 Fourth St. for $4,000.
TRAFFORD
Cama Sdira LLC to Krishman Family Trust at 210 Duquesne Ave. for $35,000.
UNITY TOWNSHIP
US Bank NA to Mountaineer Environmental & Consulting at 205 American Legion Road for $46,000. Estate of Dolores Burns to Gary Noonan at 180 182 Bruno Road for $30,000. Key Coast LLC to Open Library Western PA LLC at 298 Cherry Hill Drive for $3,500,000. James Hamerski to Ray Mears at 127 Honor Roll Drive for $110,000. James Rigney to George and Connie McClead at 117 Wheeler Ln for $77,000.
UPPER BURRELL
Westmoreland County Redev Auth to Kaforey Holdings II L.P. at 197 Prominence Drive for $42,540.
WEST NEWTON
Karen Bourne to Reed Commerce LLC at 205 Allison St. for $15,961 (state deed transfer stamps indicate a value of $53,438) by sheriff’s deed. Mary Kasic to James Salisbury II and Kathy Salisbury at 801 Vine St. for $80,000.
YOUNGWOOD
Eland Investors LLC to Pennys Property Rentals LLC at 607 N Sixth St. for $20,000. ———
