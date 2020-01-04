ALLEGHENY TOWNSHIP
Carol Hessom to Baker Insurance Inc. at Unknown Address for $25,000. Estate of Eugene Seibel Jr. to US Bank Trust NA at 11 Cherry Ln for $1,254 by sheriff’s deed. Maureen Stivers to Gary and Ellen Bittner at Cran Road for $858 (state deed transfer stamps indicate a value of $5,830) by sheriff’s deed. Richard Serafini to James and Teresa Morrison at 4826 Kendor Drive for $5,260 (state deed transfer stamps indicate a value of $64,126) by sheriff’s deed.
ARNOLD
Terri Lou Staley to Benjamin and Abigail Davis at 1914 Constitution Blvd. for $95,400.
BELL
KAJA Holdings 2 LLC to David Gailbreath at 2027 Second St. for $2,286 (state deed transfer stamps indicate a value of $24,290) by sheriff’s deed. Timothy Ogrodnik to Frederick and Cheryl Kalinna at 420 Beaver Drive for $179,000. Robert Whipkey III to Dillon A.L. Zatezalo at 165 Palko Road for $158,345. A. Mawhinney Jr. to Charles Alsippi at 318 Perrysville Road for $1,192 (state deed transfer stamps indicate a value of $31,300) by sheriff’s deed.
BOLIVAR
Brian Ersick to Amy Donahugh at 754 Lincoln St. for $26,000.
COOK TOWNSHIP
Beverly Bennett to Finleyville Homes LLC at 461 Four Mile Run Road for $3,900 (state deed transfer stamps indicate a value of $35,672) by sheriff’s deed. Michael Neiderhiser to Burnt Chimney Farm Ranch LLC at 608 Pleasant Meadow Farm Ln for $6,166 (state deed transfer stamps indicate a value of $77,936) by sheriff’s deed. Nathan Martin to Brian and Ashton Verwelst at Swallow Haven Ln for $15,000.
DERRY BOROUGH
Federal National Mortage Assn. to 2019 Castle LLC at 157 E Second St. for $12,600.
DERRY TOWNSHIP
Joseph Harry Morton to Finleyville Homes LLC at 614 26th St. for $3,368 (state deed transfer stamps indicate a value of $47,678) by sheriff’s deed. Howard Gibbons to John Smoker Jr. and Shirley Smoker at 195 Malone Road for $37,000. James O’Brien to Richard and Kaitlin Weiers at 1004 Marjorie Ann Drive for $390,000. James Thomas Jr. to James and Carol Ferguson at Sunview Cir for $230,900. Bert Gray to Timothy Nicely at 504 Traction Ave. for $4,326 (state deed transfer stamps indicate a value of $60,656) by sheriff’s deed.
DONEGAL TOWNSHIP
Richard Hitlan to Hostetler Family L.P. at Unknown Address for $103,000. Steven Kravits to Wittmont LLC at 645 Ranger Road for $5,500 (state deed transfer stamps indicate a value of $22,139) by sheriff’s deed.
EAST HUNTINGDON TOWNSHIP
Joseph Lubovinsky to Tom Carroll Jr. at Unknown Address for $5,692 (state deed transfer stamps indicate a value of $74,674) by sheriff’s deed. William Coen to Sheila Peterson at 112-136 Coen Mobile Ln for $25,000 (state deed transfer stamps indicate a value of $81,892) by sheriff’s deed. Charles Wissinger to Wayne Godfrey at Leighty Hollow Road for $1,700.
FAIRFIELD TOWNSHIP
Harvey Wright to Marcus Lawrence at 820 Muir Road for $156,500.
GREENSBURG
Terrence Rosky to Ed and Katelyn Pfeifer at 303 Culbertson Ave. for $7,000. Sess Estate LLC to MWT Holdings LLC at 121-125 E Pennsylvania Ave. for $350,000. 2019 Castle LLC to Vito Santorsola at 527 Euclid Ave. for $7,020. Scott Tarris to Colton Lee Hearn at 634 George St. for $125,000. Glenn Carson to Brett Batsa at 328 Menoher Way for $72,900. James Lauffer to George Hritz Jr. and Beverly Hritz at 645 Oak Hill Ln for $10,000. Barbara Ann Krivonik to Christian Home Properties LLC at 324 Seminary Ave. for $45,650. Estate of Phyllis Hrivnak to Brandon and Joelle Miele at 151 Stark Ave. for $85,000. Joseph Manion to Maria Riggs at 626 W Pittsburgh St. for $73,000. Paul Chistolini to Franklin Sundry III and Kathleen Sundry at 216 Walnut Ave. for $259,000.
HEMPFIELD TOWNSHIP
Hunter Bittner to Proline Pipeline Inc. at Unknown Address for $399,900. Warren Ballew to John and Erin Cassidy at 284 Armbrust Road for $369,000. Frank Williams to Chad and Erin Gabersek at 227 Braveheart Drive for $350,000. Elizabeth Hollar to Jason and Brittany Whiteman at 306 Churchill Drive for $269,900. Robert Jaynes to James Paul Harbulak at Cottage Ln for $4,128 (state deed transfer stamps indicate a value of $7,356) by sheriff’s deed. Russell Klingensmith to William and Cindy Karr at 107 Ember Ln for $106,000. Federal National Mortgage Assn. to ELL Investments LLC at 8026 Gladstone Drive for $34,900. A&C Property Holdings LLC to Youngwood Ellis Holding Co. LLC at 65-67 Hillis St. for $3,295,000. Sylvia Campbell to Frances and Terry Potter at 400 Lockearn Court for $235,000. John Goughenour Jr. to Frank and Jayme Pietryga at 121 McCabe Drive for $205,000. Chris Debernardo to Lesley and Tina May at 776 Middletown Road for $6,816 (state deed transfer stamps indicate a value of $110,485) by sheriff’s deed. Francis Ranier to Ethan Anthony and Stefanie Jo Polo at 104 Tippecanoe Drive for $85,000. Kelly Naylor to Leslie Matoney at 621 Union Cemetery Road for $120,000. Croushore Homes LLC to Mark Kuhns at 27 Westview Ave. for $65,000. Overly Manufacturing Co. to 1551 Woodward Dr Extension LLC at 1551 Woodward Drive Ext. for $1,450,000.
IRWIN
Andrew Miller to 424 Investors LLC at 1222 Ninth Ave. for $85,000.
JEANNETTE
2019 Castle LLC to BAS Rentals LLC at 926-1/2 Gaskill Ave. for $2,900. Marjorie Trumbetta to Ronald and Mary Beth Abate at 504 N Eighth St. for $139,900.
LATROBE
Patrick Rafferty to Margaret Ostach at 215 Ave. D for $118,500. Christopher Daugherty to PNC Bank at 10 13 Cedar St. for $6,920 by sheriff’s deed. Andrew Fisher to Michael Gregory Self Jr. and Tammy Self at 414 Garfield Road for $213,000. Jo Ann Grace to Catherine Carlson at 1619 Virginia St. for $89,500.
LIGONIER TOWNSHIP
Walter Wilson to New Day Coalition at Unknown Address for $577 (state deed transfer stamps indicate a value of $4,095) by sheriff’s deed. Jon Diffenderfer et al. to Lesley and Tina May at 324 Buckstrail Ln for $3,500 (state deed transfer stamps indicate a value of $23,388) by sheriff’s deed. Ronald Mellinger to Gerard and Pamela Rendine at 113 Mill Road for $70,000. Ligonier Valley Beach Inc. to Ligonier Township at 1752 Route 30 for $230,000. Connie Shoaf to James Brown at Wineland Road for $625 (state deed transfer stamps indicate a value of $3,470) by sheriff’s deed.
LOWER BURRELL
Neal Nicastro to Eric and Holly Isaac at Unknown Address for $8,250 (state deed transfer stamps indicate a value of $11,451) by sheriff’s deed. Henry Rowley to Frank Trozzi at 3432 Aloha Drive for $204,500. Francis Szypulski to Anthony Sartori at 108 Arizona Drive for $155,000. Craig Licata to Aida Caluk at 3437 Garvers Ferry Road for $115,000. Richard John Harnish to Christie Lee Binz at 3290 Harvard St. for $224,900. Nancy Giulotti to Wells Fargo at 209 Kentucky Drive for $1,585 by sheriff’s deed. JoAnn Painter to Todd Anthony Nussbaumer at 2663 Norma Drive for $122,000. Julie Renaldi to HPD Flip 2019 L.P. at 2996 Sycamore St. for $39,000 (state deed transfer stamps indicate a value of $125,406) by sheriff’s deed. Douglas Abel to Richard Ritenour at 3040 Wachter Ave. for $79,802 (state deed transfer stamps indicate a value of $98,618) by sheriff’s deed.
LOYALHANNA TOWNSHIP
Rodger Holsing to Kenneth and Barbara Busche at Unknown Address for $2,000. Alma Deren to Charles and Charlene Hoak at 112 Pear St. for $19,000 (state deed transfer stamps indicate a value of $31,646) by sheriff’s deed.
MANOR
William Dipaolo to Michael Roche and Lyndsie Coniglio at 322 Rowe Road for $220,000.
MONESSEN
1st Choice Home Improvements LLC to David Crews at 108 Sixth St. for $8,000. Jeffrey Fero to Joseph and Kaitlyn Johnston at 1515 Marion Ave. for $150,000.
MOUNT PLEASANT BOROUGH
Barry Ross to Bigger & Better Rental LLC at 767 Coppula Drive for $5,983 (state deed transfer stamps indicate a value of $72,176) by sheriff’s deed. Toni Spinella to HPD Flip 2019 L.P. at 690 Orchard Ave. for $6,395 (state deed transfer stamps indicate a value of $83,974) by sheriff’s deed.
MOUNT PLEASANT TOWNSHIP
Ahmad Al-Mallah to Adam David Mohar and Brooke Amber Kalp at Unknown Address for $608 (state deed transfer stamps indicate a value of $3,470) by sheriff’s deed. Louis Testa to Finleyville Homes LLC at 842 Armbrust Hecla Road for $3,970 (state deed transfer stamps indicate a value of $46,220) by sheriff’s deed. Estate of Helen McBeth to Patrick Edward Stouffer at 366 Bridgeport St. for $139,000. William Naggy Jr. to PTV 1052 LLC at 207 High St. for $120,000. Anthony Pernelli to Hudspath Properties LLC at 264-266 High St. for $55,000. John Wnek to Lesley and Tina May at 151 Holly Place for $30,000 (state deed transfer stamps indicate a value of $97,160) by sheriff’s deed. Pittsburgh Trading Co. Inc. to Javalynn Norvelt LLC at 2351 Mt. Pleasant Road for $600,000. Robert Hudec to PTV 1052 LLC at 219 N Diamond St. for $40,000. Leroy Scott Kreinbrook to George and Sandra Kuhns at 2208 Route 31 for $6,300 (state deed transfer stamps indicate a value of $61,211) by sheriff’s deed. Jack Swartz to Finleyville Homes LLC at 4160 Route 981 for $3,512 (state deed transfer stamps indicate a value of $58,990) by sheriff’s deed. Michael Puskar to Adam David Mohar and Brooke Amber Kalp at 3682 SR 981 for $3,127 (state deed transfer stamps indicate a value of $35,394) by sheriff’s deed. Estate of Patricia Miller to John Charles Fernandez at 26 United Road for $90,000.
MURRYSVILLE
Mary Clemmer to Anthony and Wendy Digregorio at 3653 Forbes Trail Drive for $283,900. Gregory Serakowski to Joshua Wentroble and Katie Kramer at 4014 Hankey Church Road for $629,900. Vaughn Dawson to Richard John Harnish and Karen Marie Rottschaefer at 1042 Lexington Drive for $538,250. Jeffrey Kuhns to Southpaw Property LLC at 3361 Logan Ferry Road for $64,000 (state deed transfer stamps indicate a value of $156,636) by sheriff’s deed. Estate of Alan Latta to Timothy and Victoria Otley at 5201 Logan Ferry Road for $223,000. George Kotjarapoglus to Marcus and Andrea Krueger at 4435 Old William Penn Highway for $280,000. James Gregory to Ernest and Leslie Pribanic at 4745 Spring Ridge Ln for $470,000. Edward Stockton to Nathan and Katie Twichell at 5004 Summer Hill Ln for $341,500. Donald Card to Anna Card at 2383 Wheatland Circle for $292,532.
NEW KENSINGTON
Jody Tobin to Pajer Properties LLC at 527 Earl Ave. for $7,500 (state deed transfer stamps indicate a value of $47,400) by sheriff’s deed. Estate of Alice Planavsky to David Battaglia at 1803 Rebecca St. for $80,000. Dormer Properties LLC to Taylor Randall at 1328 Taylor Ave. for $69,900.
NEW STANTON
Michael Szczygiel to Frank Spillar at 1104 Thermo Village Road for $64,000.
NORTH HUNTINGDON TOWNSHIP
Gary Bollinger to Life Site Inc. at Unknown Address for $3,236 (state deed transfer stamps indicate a value of $41,432) by sheriff’s deed. Catherine Adler to Schade Landscaping Inc. at 1190 Brookville Road for $2,981 (state deed transfer stamps indicate a value of $38,101) by sheriff’s deed. John Schake to Seneca Leandro View LLC at 9830 Don Drive for $12,000 (state deed transfer stamps indicate a value of $136,926) by sheriff’s deed. NVR Inc. to Brian and Stephanie C.B. Feals at 1073 Giulia Drive for $420,492. NVR Inc. to Frank and Lora Blair at 1115 Giulia Drive for $470,170. Dennis James Ambrose to Sean and Tamara Grant at 2198 Haflinger Drive for $330,126. Larry Bozick to Terrence Schultz at 1179 Hedy Lynn Drive for $135,000. Robert Cashdollar to Christopher Sisley and Victoria Krise at 2085 Lancelot Drive for $180,000. Blaine Close Jr. to Patrick and Erin Ruffolo at 11959 Palomino Court for $395,500. Christopher Bailey to Circleville Volunteer Fire Co. at 11542 Parkway Drive for $275,000. Estate of Terry Doppelhauer Jr. to Bank New York Mellon at 11790 Route 993 for $5,569 by sheriff’s deed. Guy Daymont to Gerald Balega at 11480 Seminole Drive for $163,000. Federal National Mortgage Assn. to Wesley Raines at 221 Short St. for $26,000.
OKLAHOMA
Hancock Ave Partners L.P. to Club NBT LLC at 1573-1575 Hancock Ave. for $150,000.
PENN BOROUGH
Nancy Maier to Erik and Shelby Clouse at 710 Locust St. for $155,000.
PENN TOWNSHIP
RWS Development RC LTD to James and Sara Corbett at 1004 Blueridge Court for $533,680. Martin Mlakar to Irene Johnson at 3005 Church St. for $15,000. Sherry Andreo to Jeffrey and Olivia Enos at 307 Country View Drive for $287,000. Joshua Baranski to Wells Fargo Bank at 4011 Route 130 for $1,384 by sheriff’s deed. NVR Inc. to Michael Romano and Jessica Angert at 2001 St. Andrews Court for $301,170.
ROSTRAVER TOWNSHIP
William Monro Jr. to Carl Holtzman at 158 W McClain Road for $214,000.
SALEM TOWNSHIP
Ronald Steele to Ryan Steele and Mya Demase at 367 Kemp Road for $127,000. Matthew Hammack to Charles Vitale at 318 Links Court for $150,000 (state deed transfer stamps indicate a value of $301,000).
SCOTTDALE
Alda Barr to Jonathan and Julie Cook at 713 715 Loucks Ave. for $50,000.
SEWICKLEY TOWNSHIP
HPD Flip L.P. to West Newton DJVNW at 1436-1442 Greensburg Pike for $10 (state deed transfer stamps indicate a value of $1,050,000). Lawrence Waryanka to Christopher and Lindsay Coughlin at 220 Taylor Road for $250,000. Ricky Lang to Jason Ryan and Lisa Marie Sherman at 140 Wilps Drive for $135,680.
SOUTH GREENSBURG
Cathy Baumann to Brooke Baldonieri at 1502 Ashland St. for $120,000. Maronda Homes Inc. to Zachary Joseph Gualardo at 109 Holly Hill Drive for $189,900. Robert Celani to Ri Gong and Su Wu at 1413 Pine St. for $129,000. Maronda Homes Inc. to Keith and Susan Doughten at 115 Shaley Drive for $199,900.
SOUTH HUNTINGDON TOWNSHIP
Estate of Elinor Nader to Bernard and Nancy Hough at 53 Thelma Drive for $110,000.
TRAFFORD
Robert Shay to Rinaldo Verrico and Michelle LoBue at 527 Seventh St. for $132,664. Estate of Sylvia Petrovich to Mariann Galagaza Grills at 425 Fairmont Ave. for $95,000. Mark Spiri to Joshua Iddings and Jessica Baca at 521 Homewood Ave. for $109,000.
UNITY TOWNSHIP
Loyalhanna Watershed Assn. to Latrobe Municipal Auth at Unknown Address for $11,230. Mary Ann Burick to Hudspath Properties LLC at 221 Second St. for $20,000. BAR PRR LLC to Florendo Property LLC at 219 226 Antique Ln for $1 (state deed transfer stamps indicate a value of $6,925). Patricia Sochacki to Carl and Melanie Bergstrom at 1403 Highview Drive for $200,000. John Duranko Jr. to Marc James and William Aukerman at 3002 Oxford Drive for $115,000. Lou Dellapenta to Christine Hammond at 801 S Shenandoah Drive for $245,000. Brian Pivar to Jeffrey and Samantha Bossart at 2100 State Route 130 for $149,500. Donald Stas to Elizabeth Stas at 110 Vermax Road for $1 (state deed transfer stamps indicate a value of $2,697). Darryl Keller to Cameron Stumme at 336 Westview Court for $205,000.
UPPER BURRELL
Keith King to David James Stitzel at 3515 Seventh St. Road for $150,000. Joseph Meihl Jr. to Matthew and Brittany Miller at 6040 Schafer Drive for $282,500.
VANDERGRIFT
Richard Hooks to Gregory Kochka at 893 La Bellvue Road for $10,000. Carl Petrarca to Bigger & Better Rental LLC at 183 Sherman Ave. for $6,634 by sheriff’s deed. Jill Swaney to Jamie Mulero at 171 Washington Ave. for $20,000.
WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP
Randall Walmsley to James Passarelli and Holly Crocker at 441 Hoover Drive for $270,000.
YOUNGWOOD
Jonathan Monkelis to Kara Quartararo and Jessica Meyer at 708 S Eighth St. for $190,500.
