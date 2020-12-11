ALLEGHENY
Alexander Novak to Lynsie Headley at 117 Lillian Road for $7,250. John Milson Jr. to Randall and Cheryl Mason at 1002 White Cloud Road for $495,000.
ARNOLD
Mary Margaret Attinger to D&T Home Solutions LLC at 1922 Leishman Ave. for $3,000.
BELL TOWNSHIP
Keith Zanavich to Randy and Kathleen Rebosky at 3050 Bell Plan Drive for $224,000.
DERRY BOROUGH
John Frenchik to Craig Liberoni at 720 E First Ave. for $68,000. Westmoreland Co. Land Bank to MJB Trucking LLC at 415-417 E Fourth St. for $30,000.
DERRY TOWNSHIP
Judith Reese to Carole Krinock at 787 Everview Ln for $175,000. Frank Monteparte III to Jonathan Mesich at Rayann Drive for $5,000. Kathleen Clevenger to Benjamin Preston Moore and Kimberly Rose at 6858 Route 982 for $35,000. Joann Fix to Susan Malarik at 114 Slovak Way for $87,000. James Thomas Jr. to Samuel and Marsha Cuffia at 574 Sunview Cir for $230,200. Terry Schrack to Michael and Lynn Martin at 519 Twin Maples Road for $20,000. Estate of Joan Bush to Lee and Kimberly Markosky at 1721 Walnut Drive for $45,000.
DONEGAL TOWNSHIP
Timothy Hostetler to Scott and Dawn Valentino at 182 Annabeth Road for $235,000.
EAST HUNTINGDON TOWNSHIP
Kerri Chain to Timothy Szolek at 171 Buckeye Road for $110,000. Darris Buckhart to Katy Pizzola and Robert Hunt at 501 Homestead Ave. for $142,000. N. Jane Groomes to Lee Weldon Holdings LLC at 5506 Scottdale Dawson Road for $295,000.
FAIRFIELD TOWNSHIP
Zackery Collier to Samuel Henderson Jr. and Amy Findley at 107 Center St. for $1 (state deed transfer stamps indicate a value of $28,345). William Simpson to Randy Smithley at 452 Clark Hollow Road for $70,000. Gary Jones to Gary Jones at 115 Clark St. for $64,000.
GREENSBURG
Dante Vallozzi to Pamela Feliciani at 620 Briar Hill Drive for $220,500. Jason Fidazzo to Andrew John and Grace Elizabeth Virostek at 6 Fox Glove Drive for $240,000. Bruce Felker to Thomas Martin at 6 Lynn Lee Drive for $145,900. Estate of Gladys Waugaman to Jodie Jean Krall at 9 Meadowbrook Drive for $111,000. Samuel Henderson to Tyler and Ruth Krivanek at 1063 Saybrook Drive for $227,500. Heidi Hartman to George and Virginia Leiner at 529 Seneca Ct for $76,900. James Antoniono to Southwest Behavioral Care Inc. at 320 W Pittsburgh St. for $645,000.
HEMPFIELD TOWNSHIP
James Alan Palo to Anthony DeCarlo at 711 Baughman Ave. for $112,000. Luxor Development Co. LLC to Jones Estates Luxor LLC at 449 Bovard Luxor Road for $278,245. Chuck Washburn to Travis and Christina Welch at 237 Braveheart Drive for $353,000. PKJ Dream Homes LLC to Julie Wightman at 33 Cherokee Drive for $147,500. Jason Sturtz to Tabatha Linsenbigler at 201 Church Drive for $256,700. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB to Thomas Alan and Lisa Jeanne Grim at 1206 County Home Road for $55,000. Thomas Anderson to ACR Properties LLC at 66 Fosterville Road for $105,000. Michael Fontana to Martin and Bryanna Nalevanko at 296 Front St. for $70,000. Mildred Powell to James Landsbach at 1941 Gay Ave. for $50,000. Donald Roupe to Carl Watt at 17 Hampshire Drive for $275,000. Daniel Parise to Kevin and Jennifer Gundlach at 122 Ladysmith Road for $399,900. Nicholas Cerra to Jason and Samantha Howard at 155 Milbee Ln for $202,500. Alexa Bryson to Dylan Shaler at 536 Newport Drive for $166,900. Elite Choice Investments LLC to Alexis Scott at 305 North Drive for $287,000. Jon Edward Gallagher to Angelina Biondi at 142 Spanish Villa Drive for $260,000. A. Richard Nernberg to BG251 Properties LLC at 109-124 Starboard Villa for $5,450,000. Richard Johnston to Daniel and Amanda Fleming at 805 Stonebridge Drive for $272,000. A. Richard Nernberg to BG251 Properties LLC at 1005-1015 Willowbrook Drive for $1,932,000. Richard Amen to Matthew Merle Thompson at 131 Windsor Drive for $235,000. Virginia Tricini to Melissa Jacobs at 247 Wyoming St. for $225,000.
IRWIN
Alison R Radeshak Lubay to Amanda Lieberum at 321 Fourth St. for $150,000.
JEANNETTE
Sheila Kay Good to Nicholas Papinchak at 906 Arch St. for $95,000. Mildred Warren to Antonio Ferguson at 13 E Gaskill Ave. for $4,000. Lorrie Sue Brown to Thomas and Courtney Smail at 1018 Frank Ave. for $10,000. Elaine Lois Ketter to Amy Kujawa at 809 Gaskill Ave. for $76,500. Samuel Casino Jr. to Anthony Monteparte and Danielle Schrock at 711 Michigan Ave. for $158,000. Diane Hoyman to Lewis and Susan Gainfort at N Second St. for $22,500. Sherard Stape to Joseph Aleandri at 118 N Third St. for $1,177 by sheriff’s deed. Thomas Foster Altman to Frederick Larsen II at 308 S Fifth St. for $30,000.
LATROBE
Rolling Hills Industry Inc. to John Ross Kuhns III at 700 Hoke St. for $139,100. Paul Mahady Jr. to Tamara Mahady and Ryan Marmol at 824 Walnut St. for $200,000.
LIGONIER TOWNSHIP
Joanne Wilkins to Courtney Neiderhiser at 1050 Gravel Hill Road for $259,900. Chester Fisher to Edwin Gott Jr. at 122 McDowell Road for $947,000. Bryan Graham to Tiffany Tobias at 3676 N SR 711 for $1 (state deed transfer stamps indicate a value of $58,065). Brad Steffey to Cameron Tobias at 104 Pheasant Cir for $170,000. Dorothy West to Bruce and Darlene Anthony at 137 Wilpen Road for $32,900.
LOWER BURRELL
Executive Group to BG241 Properties LLC at 406 Hartford Square for $1,660,000. Kari Doerfler to Carl Opsahl and Nancy Start Opsahl at 725 Idaho Ave. for $160,000. Estate of Charles Harriger to Leonard Zigmund Lettrich at 3800 Mintwood Drive for $127,900. John Gibson to Austin Sobota at 171 Oakridge Drive for $140,000. Delta Investments to BG241 Properties LLC at 924 Wildlife Lodge Road for $695,000.
MANOR
Westmoreland Co. Land Bank to Jerilyn Lewis at 39 Harding St. for $5,000.
MONESSEN
Mantle House Mission to Tyrone Ray Jr. and Blanche Ray at 906 Second St. for $12,500. Estate of Bill Ross to Dana and Tanya Chester at 25 Arch St. for $80,000. Joshua Skomsky to Christine Rullo at 34 Court Ave. for $72,000. Kitima Frank to Gregory Irwin at 1012 Dunlap St. for $17,500. Estate of Dolores Zyglowicz to Harold Milton and Marsha Adams at 1301 Leeds Ave. for $25,000. Justin Oliver to Bradden Wadsworth at 432 McKee Ave. for $4,500.
MOUNT PLEASANT BOROUGH
Robert Altman et al. to Kevin McFeaters at 219-221 Smithfield St. for $65,000. Milton Munk Jr. to Charles and Melissa Jean Nitterright at 450 W Main St. for $41,500.
MOUNT PLEASANT TOWNSHIP
Brett Simons to Jaclyn Berry at 473 Hecla Road for $186,000. Mark Soforic to Mark Soforic and Kerrie Hysong at 216 Overlook Drive for $1 (state deed transfer stamps indicate a value of $88,280). Marie Ceroni to US Bank NA at 1270 W Laurel Cir for $4,347 by sheriff’s deed.
MURRYSVILLE
Estate of Geraldine Reno to Christopher Ryan and Angela Marie Campbell at 5039 Greensburg Road for $250,000. Richard Braun to Jason and Sarah Leist at 3439 Hills Church Road for $220,000. Anthony Giugliano to Mark and Mary Beth Sieg at 4358 Old William Penn Highway for $300,000. Estate of Dolores Casper to Tony and Angie Kennon at 3161 Wilson Road for $305,000. Curt Dupill to Zachary and Amanda Haubach at 4123 Windsor Ct for $310,000.
NEW ALEXANDRIA BOROUGH
Randy Rebosky to Jason and Samantha Fidazzo at 1597 Keystone Park Road for $339,000.
NEW KENSINGTON
John Zavadak to Benjamin Davis at 526 Fifth Ave. for $15,500. John Grillo to Benjamin Moore and Sarah Schachte at 136 Broadlawn Drive for $180,400. Three Brothers Rental LLC to Brooke and Tyler Abad at 1733 Kensington St. for $72,165. Edward Lee Seamon to Philip Masters at 653 Ridge Ave. for $103,000. Brian Balich to Alyssa Nelson at 536 Spring St. for $118,000. Byron Bray to Latoi Gentilcore at 1328 Woodmont Ave. for $9,000.
NORTH HUNTINGDON TOWNSHIP
Stacy Graham to DiCerbo-Nama Properties LLC at 430 Butterfield Drive for $130,000. Maribeth Werner to Nicholas Cavalancia and Lauren Tokarz at 221 Charles Drive for $167,000. Huntingdon Development Inc. to Robert Keith and Elena Marie Parry at 756 776 Forest Oaks Trail for $55,000. Estate of Norma Friend to Benjamin Diana at 11448 Joseph St. for $117,900. Marie Pottinger to Michele Jones at 2092 Leo St. for $49,635. Estate of Janet Fulmer to Amy Henry at 12289 Linshan Drive for $165,000. James Jones Jr. to Joshua and Courtney Tadich at 12479 Longview Drive for $255,000. Michael Sobeck to John Troy and Diane Shasko at 2691 Mickanin Road for $14,800. Vandergrift Capital LLC to Carnegie Holdings LLC at 140 Oakmont St. for $1 (state deed transfer stamps indicate a value of $66,610). Brian Owens to Margaret Cowburn at 13560 Ridge Road for $304,500. Mark Poff to Paul Conner at 2150 Robinhood Drive for $186,905. Estate of Clorinda Mastrocola to Brian and Tara Guerrieri at Sands Ct for $41,000. Michael Sobeck to Mark and Carol Bauer at 12100 Wilshire Drive for $5,200.
PENN TOWNSHIP
Louis Grkman III to Cody Grkman and Lindsey Burk at 19 Berlin Road for $180,000. Bedrock Developers LLC to Joseph and Nancy Manion at 1030 Blackthorne Drive for $50,000. Joseph Manion to Bedrock Developers LLC at 1032 Blackthorne Drive for $50,000. Christine Plummer to Michael and Kristie Bonetti at 6005 Brookside Drive for $462,000. Adam Chatfield to Kari Ann Bauer at 112 Four Seasons Ln for $30,000. Nicholas Mallik to Philip Baker and Sandra Bortz at 1022 Harrison City Export Road for $129,600. Rivendell Development L.P. to NVR Inc. at 1065 Moria Ct for $92,000. Kathleen Moroz to Dustin Pozzuto at 107 Olive Drive for $185,000. Jeannine Marie Hammer to Benjamin and Brittany Jane Eddy at 3499 Route 130 for $275,000. William Buchanan to Ricky Goga at 3360 SR 130 for $250,000. Geoffrey Lentz to Autumn Mizak and Thomas Pany at 505 Simpson Road for $170,212. Federal National Mortage Assn. to James and Toni Tramonte at 94 Stella Drive for $118,000. NVR Inc. to Kara Tiani at 1120 Wedgewood Drive for $453,945. Kathleen Friend to Frederick Getsy at 34 Weller Drive for $1 (state deed transfer stamps indicate a value of $135,929).
ROSTRAVER
Irene Bradway to Patricia Metcalf at 5155 Cedar Hills Blvd. for $215,000. Walter Marchewka to T & 2K Investments LLC at 104 Elks Place for $115,000. Entech LLC to Maronda Homes Inc. at 539 Gardenia Drive for $115,400. Entech LLC to Maronda Homes Inc. at 543 Gardenia Drive for $57,700. Rebecca Vrescak to Bryan Schoch at 102 Marco Drive for $395,000. Estate of Cherie Rae Perlmutter to Mitchell and Matthew McCloskey at 239 Piersol Road for $42,000. Louise Romantino to Kodey Suomela and Cassandra Wickerham at 1059 Rostraver Road for $145,000.
SALEM TOWNSHIP
Christopher Heckman III to Charles and Tammy Addison at 366 Hi Acres Road for $450,000.
SCOTTDALE
Scott Composite Plastics Inc. to Stephen Matsey at Mt. Pleasant Road for $2,000.
SEWICKLEY
Philip Rooke to Gerald and Rosemary Darr at 131 Arrowhead Ln for $388,000. Keith Vario to Alan and Nancy Mullaert at 91 Wendel Road for $20,000. Nicholas Kucenic to Patty Stuchel at 426 Wineberry Ridge Ct for $281,000.
SOUTH GREENSBURG
Angela Narduzzi to Jessica Dini and James Claytor at 1305 Elm St. for $159,000. Mildred Shrum trustee to Dorothy Sheridan at 20 Overview Drive for $238,000.
SOUTH HUNTINGDON TOWNSHIP
Michelle Batchko trustee to Dylan Batchko at 717 Bells Mills Road for $40,000. Lori Ruffner to Brian and Robbi Evers at 1227 Mt. Pleasant Road for $229,900. David Keefer to Dane Demski at 1465 Mt. Pleasant Road for $134,900. RJB Realty Holdings LLC to Michael and Brande West at 222 Painter Road for $140,000.
TRAFFORD
Norm Guy to Tyrone Benjamin at 513 Sixth St. for $75,000. Estate of Wayne Frye to Timothy Johnson at 294 Hillcrest Drive for $170,000. Entech Bradford Square LLC to Maronda Homes LLC at 212 Ridgecrest Ct for $76,000. Joseph Yakubisin to Bradley Garrone at Sycamore St. for $3,500.
UNITY TOWNSHIP
Christopher Ferry to Taylor James Trout at 173 American Legion Road for $155,000. Estate of John Daw to Matthew Beard at 236 Limberline Drive for $202,000. Jason Fraicola to Jabri Al-Rafai and Stephanie Bayus at 4 Loretta St. for $160,000. Adrian Bruce Freeman to Christopher Spillar and Tammy Tokarcik at 118 Possum Hollow Road for $25,000. Grant Cook III to Jared and Cady Henigin at 3001 Sierra Ct for $325,000. Estate of Charlotte Kraynak to Nikayla Payne at 944 Unity St. for $110,000.
UPPER BURRELL
Larry Miller to Timothy and Dawn Ritter at SR 737 for $18,000.
VANDERGRIFT
Lance Jablonski to T&L Rental Properties LLC at 1012-1/2 Cooper St. for $5,000. Kevin Beecher to Grant Rupert at 930 Cooper St. for $50,000. Joseph Caporali to Brittany Smail at 139 Franklin Ave. for $55,000.
WASHINGTON
Russell Herbster to Michael and Brianne Werley at 184 Shady Ln for $290,000.
WEST NEWTON
Ronald Coughanour to Michael Mordecki and Jessica Dent Mordecki at 224 S Sixth St. for $37,500.
YOUNGSTOWN
KLA Construction Inc. to Scot and Raelynn Rush at 321 Main St. for $195,000.
YOUNGWOOD
Westmoreland Human Opportunities Inc. to Lindsay Smith at 508 S Sixth St. for $170,000. Westmoreland Human Opportunities Inc. to Richard Pilato at 509 S Sixth St. for $170,000. ———
