ARNOLD
Garret Lipecky to Jeremy Mangol at Unknown Address for $14,900. T. Craig Thickey to Michael Torres at 1608 Leishman Ave. for $58,000. Nancy Fintor to Diana Rebold at 139 Liberty Ave. for $70,000. Estate of Daniel Antonacci to Edward Chris Simak Jr. at 126 Seneca Ave. for $12,750.
COOK TOWNSHIP
L. Slater Raub to Cottage at Ligonier LLC at 434 Powdermill Village Ln for $1 (state deed transfer stamps indicate a value of $91,053).
DERRY BOROUGH
Kevin Quinlisk to James and Sandra Bench at 111 Walters St. for $3,000.
DERRY TOWNSHIP
Estate of Bruce Brodmerkel to Noah Burkett at 223 Strawcutter Road for $98,000. Anna Cindric to Patrick Thomas and Tarah Jayde Devine at 1105 Wood St. for $69,900.
EAST HUNTINGDON TOWNSHIP
Mary Ann Grazetti to Robert Grazetti at 150 Fire Department Road for $15,000.
Vision Real Estate Holdings LLC to Danielle Renee Levendosky at 1109 Mumaw St. for $160,000.
FAIRFIELD TOWNSHIP
Estate of James Scott Horrell to Charles Mister at 725 Hornell Drive for $164,000.
GREENSBURG
Whitehouse L.P. to CHCT PA LLC at 403 Bovard St. for $3,388,750. Ian Sutty to Riley McGinnis and Katie Purnell at 107 Glenview Ave. for $147,000. CR 2018 LLC to EPGH Properties LLC at 114-116 Laird St. for $11,000. Scott Thomas to James Kay Rental Group LLC at 46 N Spring Ave. for $71,500.
HEMPFIELD TOWNSHIP
Alexander Forgie to Geraldine Haines at 81 Baltimore St. for $47,750. Eleanor Sherman to Gary Healey at 615 Baltzer Meyer Pike for $150,000. Stanley Joseph Staron to Ronald and Linda Bick at 403 Casa Vita Drive for $134,000. Donald Fugent to Rodney and Robin Guariglia at 308 Crestridge Drive for $245,000. William Washburn to Robert and Denise Gault at 393 Elm Drive for $231,700. Randall Cronin Jr. to Brian Uran at 185 Hunting Ridge Road for $236,000. Vincent James Giannilli to Joshua and Nicole Gering at 183 Luxor School Road for $115,000. Estate of Joan Stevenson to Edmond and Patricia Downing at 204 McCabe Drive for $175,000. Ralph Miranda to Williamsburg East Inc. at 196 Old Route 30 for $202,500. Matthew Matis to Chad and Catherine Eckels at 209 Old Spanish Ln for $127,000. Patricia Lessig to Redstone Presbyterian Seniorcare at 1204 Redmont Place for $168,500. Deborah Frye to Eliace Holdings LLC at 3236 Route 136 for $40,000. William Barnes to Colin Francis and Molly Rose Edgar at 5 Stoden Drive for $159,900. David Gernhardt to Michael and Erica Andzelik at 25 Timothy Drive for $250,000. Eralda Newbaker to Michael Sarsfield and Tori Derito at 565 Waterbury Drive for $159,500. Ryan McIlnay to Delbert and Debora Dosch at 2023 Zoe Ln for $280,000.
IRWIN
Dennis Diffenderfer to Thomas McManus Jr. at 1020 Ninth St. for $280,000.
JEANNETTE
Lakeview Loan Servicing LLC to Jonathan Michael Durbiano at 307 Hickory St. for $66,400.
LATROBE
Capets & Yellers LLC to Real Estate Warriors LLC at 8-26 First Ave. for $440,000. Jordan Reynolds to Sean Michael Grosso at 104 Ave. C for $115,000. Thomas Jameson to Steven and Ashley Kolat at 18 E Grant St. for $90,000.
LIGONIER TOWNSHIP
Louis Astorino to Darice Venderly et al. and Samuel Ray at 387 Fisher Ln for $1,401,000. Ronald Marr to Zachery and Jaclyn Ziolko at 159 Hermitage Cir for $323,500. Emerson Rye Jude LLC to SDR Capital LLC at Matson Road for $1 (state deed transfer stamps indicate a value of $26,442). Gabriel Yackanich to Graham and Sarah Rihn at 222 Rosemary Ln for $659,050.
LOWER BURRELL
Joanne Davis to Amy Jo Baker at 412 Angel Ln for $195,000. Charles Gaitanis to Thomas and Donna Roberts at 216 Montana Ave. for $110,000.
MONESSEN
Frank Pastorkovich to Power Playaz Investment Group at 600 Division St. for $2,500. Ella Roskos to Charles and Lisa Meitzler at 1057 Graham Ave. for $51,500. ARH Properties LLC to Cody McClain and Stephanie Rivera at 431 Motheral Ave. for $5,500.
MOUNT PLEASANT TOWNSHIP
Russell Grimes to Barry Roadman at Unknown Address for $79,000. Robert Dailey to Christina Johnston at 2284 Brinkerton Road for $75,000. Linda Mott to Howard and June Baird at 218 222 Carnation Ct for $1,700.
MURRYSVILLE
Beverly Bertolo to William and Patricia Biesecker at 3011 Hillcrest Ln for $155,000.
NEW FLORENCE BOROUGH
Jason Ronald Ruffer to Pennymac Loan Services at 151 15th St. for $2,165 by sheriff’s deed.
NEW KENSINGTON
Salvation Army to Aj Rassau at 1101 Fifth Ave. for $85,000. Drew Mateya to Corrine Wagner at 313 Fernledge Drive for $179,000. Home Opportunity LLC to KI Consulting Group LLC at 1251 Kenneth Ave. for $1,500. Riverroch LLC to Riverview Project LLC at 100 Tarentum Bridge Road for $2,467,500. William Ezatoff to DaRob Wright and Nicole Barker at 1315 Taylor Ave. for $4,000. John Zavadak to Leon and Linda Arcuri at 308 Westmoreland Ave. for $7,500.
NORTH BELLE VERNON
Nationstar Mortgage LLC to Kimberly Cope at 535 Speer St. for $66,500.
NORTH HUNTINGDON TOWNSHIP
Andrew Santimyer to Michelle Wolfe at 110 Clair St. for $149,900. Joseph Bolt to Marissa Meckley at 70 Colonial Manor Road for $141,700. Michael Andzelik to Geraldine Haines at 14367 Elizabeth Drive for $169,900. Donato Pasquarelli to NVR Inc. at 1101 Giulia Drive for $90,000. US Bank NA to Hamayon Nazarei at 2118 Leo St. for $1 (state deed transfer stamps indicate a value of $44,411). Raymond Abraham to Louis and Audrey Antosik at 14321 Roberta Drive for $182,000. Willow Glenn Dev Co. to Thomas Graney Jr. and Kristen Graney at 1359 Samantha Way for $51,000. Keystone Home Works LLC to Evan and Melissa June Ernst at 2229 Sunset Ave. for $199,900. Matthew Schade to David Blain IV and Cynthia Klamar Blain at 13810 Timber Drive for $200,000.
NORTH IRWIN
Christopher Bartko to Robert Michael Specht at 97 Lincoln Ave. for $153,000.
PENN TOWNSHIP
Blackthorn Investors LLC to NVR Inc. at Unknown Address for $100,000. Anthony Pagliari to Sean Susko and Darya Mishkova at 115 Autumn Drive for $250,000. NVR Inc. to Donielle Owen and Leverett Diggs at 1011 Black Sands Drive for $408,680. Breanna Lisotto to Julie Glunt at 14 Concord Drive for $179,900. Raymond Orloski Jr. to Claudine Orloski at 135 Cool Springs Ln for $78,500. Matthew Zavarella to John Duncan Jr. and Donna Duncan at 240 Durst Road for $419,900. Ted Rutkowsky to Susan Rutkowsky at 1 Ellen Drive for $36,670. Marta Trogolo to Brian Baranowski at 3029 Ironwood Cir for $195,000. NVR Inc. to Dana Piper at 1038 Moria Ct for $261,530. Estate of Janet Szekely to Joshua Prines at 1005 Paintertown Road for $165,000. Josephine Harris to Jeffrey Funk at 415 Pine Hollow Road for $85,000. NVR Inc. to Joseph Richardson at 1015 Rohan Ct for $290,000. Bernard Pikutis to Matthew and Rachel Pitschman at 122 Tuskan Ln for $279,000. Blackthorn Investors LLC to NVR Inc. at 1101 Wedgewood Drive for $72,189.
ROSTRAVER
John Zollars to Melissa White at 354 Forest Drive for $175,500. Philip Ornot to John and Genevieve Smith at 160 Pollack Run Road for $233,300. Clinton Manown Jr. to Michael and Toni Ann Tetteris at 419 Sunset Drive for $210,000.
SCOTTDALE
Penn Line Service Inc. to Penn Line Real Estate Holdings LLC at Unknown Address for $10 (state deed transfer stamps indicate a value of $34,075). Penn Line Service Inc. to Penn Line Real Estate Holdings LLC at 300 330 for $10 (state deed transfer stamps indicate a value of $2,643,584). Laura Steiner to Ashley Keefer at 913 Pittsburgh St. for $136,000. Penn Line Service Inc. to Penn Line Real Estate Holdings LLC at 214 Scottdale Ave. for $10 (state deed transfer stamps indicate a value of $120,825).
SEWICKLEY
Michael Sigmund to K&K Used Auto Parts LLC at 1139 Greensburg Pike for $115,000.
UNITY TOWNSHIP
Estate of Dennis Raishart to Joyce Ann Valore at Unknown Address for $25,800. Estate of Vicki Ann Glover to Jared and Alexandra Troupe at 109 Glacier Ct for $210,000. Patricia Foster to Elizabeth Faith Burgin at 129 Johnson Road for $125,150. Joan Bigo to William and Kristen Mulheren at Matilda Way for $87,500. Patrick Watson to Patrick Landry and Sarah Treter at 1268 Maywood Ln for $370,000. Robert Taylor Jr. to Corey Kline at 1757 Mt. Pleasant Road for $190,000. Kevin Nowe to Thomas Hudak Jr. and Michele Hudak at 1044 Valleyview Drive for $615,000.
UPPER BURRELL
Frederick Lang to Michael and Kimberly Clinger at 611 Dove Drive for $278,000. Michael Davis to Jaclyn Davis at 3708
1/2
Milligantown Road for $100,000.
VANDERGRIFT
Estate of Artilio Campisano to Lawrence Real Estate Holdings LLC at 175 Sherman Ave. for $130,000. John Matarrese to Elizabeth McNeal at 525A Sycamore St. for $1 (state deed transfer stamps indicate a value of $12,561).
WASHINGTON
Estate of Alba Jean Weaver to Rosendo Perez Scott and Rocio Castillo at 305 307 Mamot Drive for $210,900.
YOUNGSTOWN
Robert Campbell to Charles and Stephanie Pienaar at 204 Main St. for $32,000.
YOUNGWOOD
Timothy Harrer to William Baker at 210 N Third St. for $154,000. Jeffrey Doerfler to Eliace Holdings LLC at 25 S Third St. for $1 (state deed transfer stamps indicate a value of $31,508).
Real Estate Transactions provided by RealSTATs. Contact at 412-381-3880 or visit www.RealSTATs.net.
