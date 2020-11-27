ALLEGHENY
Janie Davis to Zane Reese at 485 487 Route 356 for $142,000. Janice Hansen to Nicholas and Melanie Boozell at 929 Talon Ct for $160,000. Connie Mae Waddell to Joseph Simboli at 119 123 Waddell Ln for $380,000.
ARNOLD
Emmett Forrester Lowry to Daniel and Charity Bolt at 136 Liberty Ave. for $87,000. Cornelius Jankosky Jr. to Olde Towne Overhaul LLC at 1722 Riverside Ave. for $20,000.
COOK TOWNSHIP
Courtney Neiderhiser to Ramsey Machine LLC at 2177 Route 711 for $175,000. Larry Benton Thorn to Allen and Elizabeth Scherb at 428 431 Seaton Road for $275,000.
DERRY BOROUGH
Nicholas Bruce Weller to Salena Alford at 248 W Owens Ave. for $115,000.
DERRY TOWNSHIP
David Casey to Ryan Catone at 112 Brennan Ave. for $78,000. Joshua Everett to Zachary Bradley at 407 Dorn Ln for $245,000. Patricia Ellison to Robert Itzel Jr. and Paulette Itzel at 115 Ellison Ln for $218,554. Sharon Yanits to Nicholas Paul Roble at 231 Rice Drive for $100,000. Allan Gibson to Damian Huffman and Hope McAdams at 404 Watt Ave. for $230,000.
DONEGAL TOWNSHIP
L&T Enterprises LLC to Mahadevji LLC at 3695 Route 31 for $3,825,000.
EAST HUNTINGDON TOWNSHIP
Michael Marsh Jr. to James and Debra Sue Kirchoff at 299 Lou St. for $190,000. Andrew South to Richard Harrer Jr. et al. and Marcia Harrer at 1550 Mt. Pleasant Connellsville Road for $40,000. Neil Bryner to Michael and Toni Bazala at 2955 Scottdale Smithton Road for $660,000.
EAST VANDERGRIFT
Michael Nolf et al. to Daniel and Tamara Waner at 510 McKinley Ave. for $13,775 (state deed transfer stamps indicate a value of $44,711) by sheriff’s deed.
FAIRFIELD TOWNSHIP
Timothy Carr to Michael John and June Marie Lamb at 229 Carr Drive for $600,000.
GREENSBURG
Donald Zappone to Donald Zappone Jr. at 814 Dornin St. Ext. for $160,000. Danielle Apodaca to Katherine Franks at 446 Harrison Ave. for $73,900. Sergey Khachaturyan to Kayla Hiner at 1035 Orchard Ave. for $122,500. Michael Cerra to Zachary Cromie and Courtney Dugan Cromie at 524 Ridgeway St. for $217,200. Holly Stellato to Gregory Dinger and Coty Campbell at 314 S Spring Ave. for $128,000. Dorothy Brackin to Christopher Vogle at 413 Willow Ave. for $155,000.
HEMPFIELD TOWNSHIP
Alan Sterner to Andrew Nicholas Yaremko Jr. and Jamiee Lynn Yaremko at Unknown Address for $851 (state deed transfer stamps indicate a value of $3,815) by sheriff’s deed. US Bank NA to Kevin McFeaters at 607 Armbrust Hecla Road for $35,500. Mary Lou Uram to Alyssa Lekovitch at 506 Baughman Ave. for $108,000. Robert Daerr to Alexander Neil Rocks at 223 Braveheart Drive for $335,000. Carl Fink to Michael and Brenda Concannon at 154 Bus Garage Road for $70,500. Paul Lepsik to Lynn and Gianna Bottone at 301 Casa Vita Drive for $179,900. John Stroup Jr. to Cindy Cope at 118 Collier St. for $84,000. Federal National Mortgage Assn. to Jayne Jackson at 5549 Columbus St. for $63,000. Joshua West to Daniel Moyer at 714 Courtview Drive for $225,000. Brittany Rizzardi to Kathryn Shasteen at 2511 Detriot St. for $55,000. Colleen Corona to Gregory and Rene Morrison at 445 Dragon Rouge Drive for $253,000. August Twigg to Michael Richard and Rebecca Jo Anne Podolinski at 10 Dunham Drive for $360,000. Estate of Joanne Glunt to Kayla Jo and Nancy Fletcher at 128 Flannie Ln for $111,416. Washington Street Property Management LL to SegaVepo LLC at 617 Humphrey Road for $200,000. Guojun Zhang to Debra Ann Rusovick at 627 Humphrey Road for $135,000. Charles Anderson Jr. to Edward Dewey Hale Jr. and Patricia Ann Hale at 725 Muirfield Drive for $289,000. Vision Real Estate Holdings LLC to Brad Lee and Kayla Mathe at 540 Oakford Park Drive for $189,000. Citizens Bank to Brett Myslewski at 1158 Route 130 for $255,000. Michele Kargle to Joseph Fisicaro and Amanda Caldwell at 227 Sandworks Road for $280,000. Biker Rehab LLC to Matthew Ian and Caitlyn Elizabeth Mazzali at 4204 Stratford Drive for $179,900.
IRWIN
Kenneth Lindsay to Scott Herchelroath and Cassandra Guthrie at 619 Spruce St. for $145,000.
JEANNETTE
Jeannette Shade & Novelty Co. to Keystone Melting Solutions Inc. at Unknown Address for $20,000. Joseph Ciampa to RJL Rentals LLC at 311 Cedar St. for $40,000. Martin Lessard to Jeremiah Lewis at 501 Clark Ave. for $97,000. Domenick Ponzetti to Iesha Edwards at 203-205 Mapleton Ave. for $59,690. Walter Haile III to US Bank NA at 411 N Third St. for $1,740 by sheriff’s deed. Morris Square LLC to South 2nd Trust 119 at 121 S Second St. for $20,000. Henry Hoffer to Acme Providers Inc. at 1107 Thompson St. for $135,000.
LATROBE
Sarah Klaum to Matthew Evanchak and Samantha Phillips at 112 Braddock Drive for $129,900. Jeffrey Joseph Regula to Latrobe Foundation Inc. at 1641 Catherine St. for $75,000. Gary Breckley to Ligonier Valley Learning Center at 326 328 McKinley Ave. for $375,000. Anthony Kostelnik to Dorette Webb at 331 Washington St. for $144,900. Louis Brasile to William Wegley at 337 Washington St. for $65,000.
LIGONIER BOROUGH
Harvey Childs III to Daniel and Kimberly Riggs Pelger at 212 E Main St. for $225,000. Christopher Turner to Carmen Ann Quartararo at 214 W Main St. for $235,200.
LIGONIER TOWNSHIP
William Hoffman Jr. to Trevor Seiling and Jessica Shearer at 110 Beech Drive for $325,000. Catherine Knupp to Dennis and Emileigh Weston at 442 Marietta Road for $225,000. Christina Henderson to Todd Graham at 371 Ross Road for $20,000. Harry Clark et al. to Sheldon and Emily Penrose at 148 Ruth Ln for $55,000.
LOWER BURRELL
Estate of Pauline Seinera to Gerald Kubiak Jr. and Carol Kubiak at 315 Alder St. for $169,000. Donald Noll to Donald and Keri Noll at 564 Arizona Drive for $140,000. Keith Butler to Ryne Tinney and Nicole Ciesielski at 232 Connecticut Drive for $156,200. Nathan Hoffer to Matthew Schultz at 3204 Coulson Drive for $128,000. Estate of Marjorie Rider to Thomas and Catherine Rezak at 2850 Edgecliff Road for $112,000. Barry Caprino to Zachary Hepler and Brittany Meade at 3231 Leechburg Road for $130,000. Sheldon Landis to Steve and Carol Meso at 218 Missouri Drive for $87,000. Betty Jane Sluciak to Huntington National Bank at 261 Montana Ave. for $3,883 by sheriff’s deed. Estate of Lois Jean Stennett to Andrew Klipple and Kristopher Kurtz at 300 Nebraska Drive for $135,000. TRS Property Services LLC to Chad and Rosanna Sosa at 2620 Princeton St. for $196,000. Ziccarelli Enterprises Inc. to John William and Nance Denise Renard at 806 Valentina Ln for $235,000. Raymond Dombroski to Patrick Cavanaugh at 304 Western Way for $75,000.
MONESSEN
Terry Halinka to Daniel Niccolai at 765 Crest Drive for $85,000. Joyce Fidnarik to Harry Wilkinson at 27 Euclid Drive for $10,000. Olga Cieply to GSM 711 Vinewood LLC at 711 Vinewood St. for $52,000.
MOUNT PLEASANT TOWNSHIP
Linda Mott to Sharon and Dana Twaddle at 222 Carnation Ct for $192,000. Michael Quinn to Mackenzie Kuhn at 329 331 Oak St. for $42,500. Randy Hauser to Robert and Yvonne Luft at 2430 SR 130 for $10,000. Mark Mondock to Steven Shuey at 1155 W Laurel Cir for $113,000.
MURRYSVILLE
Scott Weinman to Nicholas Markovic and Chelsea Bergamasco at 4023 Benden Cir for $230,000. William Yant Jr. to Shawn and Wendy McCarter at 4196 Bulltown Road for $236,900. Robert McGivern to Tad and Leia Santos at 6729 Fieldcrest Drive for $469,145. James McEleny to Rahul Ashok Deshmukh and Vasudha Vishwas Pawar at 307 Georgetown Ln for $277,000. Ruth Sloan to Jeremy Klingensmith at 6202 Italy Road for $150,000. David Patosky to Jason Battaglia and Crystal Michelle Mt. at 6006 Kemerer Hollow Road for $240,000. TST Murrysville Mob LLC to TR Murrysville Mob LLC at 4262 Old William Penn Highway for $7,350,000. Joseph Volpe to Robert Daerr at 6910 Spring Valley Ln for $143,500. Michael Ruane to Jonathon and Amanda Raible at 4704 Stewart Ct for $210,000. Wanda Davis to Sharyn Weiss at 2380 Wheatland Cir for $307,500. Logan Kaye to Daniel and Patricia Bender at 2426 Wheatland Cir for $360,000.
NEW KENSINGTON
Estate of Linda Shoop to John and Colette Zavadak at 2394 Seventh St. Road for $37,500. Christopher Shurina to Kyle Andrew Houghtelin at 1320 Taylor Ave. for $76,000.
NORTH BELLE VERNON
Estate of Estella Elizabeth Shosky to Cedar Creek Design Inc. at Unknown Address for $59,900.
NORTH HUNTINGDON TOWNSHIP
Willow Glenn Dev Co. to Kevin and Crystal Reed at Unknown Address for $39,900. Kristin Poppa to Allison Fleming and Corey Reabe at 1261 Sixth St. for $154,900. Jeffrey Zimmerman to Joshua Wagner and Caroline Kerestes at 431 Braddock Drive for $175,000. Frank Corona et al. to Danean Dubosky at 478 Carbon St. for $62,000. All Star Building Inc. to Edward and Kathleen Grayce Dirling at 3087 Derby Ct for $45,000. Jason Baverso to Ryan Griffin and Tonya Mogle at 997 Fieldstone Drive for $225,000. Michelle Wagner to Jeffrey Long Jr. and Nikolette Long at 1020 Fifth St. for $265,000. Kathleen Embree to Jaime Olescyski at 1686 Friar Tuck Drive for $297,500. NVR Inc. to Howard Lesofsky II and Lindsay Lesofsky at 1087 Giulia Drive for $421,360. Robert Freeman to Andrew Rosel and Kristin Poppa at 11200 Guffey Rillton Road for $240,000. Jason Silliman to Kevin Coppler and Nicole Bonacci at 13910 Harvie Ct for $195,000. Estate of Giovanni Tommasi to SegaVepo LLC at 1758 Ivanhoe Drive for $160,000. David DiPerna to Chad and Jennie Buchman at 1907 Ivanhoe Drive for $209,900. Robert Eyler to Manuel Bernardo Avitia Vizcarra and Amira Baca Chavez at 2307 Lancelot Drive for $172,000. Karl Oeler to Jim and Helen Moskyok at 12140 Lentz Ln for $420,000. John Duncan Jr. to Alex Linardi and Emily Bevington at 14100 Lexington Place for $164,800. Curt McConville to Timothy Adam Kostreva at 11322 McKee Road for $217,500. Housing & Urban Development to James Tarli and Nichole Marie Golightly at 921 N Whitmore Road for $92,000. Joshua Wolf to Kenneth and Amber Lindsay at 13597 Ormsby Drive for $210,000. Nicholas Niggel to Timothy and Melissa Harff at 1241 Richard Road for $240,000. Jordan Wedel to Dylan and Ashley Deglau at 11357 Seminole Drive for $218,000. Melvin Williams Jr. to Dennis and Deborah Malinowski at 761 Whitehead Ln for $93,000. Gregory Brozak to Shawn Logan and Adrienne Ammon at 821 Whitehead Ln for $200,350. Estate of Diane Smetak to Matthew Wertz at 9631 Wilson St. for $58,000.
PENN TOWNSHIP
NVR to Denise Fenk at 5001 Augusta Ln for $287,770. Estate of Ritta Hood to Ryan and Jennifer Morrison at 198 Burrell Hill Road for $198,900. Leonard Heffelfinger to PHH Mortgage Corp. at 113 Gertrude St. for $1,226. Estate of Ethelwynn Richert to Ronald Eugene and Patricia Mae Richert at 560 Manor Harrison City Road for $40,000. NVR Inc. to James and Linda Dillon at 1047 Moria Ct for $267,670. NVR Inc. to John and Marlene Kolat at 1049 Moria Ct for $269,115. Rivendell Development L.P. to NVR Inc. at 1050 1052 Moria Ct for $92,000. David Shuler to Matthew and Sarah Bedics at 1038 Redoak Drive for $315,000. Daniel Oliech to Dennis and Melissa Jenesky at 1118 Redoak Drive for $334,118. Kendall Loomis to Blase Joseph Olear at 1827 Ridge Road for $282,000. NVR Inc. to John Tiller and Michelle Santilli at 1031 Rohan Ct for $331,485. Rose Marie Marcoz to Robert Praskovich at 144 Terrace Ct for $243,250.
ROSTRAVER
Estate of Helen Panzo to Mary Beth Kissler at 211 Apple Way for $125,000. RWS Land Co. Inc. to Robert and Cindy Thompson at 144 Municipal Drive for $379,900. William Collins to Darren Matthew Martinak and Paula Andrews at 932 Vernon Drive for $244,900.
SALEM TOWNSHIP
James Adisey to John and Cynthia Marsaln at 158 Maplewood Drive for $165,000.
SCOTTDALE
Carol Williams to Duraloy Technologies Inc. at 131 133 Bridge St. for $15,000.
SOUTH GREENSBURG
Estate of Betty McIlvaine to Robert and April Gonze at 1600 Elm St. for $65,642. Edward Robert Neminski to SegaVepo LLC at 114 Holly Hill Drive for $206,000. Thomas Jamison to Richard and Debra George at 1201 Spruce St. for $135,000.
SOUTH HUNTINGDON TOWNSHIP
Gerard Andriechack to Robert Wargo at Unknown Address for $25,000. Gregory Popelas to Michele Kargle at 45 Carolina Drive for $290,000. Marcus Cooper to John Murray and Stacey Rhodes at 944 E Waltz Drive for $300,000.
SOUTHWEST GREENSBURG
Patricia Graff to Rachel Griffin at 714 Alexander Ave. for $122,500. Thomas Ljungman to Matthew and Demetra Czegan at 308 Foster St. for $260,000.
ST. CLAIR TOWNSHIP
Merle McGee to Harry Joseph Delso Jr. at 120 Apple Ln for $328,000.
TRAFFORD
Julius DiCesare to PNC Bank at 529 Duquesne Ave. for $2,119 by sheriff’s deed.
UNITY TOWNSHIP
Myron Shoaf to Johnathan and Megan Hagerty at Unknown Address for $5,000. Charles McGurk Jr. to Kelly Ann Rusnock at 162 Bell Memorial Church Road for $175,000. Richard Platt to Jonathan and Rebecca Koshir at 13 Carriage Road for $235,000. Terrence Lascher to Joshua Adam and Danielle Marie Everett at 319 Huffman Road for $443,500. Rachele Amodeo to Jennifer Opsitnick at 1524 Longview Drive for $124,000. Margaret Shaffer to William Jacob Shaffer and Courtney Phillippi at 751 Marguerite Road for $157,000. Evelyn Willochell to Mark and Jennifer Siegel at 1591 Mt. Pleasant Road for $75,000. Anna Marie Harrold to Clay and Danielle Carroll at 481 Sawmill Road for $102,000.
UPPER BURRELL
Denise Laurelli McCormick to US Bank NA at 217 Briar Ln for $1,252 by sheriff’s deed.
VANDERGRIFT
Jill Solomon to Antonio and Mary Callipare at 120 Custer Ave. for $63,000. Joseph Caporali to Brothers Development & Improvements LLC at 137 Franklin Ave. for $7,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB to Bryan Manz at 186 Grant Ave. for $35,000. Estate of James Rametta Jr. to Jacob Porter at 322 Harrison Ave. for $64,000. Ideal Properties LLC to Eliace Holdings LLC at 120 Lowell St. for $18,500. Maria Carricato to Daniel Rupert at 541 Walnut St. for $115,000.
WASHINGTON
Lynnann Reid to Paul Tomlinson and Christel Kranick at 1020 Raintree Drive for $366,000. Frank Riley to Larry and Deborah Jones at 1531 Washington Road for $265,000.
WEST LEECHBURG
John Renard to Ryan Fischer and Chelsea Korchok at 1204 Edgewood Drive for $172,500.
Real Estate Transactions provided by RealSTATs. Contact at 412-381-3880 or visit www.RealSTATs.net.
