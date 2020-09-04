ADAMSBURG
Double T2 LLC to Chad and Dianne Good at 184 Main St. for $120,000.
ALLEGHENY
Oliver Development Corp. to Philip and Dawn McKinley at Unknown Address for $3,000. Dianna Aubele to Christian and Lisa Scherer at 806 Montclair Drive for $417,500. Justin Marsh to Jarek Dudek and Melissa Fello at 475 Sunrise Drive for $275,000. John Steele Jr. to Brookland Properties LLC at 2492 White Cloud Road for $1 (state deed transfer stamps indicate a value of $146,434).
ARNOLD
Mark Smith to Cathy Smith at 1380-1 1/2
Fifth Ave. for $20,000. Tremont Investments LLC to CJ Real Estate Management at 1608 Constitution Blvd. for $33,000.
BELL
Sean Lantz to Jesse Lantz at 435 Bell Point Road for $135,000.
BOLIVAR
Dennis Clawson to Barbara Detwiler at 849 McKinley St. for $40,000.
COOK TOWNSHIP
David Cairns to Sharreda Hohl at 1661 Route 711 for $145,000.
DELMONT
James Harry to Bradley Van Hyning and Courtney Milne at 324 Abbe Place for $164,900.
DERRY BOROUGH
David Jones Jr. to Soncee Milton at 513 E First Ave. for $150,000. Jeffrey Batsa to Michael Reffo III at 300 S Ligonier St. for $10,000. Scott Kohl to Star Keenan at 411 W Second Ave. for $142,000.
DERRY TOWNSHIP
Estate of Paul Watkins to Anthony Desport Jr. at 262 Derbytown Road for $45,000. Peggy Ann Lipinski to John and Victoria Kuhns at 2509 Raymond Avenue Ext. for $65,000. James Thomas Jr. to James and Deborah Lutz at 568 Sunview Cir for $252,900.
DONEGAL TOWNSHIP
Jack Rimel to Swierkos Leasing LLC at 105 Rimel Ln for $250,000.
EAST HUNTINGDON TOWNSHIP
Quicken to KGCC Investments L.P. at 112 Camilla Cir for $147,999. Ronald Catalina to Lydia Marsh at 248 Hockey Road for $175,000. David Stoner to Ryan Shifflett at 1063 SR 31 for $85,000. Bernard Serwinski to James and Kristan Carson at 202 Spurce St. for $92,000.
FAIRFIELD TOWNSHIP
Daniel Pete Lam to Max Manners and Barbara Stephens at 104 Bear Drive for $28,000. Bryan Baird to Erin Kijanka at 321 Murphy Road for $318,000.
GREENSBURG
Robert Gault to Louis Larosiliere at 524 Fulton St. for $175,000. Jean Healey to Julian and Laura Yakubisin at 406 Ridgeway St. for $131,500.
HEMPFIELD TOWNSHIP
Wendell H Stone Co. Inc. to J Wood and Bonnie Weissinger at Unknown Address for $35,000. Zachary Andrew Croushore to Steven Kukic at 220 Bonita Drive for $181,000. Jack Poole to David Engler at 1118 Chapel Drive for $170,500. Stonecrete Builders Inc. to Miles Webb Jr. and Donna Webb at 881 Dogwood Ln for $15,000. Joshua Haubrich to Andrew Krah at 45 E Glennis Drive for $175,000. Jerry Panigall to Zane and Marisa Rothrauff at 266 Fosterville Road for $188,000. Estate of Arlene Louise Miller to Richard Earl Brewster and Bess Yvette Skipper at 170 Glenn Ave. for $40,000. Tsutomu Nakagawa to Hudnell Caldwell and Christina Markham at 826 Linmore Drive for $195,000. Attilio Negro to Scott and April Craft at 421 Mt. Thor Road for $435,000. Judy Schmidt to Dylan Colucci and Amanda Clucas at 420 Slate Run Road for $225,000. Gerald Gresko to James Thomas and Sara Lynn Lazar at 1433 Spyglass Hill Road for $250,000. James Uncapher to David and Matthew Cochran at 148 150 Sycamore St. for $8,000. Estate of Florence Simonds to Branden Ewing and Marlena Regola at 728 Union Cemetery Road for $167,500. Matthew Dunleavy to Lloyd Inc. at 670 Wendel Road for $113,000. Restoration Rewind LLC to Robert Kruger and Amanda Unger Bressin at 454 Woodlawn Road for $229,900. Ronald Frye trustee to Rick Moore and Michelle Wagner at 122 Woodvine Drive for $302,500.
IRWIN
Kirk Gilarski to J&M Rentals LLC at 606 Spruce St. for $65,500.
JEANNETTE
Albert Mastrippolito to Samuel Lee Wright Jr. et al. and Keith Orlando Strozier at 301 Division St. for $48,000. Estate of Bonita Hall to Christopher Gentilcore at 914 Ellsworth Ave. for $52,400. Janet Blawas to Robert Berkepile at 411 Harrison Ave. for $10,000. John Allen to Benjamin and Rachael Phipps at 611 Harrison Ave. for $102,000.
LATROBE
Benjamin Shaw to Robert Kocisko and Maria Masterson at 111 Fifth Ave. for $119,900. Flora Palasta to Lauren Condon at 207 E Fourth Ave. for $35,500. Thomas Pope et al. to David Esposito at 129 Eleanor Drive for $139,000. Mary Bougher Hutton to Mary Bougher Hutton at 1312 Jefferson St. for $1 (state deed transfer stamps indicate a value of $19,647). Keystone Professional Center Associates to Christopher and Jennifer Oldenburg at 911 Ligonier St. for $20,000.
LIGONIER TOWNSHIP
D. Scott Bassin to Robert Jackovitz at 115 Giesey Road for $430,000. Allan MacDougall to George Heer at 129 Horner Hill Road for $140,000. Laurel Highland Woodlands LLC to Garrett Clark and Samantha Dull at 121 Ross Road for $120,000. Michael McKay et al. to Craig Heryford at 306 Two Mile Run Road for $550,000.
LOWER BURRELL
Ronald George to James and Leanne Leslie at 11 Cayuga Trail for $350,000. Sheryl Swanderski to Zachary and Alyson Nicholas at 556 Cleveland Drive for $201,000. Samuel Long to Jeremy Hupp at 320 Paul Drive for $209,000. Ronald Prosser to J Edward and Susan Lombardo at 100 Quail Run Road for $250,000. Wells Fargo Bank NA to KM Pittsburgh Metro LLC at 549 Reimer St. for $55,500. Joel Middleby to Martin Garda Jr. and Katie Garda at 3140 Vermont Drive for $115,000.
LOYALHANNA
Rudolph Battistelli to LKR Properties LLC at Loyalhanna Dam Road for $55,000.
MANOR
Jeffrey Leonatti to Douglas and Gwendlyn Lewton at 108 Crimson Drive for $3,500. Housing & Urban Development to David Brinker at 31 Penn St. for $27,000.
MONESSEN
Estate of Michael Hans to Conrad Hoover III et al. and Diana Lin Hoover at 1628 Fourth Ave. for $3,500. Justin Teluch to Glenn and Sandra Rioux at 228 Aliquippa Ave. for $16,500. Richard Howard Alcorn to Derek Andrew and Carly Rae Thompson at 1438 Lincoln Ave. for $1 (state deed transfer stamps indicate a value of $149,548). Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB to Terri Zemko at 1310 Nash Ave. for $1,409 by sheriff’s deed. Angel Acton to Thomas Peckyno at 183 Pacific Blvd. for $50,500.
MOUNT PLEASANT BOROUGH
Joseph Mussori to Matthew Pitzer at 427 Howard St. for $129,900.
MOUNT PLEASANT TOWNSHIP
Blaine Hutter et al. to Thomas Porter at 1394 Kecksburg Road for $245,000. Christine Anderson to Wilford Hermann II and Sandra Lynn Kline at 6798 Low St. for $35,000. Estate of Irene Uschock to John and Melissa Withrow at 207 Neiderhiser Road for $5,150. Michael Homulka et al. to Justin and Alex Kantorik at 2729 Route 982 for $145,000.
MURRYSVILLE
Michael Giacchino to Sean and Heather Fennick at Unknown Address for $180,000. Jackman Rev Living Trust to Peter and Jennifer Casagrande at 4690 Marjorie Drive for $215,000. Sharon Delp to Marilyn Hersch at 4621 Northridge Ct for $300,000. Garrett Ritchie Passante to Garrett Passante at 6235 Old William Penn Highway for $1 (state deed transfer stamps indicate a value of $28,956). Regina Cenname to Reed Commerce LLC at 3989 Ramaley Road for $150,000. Owen King to David Gingrich at 6000 Saltsburg Road for $195,000. Jeffrey Cook to Lakshmi Madduru at 4400 Twin Oaks Drive for $545,000.
NEW FLORENCE
Laurel Valley Ambulance Service Inc. to Roy Crownover at 170 174 13th St. for $124,900.
NEW KENSINGTON
Cassandra Supik Clark to Timothy Dale McClung at 478 Longvue Drive for $115,000. Thomas Kuhns Jr. to Holly Urick at 355 Pershing Drive for $149,900. Wells Fargo Bank to Lydia Reed at 1013 Victoria Ave. for $15,000.
NORTH HUNTINGDON TOWNSHIP
Vlasick Family Revocable Trust to Paul Joseph and Sherri Lyn Janov at 12269 Adams Drive for $199,900. Willow Glenn Dev Co. to Joshua and Melissa Wolf at Finchley Road for $41,000. Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corp. to David Andrascik at 11845 Frieda Drive for $149,700. Donato Pasquarelli to NVR Inc. at 1152 Giulia Drive for $88,000. Howard Lesofsky II to Jared and Arielle Coello at 1045 Hahntown Wendel Road for $258,000. Housing & Urban Development to Jacob Funk at 280 Henry Drive for $87,500. Estate of John Cuccaro to Andrew Paul at 1420 Jasper Drive for $95,000. Robert Ruzewski to Andrew James Fabrizi and Angelina Yanez at 12450 Lincoln Way for $165,000. Cody McClelland Downes to Matthew Karl Hennig at 2290 Lynnrose Drive for $170,000. Jeff Schade to Timothy James Osborne and Lauren Felter at 9829 9831 McClellan St. for $50,000. Estate of Marlene O’Neal to Adam and Mallory Tokarski at 327 McMahon Drive for $220,000. Cale Watson to Samuel and Ryenn France at 835 Northeast Drive for $120,000. Richard Brice Nash to Jonathan King and Roxanne Kendall at 2855 Scotch Hill Road for $208,000. Kevin Sweeney to Michael and Gina Giacchino at 10401 Sophia Ct for $609,875. LSRMF MH Master Participation Trust II to Brooke Smeltzer at 559 Westchester Drive for $150,000.
PENN TOWNSHIP
Rivendell Development L.P. to NVR Inc. at Unknown Address for $92,000. Steven Pushic to Frank Vegely at Unknown Address for $53,760. NVR Inc. to Joseph and Tammy Mullaly at 5002 Augusta Ln for $269,765. NVR Inc. to Eric Richard Harrer and Carly Ann Herman at 5004 Augusta Ln for $242,785. Mia Intrieri to Jeffrey and Lisa Cook at 6185 Baker School Road for $409,000. Blackthorn Investors LLC to Bedrock Developers LLC at Blackthorne Drive for $100,000. Doris Lapina to Joseph John Manga at 121 Carmella Drive for $265,000. Bruno Mediate to David and Rosemary Coleman Czarnecki at 10 Dolly Ave. for $140,000. Rivendell Development L.P. to NVR Inc. at 1005 Moria Ct for $92,000. Robert Shusko Jr. to Mark and Catherine Poff at 2002 Ridge Road for $331,000. Charles Choi to Adrian and Gina Batts at 2008 Rivendell Drive for $519,000. SFG2 Group L.P. to Joel and Monica Carolla at 108 Royal Oaks Ct for $85,000. Blackthorn Investors LLC to NVR Inc. at 1001 1008 Wedgewood Drive for $72,189.
ROSTRAVER
Ryan Meyer to Briana Meyer at 633 James Drive for $1 (state deed transfer stamps indicate a value of $148,976). Connie Polomoscanik to PNC Bank at 305 Rankin Road for $5,262 by sheriff’s deed. Shirley Frances Smith to Skyler and Emily Fransko at 573 Rosewood St. for $302,000. Thomas Amatangelo to Howard Morgan Jr. at 520 Webster Hollow Road for $54,000.
SALEM TOWNSHIP
Amanda O’Leary to Gdup Better Business Solutions LLC at 3056 Route 119 for $94,030. PNC Bank to Carl and Christine Hughes at 3091 Route 819 for $9,900. Michael Charles Zerebnick to Doulgas and Dawn Wing at 227 Silvis Road for $385,000.
SCOTTDALE
Scottdale Roofing & Heating Supply Co. to BESR Properties LLC at 303 Mt. Pleasant Road for $200,000. George Santmyer to Nicole Shirey at 100 Orchard Ave. for $122,000. Joseph Zozula to Michelle Moscalink and Marcia Collins at 431 Scottdale Ave. for $1 (state deed transfer stamps indicate a value of $34,075).
SEWARD BOROUGH
Randy Helsel to Ronnie Lee and Jessica Lytton at 219 Indiana St. for $37,000. Randy Helsel to Houses To Homes Realty Limited Liability at 433 Wilson St. for $35,000.
SEWICKLEY
Estate of Wilda Kertis to Adam Seibel at 3040 Clay Pike for $231,000. Estate of Donna Serbanjak to Austin Newell at 2114 Evanstown Road for $134,500. Kenneth Walter to Justin Rhorer at 755 Greenhills Road for $290,000. Samuel DiNardo to Michael Mihalko Jr. at 1514 Greensburg Pike for $267,000.
SOUTH GREENSBURG
Austin Krise to Jenna Felicia Gosney and Britt William Bailey at 1334 Ashland St. for $135,000. John Paknik Jr. to Roger and Maureen Murphy at 1813 Franklin St. for $30,000.
SOUTH HUNTINGDON TOWNSHIP
Manicotti Brothers LLC to Cupcakes & Dreams LLC at 116 Highway St. for $16,500. Gerard Andriechack to Jeffrey Templer at 183 Homer St. for $10,000. Richard Gates to Richard Gates and Valarie Young at 268 McCune Road for $1 (state deed transfer stamps indicate a value of $51,350). George Allman to Russell Musgrove III at Urich Road for $20,000.
SOUTHWEST GREENSBURG
Donald Born to Colene Marshall Klanica at 613 Green St. for $117,500. Estate of Shirley Komperda to Donald and Sandra Miller at 914 Green St. for $2,000. Brian Nicklaus to Patrick and Holly Klingensmith at 537 Oakland Ave. for $120,000.
TRAFFORD
Mary Bruno to John and Rebecca Critzer at 209 Fairmont Ave. for $169,500. Jonathan Gabriel to William and Nicole Burtch at 413 Fairmont Ave. for $154,900. Dale Smith II to Paul Kasardo at 295 Hillcrest Drive for $172,500.
UNITY TOWNSHIP
A. Thomas Quindlen to Suzanne Kay Miller at 403 Eton Drive for $365,000. Matthew Brian Bogart to Douglas Prah at 705 Janwood Drive for $335,500. Betty Stauffer to Richard and Michael Sheedy at 1587 Route 130 for $75,000. Kurt Firestone to Brandon Nicholas Takitch at 1983 Route 130 for $70,000. LuxCesare Investments LLC to Robert and Allison Rockwell at 319 Sidney Drive for $64,000.
UPPER BURRELL
Westmoreland County Ind Dev Corp. to Forest Hills Transfer & Storage Inc. at 218 Myles Drive for $32,340. Frank Litavish to John Provident III at 334 Upper Drennen Road for $147,000.
VANDERGRIFT
Estate of Helen Lockard to Mark Foster at 1023A Hancock Ave. for $54,000. Joseph Talmadge to Donell and Teneshia Winder at 100 Jefferson Ave. for $21,500. Eugene Tardivo to Vern and Lori Shumaker at 118 LaFayette Ave. for $59,000. Grant Kemp to Brandon Dewosky at 126 Lafayette Ave. for $15,900. Annette Kelly to Charles Valentine at 209 Washington Ave. for $116,500.
WASHINGTON
Mark Alan Cook to Eric Gamble and Amanda Reed at 102 Muffley Drive for $145,000. Little Anthonys Real Estate LLC to Angelo Manifest at 4903 Route 66 for $45,000.
WEST LEECHBURG
Samantha Joann Simon to American International Relocation Soluti at 3019 Third St. for $95,000. American International Relocation Soluti to Richard Crowe and Brooke Suman at 3019 Third St. for $95,000. Raphael Capozzoli to Michael Masaoud and Stacey Tunder at 1314 Deerfield Ln for $250,000.
WEST NEWTON
John DeMarco to GRJohnson LLC at 102 Collinsburg Road for $5,000. William Schneider to Russell Jacob Graves at 4 Harris St. for $89,900.
YOUNGWOOD
James Shugarts Jr. to Randell and Kimberly Chapman at 16 S Sixth St. for $150,000. ———
Real Estate Transactions provided by RealSTATs. Contact at 412-381-3880 or visit www.RealSTATs.net.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.