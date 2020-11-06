ALLEGHENY
James Bistline to April Morrow at 109 Dorothy Ave. for $150,000. Estate of Aida Colaianni to Linda Danjou at 1110 Hancock Ave. for $59,900. Mark McQuaide to Brian Woodhall at 46 River Forest Drive for $595,000. Randal Owcar to Shawn and Trisha Cousins at 210 Teakwood Drive for $242,500. Citizens Bank to Joshua Miller at 1246 White Cloud Road for $67,100.
ARNOLD
Jacquelyn Rice to Michael Lee and Amy Jo McCurdy at 1419 Fourth Ave. for $62,500. Christopher Shurina to Cohen Wildeson at 477 N St. for $95,000.
BELL TOWNSHIP
Marietta Closson to Jessica Kubler at 235 McDivitt Drive for $65,000. Clarence Bishop to Christopher and Daneen Miller at 263 Rea Road for $625,000.
COOK TOWNSHIP
Christine Defatta to Scott Parsons at 4127 SR 130 for $204,000.
DERRY TOWNSHIP
Gregory Susa to Brandon Leechalk at 189 Fairview Lane for $308,000. James Latimer Jr. to David and Lori Cochran at 100 Gaston Road for $167,500. Ralph Baker to Andrew and Jessica Yuschak at 160 Keystone Estate Road for $250,000. Jeffrey Bisi to ATS Property Holdings LLC at 169 Pine St. for $80,000. Jordan Culler to Susan Flickinger at 1117 St. Clair St. for $130,000.
DONEGAL TOWNSHIP
Mary Danovich to Walt and Cindy Caldwell at 126 Crestview Drive for $9,000. Ray White to Keith and Rachel Brant at Mountain Cir Drive for $15,000.
EAST HUNTINGDON TOWNSHIP
Marie Lancashire to Eric and Lynnette Planey at 1499 New Stanton Ruffsdale Road for $145,500. Estate of James King to Kristopher Paul Hochendoner at 866 867 SR 31 for $100,000.
EAST VANDERGRIFT
Ronald Slagle to 319 Kennedy LLC at 319 Kennedy Ave. for $43,500.
GREENSBURG
Kristen Varoli to Garold Mobley and Erin Henderson at 39 Brattleboro Drive for $207,575. Sharon Cerne et al. to Maria Nigro at 228 Culbertson Ave. for $92,000. Robert Eicher to Sarah Andy and Robert Sproat at 603 Helen Ave. for $167,000. George Voloch to Joshua Champion Marks and Katrina Gluch at 307 Highland Ave. for $124,000. Michel Franklin to Rachelle Rizzo at 137 Kenlane St. for $437,000. George Francis to Janelle Stayt at 89 McLaughlin Drive for $179,900. Robert Rhody to Tucker Nicholas Wilkins at 568 N Main St. for $160,500.
HEMPFIELD TOWNSHIP
PHOCC LLC to Regis and Mary Mahoy at 528 Allenbrooke Drive for $366,734. Michael Sturnick to Albert Miller at 940 Armory Drive for $141,000. Benjamin Klink to Vincent Roy Jr. and Dena Roy at 50 Barnhart Road for $295,000. Estate of Judy Wadsworth to Justin Schultz at 38 Cherokee Drive for $175,000. James Norris to Brian Albig Jr. and Jane Ann Albig at 821 Crestwood Drive for $320,000. Estate of Lois Stough to Delgrosso Remodeling & Construction at 2615 Cromwell St. for $35,000. Jason Huff to Cynthia Lutz at 19 Landis Ave. for $160,000. Robert Struhala et al. to Jacob Palmer at 362 Liberty Hill Road for $184,000. Jason Tobay to Stephen and Christine Torquato at 45 Mohawk Drive for $221,000. Ashley Frye to James Armstrong at 254 Rocky Mountain Road for $170,000. Nathan Hodge to Joel Laliberte and Jennifer Fields at 2374 SR 119 for $185,000. Estate of Lougene Kantor to Daniel and Dona Tarr Sarver at 8 Westwood Drive for $99,900. Pamela Kravetz to Brandon Michael Kline at 35 Yale St. for $150,000.
HYDE PARK
Frank Siseka trustee to Frank Siseka Jr. Properties LLC at 307 First Ave. for $22,000.
IRWIN
Timothy Slivka to Richard Bainbridge at 101 103 First St. for $1 (state deed transfer stamps indicate a value of $60,658). Rebecca Parry to Joseph Orr Jr. and Richelle Orr at 1711 Melrose Ave. for $202,000. Charles Bessone to Painter Property Development LLC at 305 Mulberry Ln for $50,000.
JEANNETTE
William Faroux to Westmoreland Real Estate Holdings LLC at 507 Clark Ave. for $1,726 (state deed transfer stamps indicate a value of $38,226) by sheriff’s deed. David Ruggiero to Gregory Miller at 921 Dithridge St. for $184,900. Roccie Waldron to Kristen Nicole Zaitz at 422 Guy St. for $97,500. Brian Williams to Nathan Dingwell and Kara Dignan at 225 Harrison Ave. for $85,000. Robert Mayer to Champion Homes & Rentals LLC at 201 N Third St. for $4,542 (state deed transfer stamps indicate a value of $67,449) by sheriff’s deed. Anita Sollecchio to Gary and Linda Sollecchio at 803 Patterson Ave. for $70,000. Adam Rosneck to Eric Hart at 308 S Sixth St. for $127,500.
LATROBE
Daniel Edgerly to Cameron Anthony Kovatch at 332 Chestnut St. for $159,900. Scott Newhouse to Eric Keltz Jr. and Kylie Newhouse at 412 Lloyd Ave. for $82,000. Michael Sarnese to Jeffrey McElfresh II and Breanne McElfresh at 615 Spring St. for $143,000.
LIGONIER TOWNSHIP
Gregory Sonnabend to Robert Charles Lanz and Sharon Marie Ross at 1068 Harvey Road for $395,000. Jamie Brown et al. to Ralph Greco at 202 Mellon St. for $250,000. Anthony Wing to Michael and Beatriz Blastos at 907 SR 259 for $530,000.
LOWER BURRELL
Bruce Coleman to Sharyn Taylor and Evan Fitzgerald at 3073 Bair Road for $170,000. Elaine Boda et al. to Rachel Dobies at 543 Chester Drive for $1 (state deed transfer stamps indicate a value of $131,961). Todd Slomka to Kenneth and Barbara Ann Putzlocker at 516 Diane St. for $229,900. Estate of Donald Wroblewski to Christopher Koscianski at 3134 New Hampshire Drive for $113,000. Dennis Chotco to Michael and Kari Bernot at 124 Quail Run Road for $285,000. Eric Schultz to Tyler Nelson and Mary Kate Barker at 2072 Spooky Hollow Road for $195,000. Estate of Ruth Tonks to Lauren Marzullo at 303 Violet Cir for $80,000.
LOYALHANNA
CNX Land LLC to Christopher and Cara Iapalucci at Bortz Road for $1 (state deed transfer stamps indicate a value of $18,800). Mark Miller to Jordan Culler and John Welsh at 137 Wildwood Drive for $349,900.
MANOR
Wendi Razey to Adam Slivka at 42 Cleveland Ave. for $32,000.
MONESSEN
Devon Bowser to Miquel Hernandez and Joaris Dejesus at 716 Second St. for $16,500. John Copeland to Michael Cassidy at 1055 Athalia Ave. for $73,140. Glenn Magatz to Dustin Fritz at 320 Balazia Ave. for $117,000. Janice Stricek to Courtney Lavins at 521 Ontario St. for $2,800. Gary Dabill to Casey Rigsby at 1224 Rostraver St. for $20,000.
MOUNT PLEASANT BOROUGH
Jill Quigg to Blake Kukurugya at 140 Center Ave. for $119,000. Gregg Blair to Michael Phillips at 207 W Main St. for $31,000.
MOUNT PLEASANT TOWNSHIP
Sharon Ross to Michaeleen Uher Smith at 16 Fitch Ln for $150,000. Stanley Rudzinski Jr. to Restoration Rewind LLC at 6843 6845 Low St. for $21,000.
MURRYSVILLE
William Yakshe to William Lawrence and Jennifer Marie Dunn at 23 Buena Vista Drive for $255,880. Keith Dolan to James Sugden at 3203 Chalmers Ave. for $120,000. Robert Brown to Khoa Nguyen and Randi Turkewitz at 5759 Evans Road for $700,000. Christopher Cerutti to Mukul Rastogi at 3832 Goldie Ln for $273,000. Gregory Callahan to Nucompass Mobility Services Inc. at 4811 Greenhead Ct for $715,000. Nucompass Mobility Services Inc. to Christopher and Rachael Owens at 4811 Greenhead Ct for $715,000. Christopher Miller to Michael and Amanda Rhoten at 3402 Lashan Drive for $730,000. Christopher Saxton to David Schubert and Tricia Meehan at 3457 McWilliams Road for $356,000.
NEW ALEXANDRIA BOROUGH
Gerald Loyacona et al. to Ryan McKelvey at 204 George St. for $155,000.
NEW KENSINGTON
Wells Fargo Bank NA to Jerred Michael Novotny at 940 Gilbey Ln for $8,020 (state deed transfer stamps indicate a value of $62,490). James Glenn to New Kensington LLC at 651 Industrial Blvd. for $600,000. Shawn Cousins to Ronald Martin at 779 Kennedy Ave. for $182,000. Estate of Harry Shkuratoff Jr. to Kelsey Eckman at 532 Ridge Ave. for $5,000. Lilley Family Irrevocable Trust to Athena Maria Villella at 1120 Victoria Ave. for $1,817 (state deed transfer stamps indicate a value of $46,009) by sheriff’s deed.
NEW STANTON
Estate of Charlotte Mehan to Thomas Smith at 424 S Center Ave. for $45,000.
NORTH BELLE VERNON
Janet Gazza Pietras to Clement and Vicki Ludwick at 623 Bluff St. for $24,000.
NORTH HUNTINGDON TOWNSHIP
Heather Schultheis to Samantha Dickson at 1590 Second St. for $145,000. Michael Dollman to Michael Mackuliak and Nicole McQuaide at 13950 Devereaux Ct for $185,000. Jennifer Hilty to Shaun McCusker at 11508 Drop Road for $242,000. NVR Inc. to Nicholas and Nicole Niggel at 1101 Giulia Drive for $451,205. Estate of Donna Martz to Diane Michel at 12180 Herold Drive for $189,900. Christopher Mace to Segavepo LLC at 12341 Maple Ln for $136,000. Maude Kukie to RNRJ Properties LLC at 2019 Northview Drive for $8,000. CAMA Self Directed IRA LLC to Jamison Gleich and Alison McClure at 10721 Old Trail Road for $165,000. John John to Tyler Perhac and Jessica Tuck at 14278 Overholt Drive for $189,900. Jason Hayes to Kerry and Molly Ann Anthony at 9331 Pembroke Cir for $419,900. Renee Gaydos to Jonathan David and Courtni Renee Lorah at 10280 Roseway Blvd. for $275,000. K. Scott Gilkey to Christopher Gilkey at 11111 Scotch Hill Road for $70,000. James Urban to Tyler and Angela Urban at 893 September Ln for $465,000. Jake Flick to Angela Mullin and Richard Connelly at 10041 South St. for $158,000. Estate of Rita Crawford to Timothy and Kimberly Riley at 2050 Tomco Ln for $52,000.
NORTH IRWIN
ForLove Construction Inc. to Jeffrey Scott Dary at 3 Franklin Ave. for $39,000.
OKLAHOMA
Hancock Avenue Partn. L.P. to Christopher Miller at 1555 Hancock Ave. for $60,000.
PENN TOWNSHIP
NVR Inc. to Alan Rich at Unknown Address for $286,530. Tony Kottelich to John and Sue Beech at 192 Altman Road for $150,000. NVR Inc. to Daniel Fosco and Lauren Catarinella Fosco at 1003 Black Sands Drive for $443,150. NVR Inc. to Douglas and Madelyn Cole at 1102 Blackthorne Drive for $702,830. RWS Development RC LTD to Brian Korol and April Sexton at 1005 Blueridge Ct for $473,175. Vicki Bartoli to Donald and Beverly Smith at 6006 Brookside Drive for $450,000. Craig Snopke to William Edward Glass III and Renee Glass at 40 Deerfield Drive for $315,000. Gloria Becker to Kutusha and Serena Kumar at Ironwood Drive for $193,000. Lawson Revocable Trust to Gabrielle Stull and Joseph Rizzardi at 40 Levin Drive for $89,900. David Brallier to Christopher and Christa Cerutti at 47 Penn Towne Drive for $530,000. SFG2 Group L.P. to Diane Bandi at 102 Royal Oaks Ct for $80,000. Blackthorn Investors LLC to NVR Inc. at St. Andrews Ct for $99,999. Albert Snyder to Brady and Rachel Herren at 280 Saunders Station Road for $135,000. Christopher Stirzel to Bryan and Deana Bennett at 212 Sunrise Drive for $272,500. Blackthorn Investors LLC to NVR Inc. at 1092 Wedgewood Drive for $72,189.
ROSTRAVER
John Clites to Jason and Rachel Ramaley at 134 Flora St. for $155,000. John Clites to Ramarica LLC at 138 Flora St. for $95,000. US Bank NA to David Sheets at 116 Morningstar Drive for $212,575. RWS Land Co. Inc. to Kamal Subedi and Anu Khanal at 156 Municipal Drive for $82,000.
SALEM TOWNSHIP
Estate of Betty Mika to Kathleen Ryan at 123 129 Charles St. for $85,000. Maureen Gurnick to Vance and Saundra Bibel at 413 Pennsylvania Ave. for $67,500.
SCOTTDALE
Dental Surgeons & Assoc. Inc. to Thomas and Janet Gretz at 407 N Chestnut St. for $1 (state deed transfer stamps indicate a value of $139,934).
SEWARD BOROUGH
Phillip Lee Penrose to Nicholas Ramus at 425 Hedges St. for $10,000.
SEWICKLEY
Housing & Urban Development to Nathan Hutchinson at 108 Cameron Ave. for $70,000. James Stajnrajh to Jacob Wyant at 601 Madison Ave. for $119,900.
SOUTH GREENSBURG
Jerry Shipley Jr. to Joshua Mason and Leeann Csorba at 1510 Parr St. for $111,090. Helen Kvartek et al. to Express Plastering LLC at 1807 Rear Franklin St. for $35,000.
SOUTH HUNTINGDON TOWNSHIP
Dominion Trust to Champion Homes & Rentals LLC at 142 Randolph Ln for $4,173 (state deed transfer stamps indicate a value of $10,911) by sheriff’s deed. Luann Steadman to Russell Musgrove III at 258 SR 31 for $26,347 (state deed transfer stamps indicate a value of $177,169) by sheriff’s deed. Mark Hixson to Robert James Rhoades Jr. at 108 Walnut Ln for $230,000.
TRAFFORD
Matthew Bruno to Benjamin and Katie Barch at 141 Bradford Square Drive for $325,000. Charles Kunkle to Emily Cunningham at 229 E Fairmont Ave. for $114,900. Kathleen Baustert to Anthony Sunseri Jr. and Martha Sunseri at 304 Shadow Wood Ct for $154,900. Robert Christian Campbell to Devan Jones and Corey Weir at 227 Woodlawn Drive for $210,000.
UNITY TOWNSHIP
CJK Properties Inc. to Christopher Ryan Wingard at 321 Third St. for $50,000. Morris Cooper III to Natalie Bosco at 1013 Alpen Strasse for $138,000. B&Z LLC to Thomas and Shannon Shrum at 1114-1118 B St. for $130,000. Thomas Panico to Weichert Workforce Mobility Inc. at 1115 Chaucer Drive for $365,000. Weichert Workforce Mobility Inc. to Logan and Kelsey Seminisky at 1115 Chaucer Drive for $365,000. Joseph Camp to Derek and Jessica Lutterman at 4006 Forest Glen Drive for $570,000. Christopher Fodor to Brandon and Kristen Butta at 229 Grandview Drive for $250,000. Thomas Abraham to Morris Cooper III and Ashley Cooper at 1145 Lauralynn Drive for $585,000. Mary Borde et al. to Sylvan and Alexa Pinto at 1530 Orchard Drive for $213,500. Christopher Lee Moore to Jason Joseph and Elizabeth Ann Tobay at 203 Plantation Drive for $320,000. Michael Jaffre to Community Options Inc. at 419 Primrose Drive for $362,700. David Roach to David Duplin at 440 Sawmill Road for $305,000. Rose Clair to John and Cynthia Frolo trustee at 307 Secluded Ln for $50,000. WP Latrobe Development LLC to Thomas and Sharon Nies at 3006 White Pines Drive for $455,000. Cedar Ridge Realty Inc. to Kenneth Cooper Jr. and Sharron Miller at 140 Whitfield Drive for $38,500. Estate of Helen Godish to John Falbo at 1590 Woodlawn Drive for $155,000.
UPPER BURRELL
Burrell Medical Group L.P. to Adam DeLuce at 3861 Baxter Drive for $160,000.
VANDERGRIFT
Mary Ann Arduino to HeritageInc Ltd. at 716 Hawthorne St. for $10,945.
WASHINGTON
Kent Horrell to Mitchell Horrell at 917 Pleasant Valley Drive for $89,500.
WEST LEECHBURG
Leslie White to Merritt and Victoria Hohman at 407 Fourth St. for $129,900. Lynnette Kosut to Richard Kent III and Rebecca Kent at 1325 Deerfield Ln for $235,000.
WEST NEWTON
Frederick Lindauer to McKenna Demek and Wesley Gower at 110 S Sixth St. for $98,000.
YOUNGWOOD
Pamela Feliciani to Joshua Higgins at 5 S Eighth St. for $223,500.
Real Estate Transactions provided by RealSTATs. Contact at 412-381-3880 or visit www.RealSTATs.net.
